What It Means to Be a Modern Online Educator
Traditional college instruction is part of a well-established tradition that has remained fairly unchanged over time. Becoming an instructor in this environment has meant conformity to teaching standards that have also remained fairly unchanged. A college professor is associated with someone who is a subject matter expert, likely to achieve a position with tenure, and have dual roles as an instructor and researcher. It is expected that they will be published authors of scholarly journal articles that have been peer-reviewed and contributed knowledge to their field. While this form of education and instructor still exists, there is another academic institution that has also been established and it is an online college and university.
For a modern form of online education you will not likely find any positions that are labeled professor. Most online universities hire adjuncts and many refer to their instructors as facilitators. Some universities expect their instructors to complete annual professional development requirements but rarely does that include publishing peer-reviewed journal articles. What is needed now more than ever is a new category of educator, one who meets the needs of students who participate in this modern form of education. Now is also the time for online universities to embrace this new form of instructors, those who can be called a Modern Educator.
From Traditional to Online Teaching
The traditional format for educating students is the lecture-driven class. The instructor delivers information to students and they must demonstrate what they have learned through various assessments. They know that their instructor or professor is an expert in the particular subject area for their class. This method of instruction is the same style that is used in primary education and it is teacher-centered. As technology has brought new possibilities for the field of education a new format developed – online courses and online degrees. At first traditional educators taught these courses but over time that has changed, especially as adjuncts filled a majority of the instructional roles. Now with online degree programs and online schools having been fully established in the education field, a new type of educator was also emerging.
Evolution to Modern Teaching
With the growth of online learning came the need for hiring a large volume of instructors. Some online universities have classes that begin weekly and others offer courses starting monthly. Hiring adjuncts was the answer and the majority of jobs teaching undergraduate students have been filled by instructors holding a master’s degree in the subject field they were teaching. Over time the number of instructors qualified to teach online has grown substantially and now many adjunct positions require a doctorate degree. What has contributed to the increased pool of available online instructors is the fluctuation in enrollment numbers, the limited number of full-time online instructor positions, and the increase in degree specializations – especially those related to online teaching. There are also many online schools that offer online teaching specializations and those students who complete their master’s degree are added to the pool. It is estimated that at present there are nearly two million adjunct online instructors teaching online courses.
The requirements for teaching online also may include continuing education. Most online universities require some form of annual professional development. Those universities generally offer workshops and training courses as a means of fulfilling this requirement. Publishing scholarly journals can be used to help meet the professional development requirements but most schools do not require it. These modern teachers are also different from a college professor by the manner in which they are allowed to present themselves in the classroom. An online instructor is often called a facilitator and rarely is this position referred to as a professor – although some instructors will refer to themselves as a professor to establish their position in the learning process. Many online universities tell their instructors to use their first name as a means of creating a casual and approachable image – even if the instructor has a doctorate degree.
An Example of a Modern Educator
Within the field of online education there is a significant difference among educator types. There are those with a master’s degree who can teach undergraduate courses and there are those with doctorate degrees who can teach both undergraduate and graduate students. For those schools that offer doctoral degree programs, an expectation for instructors to be published in a manner similar to that of a college professor may still be in place. But there is a need for a new standard. If traditional methods of learning do not apply to online education, then traditional instructor qualifications should also not apply to online educators. Now is the time for a new instructional category, one that is referred to as a Modern Educator.
My work as an educator has evolved from traditional college teaching to that of online teaching and now I have become a Modern Educator. Instead of spending months (or possibly longer) trying to become published in a scholarly journal, I publish online articles. Instead of my work being available only to those who have access to and read scholarly journals, I now have an opportunity to reach a broader audience. My work is available as soon as I write and publish it, and more importantly – I understand how to use social media. I am connected to an international basis of educators, universities, and students through the use of social media.
Through social media it is possible to share ideas and resources, along with online articles, blog posts, and other intellectual contributions. This also applies to transformation of the publishing process. Instead of waiting to find a publisher and go through the traditional publishing route, I have self-published e-books. This has allowed me to become highly engaged in the field of education and it has redefined what it means to be a college instructor. Becoming a Modern Educator indicates what online instructors should be involved with and online schools developing as a requirement for their professional development.
Steps to Becoming a Modern Educator
Whether you have a master’s degree or doctorate degree, if you teach online courses you need professional development. But this should be more than taking a workshop – it needs to involve making an intellectual contribution. In addition, the work of a Modern Educator also needs to be involved in some form of social or professional networking. Here are some steps you can take and strategies you can use to become a Modern Educator.
#1. Write a Blog – This provides a platform to share your expertise and summarize your knowledge. As you continue to conduct research for your areas of professional interest and you can include what you have learned through your blog posts. There are numerous free resources that will allow you to create and share your blog, such as Word Press.
#2. Write Online Articles – Instead of taking the time required to write and submit articles to scholarly journals, which can always be an option for you, find a resource that allows you to publish online articles. The articles you write, which are based upon your knowledge and experience, will allow you to reach a broader audience, refine your writing skills, and establish yourself as a subject matter expert. I utilize Ezine Articles, which is an article marketing database.
#3. Use Social Networking – Every online educator needs to learn how to establish their presence via technology. It only makes sense that if you work in a technology-enabled environment you should also know how to be engaged in online communities. LinkedIn provides a means of professional networking, finding groups that match your interest, and even finding online jobs. Twitter can connect you to an international base of educators, students, and universities – providing a place to share resources.
#4. Develop a Website -If you find that you are highly ambitious and want to develop more than a blog you could also build your own website. This would be a place for you to house resources that you have created, which could be shared with educators and students. There are free webhosting services available and others that charge a small fee.
#5. Write E-Books – The field of publishing has changed and now authors are taking back control by making their books available in an e-book format. Kindle and Nook devices are the most popular devices. Kobo is another device that is gaining popularity because it can be used on mobile devices such as Blackberry. You will likely need to hire someone to format the book, sign up for an account to distribute your e-book, and once it is ready you can have it available in a relatively short amount of time.
Maintaining a Modern Educator Status
A Modern Educator is someone who does more than teach online classes. They are active in the field of education and their chosen subject matter. They know how to teach using technological tools and engage in a virtual community of other educators through social media. The Modern Educator is also conducting research and making intellectual contributions through technological means. The work they publish is done through technologically-enabled resources and made immediately available for their intended audience. They know how to use social media to promote their work and share resources with other educators and students.
It is time now for the Modern Educator mentality to become the standard for online learning. Instruction has adapted in format from traditional to online, and so too must the instructor. It is also important that online schools and hiring specialists recognize the new Modern Educator. This is someone who has likely taught for several institutions because of fluctuating enrollments and staff changes; however, what matters most is their ongoing professional development and intellectual contributions. The most desirable candidate for an online teaching position is someone with more than extensive work as an online educator. It is someone who can also utilize technological tools as a means of publishing their work and connecting with other educators. A Modern Educator is the new college professor and the one most prepared for teaching through the use of technology.
5 Future Trends for Education
The coming election in 2012 has brought up concerns about our educational system, and how it needs to revolutionized and transformed. The future of education is highly debatable, but five key trends remain. Read on to find out the five future trends for education in the upcoming years.
While many reports and surveys pretty much predict the same thing – the popularity and increasing acceptance of online education, the better employment rate, and the age of technology encouraging more access to education for all, there are some projections that have not been discussed as of late. Looking in depth and analyzing many factors contributing to the development of academic progress, we have aggregated 5 key trends to the future of education.
Year after year, America continues to be “#1” in one sector – higher education. Though the American educational system is lagging behind those of Asia when tests are administered to primary and secondary school students, our Universities prove to be ranked at the top year after year. Higher Educational Universities are able to attract the best, the brightest, the most ambitious students from around the world for this reason – we outshine the global competition when it comes to higher education. The very idea and concept of an “Ivy League” School will continue to be a Staple of American Education, and in the future, will remain a unique sector of the American Educational System.
Secondly, with so many new emerging markets predicted to expand the economic system, more and more programs will be catered to new technology and entrepreneurial, as well as innovative programs. Top Universities and online colleges will have to face incorporating new classes that maximize on today’s current technological advances and issues that present themselves. This new coursework will better prepare students for real – life business operations and make the transition to employment smoother.
The third trend we predict for education is that there will be significantly higher number of graduates in 2012 who will find employment. Apparently the hiring rate is 9.5 percent higher, but in very specific sectors of employment. According to several news sources, the job industries that look the most promising and with high demands are called “STEM” fields, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.
Fourth, new teaching methods are being developed and improved. There has been emerging research on psychology, and how the brain learns and processes information. This new study will provide a framework for developing new ways of classroom interaction, and incorporating things like music and new study processes into the educational system.
Lastly, we all have predicted that education cannot be confined to the walls of a classroom, but rather expand to a digital classroom – even digital university, with access at our very fingertips. New accredited online colleges will open doors to education to many people who were not able to attend years before. With the help of public -private institutions and online prestigious colleges, new technological breakthroughs in education will provide a learning process that is on par and more flexible, affordable with the same reputation as traditional colleges. The future for education is looking grand and limitless.
Teaching With Technology
Teaching with technology helps to expand student learning by assistant instructional objectives. However, it can be thought-provoking to select the best technology tools while not losing sight of the goal for student learning. An expert can find creative and constructive ways to integrate technology into our class.
What do we mean by technology?
The term technology refers to the development of the techniques and tools we use to solve problems or achieve goals. Technology can encompass all kinds of tools from low-tech pencils, paper, a chalkboard to the use of presentation software, or high-tech tablets, online collaboration and conference tools and more. the newest technologies allow us to try things in physical and virtual classrooms that were not possible before.
How can technology help students?
Technology can help a student through the following ways:
1. Online collaboration tools: Technology has helped the students & instructors to share document online, editing of the document in real time and project them on a screen. This gives the students a collaborative platform in which to brainstorm ideas and document their work using text and pictures.
2. Presentation software: This enables the instructor to embed high-resolution photographs, diagrams, videos and sound files to augment the text and verbal lecture content.
3. Tablet: Here, tablets can be linked to computers, projectors, and cloud so that students and instructors can communicate through text, drawings, and diagrams.
4. Course management tools: This allows instructors to organize all the resources students’ needs for the class. the syllabus, assignments, readings, online quizzes.
5. Smartphone: These are a quick and easy way to survey students during class. It is a great instant polling which can quickly access students understanding and help instructors to adjust pace and content
6. Lecture capture tools: The lecture capture tools allow instructors to record lectures directly from their computer without elaborate or additional classroom equipment. The record lectures at their own pace.
Advantages of technology integration in the education sphere?
The teaching strategies based on educational technology can be described as ethical that facilitates the students learning and boost their capacity, productivity, and performance. technology integration inspires positive changes in teaching methods on an international level. The following list of benefit will help in resolving a final conclusion:
1. Technology makes teaching easy: technology has power. It helps in the use of projectors and computer presentations to deliver any type of lesson or instruction and improve the level of comprehension within the class rather than giving theoretical explanations that students cannot understand.
2. It facilitates student progress: technology has made teachers rely on platforms and tools that enable you to keep track of individual achievements.
3. Education technology is good for the environment: if all schools have dedicated to being using digital textbooks, can you imagine the amount of paper and number of trees that will be saved. students can be instructed to take an online test and submit their papers and homework through email. They can be also encouraged to use readers to read through the literature assigned.
4. It has made students enjoy learning: students enjoy learning through their addiction to Facebook, Instagram, dig, and other websites from a very early age. the internet can distract them from the learning process. making learning enjoyable through setting up a private Facebook group for the class and inspire constructive conversations.
5. It makes distance learning more accessible: without the internet, people won’t be able to access any vital information. today distance learning is one of the most trending learning methods. Students can organize their time in a way that works for them and they can easily gain the knowledge they are interested in.
Health Care Finance – Geriatric Care
Geriatric Care
Geriatric care management is such a system that assists elder adults and their relatives to deal with age-related conditions. It is also called Elder Care. There are some other care system options available in the United States for elder people including helping living, nursing home, elder day care, elder societies, and old adult home care. The need of such care has been thrived because in United States 1 out of every 4 families requires this elder care system. As an emergent specialized care group, it consists of psychologists, social workers, female care givers, and human resources personnel. There no requirement of license, but the majority of such type of care keeps licenses certificates in social or nursing work fields and they also obtain graduate degrees in their particular fields. This purpose of this paper is to analyze the various books or articles on the geriatric care. And the sources I’ve used, designed for any person who is concerned with curing patients of this delima and getting its awareness, these resources persists to be the best detailed resources for medical solutions for the demanding geriatric population.
It provides various services for those older people who are living either in their families or spending their life alone. When any problem evolves then this type of care offer an opportunity for providing a large range of services whereas lessening the responsibility of family people both near and far away by calling up medical professional or mature child, frequently. Preliminary evaluations consist of both bodily and mental assessments with the introduction of a care plan recognized to make sure that it leftovers the older person in a harmless and relaxed environment.
Geriatric care’s starting plan may map out the approaches for achieving the public resources, support with social community taxes, guidance services, recommendations and backing with legal matters, housing situation arrangements, responsibility and estate arrangement, crisis intervention, healthcare arrangement and synchronization, management with insurance claims meting out and interacting with family members. By performing as an arbitrator, and care team contestant, it can frequently complete the most complicated matters of all: compelling the older adult to agree to the assistance presence and required in future.
This care system provides the short term objectives plans and also assists in long term planning by charging the fees ranging from $90-140$ per hour. Whereas Medicare does not offer compensation for such facilities, but many long lasting health strategies will. A care plan is sketch out with treatment and care advices and will encompass a kind of adult services during the first conversation. It will sporadically revise and adjust the plan depend on the requirements of the customer from that position by depending on the time period of services. It also offer 24 hour care system to guarantee the patient is given sufficient care and assistance.
Geriatric care system may assists to your investigations for society resources and supervision arrangements if you are living in the families of United States who are sanctified with the. The geriatric care provides solutions for responsibilities of those people who are members of the family living in United States but they are living far from their parents or elder people. Furthermore even now, if you are an old person and you are planning for the future sovereignty then informed the geriatric care system now to initiating the work and planning that must assure your security and ease by living in the best achievable environment.
