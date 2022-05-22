Finance
The Best Logo Design Is Very Important For Your Firm
The logo is actually the climax of the business or the company. It highlights the message and clears the picture of the company is the consumer’s mindset. Each company has a logo, but not each logo makes sense to the customer. For instance you are asked to recall a few logos in the next one minute; you must be remembering five or six. Why is that so? You are exposed to almost hundred or more logos on a daily basis than why only a few are clicking your memory? This question may puzzle you badly. However, the answer is really simple. Even though you are prone to many but the concept of a few clicked your mind, may be they are attractive enough to direct the attention, or they had something that attracted your focus. It is the best logo designs because they fulfilled the motive for which they were given birth.
The biggest attributes of the best logo design is that t helps you recall the company it belongs to every time you see it. For sure it is a non verbal communication and promotional tools, and helps creating impact without any effort. In order to win the hearts of the customers the company must work really hard in its logo designing stage. Its graphic or a symbolic representation but you need to be every clear on the idea what do you want.
If you are on the verge of getting your logo redesigned or completely starting a new work, than follow a handful tips to make your way. I won’t bother you much with lots of tips; underlying tips are not only crisp, but effective;
Simple Yet Effective:
The best logo design is the one which is simply beautiful. You don’t have to make it dance like a rock star anyway; you just have to relate it with the mission of the company so that customers can have an association.
Don’t Make It A Color Splash:
You are not a kid nor is the general public. When it is about professionalism you cannot just add lots of colors to give your logo a rainbow effect. Don’t kill the meaning of the logo please. Just keep one thing in mind, people need to recognize it so make it this way that at one glance it is visible to all. Use a combination of light and dark hue to provide a good effect.
Don’t Add The Tagline Purposely:
Any best logo design would never take into account the tagline of the company. You are not intending to make people learn your jingle or slogan. If it’s necessary you can take this step, else leave it and make things simpler.
Always look up to the giant multinationals and try to take tips from their standards. You will never see failure in your business.
Coursera: Top Universities Free Online
Last week, online education startup Coursera added twelve new university partners and raised an additional $6 million, bringing their venture funding to over $22 million.
Coursera is a free online education platform offering interactive college courses. The intention of the one-year-old company is to bring classes from top-tier universities to the public for free. Last Tuesday their dream came true, or started to.
On this day a dozen major universities-CalTech, Duke, University of Virginia, Georgia Tech, University of Washington, Rice, Johns Hopkins, University of California San Francisco, University of Illinois Urbana-Champagne, University of Toronto, University of Edinburgh, and Switzerland’s Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne-announced their partnership with Coursera. Coursera was already working with Stanford, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Michigan.
Coursera is one of several initiatives emerging. The joint Harvard-MIT project edX and Udacity are among the other high-profile free online university startups.
“I like to compare it to film,” explained Sebastian Thrun to Education News. Thurn is a Stanford professor and the founder of Udacity. “Before film there was theater-small casting companies reaching 300 people at a time. Then celluloid was invented, and you could record something and replicate it. A good movie wouldn’t reach 300 but 3,000, and soon 300,000 and soon three million. That changed the economics.”
While Udacity is offering only 11 classes thus far, Coursera’s partner universities will be offering over 100 courses this fall. Four of the classes began on Monday: Listening to World Music, Fantasy and Science Fiction, Internet History and Intro to Finance. The courses, called MOOCs, or massive open online courses, can reach many more people than a traditional class; they are capable of delivering lessons to more than 100,000 students at a time, according to The Atlantic.
That number will only expand as they begin to translate their courses and offer classes in different languages, which they have started to do. EPF Lausanne has begun offering courses in French. Their “Introduction a la Programmation Objet”, or Introduction to Object Programming, will be offered this fall.
Revenue possibilities for Coursera could involve career placement services or charging students for certificates from partner universities. The certificates, which might be pdf documents or badges shareable on social networks like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+, would be branded with the university’s name and sold to the students. For now, only one university has said it will offer credit for the classes-the University of Washington. For the others, the certificate would only signify completion of the course.
Other sources of income Coursera is considering include having students pay to take identity-verified tests at specified testing locations, an option that would enhance the value of the certificate for the class by confirming that the student learned the information themselves and did not cheat.
Coursera is also discussing offering services such as paid tutors, recruiting ad-sponsorship, and potentially charging tuition fees for offering online courses on university campuses. This last option is already occurring as apart of their partnership with the University of Washington, according to the Chronicle.
Coursera is agreeing to pay the universities 6 to 15 percent of their revenues, while they will retain 20 percent of the gross profits. The site will be an opportunity for the universities to market themselves to the community, and to learn about and improve in their own experiment of providing online education without having to develop the technology infrastructure themselves. Also important: the universities that design courses for Coursera will retain the rights to their work.
For now, though, university financial contribution to the venture is still a risk. However, it is also potentially an important investment, for them and for the future of education itself. The Atlantic deems the Coursera initiative “the single most important experiment in higher education.”
“Lectures came about several hundred years ago when there was only one copy of the book, and the only person who had it was the professor,” Coursera co-founder Daphne Koller said to The Atlantic. “The only way to convey the content was for the professor to stand at the front of the room and read the book. One would hope that we had better capabilities these days.”
However, as to whether Coursera will ever become competition for the traditional universities that provide its courses, other co-founder Andrew Ng believes it won’t. The real value of attending elite schools such as Caltech, he told The Atlantic, is the time spent working directly with the professors and other students. Ng believes that Coursera gives schools the potential to improve that interaction by putting their lectures online.
Dr. Edward Tenner, a historian of technology and culture, proposes that easy access to quality, college-level online education will increase competition for spaces at the traditional top-tier colleges. Others, meanwhile, question what might happen to traditional non-Ivy league schools. According to Harvard Business School professor and disruptive innovation expert Clayton Christensen, half of North American higher education will move online in the next ten years, with K-12 following by 2019.
While the world of online education is still developing, initiatives like Coursera are major steps towards a quality and free public college education, provided for all. 360 Education Solutions is excited for this innovative step in online education, and hopes to bring you more information soon.
Common Myths And The Facts Of Online Education
Although online education has been introduced for such as long time, there are still many misconceptions and myths about online education program. The myths if not cleared might affecting your decision if you are considering pursuing your degree online. Here are the facts for the common myths that you may heard before:
Myth:
Degrees earned through online format are not as valuable as traditional degree programs.
Fact:
The myth may be true during the initial introduction of online education, but the 2 digits growth rate in the past 20 years has shown online study format has gained it popularity. The proper accreditation by the accrediting agencies approved by Department of Education that guarantees on it education quality has made online degree no difference than the traditional degree. The online degrees are widely accepted in the job market. What the employers concern is the fake degrees issued by diploma mills. As long as your degree is from legitimate and properly accredited university, then it has no difference whether your degree is earned through online or campus-based university.
Myth:
Online learning is easier than a traditional campus-based education
Fact:
Both online and offline learning are the same in term of courses. Many brick and mortar universities are offering the same degree they offer offline to online students, same courses with same total credit hours to complete the degree program. Although there are fast track degrees where you can waive some credits with your life experience in the related field, online learning does require a considerable amount of time and effort. The online learning may look easier as it provides you with the flexibility and convenient learning environment where you can learn from your comfort home and at your own schedule.
Myth:
Online courses cannot transfer to other colleges.
Fact:
You will face the difficulties to transfer the courses to other colleges if you are getting online degree from unaccredited university. If you attend online courses offered by an accredited school, you should have not problem to transfer the courses to other colleges. But credit transfer will largely depend on the admission office regardless of online or offline courses, you should check for the feasibility of transfer credits during the enrollment process.
Myth:
Online learning program means that you can complete fast.
Fact:
Due to most online learning programs allow you to plan your own time that fit into your own schedule. If you can spare more time to speed up your learning process, then you can complete the education program faster then the required completion duration. But if you are a busy working individual who can only spend very minimum time on your study, then you may take a longer time to complete the courses. Hence, in the self-paced online learning environment, you are the one who can decide how fast you want to complete your courses.
Summary
Don’t just make your decision to go for online or campus-based degree program based on the myths, get yourself understand the fact of each myths and decide which learning media is best suit you.
What It Means to Be a Modern Online Educator
Traditional college instruction is part of a well-established tradition that has remained fairly unchanged over time. Becoming an instructor in this environment has meant conformity to teaching standards that have also remained fairly unchanged. A college professor is associated with someone who is a subject matter expert, likely to achieve a position with tenure, and have dual roles as an instructor and researcher. It is expected that they will be published authors of scholarly journal articles that have been peer-reviewed and contributed knowledge to their field. While this form of education and instructor still exists, there is another academic institution that has also been established and it is an online college and university.
For a modern form of online education you will not likely find any positions that are labeled professor. Most online universities hire adjuncts and many refer to their instructors as facilitators. Some universities expect their instructors to complete annual professional development requirements but rarely does that include publishing peer-reviewed journal articles. What is needed now more than ever is a new category of educator, one who meets the needs of students who participate in this modern form of education. Now is also the time for online universities to embrace this new form of instructors, those who can be called a Modern Educator.
From Traditional to Online Teaching
The traditional format for educating students is the lecture-driven class. The instructor delivers information to students and they must demonstrate what they have learned through various assessments. They know that their instructor or professor is an expert in the particular subject area for their class. This method of instruction is the same style that is used in primary education and it is teacher-centered. As technology has brought new possibilities for the field of education a new format developed – online courses and online degrees. At first traditional educators taught these courses but over time that has changed, especially as adjuncts filled a majority of the instructional roles. Now with online degree programs and online schools having been fully established in the education field, a new type of educator was also emerging.
Evolution to Modern Teaching
With the growth of online learning came the need for hiring a large volume of instructors. Some online universities have classes that begin weekly and others offer courses starting monthly. Hiring adjuncts was the answer and the majority of jobs teaching undergraduate students have been filled by instructors holding a master’s degree in the subject field they were teaching. Over time the number of instructors qualified to teach online has grown substantially and now many adjunct positions require a doctorate degree. What has contributed to the increased pool of available online instructors is the fluctuation in enrollment numbers, the limited number of full-time online instructor positions, and the increase in degree specializations – especially those related to online teaching. There are also many online schools that offer online teaching specializations and those students who complete their master’s degree are added to the pool. It is estimated that at present there are nearly two million adjunct online instructors teaching online courses.
The requirements for teaching online also may include continuing education. Most online universities require some form of annual professional development. Those universities generally offer workshops and training courses as a means of fulfilling this requirement. Publishing scholarly journals can be used to help meet the professional development requirements but most schools do not require it. These modern teachers are also different from a college professor by the manner in which they are allowed to present themselves in the classroom. An online instructor is often called a facilitator and rarely is this position referred to as a professor – although some instructors will refer to themselves as a professor to establish their position in the learning process. Many online universities tell their instructors to use their first name as a means of creating a casual and approachable image – even if the instructor has a doctorate degree.
An Example of a Modern Educator
Within the field of online education there is a significant difference among educator types. There are those with a master’s degree who can teach undergraduate courses and there are those with doctorate degrees who can teach both undergraduate and graduate students. For those schools that offer doctoral degree programs, an expectation for instructors to be published in a manner similar to that of a college professor may still be in place. But there is a need for a new standard. If traditional methods of learning do not apply to online education, then traditional instructor qualifications should also not apply to online educators. Now is the time for a new instructional category, one that is referred to as a Modern Educator.
My work as an educator has evolved from traditional college teaching to that of online teaching and now I have become a Modern Educator. Instead of spending months (or possibly longer) trying to become published in a scholarly journal, I publish online articles. Instead of my work being available only to those who have access to and read scholarly journals, I now have an opportunity to reach a broader audience. My work is available as soon as I write and publish it, and more importantly – I understand how to use social media. I am connected to an international basis of educators, universities, and students through the use of social media.
Through social media it is possible to share ideas and resources, along with online articles, blog posts, and other intellectual contributions. This also applies to transformation of the publishing process. Instead of waiting to find a publisher and go through the traditional publishing route, I have self-published e-books. This has allowed me to become highly engaged in the field of education and it has redefined what it means to be a college instructor. Becoming a Modern Educator indicates what online instructors should be involved with and online schools developing as a requirement for their professional development.
Steps to Becoming a Modern Educator
Whether you have a master’s degree or doctorate degree, if you teach online courses you need professional development. But this should be more than taking a workshop – it needs to involve making an intellectual contribution. In addition, the work of a Modern Educator also needs to be involved in some form of social or professional networking. Here are some steps you can take and strategies you can use to become a Modern Educator.
#1. Write a Blog – This provides a platform to share your expertise and summarize your knowledge. As you continue to conduct research for your areas of professional interest and you can include what you have learned through your blog posts. There are numerous free resources that will allow you to create and share your blog, such as Word Press.
#2. Write Online Articles – Instead of taking the time required to write and submit articles to scholarly journals, which can always be an option for you, find a resource that allows you to publish online articles. The articles you write, which are based upon your knowledge and experience, will allow you to reach a broader audience, refine your writing skills, and establish yourself as a subject matter expert. I utilize Ezine Articles, which is an article marketing database.
#3. Use Social Networking – Every online educator needs to learn how to establish their presence via technology. It only makes sense that if you work in a technology-enabled environment you should also know how to be engaged in online communities. LinkedIn provides a means of professional networking, finding groups that match your interest, and even finding online jobs. Twitter can connect you to an international base of educators, students, and universities – providing a place to share resources.
#4. Develop a Website -If you find that you are highly ambitious and want to develop more than a blog you could also build your own website. This would be a place for you to house resources that you have created, which could be shared with educators and students. There are free webhosting services available and others that charge a small fee.
#5. Write E-Books – The field of publishing has changed and now authors are taking back control by making their books available in an e-book format. Kindle and Nook devices are the most popular devices. Kobo is another device that is gaining popularity because it can be used on mobile devices such as Blackberry. You will likely need to hire someone to format the book, sign up for an account to distribute your e-book, and once it is ready you can have it available in a relatively short amount of time.
Maintaining a Modern Educator Status
A Modern Educator is someone who does more than teach online classes. They are active in the field of education and their chosen subject matter. They know how to teach using technological tools and engage in a virtual community of other educators through social media. The Modern Educator is also conducting research and making intellectual contributions through technological means. The work they publish is done through technologically-enabled resources and made immediately available for their intended audience. They know how to use social media to promote their work and share resources with other educators and students.
It is time now for the Modern Educator mentality to become the standard for online learning. Instruction has adapted in format from traditional to online, and so too must the instructor. It is also important that online schools and hiring specialists recognize the new Modern Educator. This is someone who has likely taught for several institutions because of fluctuating enrollments and staff changes; however, what matters most is their ongoing professional development and intellectual contributions. The most desirable candidate for an online teaching position is someone with more than extensive work as an online educator. It is someone who can also utilize technological tools as a means of publishing their work and connecting with other educators. A Modern Educator is the new college professor and the one most prepared for teaching through the use of technology.
