Finance
What is the Purpose of ERP Software?
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software can be described as a complete business software solution. It is aimed at the integration of all business processes and sub-processes into a single unified system. This system is formulated and implemented in an organization to effectively and efficiently achieve the business goals of the organization.
ERP packages are implemented to manage the existing and prospective business plans and policies in an efficient manner under strict deadlines. It can be referred to as the ultimate business solution package that is predominantly concerned with making sure that the available resources of the organization are utilized in the best possible manner and coordinated with the business objectives of the organization.
It is crucial that modern day business organizations have a single unified system, which aims at harmonizing its business efforts. This can prove to be a crucial determinant in deciding the scope, area and net results of the organization as a whole, rather than running many different systems that don’t work well together. What makes ERP different from any other business solution package is the presence of a single and unified database system.
ERP software is as essential to the needs of a business today as food is for living. Businesses cannot run competitively in the absence of properly drafted and formulated ERP software. The more effective implementation and follow-up, the better are the results. ERP software is needed by all modern-day organizations, irrespective of the size, area of operations and business objectives.
Nowadays there are many ERP packages available in the global market, including SAP, PeopleSoft, Oracle, J D Edwards, and BAAN.
The selection of an ERP software package is dependent on many factors: previous software implementation, nature and size of operations, recommendations of consultants, and management decisions.
Before installing specialized software, a detailed study must be made and reviewed to match the business requirements with the available packages. This must be taken as a serious study as any mistake in selection or its effective implementation can prove disastrous to the organizational objectives and prospects. The ERP software must be installed by an ERP vendor or third-party consulting organization, which are expert service providers when it comes to providing Consulting, customization and support.
Some of the benefits of ERP Software:
* All processes and sub-processes are linked and unified into a single system.
* There are enhancements in the field of productivity, efficiency and achievement of business objectives.
* ERP tends to considerably reduce the response time by effectively transferring crucial information.
* ERP helps in streamlining the numerous functions performed by the organization as a whole.
* It helps the management to make vital decisions with unparalleled accuracy and in-depth study.
Thus, ERP software can effectively change the outlook of any business organization that exists in today’s cutthroat business world. Proper implementation of the ERP software is the key factor, which can benefit the growth prospects of any organization.
Finance
Fixed Annuities – Is My Fixed Annuity Really Safe?
Fixed annuities are typically thought of for their safety. After all, you can’t lose money due to stock market declines when you are in them, right? Yes, but that does not necessarily mean they are safe.
Even though fixed annuities are safe in terms of not losing money in the market perspective, one thing you must consider is that there are other facets to them that may make them unsafe. The first thing is their lack of liquidity. Sure there is a tax deferral component, however, one thing to consider is that if you NEED the money, you might have to pay some penalties to get to it. This is often referred to as the surrender charges. Often times, these surrender charges can be quite steep on your annuities. This makes them risky from a liquidity stand point.
Another factor to consider is the rating of the insurance company. Now, if you ask me, ratings aren’t necessarily the ‘end all’ when it comes to safety. In a non apple-to-apple comparison, Merrill Lynch had Enron rated as a buy as the stock slid from its peak to single digits. Ratings aren’t always to be trusted and this holds true for insurance companies as well. The safety of an insurance company determines the safety of your annuity as well. It is important to do your due diligence and do it well when choosing an insurance company.
There are also many other factors to consider when it comes to choosing your fixed annuities that will determine their safety.
Finance
How to Keep Track of Your Hypnosis Clients As a Hypnotherapist
Hypnotherapists who keep good records provide quality care and do not need to rely on their memory to recall details of their patients’ lives and the treatment provided. But what is the best way to keep track of the hypnotherapy clients? Do you prefer taking notes about your clients’ issues in an old-fashioned way or have you already discovered better ways to plan your sessions effectively? Are you still using pen and paper? Yes, that’s the old-fashioned way. It is probably not that easy to find what you are looking for prior to the session, if you’re still using pen and paper to keep records of your hypnotherapy sessions.
There are many software products designed to help psychotherapists to keep track of their session notes in a more effective and easy way however “hypnotherapy” is a niche market and a standard CRM software would not be as helpful as a software specifically designed for hypnotherapists.
Hypnotherapists really need to forget about notebooks, folders, papers and drawers, to have more time for the actual therapy planning. Client management software products would help the therapist in many ways. As a hypnotherapist, if you use a special software for record keeping, then you can find everything you need for your practice, on one screen. Getting organized with all the tools which such software provides would be easier. It is a fact that a CRM software is essential for any private practice but it’s quite hard to find such products specifically designed for hypnotherapists.
Another important thing to consider when choosing a method to keep track of your clients is that you have to make sure your client information is well protected against theft. Confidentiality is the undisputed cornerstone of the therapeutic process. You wouldn’t want your precious client database to be lost or stolen, especially if you have celebrity clients right? It is a good idea to use a software which does all the work offline so that the internet hackers can not reach your client database through internet. A password protected software should be preferred so that the clients’ personal information remains perfectly safe with the hypnotherapist. If you need a practical tool which would help you to manage all the data about your hypnotherapy practice in one place in an easy, quick and reliable fashion, there aren’t much choices in the market but there are a few promising software products specifically designed for hypnotherapists.
Finance
Long Term Care Planning – Not Just For the Elderly
LONG TERM CARE INSURANCE A brief look at LTC coverage and the compelling reasons for it.
The interest in long term care insurance has been rising as more Americans are living past age 80. Yet, a 2006 AARP study noted that most Americans surveyed were underestimating the rising costs of LTC, and presupposing that government programs would provide adequate assistance.
The different care options. Most people assume LTC insurance pays only for nursing home care, but that is inaccurate. Insurers and healthcare providers commonly define long term care as assistance provided to someone with a condition or illness that limits their ability to perform normal daily activities. LTC insurance can also help pay for rehabilitative care, therapeutic care, and various types of assisted care in the home.
The financial relief. The cost for one year of care in a nursing facility? What would you guess? What, $40-50,000? Think more. A survey conducted by MetLife back in 2004 found that the average annual cost of nursing home care was $70,080 per year, and that the average cost of a home health aide was $18/hour. (Costs were cheapest in the South.) Given these costs – rising at approximately 6% per year – insurance and investment professionals urge their clients to look into LTC policies.
Premiums and choices. Your age, the amount of the daily benefit and the length of the deductible (0-180 days) determine your premium. Today, many LTCi policies are expense-related policies with fixed dollar benefits generally paying monthly. Integrated or pooled-benefit policies allow you to assign percentages of your benefit to pay for different types of LTC services. Most LTCi benefits are inflation-adjusted; however, this does not ensure that they will cover all LTC expenses. (Some standard life insurance policies also offer LTC benefits; ask for your insurance agent for the details on your policy.)
What will Medicare do? Not much. Medicare will generally not pay for most nursing home care let alone pay for at-home long term care. The spenddown of your assets is generally required before Medicare will pay for any skilled nursing care or home health care.
If you have questions about long term care insurance or face oncoming or immediate long term care issues, be sure to talk with a qualified insurance or investment professional today who can tell you about your options in LTC coverage.
Indiana Partnership. Indiana has a very special state sponsored plan called a Partnership Plan. Indiana’s Partnership Plan is designed to allow for protection of an individual’s assets and still provide protection through Medicaid. Without this element an individual is usually required to spend most to all of their assets before coverage starts. Indiana residents should be sure to research this type of policy with a licensed planner.
Copyright (c) 2008 Bryan Laverman
