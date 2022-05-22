What Is The Order Of Top Gun Movies To Watch? Stream It Or Skip It?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Are you deciding to watch Top Gun Maverick as it is about to release? But don’t know the plot of its predecessor movie or would like to get a recap on the previous one? Let me help with this article as to how you should watch the movies and in what order before going to theatres to watch Maverick.

The Order Of Watching Top Gun

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to Top Gun, released in 1986 with Tom Cruise. Tony Scott directed it associated with Paramount Pictures; therefore, before watching Top Gun: Maverick, it is advisable to watch Top Gun first to have some context on the story.

People who have watched it can take a recap because it will have some references from the previous movie. It might be not very clear if you do not have an idea.

Where To Watch

You can watch Top Gun on Amazon Prime, and the sequel Top Gun: Maverick will be available in your nearest theatres on 27th May 2022 which means you still have time to catch up on the story.

About The Movie

Top Gun is an adventure and action movie which features Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where you get the best elite flying skills to learn. Maverick is also sent to the school; however, he is at odds with other pilots because of his reckless attitude.

Maverick tries to be the best fighter pilot in the school against all the odds and also tries to get the attention of a beautiful flight instructor.

About The Sequel

Top Gun: Maverick, written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie and directed by Joseph Kosinski, is a story that Peter Craig and Justin Marks conceived. The movie is based on captain Pete Maverick, who has purposely dodged an advancement in rank as a Test Pilot after 36 years of service as a top Navy aviator. He is in charge of training top gin grads for a special mission.

You can expect a lot of aerial shots and action with beautiful cinematography, which is worth watching on the big screen. Based on the trailer, we can see that there are some amazing close-ups in the cock- pit of Tom, and these shots are going to be even more breathtaking on the big screen with amazing sound.

Based on huge planned premieres and some amazing sound scores, a star-studded cast, and amazing shots, the sequel is already setting high expectations among the fans, but only time can tell how the movie is once released.

Pre-booking of the tickets for the movie has already started, so if you are planning to see the movie, then get your hands on the tickets now before the house gets full. We know you are excited to see Tom Cruise once again, and so are we, so be patient for some days, and till then, watch Top Gun.

