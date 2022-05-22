Why Charity Still Begins at Home

Share Pin 0 Shares

The truth is recent events on the Worlds financial markets have left many people with less disposable income. A combination of increased prices for fuel and food and loss of share and property value has resulted in much uncertainty and concern for many people regardless of their background, social class or occupation. Job losses, evictions and bankruptcy are a sad fact of life for many in the modern world.

So when money is tight and people have less to spend, it is only natural that less money is spent on non essential items. One such sector that is suffering due to the credit crunch is the voluntary sector. Some recent statistics reveal that the charity sector is one industry that is suffering with almost three quarters of charity leaders questioned in a recent charity survey revealing that they expected conditions in the sector to worsen in the next 12 months.

For charities, community groups and other voluntary organisations this is clearly bad news but some recent high profile campaigns means that charitable causes are still very much in the general public minds. Examples include the 2 Royal Princes, Harry and William, and their motorcycle ride in South Africa which was looking to raise money and awareness for UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Childrens Fund and Sentebale. Another high profile campaign aimed at raising awareness and donations is Sir Ian Bothams latest charity walk for Leukaemia.

The fact is even when times are tough charities can seemingly rely on the generosity of members of the public to help them raise money for the best of causes. This does not however mean that charities and voluntary organisations can be complacent when it comes to their costs and outgoings. Smaller charities in particular are vulnerable with redundancies and with it the closure of essential services to local communities the sad result.

One example how a charity can perhaps cut costs is when they are looking to make purchases for their particular charity. One of the biggest expenses a charity may have is when they are looking to purchase charity insurance which will protect them, their staff and their volunteers. Charities can therefore look to specialist charity insurance brokers who could very well save them money on their charities insurance premiums. Using an insurance broker who specialises in the charity, voluntary or not for profit sector can very often mean they get more insurance cover for less money which is great news as they get more protection but do not have to pay any more for it.

Despite concerns over the credit crunch, charity leaders expect volunteer numbers to increase and for the charity industry to fair better than the wider economy. Therefore at a time when their donations might have reduced in relation to recent years, cutting costs from service providers is an ideal way for a charities effectiveness not to be diminished and for the adage of charity beginning at home to continue.