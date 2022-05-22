News
What Is The Order Of Top Gun Movies To Watch? Stream It Or Skip It?
Are you deciding to watch Top Gun Maverick as it is about to release? But don’t know the plot of its predecessor movie or would like to get a recap on the previous one? Let me help with this article as to how you should watch the movies and in what order before going to theatres to watch Maverick.
The Order Of Watching Top Gun
Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to Top Gun, released in 1986 with Tom Cruise. Tony Scott directed it associated with Paramount Pictures; therefore, before watching Top Gun: Maverick, it is advisable to watch Top Gun first to have some context on the story.
People who have watched it can take a recap because it will have some references from the previous movie. It might be not very clear if you do not have an idea.
Where To Watch
You can watch Top Gun on Amazon Prime, and the sequel Top Gun: Maverick will be available in your nearest theatres on 27th May 2022 which means you still have time to catch up on the story.
About The Movie
Top Gun is an adventure and action movie which features Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where you get the best elite flying skills to learn. Maverick is also sent to the school; however, he is at odds with other pilots because of his reckless attitude.
Maverick tries to be the best fighter pilot in the school against all the odds and also tries to get the attention of a beautiful flight instructor.
About The Sequel
Top Gun: Maverick, written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie and directed by Joseph Kosinski, is a story that Peter Craig and Justin Marks conceived. The movie is based on captain Pete Maverick, who has purposely dodged an advancement in rank as a Test Pilot after 36 years of service as a top Navy aviator. He is in charge of training top gin grads for a special mission.
You can expect a lot of aerial shots and action with beautiful cinematography, which is worth watching on the big screen. Based on the trailer, we can see that there are some amazing close-ups in the cock- pit of Tom, and these shots are going to be even more breathtaking on the big screen with amazing sound.
Based on huge planned premieres and some amazing sound scores, a star-studded cast, and amazing shots, the sequel is already setting high expectations among the fans, but only time can tell how the movie is once released.
Pre-booking of the tickets for the movie has already started, so if you are planning to see the movie, then get your hands on the tickets now before the house gets full. We know you are excited to see Tom Cruise once again, and so are we, so be patient for some days, and till then, watch Top Gun.
News
Ultraman Season 3 On Netflix: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Synopsis
Ultraman Season 2 has returned after waiting for three years, but now, Netflix is making up for it with the immediate announcement of Ultraman Season 3. According to the reports, we can expect Ultraman season3 in late 2023.
Had Ultraman been not there, a popular franchise like the Power Rangers may not even exist. However, as good as it feels to hear that the next period of waiting may not be that much, there is also the news that the third season will also be the final season.
What Is Ultraman?
Ultraman is a Netflix animated series based on manga of the same name. The manga was authored by Eiichi Shimizu and illustrated by Tomohiro Shimoguchi. EIJI Tsuburaya created the animated program for Netflix.
Ultraman used to be a “Giant of Light” who defended the world from external threats. When he completed his mission, he left the Earth. Humanity prospered in their newfound peace, but they needed Ultraman again years later. However, things may not be as easy as they sound in the mantle of new.
Ultraman must be taken by a troubled high school student named Shinjiro Hayata, who is the son of Shin Hayata, the man who was once the “Giant of Light”. How will the journey end as Shinjiro struggles in the metallic suit, becoming the next generation Ultraman?
When And Where Will Ultraman Season 3 Will Release?
After the first season was released on 1 April 2019, the second season was finally released on 14 April 2022, after a three-year break. However, the third has been announced to be released in 2023. The third and final season of Ultraman will be released on Netflix.
Who Is The Voice Cast Of Ultraman?
Ultraman has the voice of the Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson, along with the voices of D. C. Douglas, Tara Sands, Ryohei Kimura, Takuya Eguchi, Megumi Han, Ken Uo, Cristina Valenzuela, Sumire Morohoshi, Shigeru Ushiyama, and others.
What About The Appearance Of The Ultraman Suit?
The first Ultraman suit appeared in the 1960s. Since then, Ultraman has inspired a lot of characters, storylines, and franchises. Ultraman has inspired the creation of the franchises power rangers, VR Troopers, Kamen Rider, etc.
It was reported that the inspiration for the Ant-Man suit in the movie was taken from the suit of Ultraman. Ultraman has laid the foundation for metallic suits literally since time immemorial.
How Do The Fans Feel?
Twitter has the answer to the above question. Some fans are excited to hear the news of the third season; some can’t wait to watch the third season, and some are disappointed that the third season will be the final.
Nonetheless, given the popularity of the manga itself and how the animated series has been an absolute hit, the reaction is mostly positive. The audience eagerly waits for the third and final season to be released in 2023.
News
Wild offseason at a glance: Who’s staying? Who’s going?
Wild general manager Bill Guerin noted at his end-of-the-season press conference that the current roster likely won’t have much turnover heading into next season.
Though the Wild seem destined to lose a good player due to their financial constraints, most of the current roster is under contract.
In total, the Wild have roughly $8 million in cap space heading this offseason.
Here’s an alphabetical breakdown of the players under contract, as well as pending restricted free agents and pending unrestricted free agents:
UNDER CONTRACT
Matt Boldy (Winger)
Contract: $880,000 for 2022-23 season
Analysis: After emerging as a dynamic player this season, Boldy will be expected to carry more weight on his shoulders next season. Look for him to take a big step.
Jonas Brodin (Defenseman)
Contract: $6 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: Perhaps the most underrated defenseman in the league, Brodin gives the Wild a star on the backend that can play with pretty much anyone.
Brandon Duhaime (Winger)
Contract: $750,000 for 2022-23 season
Analysis: While his numbers certainly didn’t jump off the page, Duhaime filled his role admirably. He seems to have some untapped potential in his game, too.
Matt Dumba (Defenseman)
Contract: $6 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: Though he seems to be at the epicenter of trade rumors every offseason, Dumba has developed into a very good player on the ice. He’s also a heartbeat of the locker room.
Joel Eriksson Ek (Center)
Contract: $5.25 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: This average annual value for Eriksson Ek is a steal based on his production in both ends. He’s among the best shutdown centers in the league with offensive upside.
Marcus Foligno (Winger)
Contract: $3.1 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: Much like Dumba, Foligno has emerged as a heartbeat of the locker room. He also eclipsed the 20-goal plateau this season for the first time in his career.
Freddy Gaudreau (Center)
Contract: $1.2 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: This is also a steal of a contract considering Gaudreau’s production down the stretch. He could be a key player for the Wild next season because of his versatility.
Alex Goligoski (Defenseman)
Contract: $2 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: This contract extension was a little curious midseason. That said, Goligoski brings a veteran presence to the blue line that could go a long way next season.
Jordan Greenway (Winger)
Contract: $3 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: It’s easy to see why the Wild gave Greenway a contract extension when looking at how well he plays alongside Eriksson Ek and opposite Foligno. That trio is dynamite.
Ryan Hartman (Center)
Contract: $1.7 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: This might be the biggest steal in the league. Not only did Hartman score a career high 34 goals this season, he tallied 31 assists playing between Kaprizov and Zuccarello.
Tyson Jost (Center)
Contract: $2 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: Much like Kulikov, Jost could be a player the Wild shop this offseason considering he’s set to make $2 million. It’s also possible the Wild decide to keep him and elevate him in the lineup.
Kirill Kaprizov (Winger)
Contract: $9 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: He’s a superstar that has more than earned his franchise record average annual value. After turning heads with his spectacular play this season, Kaprizov will be expected to do even more next season.
Dmitry Kulikov (Defenseman)
Contract: $2.25 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: If the Wild are going to try and trim the fat this offseason, Kulikov’s pending $2.25 million cap hit would be a good place to start. While he showed flashes this season, he’s replaceable on the blue line.
Jon Merrill (Defenseman)
Contract: $1.2 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: A steady presence on the blue line, Merrill will likely play on the bottom defensive pairing next season. That’s a perfect role for him.
Jared Spurgeon (Defenseman)
Contract: $7.575 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: As the captain, Spurgeon is irreplaceable both on and off the ice. While he might cost a pretty penny, it’s hard to imagine life without him.
Cam Talbot (Goaltender)
Contract: $3.67 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: While a lot was made about Talbot being benched in the playoffs, it seems like water under the bridge now. He’s under contract and expects to be back next season.
Mats Zuccarello (Winger)
Contract: $6 million for 2022-23 season
Analysis: Not only has Zuccarello developed an unmatched chemistry with Kaprizov, he has emerged as a vocal leader in the locker room. That’s important in and of itself.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Connor Dewar (Winger)
Contract: RFA
Analysis: Though he didn’t see much time at the next level, Dewar proved his worth with solid play. Don’t be surprised to see him back next season.
Kevin Fiala (Winger)
Contract: RFA
Analysis: This is the biggest story of this offseason. As much as the Wild want Fiala back, he’s likely going to cost in the upwards of $8 million per season. That might be too much for them to afford.
Jake Middleton (Defenseman)
Contract: RFA
Analysis: After being acquired by the Wild at the trade deadline, Middleton played alongside Spurgeon on the top defensive pairing. He’s a main priority this offseason.
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Jordie Benn (Defenseman)
Contract: UFA
Analysis: While he never complained about playing time as the extra blue liner, it seems likely that the Wild will move on from Benn this offseason.
Nick Bjugstad (Winger)
Contract: UFA
Analysis: If Bjugstad is willing to take a hometown discount to stay with the Wild, it’s likely they would welcome him back this offseason.
Nic Deslauriers (Winger)
Contract: UFA
Analysis: Similar to Bjugstad, if Deslauriers is willing to come back at a reasonable number, the Wild would gladly take his veteran leadership next season.
Marc-Andre Fleury (Goaltender)
Contract: UFA
Analysis: It’s clear that Guerin wants to re-sign Fleury this offseason. The only question is if Flower wants to play for the Wild moving forward. If he does, this deal will 100 percent get done.
13: The Musical On Netflix – Release Date, Cast, Plot And Synopsis
The wait is over, as the highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of 13: The Musical is finally coming in August 2022. 13: The Musical is the adaptation of the theatrical production in Los Angeles of the same name.
As of today, there have been five different productions of the musical. The first one was in Los Angeles in 2007, and the most recent one was in Mexico in 2019. Celebrities, including Ariana Grande, have performed in the musical.
The musical being in post-production for a long time, even though the shooting was completed in 2021.
What Is 13: The Musical about?
According to the official description, the film is about a 12-year-old boy who always dreams of carrying out the ultimate “Bar Mitzvah”, but his dreams are shattered when he finds out that he has to move to Indiana from New York City as his parents are getting divorced.
Coping with his parents’ separation and with no friends, how is this boy going to make his dream come true? To find out how Evan Goldman overcomes all the obstacles to organize the ultimate bar Mitzvah as his 13th birthday nears, mark the release date on your calendar.
The film is based on the Los Angeles theatrical production of the same name. Jason Robert Brown writes the music and lyrics, and Dan Elish and Robert Horn write the book. The film was directed by Tamra Davies, who is known for directing Billy Madison and a few episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and High School Musical: The Musical – The Series.
When And Where Will 13: The Musical Will Release?
13 The Musical will release on Netflix on Thursday, August 12, 2022.
Who Are The Cast Of 13: The Musical?
13: The Musical stars Eli Golden as the main protagonist, who has previously appeared in Orange is the New Black and The Wizard of Lies, along with Peter Hermann as Joel Goldman and Debra messing as Jessica Goldman.
Additionally, Josh Peck stars as Rabbi Shapiro, Rhea Perlman as Grandma Ruth, JD McCrary as Brett, Luke Islam as Carlos, Gabriella Uhl as Patrice, Kayleigh Cerezo as Molly, Frankie McNellis as Lucy, Khiyla Ayne as Charlotte, Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm, Lindsay Blackwell as Kendra, Ramon Reed as Eddie, and others.
The original cast from Los Angeles has not taken any part in the film.
How Many Songs Are There In 13: The Musical?
13: The Musical has an 18-song soundtrack, with songs like Becoming a man, The lamest Place in the World, What it means to be a friend, etc.
Where Was This Filmed?
13: The Musical was filmed in four different locations: New York City, New York, USA; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Beeton, Ontario, Canada and Indiana, USA.
That is all we know about 13: The Musical yet. Keep checking this page for further updates! Mark the date August 12, 2022, on your calendar for the latest musical on Netflix.
