Winderman’s view: Bam Adebayo does it, with more needed, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Saturday night’s 109-103 NBA playoff victory over the Boston Celtics:
– Heat coach Erik Spoelstra rarely shows his hand before a game.
– Any hand. Any game.
– Saturday morning was different.
– With Bam Adebayo averaging a meager eight points two games into this series, on an average of five shots, he knew more had to be done.
– And that Adebayo had to be doing more.
– “We want him more involved,” Spoelstra said before noon at TD Garden. “And I have to do a better job of that, of making sure that he’s involved, engaged, giving us some triggers.”
– Spoelstra paused, as if to make clear he wasn’t talking about handing the keys to Adebayo.,
– “It might not necessarily be what everybody thinks it may be,” he said. “But he’s a very important part of our offense and how we function.”
– So they treated him as such.
– And Adebayo treated himself as such.
– “I think we’ll be able to get him in places where he can be assertive in how he was all season,” Spoelstra said.
– That mission was accomplished in the opening minutes, Adebayo up to a series-high 10 points with 6:23 remaining in the opening period.
– Now all that is needed is for Adebayo to do it again.
– Because with Jimmy Butler’s right knee again inflamed, there might not be any other choice.
– Even with Kyle Lowry back.
– Even with Victor Oladipo available.
– The twists keep coming.
– But at least the Heat on Saturday night untangled Adebayo.
– With Lowry (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (knee) available, the Heat got back to their primary starting lineup, one rounded out by Butler, Adebayo and Max Strus.
– With their starts, Butler and Lowry both tied Terry Porter for 79th on the all-time NBA playoff list, moving them past Moses Malone and Dennis Rodman for 80th.
– With Spoelstra mindful of Lowry’s minutes, previous starting point guard Gabe Vincent was the first reserve off the Heat bench.
– Dewayne Dedmon followed, and then Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin together.
– Then, briefly, Duncan Robinson.
– And eventually Oladipo out of necessity.
– Butler’s first point moved him past Rick Barry for 79th on the all-time NBA playoff list.
– Butler’s third point moved him past Cliff Hagan for 78th on the all-time NBA playoff list.
– Adebayo’s 12th point moved him past Tim Hardaway for 10th on the all-time Heat playoff list.
– Lowry’s first 3-pointer moved him past JJ Redick for 27th on the all-time NBA playoff list and tied him with Rasheed Wallace for 26th.
– Lowry’s first steal moved him past Tony Allen, Jamaal Wilkes and Terry Porter for 62nd on the all-time NBA playoff list.
– Strus’ second 3-pointer moved him past Damon Jones for 20th on the all-time Heat playoff list.
– Spoelstra went in stressing that he knew if his ailing players could play they would.
– “We have a locker room full of these kinds of guys,” he said. “There’s been so much narrative in this league about load management, guys resting, guys sitting out for better or worse. We don’t have guys wired like that.”
– Celtics coach Ime Udoka went in seeking a solid start in order to inspire the home crowd.
– “I’d say in general, our starts at times weren’t the best in the Milwaukee series, even Brooklyn to some extent early,” Udoka said pregame. “To get the crowd into it, you want to have good starts.”
– He added, “I don’t think we focus on home or road as much as some other teams maybe. We’ve been really good on the road at times, as you saw in the Milwaukee series. And so for us it’s neither here nor there.”
– Udoka pregame also discussed the emotional approach of guard Marcus Smart toward his Celtics teammates.
– “I’ve always said guys have been receptive to constructive criticism and they have the freedom to discuss, debate and talk back if they have something to say,” he said. “So an open line of communication from all of us I think has been beneficial. Feelings don’t get hurt.”
– He added, “Guys that have been together for a while can get on each other and respond in the proper way. And so Marcus is a guy that plays with his emotions on his sleeve, says what comes to mind at times. I don’t think guys are sensitive to the delivery. It’s more so what’s being said.”
– Spoelstra also addressed Smart’s fire, “You have to respect Marcus as a competitor more than anything.”
Wings use dominant third quarter to blow by Lynx
“Exactly right.”
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve didn’t hold back on what she thinks of her team’s 1-6 record to start the season after another loss on Saturday.
Minnesota fell to Dallas 94-78 when the Lynx turned a halftime lead into a 15-point deficit after the third quarter.
“There’s always a quarter,” Reeve said. “Until you find a defensive identity and you play with some toughness, you don’t get out-worked, this is going to be the result.”
It was a tale of two halves for the Lynx. The first quarter ended with Minnesota holding a five-point lead. Though the second quarter wasn’t as strong, the Lynx still went to halftime with a two-point lead.
The third quarter was where everything changed as Dallas’ offense took control.
“For us, we just need to get in the gym and we need to get better together at playing together, moving together and putting in the effort to get stops,” starting forward Jessica Shepard said.
Minnesota was outscored by 17 points in the third quarter alone. The Wings’ 36 points in that frame tied the most points against in any quarter this season for the Lynx. On May 10, the Lynx surrendered 36 points in the second quarter in a loss to Indiana.
The biggest trend leading to Dallas’ surge in the third quarter was a sudden turnaround in shooting percentage. For much of the first half, the Wings had a shooting percentage around 35 percent. As the fourth quarter expired, they had ballooned that percentage to just under 50 percent for the game — 46.6 percent.
They were able to take so many shots because of the Lynx faltered on the defensive glass.
While the Lynx got just four offensive rebounds, the Wings took control off their own shots and collected 15 offensive boards. Even on a night when Minnesota got 20 defensive rebounds on its own, Dallas nearly met that total in its favor on the offensive glass.
“We talked about that it would be more challenging to go get rebounds, but we certainly wanted to keep them off the glass,” Reeve said. “That was a priority, probably couldn’t tell.”
Things remained mostly even in the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done in the third as Minnesota was thwarted by Dallas’ quick-paced attack and explosive offense.
On the other end, Minnesota didn’t capitalize on its own shots, missing points from much of the offense. All five starters had at least 12 points in the loss, but it still all came back to defensive cohesion.
“Honestly, it’s trust, and helping each other,” starting guard Moriah Jefferson said. “We have to make sure we’re in our schemes … that comes from trust, that comes from chemistry. We’re going to be better, I’m going to make sure of that.”
JKSSB Junior Statistical Assistant Final Selection list PDF
JKSSB Junior Statistical Assistant Final Selection list PDF
JKSSB Selection List for the posts of “Junior Statistical Assistant” (Finance Department) Divisional Cadre Kashmir/Jammu advertised vide Notification NO. 04 of 2020 under Item No. 107 & 113 respectively.
As per the indent and the Notification the qualification prescribed for the posts of Junior Statistical Assistant is as follows: “Bachelors Degree in Economics/ Statistics/ Mathematics/ Commerce/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology as one of the elective subjects”.
The candidates whose recommendation has been kept withheld for the reason(s) indicated against their respective names, shall submit the requisite documents within “one month” from the date of issuance of the list positively.
The recommendation of the aforementioned candidates is subject to genuineness of all academic certificates and recognition status of institutes.
The select list shall be subject to outcome of any writ petition(s) pending in any court of law of the competent jurisdiction.
Download Selection List Here
The post JKSSB Junior Statistical Assistant Final Selection list PDF appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Even in 6-1 loss to Rays, Adley Rutschman’s Orioles debut brings different feel to Camden Yards
With a crowd that had been waiting for this day for almost three years on its feet, Adley Rutschman shook hands with home plate umpire Andy Fletcher, smiling and sharing pleasantries, then stood behind home plate at Camden Yards on the dirt he will patrol for the Orioles for years to come.
Before he squatted there as a major leaguer for the first time, Rutschman took a visual lap of this 30-year-old venue. He turned around and gave a slight nod. Then, as he has since adopting catching as a child, donned his mask, bent his knees and opened his mitt.
A major league debut requires a difficult balance. Players are told to treat it as any other game, the one they’ve played since boyhood, and to savor it, which Rutschman’s look around the ballpark served as an attempt to do. His actions from there — squatting, catching, swinging, taking pitches — were in and of themselves no different than usual. But little else in Baltimore’s 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in their top prospect’s first major league game was normal.
An announced crowd of 17,573, one that routinely sounded much larger than its mediocre tally, stood and applauded at every opportunity to honor Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
When he first took the field to warm up starting pitcher Kyle Bradish, another product of this organization’s rebuild and one of its top 10 prospects.
When he trotted onto the field and took that glance around the ballpark.
When he came up for his first at-bat, with phones held aloft for every pitch, including strike three.
When he walked in his second plate appearance, with the palpable hype around him almost suggesting he could do so on water.
When he showed he can run, too, following alternating chants of “Ad-ley! Ad-ley!” and “Ad-ley Rutsch-man!” by smacking a ball into the right field corner to triple for his first hit, matching former top prospects Matt Wieters and Manny Machado in their Oriole debuts.
When he prompted more chants by, of all acts, catching a routine popup before hitting one himself in his final at-bat.
As manager Brandon Hyde said before game, Saturday’s at-bats were only a handful to start a career that will hopefully feature thousands. That they came in a loss will also not be unique.
A pair of Randy Arozarena home runs off Bradish and another from Kevin Kiermaier off Mike Baumann spoiled a night in which Rutschman not only debuted, but also caught two of Baltimore’s top four pitching prospects. The solo shot was the only run Baumann allowed in finishing the game after replacing Bradish in the sixth.
Rutschman’s triple accounted for one of Baltimore’s six hits. Trey Mancini recorded two, including a run-scoring single in the eighth.
Rutschman alone won’t turn the Orioles’ tide, Saturday showed, but his presence brought a new energy to Camden Yards, a venue that during the course of Baltimore’s rebuild has featured many droll nights.
Saturday was different. A 360-degree turn from Adley Rutschman said as much.
This story will be updated.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
