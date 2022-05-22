This Is Us Lemon Quote

Share Pin 0 Shares

How crazy is it that a simple thing such as words can be put together in such a way that it can give life new meaning? The same thing happened to the Brook family the night Jack died. The Pearsons and The Brooks are truly connected in more than one way. But the biggest of all connections is the Lemon Quote. Dan Fogelman never leaves a chance to give nostalgia to his fans.

Watchers of the show This Is Us knows the significance of the quote.

A Little About The Show

This Is Us is an American family drama television series. The show was first aired on NBC in 2016 and is coming to an end on May 24, 2022. The series has six seasons of 105 episodes in total. Each episode has a running time of 42 minutes.

The Plot

Jack and Rebecca Pearson had six weeks premature children on Jack’s 36th birthday in 1980. They were expected to be triplets but the third child was stillborn. Thinking that they were supposed to have triplets, Jack and Rebecca adopted a third child from the same hospital.

A child who was abandoned by his father in the fire station and brought to the same hospital as Jack and Rebecca were in. Thereafter, the children were named as follows: Kate, Kevin and the adopt one Randall. Later Jack died when his children are at the age of 17.

The story usually takes place in the present time but there are some flashbacks and flashforwards from time to time mainly flashbacks of Jack and Rebecca. Kevin grew out to be an actor struggling to make his way in the industry. Kate is trying to cope with her obesity. Later she married Toby and gets a degree in music. Randall is in finance and marries his college mate Beth, and has two daughters, Tess and Annie but like his parents, he adopted a third child, Deja.

What Is The Quote

“You took the sourest lemon that life has to offer and turned it into something resembling lemonade”

The Story Of The Quote

This quote was first said by Dr. k to Jack on his 36th birthday when the triplets were born. The triplets were 6 six weeks premature and the third one couldn’t survive. Then, Dr. k stepped up and said this to Jack. Later, thinking that Jack and Rebecca were supposed to have triplets, they adopted a third child from the same hospital.

The quote again made its significance in the latest episode “the train”. As the show is about to come to an end, Dan Fogelman gave fans the biggest shock. This episode is a flashback of the night Jack died. There is Marcus Brooks’ father and Jack standing next to the coffee machine at the hospital.

Marcus’s father is worried as Marcus is in urgent need of surgery as they had a car accident earlier that night. Then, Jack offers a piece of wise words to Marcus’s father “You took the sourest lemon that life has to offer and turned it into something resembling lemonade” which he himself once received from Dr. K on the day triplets were born.

