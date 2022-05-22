Finance
Weight Management for a Lifetime: 10 Strategies
The reality of losing weight and keeping it off requires a long-term (okay, a lifetime) commitment. You know as well as I do that this commitment isn’t always easy.
My motivation to make that commitment came from a family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes. My mother had, and my sisters still have these conditions; developing from unhealthy eating as well as carrying around too much extra weight.
So what’s the next step after making that commitment to yourself? Actually, I can give you 10 steps
1. Set the right goal. Or maybe I should say, set a realistic goal. It doesn’t have to be about weighing what you did in high school. It’s not about being a size 0. (Face it, when you’re over 50 and you’re too skinny, it’s not attractive). According to experts, it’s a good idea to base your weight goal based on your body mass index (Do a Google search and you’ll find out how to calculate that BMI)
2. Pick a date to get started, and write that date on your calendar. If you don’t pick a start date, you may continue to put off your weight management plan. After picking your date, do some advance planning: fill your fridge with healthy foods, buy some exercise DVDs, sign up for an exercise class.
3. Don’t starve yourself. When we eat too much, we gain weight. But eating too little isn’t a good choice, either. Eating too few calories during your day slows down your metabolism. The best way to decide how many calories to eat during the day is to consider how active you are in your daily life. Nowadays, there are phone apps that can give you an idea of what your daily calorie needs are, based upon you lifestyle. Other calorie calculators can be found online.
4. Keep a food journal. We often eat mindlessly, and underestimate what we eat on a daily basis. For at least a week, write down not only what you eat, but also portion sizes. It will help you track the times when you overeat. Being aware of that can help you plan to substitute healthier options at those times. (Don’t forget to count beverages).
5. Eating breakfast is crucial. But not just any breakfast; an all carbohydrate morning meal will cause your energy to lag early in the day, and won’t keep you filled up for long. Instead, include a protein, whole grains, and fruit. For example, try an egg scrambled in canola oil or a whole-wheat bread thin with berries on the side.
6. Fill your lunch and dinner plate with vegetables and fruits. They add anti-oxidants, nutrients and fiber to your meals. You can eat higher portions of them, since they have fewer calories and fat than meats and processed foods.
7. Speaking of fiber, boost your intake in order to lose weight. Fiber helps block the absorption of calories. Try oatmeal or other high fiber cereal with breakfast, beans for lunch, and whole grains throughout your day.
8. Avoid processed foods and cut back on fat intake. Processed foods have too much salt, too much sugar, and too many trans-fats. To cut back on fat, choose leaner cuts of meat, low-fat cheese and yogurt, and bake food instead of frying it.
9. Drink up. Cold water, that is. Believe it or not, researchers have found that simply drinking two 8 ounce glasses of cold water can enhance your metabolism by 30%.*
10.Don’t forget to sweat. Some health experts argue that cutting calories is more important for weight loss than exercising. I would argue that even if it’s easier to eat 100 fewer calories a day than to burn off those calories, exercise definitely has its place in the weight management game. Exercise helps you burn fat and strengthens muscles and bones. It can also reduce stress, lower cholesterol, and build self-confidence.
By maintaining a healthy weight, my blood pressure is comfortably low and my cholesterol levels are good. At 60 years old, I’ve managed to avoid the heart disease and diabetes that plagued my mother until her death. I feel strong, and I love that feeling.
Common Healthcare Services You Will Find at Top Medical Centers
The first thing that all medical centers should give is emergency services. Their emergency services may vary and the greatest are not hospitals, therefore they can deal with minor emergencies, but not with serious ones. Check with the local medical center and see what they can give, this way you know which direction to go in if you are faced with an emergency medical situation.
The majority of medical centers, especially in the United States, give top quality cardiology services. They will offer everything from physical examinations to EKG tests, they will also be in a place to check the patient, provide long term care and have the best cardiologists on call to help their patients as needed.
They should also offer a radiology department. Radiology can fall into one or more categories, but this usually includes x-rays, MRI and CT scans to name a few. Sometimes they will also include ultrasounds, any imaging that may be needed now and moving forward.
Then there are those that also offer ENT services. ENT, ear nose and throat, services are what is needed if you suffer with hearing problems, nasal issues or problems with your throat, even all three. These are specialized doctors who are in a position to diagnose and treat to ensure a better quality of life moving forward. ENT’s are often needed for children who have grommets in their ears or come down with tonsillitis, for example.
Gynecology is a must at any medical center you choose. Gynecology can help you prevent pregnancy, improve chances of pregnancy, monitor pregnancy and make sure overall women health. These professionals will conduct regular screening and test to ensure you are in good women health at all times.
Maternity services are other services you may want to check on with your local medical center if you intend having a family any time soon. They will be able to prepare you throughout your pregnancy and during labor to ensure you and your new baby is taken care of and receive the best medical treatment at all times.
Another healthcare service you may find at your local medical center is oncology. Oncology departments deal with cancers of all kinds. They will help diagnose, treat and give patients with ongoing care and support. These professionals understand what families go through and they give outstanding service and support to their patients with a dedicated medical team on hand to offer advice and help with pain management and so much more.
After an injury or surgery you may need to have occupational therapy or physiotherapy, so you will want to check what ins services are offered at your local medical center so that you can get the care and treatment you deserve. Both physio and occupational therapy can help you speed up recovery times.
Finally, they should have an onsite pharmacy. This saves so much time and energy in the long run and ensures you get the right medications without delay. If you have just been treated by a doctor and all you want is to get home, then having a pharmacy on site ensures you get your medication rather than putting it off and thinking you will stop at the pharmacy on the way home and then forget.
Hospital Information Software: Bang for the Buck
Hospitals must look ahead to get the most out of their investments in technology. Administrators may compare the sticker price of new IT system packages, but cost considerations should include ease of implementation, time needed for staff training, interface with existing systems, data security, and use of light weight coding that does not become cumbersome to the larger system.
Technology in the hospital setting is no longer just a chip that makes an automatic blood pressure cuff cycle at programmed intervals. Software programs control data collection, and storage, in all aspects of patient care; from patient admission physicals, to creating the bill. Technology is a line item on the modern hospital budget, and it’s not going away.
Traditionally, Hospital Information Technology, and Health IT in general, has made use of many parallel systems with overlapping parts. Points of data entry that developed to store information on patients developed from multiple arenas before computer networking protocols allowed electronic file transfers between machines. Laboratory testing, MARs, (Medication Administration Records), and other sources of electronically stored data, progressed into computerized Kardexes, Nursing Care Plans, physician dictated Operative Reports, and Nursing Intervention checklists, to name a few.
Good IT infrastructure pays for itself. The hidden cost of maintaining outdated systems include more than random call tickets for tech support. Frequent rebooting of buggy software may cause increased wait times for patients and staff alike. Lack of reliable interfaces between systems degrades interdepartmental communication. Unavailable lab results may cause tests to be repeated. Staff frustration and hostility can result from having to work with substandard equipment. The patient who observes system inefficiencies may loose confidence.
Doctors, nurses, and other clinicians rely on Hospital Information Systems to meet patient needs.
Making health care data accessible to providers in a fluid manner translates into more efficient work flow at the bedside. Limiting work flow barriers in the hospital also improves patient outcomes.
Focus on buying smart. Cheap is not always less expensive. Hospitals must look ahead to get the most out of their investments in technology and data management.
Plan and implement your best Hospital IT strategy.
- Survey staff about problem IT areas
- Set technology specific goals
- Create a Technology Panel that includes clinician end users, biomedical engineering, faculty, and administrators
- Invite a variety of vendors to present, or “pitch” their products to the Technology Panel
- Prepare questions and take notes
Short term and long term IT considerations.
- How will unit work flow improve?
- How much training will staff require?
- Where else is the system in place, how is it working?
- Is free tech support available, for how long?
- Does this system interface well with hardware and software already in use?
- Are patient rights to privacy securely protected?
- Can electronic records be transferred securely and efficiently?
- Can customized data sets be built as needed by hospital IT administrators?
- How much down time is needed to maintain the system?
- Does this company rank high for customer service?
Get your team on board. Develop realistic goals for Information Technology, take thirty minutes to brainstorm at a staff meeting. List each piece of equipment and every charting system, likes and dislikes, problem areas. Develop questions for vendors. Invite interested parties, get your “end users” invested in the process. Invest in technology that serves people. Decrease the amount of human resources spent serving the technology, and it will be embraced by Nurses, Physicians, and other clinicians that are the ultimate end users.
Read More About the Benefits of Latex Gloves
Latex gloves are widely used in medical procedures as well as for various household purposes. They are intended to provide protection against substances that are harmful to one’s skin. These gloves are available in various brands and sizes. There are some gloves that reach even up to the level of the elbow where as few others are quite short and they reach only to the level of the wrist. The latter type of latex gloves are mainly used in hospitals while handling patients.
The longer types are mainly used in areas where one is required to handle harmful substance that has the potential to cause skin infection as well as irritation. This type of gloves are much thicker and tougher compared to ones that are used for medical and domestic purposes in an effort to ensure maximum protection against potentially harmful substances. Mainly they are available in two varieties i.e. natural and the artificial type. The artificial latex gloves are a combination of traces of latex and materials such as vinyl and plastic. Since most of the people are allergic to artificial gloves, they widely prefer to use natural latex gloves.
Medical gloves are mainly chosen based on their length, thickness, abrasion resistance, temperature etc. Disposable gloves which medical professionals dispose after every single use can be a brilliant option. They come under the category of general purpose and examination gloves. Disposable general gloves can be used for food services, household and janitorial purposes. Since they are highly puncture and chemical resistant they have been the first choice of many medical practitioners. In addition to this they provide maximum comfort when worn.
Latex general examination gloves are usually powdered with corn starch. This makes them to be easily worn on hands. This type of gloves can be used for tattooing application. They are also available in many sizes. You can choose the size that ideally suits you. There are even allergy free latex gloves which are sold in the markets. They provide protection against skin allergies. Since this type of gloves is highly durable they are extensively used in medical facilities. Moreover, they provide excellent grip which makes it more comfortable for a medical practitioner to handle equipment during an intensive surgery or while a medical examination is being conducted on a patient.
Latex gloves are highly recommended for those who are employed in industries, medical facilities or any other work setting where they are frequently exposed to harmful substances so that they will be able to prevent a lot of diseases.
