These Discount Dental Services Can Save You a Bunch of Money
Are you wondering what type of discount dental services do discount dental plans offer you? It is amazing how such an affordable dental plan can cover so many procedures.
You may have felt in the past that getting discount dental work was just a thought and was not possible. Well this article will help realize that dental discount plans can make affordable dental procedures a reality in your life.
Let’s take a look at just some of these procedures so you can see the significant savings available to you.
I’m going to pick out one dental plan from a list of many so you can see exactly what some of the reductions are available to you.
As you sit in the dentist chair of course you will be asked what brought you to the dentist office. Usually before the dentist will take a look around your mouth a set x-rays will be your first step.
Take for example a four bite wing x-rays that would normally run $70 would cost you only $29. That’s a nice 59% savings.
A normal adult tooth cleaning that would cost you $102 would only run you $46 that’s $56 back to your pocket.
Can you receive this type of savings on some of the more expensive dental procedures?
What if you had to get your tooth pulled? That would set you back $197. With the discount dental work we are talking about your outlay would only be $69.
What about a fairly serious dental procedure such as a root canal. For a front tooth root canal you could expect to pay $826. Actually your cost is only $348 that’s a savings of $478 or 58%.
Also it is important for you to remember that there is a big selection of discount dental services that are available to you with this type of plan.
You probably also want to know is there a dentist near me. Yes there is. Just keep reading and you will be able to find a local affordable dentist close by.
I was surprised to notice that the plan I was reviewing also covered dental implants and cosmetic dental services also.
But what surprised me the most was the cost of the plan I was reviewing. You’ll be surprised to discover that it was $189.95 for a family and less than that for an individual. Oh by the way that was for a full year not a month.
Really think about this for a moment.
As you have read this article hopefully are you beginning to see what a great value a discount dental plan could be to you or your family?
You owe it to yourself to do a further review. To check out these discount dental services just keep reading.
Where to Get Low Cost Minnesota Health Insurance
Looking for a health insurance plan in Minnesota that won’t cost you an arm and a leg? Here’s how to find low cost Minnesota health insurance with a reliable carrier.
Minnesota State Health Insurance
Minnesota has a number of state-sponsored insurance programs for low income individuals and families. These include:
* The Minnesota Medical Assistance program, which provides health care for low income Minnesotans. This program is different than Medicare which is a federally sponsored program for people over 65 and people with disabilities.
* The Minnesota General Assistance Medical Care program, which provides health care for low income Minnesotans who are not eligible for state sponsored or federally sponsored health care programs.
* The Minnesota Care Plan, which provides health care for low income, uninsured working Minnesotans.
For more information about these Minnesota health insurance programs call your county’s human services agency, or go to the Minnesota Department of Health Website at: health.state.mn.us/healthcare.html.
Private Health Insurance
There are two types of health insurance plans that are available in Minnesota. They are:
* Fee-for-service plans (also known as indemnity plans), which pay for all or most of your doctor fees, hospital fees, and prescription drug costs after you pay a deductible (usually $500 to $2,000). These plans let you choose your doctor and hospital and are the most expensive of the health care plans.
* Managed health care plans, including HMOs, PPOs, and POSs, which pay for your your doctor fees, hospital fees, and prescription drug costs after you pay a co-payment (usually $5 to $10 per doctor visit). With these plans you are assigned to a network of doctors and hospitals. PPOs and POSs let you use a non-network doctor or hospital for an additional fee. HMOs are the cheapest of all the health care plans, followed by PPOs and POSs.
Low Cost Health Insurance
To get low cost health insurance you need to shop rates. The easiest way to do that is to go online to an insurance comparison website.
Will Rising Interest Rates Threaten Our Fledgling Economic Recovery?
SAN DIEGO, California – Consumer vote with their wallets and so do the markets. It is quite astonishing to watch the bond market and interest rates nowadays. In less than two months, since the beginning of January till the end of February, the 10-year Treasury Note yield had increased by a stunning 54.9% percent, from 0.91% to 1.41%, after briefly hitting 1.52% on February 28th. In the meantime, treasury yields in other industrialized countries are way lower, including Germany, which has a negative yield of -0.25% on its 10-year Treasury Bond.
While some economists argue that this seismic increase in the U.S. Treasury yields is caused by the improving economy, the strongest underlying factor seems to be a fear of an upcoming inflation in the United States attributed to current administration’s appetite to print (borrow) and spend money, including the additional $2 trillion in new economic stimulus package. This is on the top of the money, which was borrowed and pumped into the economy in 2020 by the prior administration, including $1 trillion, which is still unspent.
As the late Senator Everett M. Dirksen used to say “”A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.” Except we are talking about trillions here. How much money is a trillion dollars? In short it is: $1,000,000,000,000 or a thousand billions. Our entire national debt back in 2000 was just around 6 trillion dollars, now it is over $27 trillion and rapidly growing. Of course higher interest rates also mean higher cost of servicing our national debt.
Just to put things in perspective, our U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is defined as the total monetary or market value of all finished goods and services produced within our borders, was about $20.9 trillion in 2020. Our total annual federal income tax revenue is approximately $3.5 trillion or about 16% of our GDP. So, our national debt far exceeds our national income. Do we see a problem here?
Printing loads of fiat money as a long-term economic “solution” never brings good lasting results. If in doubt, look at Venezuela. Once the wealthiest country in Latin America, Venezuela is now one of the poorest ones, with inflation so high that its money is not worth the paper it is printed on. How bad is the inflation there? A mere 2,685% in 2020.
For an average person this kinds of numbers are so astronomical that they make little sense. But what the rising interest rates mean for us, the regular folks? Certainly a higher cost of living, including higher mortgage rates (home loans, equity lines of credit), which affect housing expenses, higher cost of consumer credit (credit cards, car loans), higher cost of student loans, and the list goes on. It will also cause higher prices on everyday goods and services. Have you seen the gas prices lately?
The increasing cost of credit will most certainly affect the housing market, putting a downward pressure on its prices and affordability. The housing market is critical to the overall health of the economy as it affects many jobs, consumer spending and the overall wealth of our nation.
One may contend that the housing market is due for a correction anyway as the price increases during the pandemic were both steep and unsustainable. That might be true, however, higher interest rates will make this correction much more severe and longer-lasting.
So, just when we started to see some signs of fledgling economic recovery, another presumably well-intended stimulus, or at least its huge size and timing can be counterproductive and harmful. The focus should be on wisely using the unspent “old” stimulus money, which Congress had already approved last year, keeping the interest rates low and re-opening the economy while the vaccination efforts gain momentum and the Covid infections and deaths go down.
The Savings in Safety
Safety is thought of as a compassion issue or a workplace environment improvement. The care and consideration placed on safety issues by management is seen as an indicator of attention-to-detail and teamwork. Safety is all of those things; but, it is also a “profit center” that should be monitored by management. Said plainly: Safer companies are more profitable!
The Cost of a Poor Safety Program:
The costs of safety incidents build upon each other fast. The company must pay: the injured worker(s) for their time during the incident, employees that respond to the injury, those that complete the paperwork, and office personnel who work with the insurance company, medical providers, inspectors, and government officials. But, it doesn’t stop there! When incidents occur materials or equipment can be damaged, insurance rates may increase (including Worker’s Compensation rates & General Liability rates), and productivity is greatly affected as worker’s discuss the incident or perform their tasks over-cautiously. Then, there is the increasing possibility of OSHA and/or other government inspections and fines. Interestingly enough, most companies respond to a breakdown in safety and the associated growing expense report with emergency training programs, new safety gear, and increased operations monitoring which adds even more cost.
Just as a poor, or non-existent, safety program can cost, a good safety program can save! Savings can be added directly to profit or can be used to garner more work through reduced bid prices or lower service charges. Eliminating or minimizing safety incidents will eliminate or reduce all of the potential costs listed above. What’s more, a clean safety record will also reduce insurance premiums.
The Real Money Made in Safety:
Companies with a history of no, or only minor, incidents can see their insurance premiums drop to 75% of what their competitors are paying for the same policy; whereas, poor incident history can lead to paying insurance premiums as high as 300% of the going rate. Since Worker’s Compensation insurance is mandatory in every state by federal law and General Liability insurance is required by governments at various levels, as well as by most clients, insurance premiums are one of the larger items on most annual budgets. Savings in this area translates directly to savings in the cost of doing business.
Insurance companies report Workers Compensation loss information to their state rating bureau or to the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI), depending on state code. This information is used to generate an Experience Modification Rating (EMR) factor, also referred to as an Experience Rate Modifier (ERM), for the state or region. Those companies with an average safety incident history, based on a comparison of losses paid by the insurers to cover claims, are assigned a rating of 1.0. Companies with a better history (lower losses) will have an EMR of less than 1.0 which can drop as low as 0.75. Conversely, companies with a poor average incident cost history can watch their EMR jump to as high as 3.0.
The company’s EMR is used each year to determine the proposed premium price offered by insurers to win the company’s insurance business. Thus, those companies with a 0.75 EMR will pay only 75% of the premium that the average competitor in their state is paying for insurance while companies with a 3.0 EMR will pay three times (or 300%) the premium of their competitors. Additionally, those companies considered lower risk (less than 1.0 EMR) will find that insurers who seek to win your account may also discount their price further, as much as an additional 15%, after calculating in the EMR-effected price. So, safety savings pile on top of safety savings.
Know Your EMR and Improve It:
The EMR is based on a rolling three-year period, not counting the most current year since those losses are still developing. It is rarely calculated using calendar years as a term, but rather as policy effective years. Thus, if your policy renews on the 4th of June each year and is effective from June 4th through June 3rd of the next year, your EMR will reflect the previous three full policy effective years.
Your insurance agent can provide your company’s EMR from the rating bureau report and should be able to explain ways to improve it. It will change from policy year to policy year as older years drop off and newer years are added. Moreover, many states’ formulas add a weighting system so newer years weigh more heavily in your EMR than do older years. This works in your favor if you have had high-cost incidents in the past and have taken steps to improve your safety program. It is important that you review your losses with your agent six (6) months prior to your renewal term to make sure there are no open claims or claims which can be reduced, before the insurance company files the “Unit Stat” report (statistical data) with the rating bureau. The formula that generates the EMR can be difficult to understand if you are not an insurance expert which is why your agent should be a trusted advisor and success partner of your company.
