What Is Shopify And Why Is It So Popular?
Shopify is an ecommerce platform for building online retail businesses. A large number of businesses are moving to the world of hosted ecommerce platforms and Shopify provides them one of the best platforms and that too, without shelling out a fortune.
Almost a decade since its advent, Shopify has been opted by a large number of entrepreneurs and startups around the globe to expand or migrate their businesses to the web. But what’s the reason of its popularity when there are so many other options available? Well, you need to read further to get the answer. Let’s have a look at the features of Shopify which makes it one of the most desired ecommerce platforms.
It’s affordable.
Cost is something you cannot ignore no matter what you are building. And building a store involves many other expenses which you need to balance out. Shopify helps you by providing quality services at affordable rates. If you compare it to other platforms, you have to pay a lower monthly cost and get maximum services in lieu of that.
It lets you create attractive stores.
It is very important that your store is visually attractive. Since there is no face to face interaction, your online store is the only thing you get to showcase to your customers to earn their loyalty. Not only does it provide you a beautiful and responsive layout, you can choose from hundreds of themes which can be customized according to your requirements, allowing you to build unique online shops. Since Shopify is a popular ecommerce platforms there are also many companies providing cost effective shopify development solutions which you can avail of, in case you need professional help.
You don’t have to worry about web hosting.
If you are just starting up your business online, web hosting can be a real headache. But with Shopify, you can be rest assured that your site’s servers are maintained properly. Shopify pays for hosting, maintains the software, and also helps you handle your payment getaway hence making your work really easy and seamless.
You get in-built marketing tools.
A store owner knows how much costs are involved in the marketing of the products. Shopify helps you here too! It has some built-in marketing tools to lower the costs of start-ups. It lets you put meta titles, the page title, meta description, unique URLs, make pages visible and invisible, and redirect pages wherever necessary and lets you optimize your store on your own terms. Moreover, Shopify is integrated to Pinterest, Facebook, and Twitter, the most popular social media platforms in the contemporary web where you can promote your products.
They provide commendable technical support.
When you are running an online store, you will find yourself looking for some technical support every now and then. Shopify offers commendable technical support which you can lookout for, in case your website stops working or other glitches arise, Shopify customer care is available 24×7 to pick up your calls or revert you on live chats.
It’s secure.
Even though it strikes your mind pretty much after all the things, it’s as important as others. Shopify spends a huge sum of money to ensure that their platform is secure and adhere to relevant rules and regulations. So, you can be sure that all of your security concerns are being taken care of.
Revisiting WP-Members Plugin
A few years back, I wrote a short book on how to put together a membership website using WordPress and different membership site plugins.
Recently, a client asked me about protecting a discussion website. I thought I’d look at WP-Members by RocketGeek again. It was the “cheapie” membership option I explored in the book.
The Good News
WP-Members is still being developed and supported. It’s extremely easy to install and set up. And, it’s still one of the least expensive options out there doing a good job.
As a matter of fact, the free version of the plugin allows you to set up multiple membership levels. It even lets you set up a particular level as a default, into which it puts all new registrants. Admins have the option of manually moving members into a different membership level (or “product” as the docs call it) behind the scenes.
The options for setup are minimal, but powerful. The main option is to protect either posts or pages. I’ve only had one client opt into protecting posts from non-members. Most membership sites I’ve built for clients have one or more whole pages of content they wish to protect. If your blog/posts page is something you want hidden, I find it easier to protect the whole thing. If you have info you want to hide from non-members, put it on a protected page. You can even link to that protected page from a post, and people following the link will be prompted to register for the protected content.
Another good thing – your paid plugin (and any paid extras) are good on up to three different sites! So your per-site cost for all the goodies drops to around $42.
There is also an extensive set of documentation on setting up and configuring the plugin. But hold that thought for a couple minutes…
The Not-As-Good News
If you want to sell access to your content, the free version of WP-Members isn’t going to do it. Neither is the plain paid plugin. You’ll need to get one of two options – both at an additional charge. The good news is that both of these add-ons come with the WP-Members Pro package, which goes for a very reasonable $125. As I said above, even this Pro package costs less than other paid membership site plugins out there.
But, another downer – the two options for collecting payment are either for PayPal (for which you will need an account – preferably a business account), or an option that allows you to sell your membership levels through Woo Commerce, which is another plugin for WordPress. Which is to say, if you want another option to take credit cards through some other gateway, you’ll need Woo Commerce and another attachment.
Remember when I talked about documentation a minute ago? There’s also a support forum, which is good. However, it’s only available to people who have paid for the plugin. That’s what the $59 annual fee is for – support via the forum.
Final Thoughts
If you need to set up a simple membership site based on WordPress, and then get on with the business of running your site, then I’d highly recommend the free version WP-Members. If you can figure out how to run the back end of a WordPress site, you can probably get this running with very little problem. If you want to take money for membership content, and you have a PayPal business account, then getting the WP-Members Pro package would be a good idea (although it’ll have more than you need).
However, if you want multiple membership levels, and you want to have the membership plugin handle taking payments through your choice of gateways, you’re going to want a more complex – and more expensive – solution.
Create A Good First Impression For Your Cloud Hosting Lead Generation
It can be really tricky to be cloud hosting providers. Given the level of competition, plus the advertising noise made by others, it can be a dilemma for your business. Still, this is a task that you need to get over with well. You need to create a good first impression with your prospects, since this will determine whether you get new B2B leads or not. This is the challenge of many cloud computing firms, who are all dependent on the success of their marketing campaigns through online means. Yes, it is good to promote your business online, for the sake of better information dissemination. But, sometimes, it can actually backfire on you.
Remember, first impressions last. No matter how well your appointment setting efforts are executed, if you did something really bad in the past to clients or prospects, then you will not get any positive reaction from them at all. Getting their trust back as well as confidence in your business will be much harder than ever. This will take more than negotiation skills from your telemarketing team, if that is the case. To avoid such a headache, it pays for you to actually do your advertising and marketing right the first time. You only have one shot at getting a deal from a business prospect. With competition this intense, you really have to make it count.
Another point to remember is the term privacy. There is no such thing as privacy in today’s online world. Everything you do, say, or post online will be viewed by millions of people. While this is good for marketing, this can have a detrimental effect if the content you shared is of ‘unsavory’ nature. Heard the Paris Brown incident in England? She appears to be a good choice as Youth and Crime Commissioner, but her antics in Twitter got posted in national papers. This ultimately caused her downfall. Now, the police commission is investigating her for potential criminal offenses. It is that bad. And this is precisely the reason why you should be careful. You do not want to call potential sales leads, and they tell you that your cloud hosting services was racist or biased, right? It happened to other firms, and look at the mess they got into.
Basically speaking, you need to do your job right. With the online world very easy to spread information in, and at such speeds, you have to be careful of what you spread online. It is one thing to say what you want to say, but if your statements run counter (indeed cause uproar) to what your business stands for, you are just creating marketing headaches for your business. Take note that people are no longer basing their decisions on what you say alone. They consult other sources, like newspapers, online forums, blogs, online reviewers, and the like. You need to be sure that you create a consistent image for you and your business. This can make all the difference in your lead generation campaign.
Difference Between Java and WordPress
Java and WordPress are very much different, this is an attempt to compare and see where they intersect each other.
Java
Java is an enterprise Language, what it means it is used to build enterprise applications, what do we mean by that?
· A variety of clients can interact with applications like browsers, smart tablets, B2B applications, .NET and other language apps.
· High Security to support the standards.
· Highly Scalable to support the growing traffic.
· Performance – Begin compile time performance is high.
· E.g applications are Gaming, ECommerce websites, Billing, Retail, CRM and tons of others
Java can be used to create blogging CMS like WordPress. There are CMS’s like alfresco, Plone, JRoller whodo to attempt to that, but none has been able so popular as WordPress.
WordPress
Very specialized CMS/blogging engine build on top of PHP.
· It is very easy to learn software, compare it to learning MS Word.
· You don’t need to know PHP/programming to be WordPress website developer.
· It has a themes concept, which allows a developer to configure website pages with easy.
· Supports thousands of plugins, almost easy to find any kind of functionality a website needs.
· Installs on Apache Server with PHP engine.
· Many hosting sites support 1 click install.
· Uses MySQL as the backend engine.
As you see, WordPress and Java cannot be compared as one is a language where another is a software built on PHP language.
Had WordPress been written in Java
As a Java Developer, I do wish WordPress was built on Java, it would have given
1. Java applications a web flair, we would have to see all together new set of applications /widgets/ plugins.
2. Designers would have not been scared of the language at all.
3. Applications could have used the WordPress database, which has a very simple schema.
WordPress And Java Together
Resin Quercus
Resin is a Java Application server, but with a twist, it has a Quercus engine which allow PHP applications to installed as Java applications.
What does this mean, if a WordPress can be installed on Resin will run as a Java application and also take advantage of libraries like Spring, Hibernate,SOA.
Also, will definitely perform way better as it will be compiled only once and not be interpreted with every request like it does now
To have this integration working has its own challenges but good news is there is a way.
Summary
While WordPress has it own niche, creating CMS websites with blog functionality, it is the DeFacto Platform.
But when it comes to creating highly scalable enterprise Applications Java is the DeFacto Platform.
