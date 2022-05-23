Finance
4 Major Benefits of Affiliate Marketing – Making Money Online
If you are thinking about having a go to make money on the internet, there are some important issues you must address before commencing. Like any venture, you must receive training and do diligent research if you want to achieve success. There are endless business opportunities online and sometimes it is difficult to know even where to start.
One of the business models which is the most popular, is affiliate marketing. The reason this form of online marketing is so popular as it requires no set up money. The only money required is research materials, buying some domain names and organizing a host provider. If you want to escalate your new business you can always start to buy traffic, but if you are patient and want to commence the business on a shoe string, you can learn SEO and study the ways to generate traffic through free techniques. The downside of this it takes time to see results but the benefits are that it is free
1. First benefit of affiliate marketing
Being an affiliate marketer means you have no start up fees, apart from the minor costs listed above. The whole concept of affiliate marketing is you are promoting and marketing someone else’s product. When a customer buys the product from your efforts, you are paid a commission. Sounds easy and it is, once you know how to do it!
2. Focus on a niche
One of the keys to starting an affiliate marketing business is to find a profitable niche and focus on it. This is more difficult than it sounds. With the internet there is so much information bombarding you it is difficult to stay on track. Every day you will receive emails promising yet another great opportunity to make quick money.
3. Works 24/7
This is one of the most attractive benefits. When you do get a profitable campaign/s, you have the opportunity to make money while you sleep, go on holidays. Because once you correctly set up your campaigns and they go online, they are active regardless of what you doing or wherever you are.
4. Operate from the comfort of your home
Another major benefit is you can do this business from the comfort of your home. Work the hours you want. No boss breathing down your neck. No more driving to work in peak hour traffic. Being able to take the kids to school – the list of benefits are endless.
When you read and understand the benefits of affiliate marketing, you must get excited about the prospects. Unfortunately, while all this is possible, reality is very few actually achieve their goals. This is because of the ease to start affiliate marketing, it also attracts a lot of dishonesty. The internet is full of scams and misinformation and for someone trying to start this type of online business, it becomes near impossible to get the right advice. This is the problem I had in the beginning. However, through the knowledge I now have on affiliate marketing, I have found this one site which does give good sound advice and will help you get started…
10 WordPress Plugins That Save Bloggers Time
1. WordPress.com Stats
Personally, I feel it is essential for bloggers to track the activity on their blogs. You can make use of a web analytics tool, but it takes some time to navigate through all the reports. That is where a plugin will be handy. The WordPress.com Stats plugin is a big help in this regard. Instead of using another application, you can keep track of your blog’s stats directly from your WordPress dashboard.
2. WP-Polls
It is a well-known fact that people like to participate in polls. There are options available to you on the internet, but the WP-Polls plugin will allow you to create custom polls on your WordPress dashboard. You do not have to leave your account to log in to another site to manage it. This is only if you want to make use of polls.
3. Sociable
This plugin automatically add links to your favorite social bookmarking sites on your posts, pages and in your RSS feed. You can choose from 99 different social bookmarking sites.
4. Akismet
It is very important to activate your Akismet plugin on your blog. It is a fact that blogs unfortunately get comments that are spam. This plugin checks your comments against the Akismet web service to see if they look like spam or not and let you review the spam it catches under your blog’s “comments” admin screen. Your readers do not like to see spam comments. This can easily result in a decrease of your traffic. I cannot stress this enough, please make sure you are using a plugin like Akismet. This WordPress plugin will save you time.
5. Math Comment Spam
In the fast growing era of technology, it is unfortunately a fact that comment spam blocking plugins like Akismet will not always be enough to eliminate all spam comments. By using the Math Comment Spam plugin in conjunction with the Akismet plugin, you will be able to decrease the spam comments. The Math Comment Spam plugin will ask the readers a simple math problem such as 2 x 3 before they can comment. This is to make sure that it is a human comment.
6. Theme Tester
It sometimes happened that bloggers want to change the WordPress theme. You do not want your audience to see the changes until all is finished and ready. This is where the Theme Tester plugin will be of a great help. Your readers will see your existing design until all is set up and ready for publishing.
7. WP-Database Backup
I want you to read the following with attention! If your blog is important to you, do yourself a big favor and install the WP-Database Backup plugin. It is most crucial to have this plugin installed and set to back up your WordPress database. This plugin will save the data on your hard drive or it will be send to you via email. The next important point I want to stress out is the following: Please keep in mind that this plugin make a backup of your database files only. Please make sure to make a manual backup of your WordPress content folder from your hosting account.
8. Easytube
This plugin will help you to get a YouTube or Google video published on your blog. It easily makes embedding YouTube and Google videos into your post a snap. Easytube also includes a preview image of your YouTube videos in the RSS feed with a link to the video. If you want to make use of the visual media, it is essential to install this plugin.
9. Auto Close Comments, Pingbacks and Trackbacks
To reduce spam on older posts, you can make use of this plugin. Older posts are targets for automated comment spam bots. After installing the plugin, set the timeframe to a date when you want to close comments on your posts. All is now set up and done!
10. Google Maps Plugin
This plugin speaks for itself. If you want to make use of maps from Google to be part of your blog post, this plugin will assist you in the process of creating, inserting and customizing it. This WordPress plugin will definitely save you time.
I really hope these 10 WordPress plugins will save you time and make blogging a feast. Make use of it and enjoy your blogging!
How to Create a New Affiliate Marketing Website
If you are new to Internet Marketing and wish to start an affiliate marketing website but don’t know where to begin, this article will help you get started. Creating a new website is simple but do remember that your affiliate site should be viewed as a long-term commitment and not a get rich solution. It does not work this way.
1. Content Management
I do recommend using WordPress as the content management system because this platform is so easy and flexible to use.
2. What Topics To Choose
Do not make the common mistakes of new marketers by trying to focus on the latest trends. Instead, focus on topics that really interest you. Write down about 5 things that you are most passionate about and choose the best one in which you think you like to be doing on a long-term basis.
3. Domain Name
There isn’t a need to worry too much about what domain name to choose so long as it is relevant to your topic. Choose something short and easy to remember and register it for one year since you can easily extend it anytime you like. It costs you less than ten dollars to register a domain for a year.
4. Hosting Account
There are essentially two types of hosting accounts that you can consider. In the first type, shared servers can support your site while for the other type they provide a dedicated server for your site. Since you are just starting out on a new affiliate marketing website, having a shared hosting plan is good enough. Most hosting companies provide affordable pricing at less than ten dollars a month.
Why Social Media Marketing is an Essential Part of SEO Services
The older strategies of online marketing has given way to social media marketing (SMM) that has been intertwined with SEO. These days, this method of web-marketing has emerged as an integral part of SEO services as both of them are interdependent and equally contribute to the success of a website in search engines.
How SEO Services and SMM Are Interlinked
Search engine optimization is purely based on relevancy that comes from content with right concepts and proper usage of keywords. The best way to add content to a website is through blogging, making communities, comments and forums. And all these concepts are part of SMM.
Blog submission to such media sites such as Stumbleupon, Digg are successful link building campaign. Again, your success in this method is questionable without a boost from search engines. It indicates that SEO and SMM are closely related to each other.
Because of the remarkable impact of this online marketing method on search engine optimization, social media marketing has a widespread use in SEO services. There are some other noteworthy reasons proving the benefits gained through such methods. Some are referred to here.
1) Getting Quality and Relevant Inbound Link
It is a well-known fact that submission to these category of websites can obtain numerous inbound links to a website. And incoming links, according to search engine algorithms, are one of the vital factors influencing your website’s search engine ranking. So, it is no secret that the SMM can be a smart way to boost your sites rankings. And the best thing about getting links through submission to these websites is that the links are organic links, not bought or reciprocated.
2) SMM as an Effective Reputation Management Tool
Many such websites, ranking high in SERPs, are popular ones. And, the SEO service providers should take great care to secure links from the popular websites as visitors are more active in these sites. Getting links from such reputed sites is considered as good references both by search engines and by visitors.
3) Getting Visibility Through Social Media Websites
The basic function of SEO services is to create visibility for the websites for specific keywords. Generally, new sites take time to get ranked in SERPs and achieve visibility. On the other hand, these sites that rank extremely well in search engines can help you achieve that desired result in less time.
We should remember that blog or video submission to such media sites can’t help directly to get higher rankings, but definitely create new possibilities, even for the new websites, to achieve visibility before they rank.
4) Search Engines Frequently Crawl Social Media
These websites are recurrently crawled by search engines due to new content submission. Hence, the links coming from such sites can point search engines to your site.
As a matter fact, SMM can influence your SEO campaign both positively and negatively. For instance, your rivals are also using the same techniques at social media and it is easy for anyone to create bad reputation for others in these media. Hence, you need to be extremely careful about selecting SEO services for your online marketing campaign.
The interesting thing about social media marketing is that it brings about all the basic functions of SEO – obtaining links, driving traffic and enhancing visibility.
