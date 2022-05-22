Finance
The Importance of a Positioning Statement for Your Daycare Business
Positioning is the place that you occupy in the minds of your daycare customers. Positioning statement acts as a compass or map, helping you to lead your daycare customers to come to that conclusion through your branding and marketing efforts.
A good positioning statement lets people know about your daycare business, what it stands for and where it is intending to go. It lets your prospects and customers know:
– Who you are
– What sort of business you are running
– Who are you targeting at
– Why your target customers need you
– Who are your competitors
– What’s so special about your daycare business
– What can your customers get by putting their children at your daycare
– What do your customers think about you and your daycare
Before you start developing your positioning statement, you need to ask yourself a few questions to identify your competitive advantage:
– How unique is your daycare services?
– Is it difficult for your competitors to offer the same daycare services?
– Is it what daycare customers really want?
– Is your daycare service offerings in line with market trends?
– Who are your competitors?
– Are your daycare service different or better?
– Will your daycare customers believe you?
Next you need to determine your point of distinction. What is your unique selling proposition? What is your competitive advantage?
Based on the identification of your point of distinction, you can develop your positioning statement consisting of the following:
[Name of your daycare] is a [Description of your business e.g provider of daycare services] providing [Point of distinction] to [target market or description of market description].
Top 20 Guidelines to Budget SEO
SEO has never been efficient to websites until now. Popular search engines seasonally change its algorithm to rank the indexed websites. Different types of guaranteed SEO services are offered by large SEO companies. Take a look at the tips below to budget SEO before signing a contract with an organic SEO company.
1. Pick the most correct keyword for your website. Make use of long tail keywords so that users will be able to get into your website for specific terms.
2. Make your primary keyword be inserted on the domain. Use hyphen to separate words.
3. For better SEO, use the secondary keywords in the subsections.
4. Search engine spiders don’t like web pages with syntax errors so validate your HTML and CSS.
5. Shorten your title at least 60 – 80 characters or 3 – 9 words. The primary keyword must be included in the title.
6. For headings, use the h1 tag. Put your keywords on the headings but it should not be exactly the same as the title.
7. Make your meta keywords at least 15 – 20 keywords or 101 characters. Even though not all search engines give importance, there’s no catch on doing it.
8. Include your keywords to the meta description for it will be seen on the search results.
9. Instead of using images or JavaScripts in the navigation menu, use text.
10. When creating hyperlinks make sure to use your target keywords for the anchor text.
11. Use alt attribute to images using the proper keywords. Alt attributes are readable to search engines and not the images.
12. You must submit a site map of your website so that all the web pages will be indexed and crawled.
13. Visitors will not wait if the size of a web page is below 50kb. In SEO, 15kb is the ideal size.
14. Don’t insert contents in flash, frame, images and JavaScript form for search engine crawlers cannot read those stuffs.
15. Don’t use dynamic URLs, use static URLs instead. Make your URL search engine friendly.
16. Keyword spamming, cloaking and other black hat techniques must be avoided.
17. Submit your website to major search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and Ask only once.
18. Provide newsletter and RSS feeds for your website subscribers.
19. Try to write and submit articles related to your niche and then leave a link going to your website.
20. Build links to related websites. As the number of links increase, the chance of improving search engine ranking increments. In general, to be able to budget SEO, go for the natural method. If possible, go for an organic SEO company that will provide you guaranteed SEO service and long term results.
Social Marketing Ideas to Promote Your Real Estate Business
The Real Estate business… what could be less online oriented? Sure you can look at pictures, but your clients have to see the home, walk around, get the feel of the place. How can Social Marketing tools help you there? What’s Facebook or Twitter got to do with selling property?
Lots!
Every real estate professional knows that selling homes isn’t about buildings, it’s about people. And between advertising and networking, the pros spend 50-75% of their time trying to reach and interact with them. Present clients, potential clients, and past clients form the core of a realtor’s social network. Naturally, every active agent wants that network to grow.
But how?
Even at the most basic level, a site like Facebook lets you reach out to, contact, and interact with many more people than you could ever see face to face. It simply has a wider reach even than your phone. Something as simple as creating a Facebook Page instantly puts you in the pool where you can swim with lots of others.
Expand your web presence and build an online community through Twitter and Facebook Pages for your business. Then reach out. Explain what you do, and do it in a way that shows your Facebook Page fans how you can help them. It’s not about you, but your clients.
Hit that theme in a dozen ways. Create a Poll to find out their biggest gripes when shopping for a home. Post relevant news stories, offer photos, use the discussion board to generate buzz. Let everyone know about upcoming events.
Nothing wrong with self-promotion, though, done the right way. Tell your Facebook Page fans how you just closed a deal and made a young newlywed couple ecstatic over owning their first home. Talk up your town, about how it has unique features. If it’s made a Best Places to Live list, even better. Tell everyone!
Social Marketing Ideas to Promote your Real Estate Business Now – take it to the next level with Twitter. Twitter is much more focused on real-time interaction.
You’re in the middle of an exciting deal. A family has just moved to your area and you’re showing them some of the unusual properties that are newly on the market at historically low prices. Tweet your enthusiasm to everybody out there. Passion breeds passion.
Invite all your online friends to visit at the first opportunity. Give free tips on how to find a great carpenter or gardener or plumber. List open house information. Inform everyone of local market trends. Everyone today is interested in how the economy impacts real estate and vice versa. Be the go-to guru on Twitter for those insights.
Real Estate pros can keep in touch with their current client list, and considerably expand it, by taking advantage of the latest social networking tools. Real life, meet virtual reality. See how one enhances the other.
Both Facebook Pages and Twitter are where you can –
- Build a community surrounding your business and gain extra exposure
- Share valuable content about DIY resources and ideas. What’s new in the “green housing” arena? What are the biggest benefits of using a real estate agent over doing it all yourself.
- Inform fans of what’s going on in the real estate industry. Are home prices going up? Down? Is it a buyer’s market or a seller’s market. Tell them how they can best approach house-hunting in the current market. How can they best stretch their dollar? Don’t forget about sellers – let them know the top 10 things they can do to increase their chances of selling their home in the current market. Or what they can expect when they first put their house on the market.
- Ask fans for input and comments about their house-hunting experiences. What have been the biggest obstacles, and how did they overcome them? Could they list their best resources they used for their renovation projects?
- Create contests and special offers
- Get a little crazy and creative – loosen up and have a bit of fun
- Announce your upcoming events, such as Open Houses, etc.
- Upload your videos and pictures of homes you’re selling. Encourage your Facebook fans to upload “Before and After” renovation pictures and videos.
- Announce your new products / services
- What’s going on in your town and nearby areas? Get people excited about moving to your town. Think about the different ways you can do that. Explore what the various neighborhoods are doing for fun and excitement. Why not share these with your social network visitors?
- What about other related topics your audience is interested in? Could you provide information for them about: home decorating tips, green home project ideas, flooring options, diy resources, ROI for typical renovation projects, how to recycle their old material from renovation projects – both inside and out in the garden. The list goes on and on when it comes to topics dealing with home and garden.
SEO Writing – Who Should SEO Writing Please in the First Place?
When someone mentions “SEO writing,” many people only pay attention to the “SEO” part, while ignoring the “writing” that comes right after that. Is this a wise way to view things?
What is SEO writing for?
Let’s begin our analysis by thinking about the utility of SEO copywriting. What is it meant for?
In a few words, we can say that an SEO copywriter is supposed to produce copy that appeals to search engines and human readers at once. At least, this is how it should be. This kind of web copy is what we can safely call good SEO writing.
Now let’s see what the two components of SEO copywriting are meant for when considered as individual elements.
The importance of search engine optimization
SEO stands for search engine optimization. This is a set of practices which help Web pages achieve better placements on SERPs.
SERPs are “search engine result pages.” These are the pages that you see right after entering a term on a search engine. So, if you search for, say, “SEO writing services,” the page you see after hitting the “enter” button is a SERP. If you own a website, you certainly have all the interest in being found by people who search for the products/services/information you offer. Therefore, you should make use of SEO tactics to increase your pages’ visibility on search engines.
The importance of good writing
Writing is used as a means to express ideas, spread information, educate, entertain, promote products and services … you obviously knew it all.
What many people fail to realise is that, regardless of the reason why you write anything, you should always do your best to connect with your audience–unless you are writing for yourself only. When you succeed in connecting with your readers, you know you have produced good writing.
Good writing is an essential part of effective communication. And effective communication can make all the difference when it comes to your SEO writing strategy.
Back to the start: what is SEO writing for anyway?
When people play objectionable tricks such as stuffing their website copy with large amounts of keywords, they show a complete disregard towards readers. They don’t care what their audience truly needs. All they want is a way to get more search engine traffic as fast as possible. But this is not what SEO writing is for.
Of course, when you make use of SEO copywriting techniques, you do want to drive more search engine traffic to your site. There is nothing wrong about it. However, you must keep in mind that SEO writing should never be exclusively aimed at search engines. It should also be aimed at human readers.
Always remember this: search engines don’t buy anything; human beings do. If they find your site via Google but get disappointed at your pages’ content, they will leave for sure.
Therefore, when you produce SEO writing you must make a conscious effort to not only please search algorithms, but also to give your potential visitors something they are looking for. And trust me: they are never looking for a bunch of nonsense paragraphs filled with repeated keywords.
