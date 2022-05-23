News
10 Bollywood Movies Releasing In June 2022 To Look Forward To
We present you with a list of all upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in June 2022 with the movies release date, trailers, and where you can watch them. The Bollywood movies releasing in June will be released in theatres as well as on the OTT platforms be it Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, or Disney+ Hotstar. So, you can mark the dates, grab your tickets and load up your streaming apps. We have listed some of the best upcoming movies 2022 has to offer so that you do not miss out on your fair share of entertainment.
Here is the list of 10 Bollywood movies releasing in June 2022 to watch:
1. Prithviraj
This is the story of the fearless king, Prithviraj Chauhan, and his battle with Muhammad of Ghor, a movie produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Akshay Kumar plays the lead character of Prithviraj. The movie also features Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar, and Sanjay Dutt.
Prithviraj Release Date: 3 June 2022
Director: Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- Prithviraj Movie Trailer
2. Maidaan
Maidaan is a sports drama where Ajay Devgn plays the character of a football coach Syed Abdul Rahim based on the golden era of Indian football (1952–1962). The upcoming Bollywood movie also stars Priyamani. Aryann Bhowmik, Rudranil Ghosh, etc. The music for this new Bollywood film is composed by the maestro, A. R. Rahman. Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios with Bayview Projects LLP. This makes it to the 2022 Bollywood movies list.
Maidaan Release Date: 3 June 2022
Director: Amit Sharma
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- Maidaan Movie Trailer
3. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga
Srijit Mukherji’s second Hindi language film is under production. This movie features some of the finest actors in India like Neeraj Kabi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sayani Gupta. Based on the true events in villages bordering Pilibhit Tiger Reserve the film is said to be a “dark humour laced satire”. This is the second Hindi film of the acclaimed Bengali director Srijit Mukherji. This is among the must-watch upcoming Bollywood movies 2022.
Sherdil Release Date: 24 June 2022
Director: Srijit Mukherji
Where to watch: Theatres
‘Sherdil- The Pilibhit Saga’ produced by @TSeries, @RelianceEnt and directed by 5 times National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, set for a June 24th release.#SHERDIL@srijitspeaketh #NeerajKabi @sayanigupta #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #ShivChanana @vivekbagrawal pic.twitter.com/ZmgLRIvEjq
— पंकज त्रिपाठी (@TripathiiPankaj) May 11, 2022
4. Janhit Me Jaari
This upcoming Bollywood movie released in June 2022 starring Vijay Raaz and Nushrratt Bharuccha is a story of a young girl who takes up the challenge of selling condoms in a small town in MP. Janhit Me Jaari takes the audience on a journey through the challenges the girl has to face due to the Indian societal taboos.
Janhit Me Jaari Release Date: 10 June 2022
Director: Jai Basantu Singh
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- Janhit Me Jaari Movie Trailer
5. Jug Jugg Jeeyo
A comedy-drama Hindi film produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is one of the most awaited June releases 2022. The story revolves around family values, the generation gap, and complications of the married life. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast includes Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan.
Jug Jugg Jeeyo Release Date: 24 June 2022
Director: Raj Mehta
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- Jug Jugg Jeeyo Movie Trailer
6. No Means No
The film No Means No is is said to be shot in three languages simultaneously: Hindi, English, and Polish. It is an upcoming Indo-Polish romantic thriller that follows the story of an East Indian man falling in love with a Polish girl after traveling to Poland for a skiing competition. The upcoming movie of 2022 features Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor, Anna Guzik, Deepraj Rana.
No Means No Release Date: 17 June 2022
Director: Vikash Verma
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- No Means No Movie Trailer
7. Mission Majnu
Mission Majnu is an upcoming spy-thriller featuring Sidharth Malhotra based on the untold story of India’s greatest covert operation. The movie is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and also stars Rashmika Mandanna.
Mission Majnu Release Date: 10 June 2022
Director: Shantanu Bagchi
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- Mission Majnu Movie Trailer
8. Doctor G
Doctor G is one of the upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in June 2022, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures. The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles with Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles.
Doctor G Release Date: 17 June 2022
Director: Anubhuti Kashyap
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- Doctor G Movie Trailer
9. Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha
Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action-thriller film is a sequel to the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz. The story revolves around the story of a couple’s journey amid the challenges of societal pressure after they went through a huge turmoil.
Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 Release Date: 17 June 2022
Director: Faruk Kabir
Where to watch: Theatres
View this post on Instagram
10. Govinda Naam Mera
This upcoming Bollywood Comedy film follows the plight of a man who juggles between maintaining his relationship with his wife and girlfriend. The pati is played by Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar is the wife and Kiara Advani is the girlfriend. It is one of the Bollywood movies upcoming releases this year.
Govinda Mera Naam Release Date: 10 June 2022
Director: Shashank Khaitan
Where to watch: Theatres
View this post on Instagram
We hope you are as excited as we are for the upcoming B-town releases this June 2022. The list includes movies of various genres like thriller, romance, comedy, drama, etc. So, get ready to grab your tickets on the mentioned movie release dates if you want to enjoy the first show of these amazing upcoming movies.
Bollywood movies are now booming in the theatres as the pandemic is under control. Movie lovers are flocking to the theatres to watch the new Bollywood movies releasing in 2022.
Orioles reset: Work scouting Adley Rutschman — before and after star turn — begins to pay off for Baltimore
As Adley Rutschman tore up the College World Series, starred for the national collegiate team and became the center of amateur baseball to establish himself as the favorite to be the first overall pick in the next year’s draft, the man who eventually made him that didn’t bat an eye.
“I barely paid attention to anything he did,” Mike Elias said Sunday, almost four years after Rutschman’s star turn and a day after he made his major league debut for the Orioles.
At the time, Elias was an assistant general manager for the Houston Astros, with amateur scouting among the areas he oversaw. He had been a part of three first overall selections there, but with the Astros coming off a World Series title in 2017 and seeking another in 2018, he figured devoting time to Rutschman would be fruitless with Houston’s first pick in 2019 likely coming late in the first round, long after the catcher had come off the board.
Then, in November 2018, Elias became the Orioles’ executive vice president and general manager, inheriting not only a team that had lost 115 games, but also the first overall pick in 2019.
“I immediately started thinking about him,” Elias said.
As he settled into his new job, Elias “kind of jokingly” texted the Astros’ West Coast scouts to ask whether the Orioles should draft Rutschman or Cal first baseman Andrew Vaughn. Texas high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. eventually joined the mix, as well, with Elias saying any of that trio could’ve gone first overall in a given year.
But he was locked in on Rutschman early, just as Brandon Verley, then the Orioles’ Northwest area scout, had been. The Rutschman name was revered in Oregon circles; Ad Rutschman, the catcher’s grandfather, led Linfield College to national titles in both football and baseball. But Rutschman made an impression on his own in one of the first games Verley watched his senior year at Sherwood High School, catching six innings, hitting a homer, and taking the mound and striking out the side with a mid-90s fastball and plus breaking ball in the seventh. His intangibles — the leadership, the confidence, the instincts — shined through as he did so.
“He just stands out,” Verley said. “It’s hard to explain.”
Verley said there were “three or four teams that were willing to put a big investment in him” out of high school, but Rutschman’s Oregon State commitment was strong enough that no team drafted him until the Seattle Mariners took a shot in the 40th and final round.
He played both football and baseball as a freshman in Corvallis, Oregon, catching for the Beavers’ College World Series team but struggling offensively. Verley noted how the high school seasons in the Northwest are about 20 games, compared to 35-game seasons in Florida, where he’s now based for the Orioles. That works out to be three seasons’ worth of a difference over the course of a high school career.
“They just don’t have as many games under their belt at that point in their career, so yeah, he had some things to do,” Verley said. “He really honed in on his catching skills and becoming a leader and learning that position at the college level his first year, and he didn’t swing the bat great. But then, after he was comfortable and with his ability defensively and kind of really focusing on being a catcher, remaining a catcher and fine-tuning those, then his bat took off.”
As a sophomore, Rutschman hit .408/.505/.628 for the Beavers, setting a College World Series record with 17 hits to earn Most Outstanding Player honors as Oregon State won the national title. He did so while the Orioles’ 2018 season fell apart early. Suddenly, Verley wasn’t just scouting a potential first overall pick, but one Baltimore might actually be able to take in that spot.
“People were already talking about it,” Verley said.
That offseason, with the No. 1 selection secured, the Orioles revamped their front office, bringing in Elias to oversee a rebuild. He promised to build an “elite talent pipeline,” with the first piece of that likely to be whoever they took atop the 2019 draft.
That winter, Elias flew from Baltimore to Portland, then drove the hour and a half to Corvallis to meet Rutschman for the first time, with Verley and Dave Bloom, a California-based scout, joining them in the coach’s office at Goss Stadium.
During his time with the Astros, Elias had been part of several similar meetings. Rutschman’s stood out.
“Because of all of the high picks in Houston, I have a lot of experience sitting down with some of these players that go really high in the draft, and I kind of have a lot of comparisons,” Elias said. “It was one of the more [impressive] meetings that I’ve ever had. Just the intelligence, how quick his mind works, the composure that he had, the sort of confidence that he had, the way that he treated the people around him. Wasn’t surprising, but it was a very impressive meeting.”
Verley had been seeing those traits for years. Working for a new front office and scouting the player who would represent the club’s most significant decision in that group’s first season, he admittedly felt pressure. Elias did, too, knowing firsthand the difficulty of making a top pick.
“Even when you have kind of an anointed No. 1 guy,” Elias said, “it’s never as clear as it looks.”
But Rutschman’s play — he hit .411/.575/.751 with twice as many walks as strikeouts to win every amateur award he could — and personality put them at ease.
“He was, I guess, as easy as a guy that you could scout, but there’s always complications to every player,” Verley said. “But I believed in it so much that it took away from being nervous about, ‘Oh my gosh, are we sure that this is the guy?’ I had no doubt in my mind that he was the best player in the draft at that time.”
It took almost three years from that selection for Rutschman to reach the majors, with perhaps the final week of the wait the most excruciating with the fan base circling dates they expected him to arrive.
Now that he’s here, Verley is looking forward to watching just as much as anyone else.
“I’ve always kind of felt like a fan, to some degree, of Adley Rutschman,” Verley said. “Even during the process of scouting him, I was still a fan, which we try to separate as scouts as much as we can and take that bias out, but at some point, you got to fall in love with the kid, especially having a chance to watch him and be that that close to his every move that spring.
“I’m an Adley Rutschman fan, just like any of us are. I’m really excited for his future.”
What’s to come?
A week without any Orioles’ walk-offs. After closing their latest homestand with three in four games, the Orioles take the road to visit the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
The latter series features five games in four days, with a doubleheader Saturday at Fenway Park accounting for the first of six games that were reshuffled into Baltimore’s schedule as a result of the season’s delay from the league’s lockout.
What was good?
Rougned Odor, glue guy. The man responsible for the Orioles’ “Call of Duty”-themed binocular celebration and home run chain is now contributing with his bat. He entered this homestand hitting .189, then recorded a hit in each of this week’s seven games, going 8-for-25 while slugging .640 and delivering both of Baltimore’s walk-offs against the Tampa Bay Rays, a team they hadn’t won a series against since their first meeting of the shortened 2020 season.
“Roogie brings a lot of grit and just hard-nosed baseball to this team,” Austin Hays said. “You see how well he’s been hitting late in games, big-time situations, pinch-hitting situations, and I think that has just gone to the rest of the hitters in the lineup. I think he’s a huge piece of that, just mindset-wise and just never quitting.”
What wasn’t?
Before Rutschman’s arrival, the big talking point this week at Camden Yards was the changes to the venue’s left field wall. New York’s Aaron Judge and Aaron Boone both critiqued the changes, while Trey Mancini laughingly acknowledged, “No hitters like it, myself included.” The narrative will continue throughout the season, especially as it warms up in Baltimore and more balls sail toward the new wall. An inning before Odor’s walk-off grounder Sunday, Ryan McKenna lost what would’ve been a game-winning, three-run home run. The Orioles and visitors have lost 10 home runs each to the wall.
“We made the move for a reason,” Elias said, “and that reason is Orioles pitchers.”
On the farm
Taken with the Orioles’ second-round pick in that 2019 draft, Gunnar Henderson was, as Elias put it, “a sort of player development project” after Baltimore grabbed the shortstop out of an Alabama high school. Instead, he’s become “a flagship aspect of what our player development group is doing on the hitting side,” Elias said.
After a three-home run week for Double-A Bowie, Henderson, 20, is fourth in the Eastern League with a .988 OPS, with Elias noting his impressive walk-to-strikeout ratio (35 against 27).
“He’s rapidly — physically and mentally — maturing, which now he’s 20 years old, he’s kind of turning into an adult,” Elias said. “It’s awesome seeing the start that he’s having.”
Monday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
New Tech on the Horizon in Gaming
Over recent years, people have been searching for new ways to be entertained, alongside virtual ways to socialize. With this shift in behavior, the popularity of casino games has risen exponentially.
The most important aspect of this shift is the focus on a social connection within an online game. Competition is no longer enough, what people crave is the ability to interact with other people, or human-like AI characters, even within online casino games.
The gaming industry has been shaping the future of technology surrounding these advancements, and Virgin Games is no exception to these advances. From VR to AI and the Metaverse, find out what new technology is on the horizon in gaming.
Virtual Reality
Virtual Reality has been on the back burner for years and is still waiting for further advancements to make it more accessible to gamers. As the true tech for immersive gaming, VR would enhance gaming experiences to the next level.
Within Live Casino rooms, players would be able to interact with other gamers, creating a social experience. The lack of a social connection through isolated online casino gaming would be a problem of the past. With that in mind, there are a still a few challenges that need to be addressed, which include:
- bulky headsets
- steep prices
- player fatigue
The future of online casino gaming has to be a social one and VR provides the perfect solution.
Artificial Intelligence
Imagine playing an online casino game where the Non-Player Characters (NPCs) can make complex decisions that the player is unable to predict. NCPs would become the players that gamers would have to read, just like in real life.
AI would provide narratives with complex branches, that would unfold in a much more ‘human’ way. Just imagine bluffing AI bots in poker games. However, the challenge of creating images for NCPs is still one that has yet to be solved. This means that for now AI is used more for data transference.
Game designers are continually receiving data on how their games are played, provided through AI systems. This allows the designers to continually improve the player’s experience.
Mobile Gaming
Mobile gaming has been on the increase and mobile apps are now available for most casino games, Virgin Games being a prime example. This accessibility means playing games is more flexible than ever before.
To enhance the experience of mobile gaming, whether on a phone or tablet, Augmented Reality (AR) technology is being implemented within many games. Pokémon Go was the leader of this tech when it successfully released its mobile game in 2016.
After the huge success the mobile gaming sector of the industry is rapidly developing, encompassing the digital with real-life places and spaces.
Cloud Gaming
Online gaming has exploded over the recent years. The ability to game from the comfort of your own home has meant that convenience has triumphed over the real-life experience.
These platforms allow gamers to subscribe in order to stream games from the host company’s server, such as Virgin Games. Just like streaming Netflix, cloud gaming only requires you to have an internet connection.
The obvious benefit of online gaming is the flexibility and accessibility for gamers. which is the ability for players to game wherever and whenever they choose.
However, there are still some challenges that the industry faces, including:
- Stable internet connection is required for the best experience
- Running a cloud gaming service is costly for the gaming company with huge investments required in extensive tech
Cloud gaming is by far one of the most extensive new technologies being used today. Live casino lounges, where players interact with real-life casino dealers, are some of the cloud casino gaming experiences already out there.
The Metaverse
The Metaverse is still only a theoretical concept, although advances that Meta has taken are closing the gap between concept and reality. The idea of the Metaverse is cyberspace in which people can socialize and interact with one another. Set to take over our physical spaces, the Metaverse is a futuristic idea of creating a digital space where someone can live out their ‘second life’. From office spaces to online gaming experiences, the Metaverse would completely immerse your mind in a digital space.
For online casino games, this would be like walking into a casino and playing with real life people, just seen as their avatars. Although set in a digital space, you would be interacting within these digital casino lounges with real-life individuals. Combine this with advanced AI bots who interact amongst the avatars and the whole experience will be truly authentic. The Metaverse, which is on the horizon, will revolutionised, not only the gaming industry, but the way in which humans socialise and interact with one another.
The gaming industry is rapidly expanding with new innovative tech that will completely change the way in which we perceive gaming. The future seems to be one that involves a Metaverse, a parallel reality that exists only in cyber space. However, for the time being, advances are still being made at a lower level. The implementation of cloud computing and the advancements of AI and VR are changing gamers experiences year on year.
Online casino games are able to provide a more real-life gaming experience with the use of live casino lounges and AI bluff bots at poker tables. Advancements in VR, however would be the game changer needed for full immersion. Virgin Games in a leader in the casino games industry and have proven their use of new and innovative technology within their selection of games.
Biden launches Indo-Pacific trade deal, warns over inflation
By JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI
TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday launched a new trade deal with 12 Indo-Pacific nations aimed at strengthening their economies as he warned Americans worried about high inflation that it was “going to be a haul” before they feel relief. The president said he does not believe an economic recession is inevitable in the U.S.
Biden, speaking at a news conference after holding talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, acknowledged the U.S. economy has “problems” but said they were “less consequential than the rest of the world has.”
He added: “This is going to be a haul. This is going to take some time,” even as he rejected the idea a recession in the U.S. was inevitable.
The comments came just before Biden’s launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a new trade deal his administration designed to signal U.S. dedication to the contested economic sphere and to address the need for stability in commerce after disruptions caused by the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Nations joining the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework are Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Along with the United States, they represent 40% of world GDP.
The countries said in a joint statement that the pact will help them collectively “prepare our economies for the future” following disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Meeting with Kishida, Biden said the new framework would also increase U.S. cooperation with other nations in the region.
The White House said the framework will help the United States and Asian economies work more closely on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy, worker protections and anticorruption efforts. The details still need to be negotiated among the member countries, making it difficult for the administration to say how this agreement would fulfill the promise of helping U.S. workers and businesses while also meeting global needs.
Critics say the framework has gaping shortcomings. It doesn’t offer incentives to prospective partners by lowering tariffs or provide signatories with greater access to U.S. markets. Those limitations may not make the U.S. framework an attractive alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which still moved forward after the U.S. bailed out. China, the largest trading partner for many in the region, is also seeking to join TPP.
“I think a lot of partners are going to look at that list and say: ‘That’s a good list of issues. I’m happy to be involved,’” said Matthew Goodman, a former director for international economics on the National Security Council during President Barack Obama’s administration. But he said they also may ask, “Are we going to get any tangible benefits out of participating in this framework?”
Kishida hosted a formal state welcome for Biden at Akasaka Palace, including a white-clad military honor guard and band in the front plaza. Reviewing the assembled troops, Biden placed his hand over his heart as he passed the American flag and bowed slightly as he passed the Japanese standard.
Kishida said at their meeting that he was “absolutely delighted” to welcome Biden to Tokyo on the first Asia trip of his presidency. Along with Biden, he drove a tough line against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying it “undermines the foundation of global order.”
Biden, who is in the midst of a five-day visit to South Korea and Japan, called the U.S.-Japanese alliance a “cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific” and thanked Japan for its “strong leadership” in standing up to Russia.
The White House announced plans to build the economic framework in October as a replacement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which the U.S. dropped out of in 2017 under then-President Donald Trump.
Kishida, while welcoming the new Biden trade pact, said he hoped Biden would reconsider the United States’ position on TPP.
“Our position remains unchanged,” Kishida said. “We think it’s desirable for the United States to return to the TPP.”
The new pact comes at a moment when the administration believes it has the edge in its competition with Beijing. Bloomberg Economics published a report last week projecting U.S. GDP growth at about 2.8% in 2022 compared to 2% for China, which has been trying to contain the coronavirus through strict lockdowns while also dealing with a property bust. The slowdown has undermined assumptions that China would automatically supplant the U.S. as the world’s leading economy.
“The fact that the United States will grow faster than China this year, for the first time since 1976, is a quite striking example of how countries in this region should be looking at the question of trends and trajectories,” said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
The two leaders were also set to meet with families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago. The Japanese premier took office last fall and is looking to strengthen ties with the U.S. and build a personal relationship with Biden. He’ll host the president at a restaurant for dinner.
The launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, also known as IPEF, has been billed by the White House as one of the bigger moments of Biden’s Asia trip and of his ongoing effort to bolster ties with Pacific allies. Through it all, administration officials have kept a close eye on China’s growing economic and military might in the region.
In September the U.S. announced a new partnership with Australia and Britain called AUKUS that is aimed and deepening security, diplomatic and defense cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Through that AUKUS partnership, Australia will purchase nuclear-powered submarines, and the U.S. is to increase rotational force deployments to Australia.
The U.S. president has also devoted great attention to the informal alliance known as the Quad, formed during the response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people. Biden and fellow leaders from the alliance, which also includes Australia, India and Japan, are set to gather in Tokyo for their second in-person meeting in less than a year. The leaders have also held two video calls since Biden took office.
And earlier this month, Biden gathered representatives from nine of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Washington for a summit, the first ever by the organization in the U.S. capital. Biden announced at the summit the U.S. would invest some $150 million in clean energy and infrastructure initiatives in ASEAN nations.
Taiwan — which had sought membership in the IPEF framework— isn’t among the governments that will be included. Participation of the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would have irked Beijing.
Sullivan said the U.S. wants to deepen its economic partnership with Taiwan, including on high technology issues and semiconductor supply on a one-to-one basis.
Biden also issued a stern warning to China over Taiwan, saying the U.S. would respond militarily if China were to invade the self-ruled island. “That’s the commitment we made,” Biden said.
The U.S. recognizes Beijing as the one government of China and doesn’t have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, it maintains unofficial contacts with Taiwan, including a de facto embassy in Taipei, the capital, and supplies military equipment to the island for its defense.
Biden’s comments were likely to draw a sharp response from China, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.
A White House official said Biden’s comments did not reflect a policy shift.
—-
Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.
