Why Charity Still Begins at Home
The truth is recent events on the Worlds financial markets have left many people with less disposable income. A combination of increased prices for fuel and food and loss of share and property value has resulted in much uncertainty and concern for many people regardless of their background, social class or occupation. Job losses, evictions and bankruptcy are a sad fact of life for many in the modern world.
So when money is tight and people have less to spend, it is only natural that less money is spent on non essential items. One such sector that is suffering due to the credit crunch is the voluntary sector. Some recent statistics reveal that the charity sector is one industry that is suffering with almost three quarters of charity leaders questioned in a recent charity survey revealing that they expected conditions in the sector to worsen in the next 12 months.
For charities, community groups and other voluntary organisations this is clearly bad news but some recent high profile campaigns means that charitable causes are still very much in the general public minds. Examples include the 2 Royal Princes, Harry and William, and their motorcycle ride in South Africa which was looking to raise money and awareness for UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Childrens Fund and Sentebale. Another high profile campaign aimed at raising awareness and donations is Sir Ian Bothams latest charity walk for Leukaemia.
The fact is even when times are tough charities can seemingly rely on the generosity of members of the public to help them raise money for the best of causes. This does not however mean that charities and voluntary organisations can be complacent when it comes to their costs and outgoings. Smaller charities in particular are vulnerable with redundancies and with it the closure of essential services to local communities the sad result.
One example how a charity can perhaps cut costs is when they are looking to make purchases for their particular charity. One of the biggest expenses a charity may have is when they are looking to purchase charity insurance which will protect them, their staff and their volunteers. Charities can therefore look to specialist charity insurance brokers who could very well save them money on their charities insurance premiums. Using an insurance broker who specialises in the charity, voluntary or not for profit sector can very often mean they get more insurance cover for less money which is great news as they get more protection but do not have to pay any more for it.
Despite concerns over the credit crunch, charity leaders expect volunteer numbers to increase and for the charity industry to fair better than the wider economy. Therefore at a time when their donations might have reduced in relation to recent years, cutting costs from service providers is an ideal way for a charities effectiveness not to be diminished and for the adage of charity beginning at home to continue.
Simple French Mortgage Advice
Property ownership in France has been a firm favourite with the British for many years. Driven by strong growth rates and good investment yields for the second home owner and investors alike non-resident ownership in France has being growing especially during the past 10 years. Traditional ferry routes improved by cross channel road and rail links, extensive road networks and the ever expanding budget airline flights into an increased number of French airports has made travelling across the channel more accessible and even cheaper.
This proximity to the UK has made French Property one of the most popular choices for Investment Property Buyers. The French property market is extremely diverse and offers much to the potential Investor in Overseas Property. The South of France is a prime example and the airports of Nice and Marseille offer tremendous access to the French Riviera all year round and are serviced by the budget airlines such as Easyjet and Ryanair.
The good news for buyers of Investment Property in France is that there is an abundance of property all over the South of France; a restored Mas, stylish new builds, a pieds-a terre, family villas or even winter sports apartments. Capital appreciation is good and rental yields are strong. The Cote d’Azur is second only to Paris in price, but you don’t need a fortune to buy. A good rental yield from an investment property can be achieved with the many tourists and the large quantity of conferences throughout the year especially in Cannes, making the South of France an excellent choice for your Overseas Property Investment.
Unlike the UK, a long history of prudent lending in France (lenders do not allow borrower’s total outgoings on finance payments to exceed 1/3 of their total gross monthly income) has meant mortgage finance in France is still readily available and great value. Coupled with an approximate discount of 10% on French property prices compared to a year ago – there is no better time than 2010 to acquire an Investment Property in the South of France.
For second home owners in the South of France and property investors, 2010 is the perfect opportunity to buy into some of the most desirable towns and cities such as Cannes, Nice and Antibes in the South of France. The French banks have not suffered like their UK counterparts, meaning they are more inclined to lend to the Foreign or Non-Resident Property Investor who might not have considered France before. Coupled with some extremely attractive loan rates (2.7% interest only for non-residents plus, the ability to pay down at any time with NO PENALTIES) France is fast becoming an astute investment for Non-Resident and Foreign Property Investors.
Considerable mortgage product innovation by some leading banks such as Micos Banca and BNP coupled with a diverse range of property available in the South of France that can deliver good solid yields and investment growth is driving the UK property investor to look across the channel. Properties in the South of France remain in the buyers favour, and 2010 could give the Foreign Property Investor a firm foothold within the French property market.
It is important to deal with an Independent Mortgage Broker registered in France with a Siret number. The business should also hold a Carte Demarchage Bancaire/Financier; this means they are professionally registered with the Bank of France to carry out and advice on Mortgages in France. The advisor should also carry ORIAS membership; Enrolment in this register is compulsory for an individual resident in France, or a company having its head office in France, in order to be able to practise insurance or reinsurance intermediary activity. Professional Indemity Insurance is crucial and a business must hold this to be registered with ORIAS.
Is Your Insurance Agent Really a One Stop Shop?
Many consumers have attempted to remain loyal when shopping for insurance by only dealing with one agency or specific company, but this practice can result in paying entirely too much for adequate insurance. Even if an individual is not concerned with the cost, the chance of one insurer being able to properly serve each and every need is slim to none.
Many insurance agents are captive agents and are unable to offer insurance products from more than one different company. As a result, it is often necessary to seek multiple quotes and this traditionally was a very tedious process.
Most people are familiar with the most common types of coverage, such as Auto Insurance, Home Insurance, and Life Insurance. Although these types of insurance are all very different products, many consumers have only one insurer providing their coverage for each of these categories. It has long been said that a jack of all trades is a master of none. Many companies have their specialties that they excel at, but then also offer inadequate or inappropriate products in other areas. As a result it is necessary to obtain separate quotes for the most acceptable insurance policy and this can be done quickly and easily.Travel Insurance is essential for travelers.
Very few insurance agents are familiar with Pet Insurance & but it absolutely is essential for animal lovers that appreciate the opportunity to ensure that veterinarian bills will never be an issue. There are also options for life coverage for pets as well, but it is necessary to receive proper information directly from these specialty insurers.
Business Insurance is often mistakenly purchased from insurance companies that primarily deal with consumers and not organizations. As a result, better quotes and improved coverage can often be found amidst insurers that specialize in business liability and property insurance.
Most local insurance agents, even the ones that deal with Health Insurance, don’t offer any type of Dental Plans. Although most people regard dental procedures as cosmetic or optional, any person that has had some type of emergency or had an abscessed tooth will disagree.
Although local insurance agents may be very friendly and seemingly knowledgeable, the fact of the matter is that it is practically impossible to be an expert in each field of insurance.
IRS Tax Liens – How to Release and Subordinate a Tax Lien
There is a great debate going on in the tax practitioner community right now with respect to liens. The IRS and many other state revenue organizations uses tax liens to secure their interest in your outstanding tax debt. Liens are a source of debate in the tax practitioner community because their effectiveness in accomplishing any real purpose (particularly when the taxpayer does not have any assets) is debatable. In addition, as you noted, they damage your credit score and prevent you from potentially borrowing to satisfy the liability. Here are two of the more common questions that I get asked in my practice.
How to Release or Remove a Lien
The release of a federal tax lien is subject to three major conditions: your debt is paid in full, payment with regard to your debt is guaranteed by bond, and the period of collection has ended (Publication 594, “Reasons We’ll ‘Release’ a Federal Tax Lien,” 6/4/2013). The release of the lien means that the IRS has cleared both the lien for your debt and the public Notice of Federal Tax Lien. The IRS will file a Certificate of Release of Federal Tax Lien with both state and local authorities.
There are additional options for releasing and/or having a lien released. For example, if you enter into an “Installment Agreement to satisfy the tax liability, unless the Agreement provides otherwise, the IRS may withdraw the Notice of Federal Tax Lien” (Publication 594). The IRS may release a lien to “help you pay your taxes more quickly” (Publication 594). If the IRS did not follow the proper procedures, the lien may be released. If the lien was filed during a bankruptcy automatic stay period, the lien may be released. Lastly, if it is in your best interests and the interests of the government, the IRS may release a lien.
Lastly, a lien may be released when a taxpayer applies for a discharge (of a federal tax lien), which is defined as a removal of the lien from specific property. There are two major circumstances that contribute to the discharging of a federal tax lien. For one, the IRS may issue a Certificate of Discharge if you are selling the property. Removing or discharging the lien from the property is usually satisfied at the time of sale. For more information about how you might qualify for a discharge, review Publication 783, Instructions on How to Apply for a Certificate of Discharge of Property from Federal Tax Lien.
Subordinating a Lien
Subordination of federal tax lien is defined as the process of requesting that a creditor can “move ahead of the government’s priority position” (Publication 594, “How to Make the IRS Lien Secondary to Other Creditors [‘Subordination’]). For example, an IRS lien has priority over a new mortgage. When you try to refinance your home, you are not able to because of the government’s priority. In some cases, you may request that the federal government subordinate its lien to the new mortgage creditor. For more information about lien subordination, see Publication 784, How to Prepare an Application for a Certificate of Subordination of IRS Lien.
