The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Daily Wire and Candace Owens bring you the truth behind the biggest movement in the history of the U.S. The Greatest Lie Ever Told: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM is a documentary based on the Black Lives Matter movement that started in the U.S. after the death of George Floyd.

The documentary will be streaming on the official website of The Daily Wire. It is supposed to premiere on May 23rd. Candace Owens and The DW says that they are the only one that holds power to show you the truth behind the greatest controversies of all time. They say they are here to uncover everything that mainstream media refuses to show.

Furthermore, do you know? The DW is broadcasting the show on the second death anniversary of George Floyd.

Can You Watch The Documentary On Other Streaming Platforms?

No, you cannot watch the documentary on any other streaming platform like Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, etc. The documentary is only available on the official website of The Daily Wire.

How To Watch It On The DW?

You have to sign up for The Dw to watch the documentary, as it is available to exclusive members only. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can do it now. Also, the new members get a generous amount of discount.

What Is DW?

THE DAILY WIRE (DW) is an American media company that provides news, opinion, and entertainment to viewers. They are opinionated about the truth and the rightfulness. They create controversies and raise issues that are in urgent need of people’s attention.

Who Is George Floyd, And How Is He Related To The BLM?

George Floyd is the person whose death gave birth to the movement “Black Lives Matter.” He is an African-American who the cops of Minneapolis brutally murdered. He was accused of using fake twenty-dollar bills, which later became a false accusation.

His death created a lot of anger amongst the people and gave birth to the movement. The movement was later accepted and promoted by people and celebrities around the globe.

The movement fought for the people who have faced discrimination on any basis.

Who Is Candace Owens?

Candace Owens has always been a part of the biggest controversies. She is a host, political activist, and author. She might oppose abortion and say that women are weak, but she supports the LGBT community and same-sex marriage. It surely creates a conflict about her personality and traits in the general audience.

Who Supported The Movement?

Celebrities from all over the world support BLM. They are Adam Lambert, Halsey, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds, Cole Sprouse, Drake, Gigi Hadid, Harry Styles, Lili Reinhart, Machine Gun Kelly, Nina Dobrev, Rihana.

The post The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch? appeared first on Gizmo Story.