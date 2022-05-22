Finance
Top 5 Reasons Why WordPress Maintenance Is Essential
Although WordPress is most commonly used for blogging, you can also use it to host other types of sites, such as online stores and media galleries. The template system and plugin architecture are on the list of the most popular features of WordPress. Since this platform is going through a lot of development, it is important that you maintain your WordPress-based website on a regular basis. Given below are five reasons why you should maintain your WordPress website.
Securing the Site
Security vulnerabilities are one of the main reasons why this platform is being updated on a regular basis. A well-maintained WordPress website is secure against a lot of security vulnerabilities. Aside from this, regular maintenance will keep hackers away from accessing your website.
From time to time, WordPress releases updates that can offer a lot of benefits for webmasters. Batter security is one of the most important benefits. Not updating your site on a regular basis will make it much more vulnerable. You may have heard that even the top websites face hacker attacks from time to time. These attacks main cause the permanent loss of important data on your website, especially if you don’t have a backup. So, securing your website is the most important thing you must do.
Plugin Management
WordPress features an excellent and powerful plugin management system. These plugins allow you to improve the functionality of your website. You can install a lot of plugins such as SEO plugins. With these plugins, you can improve the ranking of your website in different search engines for more traffic. And we know that without good ranking in search engines, it’s not possible to get a lot of organic traffic. And without traffic, it’s not possible to enjoy a higher rate of conversion. so, all your efforts will end in smoke.
Therefore, we can rarely find a website that does not use popular plugins. For smooth operation, updating these plugins is of paramount importance. Besides, it will make sure that there are no unnecessary plugins on your website. The presence of unnecessary plugins will have a negative impact on the speed and performance of your site or blog.
Today, if your website takes more than a few seconds to load both on desktop and mobile devices, you can retain visitors. As a matter of fact, most of the visitors will click away if you are website takes too much time to open on their mobile devices. So it is important to install plugins that can’t really help improve the User experience.
Fixing Broken Links
Linking to other relevant websites is important if you want to provide plenty of relevant content for your website. These links may point to other authentic websites for references. With these links, you can increase the credibility of your website. So your website visitors can rest assured that your content is reliable.
If you have broken links on your site, they can have a negative impact on the ranking of your website. If you want to be competitive and beat your competitors, make sure you fix all of the broken links on your website. In fact, this is part of the regular maintenance of your WordPress website.
If you can’t fix broken links on your own, you may want to hire the services of a professional. There are many freelancing websites where you can hire professionals to get the job done, especially if you are too busy to look for a local professional. These professionals will fix all broken links on your website in a few hours. And the good news is that they won’t cost you much.
Just make sure you hire a trustworthy, experienced, and skillful professional. After all, you can’t trust someone who has no experience. Doing a bit of homework before making a hire is a great idea. This will help you stay on the safe side.
Updating the Theme
In case you don’t know, the theme refers to to the design and layout of your website. Theme is what creates the first impression on your visitors when they land on your website for the first time. Just like plugins, you should also update your theme. This is also important from the security perspective.
The theme is the component that gives a unique look to your website. Therefore, you need to update the theme on a regular basis for the best User experience. If not updated, it may affect the functionality of your website with the passage of time. Your website may take ages to load, which may negatively impact the User experience and the visitors may click away.
Updating the Core WordPress Software
Updating the main WordPress software is important if you want to maintain the functionality of the platform. In fact, updating WordPress to the latest version will allow the website to use all the latest features offered by WordPress. If you don’t update the core software, your site won’t deliver its best performance. The sluggish performance of your website will result in poor User experience.
Aside from this, the unavailability of the latest features offered by WordPress will result in a loss of a lot of visitors. Therefore, you may want to update WordPress as soon as the new version is released. This is important to stay ahead of the competition. Since there are a lot of competitors, you can’t compromise on this core component of your website.
Conclusion
In short, if you manage an important WordPress website, make sure you follow a proper maintenance plan. If you don’t know how to do it, you can hire the services of a professional. This will ensure the proper functionality of your site.
With regular maintenance, the plugins and themes of your website are updated in a timely fashion to make sure your website won’t look outdated. This way, you can focus on the content development for your site rather than worry about the speed and performance of your website. I hope you will consider updating your WordPress site to provide a better experience.
Implement the "5Cs" Strategy Into Your Digital Marketing Mix
Marketing in the digital space has evolved immensely over time. There has been an explosion of new processes, new communication technologies and new marketing channels to advertise and promote your business. It’s a big change now! Everybody is utilizing digital marketing tactics to reach out to their customers, you have to re-invent your strategy to succeed in the ultimate battlefield of digital war. A well-planned set of digital marketing goals will help you measure the performance of your marketing activities and get real results. Implement the ‘5Cs’ strategy into your digital marketing mix to get closer to your business marketing goals:
C – Connect: Connecting your brand with target audience is the first step toward marketing success. The customer is the CEO of your business. To create a brand your customers will love you need to connect with them. So how do you make a connection with customers? It’s through social networks, email, website, blogs and search engines. Building a meaningful, emotional connection is vital for establishing successful customer relationship.
C – Converse: Just because you know well about the features and benefits of the range of products and services your company provides doesn’t mean that your customers are also aware of them. Communicating directly with your niche community is necessary to inspire brand awareness. Customers want to be emotionally impacted during their entire journey of commercial existence. Keep in mind some of the right ways of customer communication – send personalized emails, create content based on customer needs and engage in conversations on social channels.
C – Characterize: A business is one that customers only know while a brand is one that they love. You have too many competitors selling the same services as you do. How are you different from them? What is so unique about your products? You need to characterize your business to build a brand that customers love to recommend. You need to convince customers about the benefits that they can gain from using your services. People choose a product based on the value they receive. So be unique, be distinctive to get more recommendations and repeat customers.
C – Captivate: If you don’t understand the value of customer engagement and instead, focus on sales pitch, then you will definitely fail in the long run. Engaging with your target audience is necessary to retain existing customers and attract new ones. To captivate your customers you must provide useful information through all digital marketing channels, make all conversations two-way, serve your customer needs when they want, and become an honest, empathetic & assertive communicator.
C – Convert: The ultimate aim of your digital marketing campaign is to convert prospects into buying customers. Your customer conversion strategy requires a complex combination of value proposition, customer online experience management and customer feedback. Reach the customers at the right time and right content to move them through the conversion funnel.
If your business starts using the ‘5Cs’ digital marketing strategy, you will be able to better connect, attract, engage, communicate and convert potential customers. With more repeat customers and more conversions, your business will become sustainable. The 5Cs will yield the greatest wins to help your business grow and get bigger!
Weight Management for a Lifetime: 10 Strategies
The reality of losing weight and keeping it off requires a long-term (okay, a lifetime) commitment. You know as well as I do that this commitment isn’t always easy.
My motivation to make that commitment came from a family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes. My mother had, and my sisters still have these conditions; developing from unhealthy eating as well as carrying around too much extra weight.
So what’s the next step after making that commitment to yourself? Actually, I can give you 10 steps
1. Set the right goal. Or maybe I should say, set a realistic goal. It doesn’t have to be about weighing what you did in high school. It’s not about being a size 0. (Face it, when you’re over 50 and you’re too skinny, it’s not attractive). According to experts, it’s a good idea to base your weight goal based on your body mass index (Do a Google search and you’ll find out how to calculate that BMI)
2. Pick a date to get started, and write that date on your calendar. If you don’t pick a start date, you may continue to put off your weight management plan. After picking your date, do some advance planning: fill your fridge with healthy foods, buy some exercise DVDs, sign up for an exercise class.
3. Don’t starve yourself. When we eat too much, we gain weight. But eating too little isn’t a good choice, either. Eating too few calories during your day slows down your metabolism. The best way to decide how many calories to eat during the day is to consider how active you are in your daily life. Nowadays, there are phone apps that can give you an idea of what your daily calorie needs are, based upon you lifestyle. Other calorie calculators can be found online.
4. Keep a food journal. We often eat mindlessly, and underestimate what we eat on a daily basis. For at least a week, write down not only what you eat, but also portion sizes. It will help you track the times when you overeat. Being aware of that can help you plan to substitute healthier options at those times. (Don’t forget to count beverages).
5. Eating breakfast is crucial. But not just any breakfast; an all carbohydrate morning meal will cause your energy to lag early in the day, and won’t keep you filled up for long. Instead, include a protein, whole grains, and fruit. For example, try an egg scrambled in canola oil or a whole-wheat bread thin with berries on the side.
6. Fill your lunch and dinner plate with vegetables and fruits. They add anti-oxidants, nutrients and fiber to your meals. You can eat higher portions of them, since they have fewer calories and fat than meats and processed foods.
7. Speaking of fiber, boost your intake in order to lose weight. Fiber helps block the absorption of calories. Try oatmeal or other high fiber cereal with breakfast, beans for lunch, and whole grains throughout your day.
8. Avoid processed foods and cut back on fat intake. Processed foods have too much salt, too much sugar, and too many trans-fats. To cut back on fat, choose leaner cuts of meat, low-fat cheese and yogurt, and bake food instead of frying it.
9. Drink up. Cold water, that is. Believe it or not, researchers have found that simply drinking two 8 ounce glasses of cold water can enhance your metabolism by 30%.*
10.Don’t forget to sweat. Some health experts argue that cutting calories is more important for weight loss than exercising. I would argue that even if it’s easier to eat 100 fewer calories a day than to burn off those calories, exercise definitely has its place in the weight management game. Exercise helps you burn fat and strengthens muscles and bones. It can also reduce stress, lower cholesterol, and build self-confidence.
By maintaining a healthy weight, my blood pressure is comfortably low and my cholesterol levels are good. At 60 years old, I’ve managed to avoid the heart disease and diabetes that plagued my mother until her death. I feel strong, and I love that feeling.
Common Healthcare Services You Will Find at Top Medical Centers
The first thing that all medical centers should give is emergency services. Their emergency services may vary and the greatest are not hospitals, therefore they can deal with minor emergencies, but not with serious ones. Check with the local medical center and see what they can give, this way you know which direction to go in if you are faced with an emergency medical situation.
The majority of medical centers, especially in the United States, give top quality cardiology services. They will offer everything from physical examinations to EKG tests, they will also be in a place to check the patient, provide long term care and have the best cardiologists on call to help their patients as needed.
They should also offer a radiology department. Radiology can fall into one or more categories, but this usually includes x-rays, MRI and CT scans to name a few. Sometimes they will also include ultrasounds, any imaging that may be needed now and moving forward.
Then there are those that also offer ENT services. ENT, ear nose and throat, services are what is needed if you suffer with hearing problems, nasal issues or problems with your throat, even all three. These are specialized doctors who are in a position to diagnose and treat to ensure a better quality of life moving forward. ENT’s are often needed for children who have grommets in their ears or come down with tonsillitis, for example.
Gynecology is a must at any medical center you choose. Gynecology can help you prevent pregnancy, improve chances of pregnancy, monitor pregnancy and make sure overall women health. These professionals will conduct regular screening and test to ensure you are in good women health at all times.
Maternity services are other services you may want to check on with your local medical center if you intend having a family any time soon. They will be able to prepare you throughout your pregnancy and during labor to ensure you and your new baby is taken care of and receive the best medical treatment at all times.
Another healthcare service you may find at your local medical center is oncology. Oncology departments deal with cancers of all kinds. They will help diagnose, treat and give patients with ongoing care and support. These professionals understand what families go through and they give outstanding service and support to their patients with a dedicated medical team on hand to offer advice and help with pain management and so much more.
After an injury or surgery you may need to have occupational therapy or physiotherapy, so you will want to check what ins services are offered at your local medical center so that you can get the care and treatment you deserve. Both physio and occupational therapy can help you speed up recovery times.
Finally, they should have an onsite pharmacy. This saves so much time and energy in the long run and ensures you get the right medications without delay. If you have just been treated by a doctor and all you want is to get home, then having a pharmacy on site ensures you get your medication rather than putting it off and thinking you will stop at the pharmacy on the way home and then forget.
