Blockchain

The Bullish Signal That Could Save Bitcoin

34 seconds ago

bitcoin hammer reversal
Bitcoin price is still struggling to hold onto support at $30,000 on high timeframes after smashing through it more than a week ago now.

With buyers stepping in after the plunge, there is a chance for bulls to stop the downside with a bullish reversal candlestick setup. Learn more about the potential setup and find out if it’s “hammer time”.

A Bullish Hammer Could Put A Stop To The Bear Market

You wouldn’t necessarily know it by the ultra bearish sentiment or the recent plunge and resulting panic across the crypto market.

But if you look at medium timeframe price charts, Bitcoin bulls could be preparing out a stop to the bleeding and stage a bullish hammer reversal.

Japanese candlesticks are said to be developed by the so-called “God of Markets,” Honma Munehisa. Homna was a rice trader and wrote the first ever book in market psychology.

Candlesticks are comprised of a body and shadow, often called a wick. They are typically depicted as red and green, or white and black (open and closed). Each candle includes information on the open, close, low, and high of the trading session it represents.

How the candle opens, closes, and the highs and lows set during the session will shape the candle, and often provide information about what might be going on in the market — and what might come next.

Could this hammer put a stop to bears? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The Technicals Supporting A Bitcoin Reversal Setup

On BTCUSD weekly and 2-week timeframe charts, the top cryptocurrency is working on a bullish hammer. A bullish hammer is a characterized as having a long lower wick acting as the handle, a small upper body, and little to no upper shadow.

Although the bullish signal only takes one candlestick to suggest a bottom is in, it is only confirmed with a strong follow through back to the upside.

BTCUSD_2022-05-22_09-54-51

There are plenty of technicals supporting a reversal | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Hammers are most effective when they follow a string of at least three down candles, and are supported by bullish technicals.

The bullish hammer is happening at what could be the end of a wave 4 expanding triangle correction, according to Elliott Wave Principle. The MACD is retesting the zero line, much as it did during the wave 1 Black Thursday correction. Each bottom, also coincidentally touched the lower Bollinger Band before reversing to the upside.

Will this bullish hammer confirm, and stop the bloodbath from continuing?

Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Maintains Bullish Course Following Development Activities

2 hours ago

May 22, 2022

Polkadot’s XCM Introduces New Use Cases For DOT
Altcoin News
  • The RSI has been below 50 for a substantial length of time in the last two months.
  • DOT sank lower on the charts in May’s bout of severe selling, reaching $7.44.

Even though Polkadot’s price fell beyond support levels on the price charts, the development activities increased rapidly in April and May. Both BTC and DOT have significant resistance levels to the north, and Bitcoin was also uncertain near the $30k mark. 

Polkadot DOT Price Maintains Bullish Course Following Development Activities
DOT/USDT: Source: TradingView

Between the $23.18 resistance level and the $14.24 support level, DOT looked to move in a narrow trading range in February and March. Although DOT sank even lower on the charts in May’s bout of severe selling, it reached the $7.44 support level. This was previously tested in January 2021 with this degree of support.

Bulls Dominate the Charts

As of this writing, the bulls were battling it out around the $10 level, with $10.5 also being a major horizontal level to keep an eye out for. There has been a substantial amount of trade traffic in recent weeks as the price has fallen sharply but has rebounded lately.

The RSI has been below 50 for a substantial length of time in the last two months to indicate a bearish trend in progress. The Awesome Oscillator was also below the zero line, indicating a negative bias in the stock market.

Despite this, the RSI was able to rise over 40, and the AO also showed signs of diminishing negative momentum in the last few days. Although DOT is expected to increase organically as the Polkadot ecosystem expands, it is closely connected with Bitcoin. After last week’s market fall, when it hit a low of $7.30, it was hard-pressed to sustain a robust recovery. However, at the time of this writing, it was trading at $10.15.

Blockchain

Dubai Government Announces Dedicated Digital Economy Task Force Group

2 hours ago

May 22, 2022

Dubai Government Announces Dedicated Digital Economy Task Force Group
  • The task force hopes to create virtual equivalents for 42,000 positions.
  • Dubai aims to raise its GDP by 1% by banking on the metaverse potential.

The Dubai government has announced the creation of a task group to monitor the most recent advances in the digital economy and to take advantage of possibilities inside the metaverse after assessing key technological trends.

With Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed al Maktoum, the deputy prime minister of Dubai, in attendance at a Dubai Council meeting on Thursday, the task force’s establishment was approved.

Banking on Digital Economy Growth

Using metaverse technology, this task force hopes to create virtual equivalents for 42,000 positions, boost resident surgeons’ productivity by 230 percent, and boost engineering output by 30 percent. According to Oman Bin Sultan Al Olama, Chairman of the Digital Economy Chamber of Dubai, the rising emirate would be able to “generate business opportunities beyond its physical borders” as the Web3, and the metaverse evolve.

The shift will allow a better grasp of reality and explore new ideas that can assist Dubai, and the UAE build a brighter future while also optimizing current commercial prospects. An executive committee has begun working on the main goals of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, which is to raise Dubai’s yearly GDP by 1% and its economic development by $4 billion by 2030.

It is estimated that by 2025, income generated by the metaverse would rise from $180 billion to $400 billion. While identifying obstacles and opportunities for implementation, the committee’s current emphasis is on developing a legal framework that addresses the needs of all sectors. With the opening of its MetaHQ earlier this month, Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) became the first regulatory body to venture into the rapidly growing Web 3.0 sector.

Blockchain

Blockchain MegaDAO – Building the Right Decentralized Digital Future

3 hours ago

May 22, 2022

Blockchain MegaDAO – Building the Right Decentralized Digital Future
MegaDAO is a thesis-driven investment company that makes investments in cryptocurrencies, tokens, and blockchain firms that are reshaping trillion-dollar markets. We run a hedge fund and a venture fund, and also invest in both public and private markets.

We’ve built a reputation as forward-thinking, independent thinkers from our inception. We’re known for developing groundbreaking token economic models and valuation procedures, as well as challenging long-held assumptions in the crypto community.

We actively and directly take part in networks as a crypto-native fund with many activities such as staking, keeper operations, liquidations, and more than that. Besides, we are not only well-versed in cryptographic technology and market structure but we also are hands-on investors who will try our best to help our portfolio company succeed.

We are capable of managing long-term capital for illustrious venture capital funds, family offices, institutions, and high-net-worth individuals these days.

MegaDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization. We are an investment fund, specialized in establishing art products, focusing on investing in cryptocurrency, blockchain company based on DAO.

When compared to a traditional company, a properly designed DAO model is bound to be more efficient, scale better, and turn profitable faster. As a result, there are many businesses, both physical and digital, that are aiming to have development activities like DAOs in the future. Working as a DAO is another step forward for MegaDAO in guiding the DAO revolution in many upcoming years.

Application of MegaDAO token

Participate in the investment and reap the benefits of the MegaDAO token.

– Run for CEO and receive rewards from DAO Management Rewards.

– Receive the shared prize with the CEO when join the lock voting for CEOs

– Ability to make payment in projects of MegaDAO ecosystem

– Voting for projects to expand MegaDAO’s investment prospects

– Keeping the MegaDAO Chain platform running (from the second quarter of 2023)

Who are we and what is the vision?

Mega Decentralized Autonomous Organization (MegaDAO) permits founders and key team members to have fewer legal obligations and deliver more open services in Defi by decentralizing project ownership.

The most outstanding points of MegaDAO

– Develop and benefit from endless models, unaffected by trends, through a decentralized investment fund managed by the community and for the benefit of the entire community.

– The 21-CEO management paradigm is very competitive, accumulating worldwide intelligence.

– The MegaDAO token is used throughout the investment ecosystem.

– MegaDAO intends to be a role model for other DAOs by providing maximum protection and anonymity to its end-users in a true, decentralized governing community, thanks to its biometrically validated Proof-of-Existence token.

Keep updated with MegaDAO

—————————

OUR OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA:

Website | Telegram Chat | Twitter

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

