What Is Shopify And Why Is It So Popular?

Shopify is an ecommerce platform for building online retail businesses. A large number of businesses are moving to the world of hosted ecommerce platforms and Shopify provides them one of the best platforms and that too, without shelling out a fortune.

Almost a decade since its advent, Shopify has been opted by a large number of entrepreneurs and startups around the globe to expand or migrate their businesses to the web. But what’s the reason of its popularity when there are so many other options available? Well, you need to read further to get the answer. Let’s have a look at the features of Shopify which makes it one of the most desired ecommerce platforms.

It’s affordable.

Cost is something you cannot ignore no matter what you are building. And building a store involves many other expenses which you need to balance out. Shopify helps you by providing quality services at affordable rates. If you compare it to other platforms, you have to pay a lower monthly cost and get maximum services in lieu of that.

It lets you create attractive stores.

It is very important that your store is visually attractive. Since there is no face to face interaction, your online store is the only thing you get to showcase to your customers to earn their loyalty. Not only does it provide you a beautiful and responsive layout, you can choose from hundreds of themes which can be customized according to your requirements, allowing you to build unique online shops. Since Shopify is a popular ecommerce platforms there are also many companies providing cost effective shopify development solutions which you can avail of, in case you need professional help.

You don’t have to worry about web hosting.

If you are just starting up your business online, web hosting can be a real headache. But with Shopify, you can be rest assured that your site’s servers are maintained properly. Shopify pays for hosting, maintains the software, and also helps you handle your payment getaway hence making your work really easy and seamless.

You get in-built marketing tools.

A store owner knows how much costs are involved in the marketing of the products. Shopify helps you here too! It has some built-in marketing tools to lower the costs of start-ups. It lets you put meta titles, the page title, meta description, unique URLs, make pages visible and invisible, and redirect pages wherever necessary and lets you optimize your store on your own terms. Moreover, Shopify is integrated to Pinterest, Facebook, and Twitter, the most popular social media platforms in the contemporary web where you can promote your products.

They provide commendable technical support.

When you are running an online store, you will find yourself looking for some technical support every now and then. Shopify offers commendable technical support which you can lookout for, in case your website stops working or other glitches arise, Shopify customer care is available 24×7 to pick up your calls or revert you on live chats.

It’s secure.

Even though it strikes your mind pretty much after all the things, it’s as important as others. Shopify spends a huge sum of money to ensure that their platform is secure and adhere to relevant rules and regulations. So, you can be sure that all of your security concerns are being taken care of.