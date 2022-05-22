Finance
What to Look For When Evaluating a Medical Billing Vendor for Your Practice
If you’ve been practicing medicine for any amount of time you will probably agree that the healthcare industry has become incredibly complex in the past few years. Thanks to ever-evolving regulations and shifting reimbursement models, physicians are forced to streamline their operational processes in an effort to cut expenses and increase revenue.
One of the best ways practices can increase their revenue and stay competitive in a sometimes-shaky marketplace is to outsource their billing to a third-party vendor. But how do physicians ensure they select the right partner?
First by asking themselves a series of questions, and then asking their prospective partners another series of questions.
Questions to Ask Yourself
What are My Particular Pain Points?
Any billing company worth their salt will have policies and procedures in place that will maximize the efficiencies of your practice’s work flow and minimize the time it takes you to get paid. And, at this point in time, all quality vendors will have rigorous compliance programs that will ensure security, privacy and confidentiality of protected patient data.
But beyond these generalities that any physician requires, what are your particular challenges or issues you face on a daily basis? What are your personal pain points? What are your preferences – cloud-based or enterprise-wide solutions?
Once you have a list of your preferences and challenges, you will be more easily able to communicate them to potential partners.
What Stipulations Do I Require in the Contract?
A partnership is a two-way street and an effective contract will outline the vendor’s scope of work clearly as well as your responsibilities (i.e. provide all necessary documentation and authorization for services). Since using a generic contract template is asking for trouble, get some legal advice and determine your requirements: effective dates, termination clauses, compliance requirements, service reimbursement parameters and scope of work.
In What Ways Can My Billing Partner Help me Grow my Practice?
The right billing partner should not only be able to handle your payments and claims, they should also be able to counsel you and evaluate the health of your practice. Ask yourself what kind of assistance you need to determine if your current admin policies, staffing levels, and IT resources are sustainable. How can your billing partner help you make the necessary preparations to meet future goals?
Questions to Ask Prospective Partners
What Technological Capabilities Do You Offer?
Good billing companies offer more than help with claims and reimbursements, they have a breadth of knowledge when it comes to the best technology available to meet your needs and regulatory requirements.
Ask vendors what their experience is with EHRs, practice management systems, and if their solution can integrate into your existing systems. Remember, technology is multifaceted and should help you meet the clinical, administrative AND financial needs of your practice.
Is the Billing Company ICD-10 Ready?
At this point in the game, all billing companies should be up-to-speed with ICD-10, there simply is no excuse to be unprepared. Ask your prospective partners if they have completed end-to-end testing and have performed the appropriate training for their coders. Are they ready, willing and able to handle any reimbursement issues because of denied claims?
Do Any of Their Other Clients Share Your Specialty?
Let’s face it, coding and billing is complicated and there are different sets of rules depending on the specialty. Does your potential partner have experience billing for your specialty? If not, find one who does and can customize your solutions.
Whose Software Will You Use?
Will you continue to use your own practice management software (PMS) or does your vendor have their own? Most EMR software has practice management components built right in. If the vendor is going to be working on your current system, inquire who will cover the cost of the clearing house and if there are any fees that you will be picking up. If you will be using the vendor’s PMS, be sure to establish guidelines in the contract that states you have the rights to your billing data and reports.
Will They Perform Periodic Audits?
One of the biggest threats to a practice’s cash flow is complacency. For this reason it’s important your vendor performs periodic claims audits to catch any under- or over-coding. Ask them how often they do this (should be quarterly) and how many charts they cover (should be no less than 10).
How Many Certified Coders do They Have on Staff?
Inquire how many certified coders they currently have on staff and how many will be dedicated to your account. It is your right and responsibility to know exactly who will be working your claims and what level of training they have received.
How Often Will They Submit Your Claims?
It stands to reason that the frequency of claims submitted will determine your revenue flow. Claims can either be submitted daily, weekly or biweekly. Be sure to set the guidelines for how claims should be submitted to keep your cash flowing.
How Do They Handle Rejection?
While most human beings handle rejection of any kind rather poorly, it is the responsibility of your billing vendor to be great at handling rejections – claims rejections. Your vendor must be able to identify triggers and patterns of denials and fix the issues immediately for revenue growth.
Who Handles Patient Questions and Concerns?
Not all vendors field calls from your patients when they have questions about their deductibles and co-pays, so know ahead of time what your preference is. If you don’t want to have these calls routed to your practice then ask up front if this is something they handle.
What Kinds of Reports Do They Provide?
You should, without question, receive monthly financial reports from your vendor that include payments, adjustments, billable services, and accounts receivable. Also, find out if they can provide you with customizable reports, which can give you targeted data about denied claims and procedural codes.
Knowing your exact needs and then evaluating prospective partners by asking these questions will help you find the Medical Billing vendor that will help you maintain a financially successful practice.
After a Mesothelioma Diagnosis, Choose the Right Mesothelioma Attorney
Patients seeking financial compensation for their disease learn how to find an asbestos attorney.
The expenses associated with Mesothelioma cancer can add up into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Many times after diagnosis, Mesothelioma patients and their families choose to seek the assistance of an asbestos attorney to help secure financial compensation from the party responsible for the disease. There are many options for legal representation and when selecting a Mesothelioma Lawyers following these attorney selection tips can simplify the process.
How to screen a Mesothelioma Cancer Lawyer:
1. Seek an asbestos attorney who does not charge for an initial case evaluation.
2. Gather references from other clients and industry peers that have worked with the lawyer in the past.
3. Look for a lawyer with a history of technical, medical, and scientific asbestos and Mesothelioma litigation experience.
4. Review the Mesothelioma Attorney’s verdicts and settlements from prior cases to insure they can bring in the size settlement sought after.
5. Selected a Mesothelioma Lawyer to represent the case who is readily available and is open to answering specific questions about the case.
Medical bills, cancer treatment, lost time from work, pain and suffering, or funeral costs are large financial burdens for those affected by asbestos related cancer. Learn more about Mesothelioma cancer and working with an asbestos attorney. A Mesothelioma Lawyer can assist asbestos related cancer patients and their families in seeking justice and financial compensation from the party responsible for the asbestos exposure that caused the disease.
How to Spot Wrong, Dead-Wrong Answers on the CPC Exam
For more than ten years, instructor Pamela Biffle CPC, CPC-I, CHCC, CHCO has been preparing folks to pass the Certified Professional Coder exam, so we were thrilled when she agreed to share some of her sage advice with us.
Think Like a Teacher
Biffle teaches coders who are fresh out of college classrooms, as well as coders with lots of on-the-job experience who want to boost their careers with a CPC. And despite their inexperience, coders right out of college classes have an initial edge when it comes to the exam, she reports.
That’s because folks who’ve been in school recently have learned to “think like teachers” because their success in class has been tied to how well they can predict the kinds of things their instructors will put on quizzes and exams. But experienced coders – who are more used to the real world – can develop an edge of their own if they spend some time developing CPC exam skills, says Biffle, who devotes most of the classes she teaches for Coding Cert to test taking.
Biffle advises experienced coders to forget the idiosyncratic guidelines from carriers while taking the exam. To answer the CPC questions correctly, you must rely on the official guidelines in your ICD-9 and CPT manuals, and some coders who’ve been dealing with carriers a lot aren’t as familiar with the official guidelines as they need to be to pass the exam.
Can you answer this sample CPC exam question?
When teachers are writing multiple choice exams, they often like to include a choice that’s really wrong (a gimme), a choice that’s wrong, and a couple choices that are plausible, Biffle explains. And the folks who write the CPC think like teachers too. You can save yourself time during the exam if you eliminate the “wrong, wrong, dead wrong choices right away,” she says. As you choose among the more plausible answers, it helps to consider what coding principle the question is trying to test you on.
Let’s look at how this works with this simple CPC exam sample question.
Provide the correct ICD-9-CM code for choledocholithiasis with obstruction.
A. 574.50
B. 574.51
C. 574.91
D. 574.90
The correct answer is B. To understand how to get through a question like this quickly, let’s turn to the 574.xx section of our ICD-9 manual.
If we look at the pink box under 574 (Cholelithiasis), we read that we use the 5th digit 0 for “without mention of obstruction” and the 5th digit 1 for “with obstruction.” Because the question mentions “with obstruction,” we immediately have two “wrong, wrong, dead wrong” answers – Answers A and D, which have the 5th digit 0.
A lot of CPC exam questions are trying to get you to look at details in the coding scenario to choose properly among codes. Unlike some doctors’ documentation (which can be vague, as seasoned coders know), the exam questions tell you what you need to know to select the right code.
How to Locate a Big Rig Accident Attorney
It takes a special type of personal injury attorney to handle truck accidents. You need a big rig accident attorney that has the experience and necessary skills to fight for the compensation that you deserve.
1. Check to see if your perspective attorney is AV rated. This is very important, and you do not want to hire an attorney that does not have this qualification. Also make sure that your attorney is a published author, because that means that he is an expert in law practice.
2. Contact the personal injury lawyer of your choice to setup a consultation. A big rig accident attorney should be happy to meet with you in person, because they want to settle your case and get you the verdict that you desire.
3. Meet with your attorney as soon as possible after the accident. Your attorney may even come to the hospital to meet with you, but if not you should seek an attorney as soon as possible. The sooner you file a claim for damages after the accident, the sooner an attorney will be able to get you the necessary compensation.
4. Maintain a good relationship with your personal injury attorney. All too often people see a big rig accident attorney as an adversary; however nothing could be further from the truth. Attorneys want to help you.
5. Ask your big rig accident lawyer if they are willing to go to trial for you. A lot of personal injury attorneys want to settle out of court, but if a settlement cannot be reached you need someone who will still fight for you.
