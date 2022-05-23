Finance
4 Ps of Social Marketing Strategy for a Good Cause
We are all familiar with the traditional 4 “P’s” of marketing – Price, Product, Place and Promotion.
The transformation is incremental. Kimberly Kadlec, former VP of global marketing at Johnson & Johnson, endorsed a fresh set of 4Ps for the Social Business, which she called Purpose, Presence, Proximity and Partnerships.
The new suggested model seems more fitting for the nonprofit world as it is centered around building quality content and contacts. Taking inspiration from the idea, I’d like to present the 4 Ps in the social marketing strategy for nonprofits.
1. Profiles: This is the simplest of the 4 Ps and it concerns the need to create profiles for your nonprofit on maximum number of networking platform. Whether you’re ready to use Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Flickr, and more, go ahead and create your profile before someone else uses a name that’s right for you. This name does not have to be identical to the name of your nonprofit.Anything that you think portrays the idea of what you do clearly or something that you think would be a good brand for you. Just go for it.
2. Propagate: This second P concerns the need to take all your existing content and start putting it on the web. Your photos, videos, recorded conferences and other documents should be on the content sharing platform.
As you evolve and move towards growth, your nonprofit should look into creating new content. Start by sharing your activities and opinions on social media. It must become a reflex for the marketing team or the team on ground at the fundraising events. Do not do an activity without taking pictures and sharing them.
3. Participation: It is important to be active on social networks, consistently. It starts with an observation period where you have to listen to and understand what is happening in the network and it continues with active and intelligent participation. No need to go to the blogs of industry leaders to publish a comment whose purpose is strictly to bring traffic to your site. One should rather get into the habit of reading their blog, see the types of comments that are posted there and possibly contribute with relevant content.
4. Progression: Finally, no matter what you do, you have to get into the habit of measuring the outcome of your efforts. It is very easy to quantify the impact of your new blog, to validate how many times your photos or videos are viewed and to note the benefits of your involvement in social networks.
Is Invisalign Covered Under Dental Insurance?
Did you know that orthodontic treatments, including braces and removal appliances, are the most commonly claimed medical procedures under private health insurance (based on information from the Australian Private Health Insurance Ombudsman)? That should assure you that your invisalign treatment can be included in your dental insurance cover. Take note that such coverage is only available in private health insurance.
How To Claim Your Invisalign Treatment
The fact that invisalign is a form of removable brace, means that it would be classified as an orthodontic treatment. In this case, the Australian Private Health Insurance Ombudsman (PHIO) provides a useful guide to help you in claiming this treatment.
The PHIO advices that you should get a written treatment plan from your orthodontist, beforehand. This is because various health funds must first determine your orthodontic benefits, based on the Orthodontic Treatment Plan.
A treatment plan normally includes such details as:
– Estimated length of treatment
– Total cost of treatment
– Dental item number for identifying the treatment
– How you’ll pay for treatment (this may be in monthly installments or lump sum payment).
When presented with a copy of the treatment plan, your health fund will provide you with a benefit quote. Such a quote would be based on your treatment, as well as your level of cover.
Benefit Limits And Waiting Periods
Different health funds offer varied benefit limits; although they all tend to have a similar waiting period of 12 months. A waiting period is simply the time you need to wait, after commencement of your cover, before you’re eligible to claim any benefits. Remember to first shop around for health funds offering the best benefit limits, before settling on one.
Some funds offer accrued benefits, whereas others have only fixed benefits. In the case of fixed benefits, you would be allowed to claim a certain amount of benefit per year, which would also have an overall cap beyond which you cannot claim in your lifetime. In the case of accrued benefits, there still exists a maximum lifetime cap, but the yearly benefit amount increases continually on a yearly basis.
When making a choice of the most suitable coverage, always take into consideration the yearly benefits and lifetime caps. You must ensure that those specific amounts would significantly offset your orthodontic treatment costs. This is especially so, since the Australian Society of Orthodontists reveals that orthodontic treatment for both upper and lower braces would range from $4,500 to $8,000.
Your Choice Of Medical Professional Can Affect Your Benefits
It’s critically important that you clearly understand the conditions for your health insurance. In certain instance, the health fund may give lower benefits if your orthodontic treatment is carried out by a general dentist, instead of an orthodontist. Therefore, you should advise your fund concerning your health care provider beforehand. Fortunately, many health funds provide similar benefits, whether you receive treatment from an orthodontist or a general dentist.
Considering all the technical aspects that may affect your benefits, you should always keenly analyze all the conditions that apply to your coverage. This will ensure that you get the most appropriate coverage for your invisalign treatment.
Online Pharmacies and Telemedicine
Not a day goes by when our email inboxes do not fill with advertisements for prescription drugs. Many of these emails promise to deliver drugs of all classes by overnight courier without a prescription. While there are legitimate online pharmacies, and the practice of telemedicine or cyber-medicine is gaining acceptance, this change in the way medicine is being practiced is rocking the foundations of the medical establishment. Being able to consult a doctor online, and obtain prescription drugs delivered to your doorstep by UPS has broad social and legal implications. The Internet facilitates making drugs available to those who may not be able to afford to pay US prices, are embarrassed to see a doctor face-to-face, or are suffering from pain, the treatment of which puts most doctors in direct conflict with the ‘war on drugs’ but on the other hand there is the question whether these pharmacies make drugs available to recreational drug users without the oversight of a licensed medical practitioner.
The Need for Alternatives
Medical care in the US has reached a point where it is expensive and impersonal which has caused the consumer to become generally unsatisfied with the medical establishment as a whole. Examples include the huge differences between the cost of drugs in the US and Canada, long wait times in US pharmacies, and poor service in general. Perhaps realizing this, US customs appears to tolerate the millions of Americans that visit Canada every year to buy their medications, as for the most part, these ‘drug buyers’ are elderly American’s that can’t afford the high cost of filling their prescriptions in the US.
Rather than to travel to Canada or Mexico millions of Americans are now turning to the Internet for both their medical needs. Telemedicine (or cyber medicine) provides consumers with the ability to both consult with a doctor online and order drugs over the Internet at discounted prices. This has resulted in consumers turning to online pharmacies for their medical needs, and in particular pharmacies with a relationships with a physician, which allow the consumer to completely bypass the traditional brick and mortar pharmacies, with the added benefit of having their physician act as an intermediary between the consumer and the pharmacy. According to Johnson (2005) this is as a result of consumers becoming very dissatisfied when it comes to dealing with both brick and mortar pharmacies and medical practitioners. As Johnson, notes, “Consumers are more likely to know the name of their hairdresser than their pharmacist.” When Johnson (2005) rated the various professions within the health care system, he found that pharmacists had the lowest interaction with their patients than did any other group. Today, as a result of this “consumers are buying 25.5 percent of their prescriptions online, opposed to 13.5 percent of which are picked up at a brick and mortar pharmacy” (Johnson 2005).
Drugs and Society
What has brought so much attention to online pharmacies is that it is possible to obtain just about any drug without a prescription online. Many of these prescriptions are for legitimate purposes purchased through an online pharmacy because the buyer is too embarrassed to visit the doctor or for other reasons including the unavailability of FDA approved drugs to the consumer. These drugs may include steroids that due to their misuse and being classed as a classed a category three drugs, are seldom prescribed by physicians. These drugs have a useful purpose to those suffering from any wasting disease such as AIDS, they also play a role in ant-aging (FDA, 2004).
The Doctor Patient Relationship
Today a visit to a doctor is generally brief, much of the triage it is done by a nurse or a nurse practitioner with the doctor only dropping in for a few minutes, if at all. In many cases the patient is seen by a nurse practitioner. One of the arguments against telemedicine or perhaps a better term is cyber-medicine, is that the doctor does not have a physical relationship with the patients and thus is in no position to make a diagnosis, and thus can not legally prescribe drugs.
Ironically when one compares the work up that one has to go through to consult with an online physicians and compares this to a face-to-face visit with a brick and mortar doctor, one finds that the online physician, in many cases, has a better understanding of the patient’s medical condition than does the doctor who meets face-to-face with the patient. In most cases before an on-line a doctor prescribes any type of medication they insist on a full blood workup they may also require that one has additional tests performed, for example.
The AMA, the federal government, and various states claim, however, that it is illegal for a doctor to prescribe drugs without a valid doctor-patient relationship. While there are no laws at present that outlaw online pharmacies, various states have enacted legislation, or are in the process of enacting legislation to prohibit a doctor from prescribing drugs to a patient that they have not seen face to face. Some states also require that the doctor that prescribes the drugs be licensed in their state. This alone could hamper the development of cyber-medicine. According to William Hubbard (2004), FDA associate commissioner “The Food and Drug Administration says it is giving states first crack at legal action, though it will step in when states do not act” (FDA, 2004).
Internet Pharmacies
The reason that email boxes around the country fill up with offers to supply drugs of all kinds, at reduced prices, without prescriptions, and more is because people buy them as the billions of dollars the drug companies are making each year attest to. The Internet has become the drug store of choice for many.
Categories of Internet Pharmacies
Internet pharmacies are generally acknowledged to be comprised of the following five categories:
Internet pharmacies can be divided up into five different categories, as follows:
Licensed online pharmacies with a no medical affiliation.
Licensed online pharmacies with a medical affiliation
No record online pharmacies (NRP)
International online pharmacies (IOP)
Licensed compounding pharmacies
The licensed online pharmacies with a no medical affiliation are of course Drugstore.com, CVV, and others. They all require a prescription from a licensed doctor that the patient has a doctor patient relationship with. The prescription can be called in by the doctor.
The licensed online pharmacies with a medical affiliation often depend on a broker. The broker collects your medical information, and then assigns your case to one of their networked physicians. Many of these networked physicians are willing to prescribe pain killers as they believe that it is only through the use of these drugs that some people can live a harmonious life.
A Government Accountability Office (GAO) Committee on aging held in June 2004 found that “Unlicensed international pharmacies do not require a prescription, and are generally located off shore.” No prescription pharmacies can be found all over the world. Many of these sites have come under controversy as in some cases all it takes to have that prescription delivered to you by next day air, is to fill out a questionnaire online.
A study conducted by Henkle in 2002 to ascertain how easy it would be to obtain drugs over the Internet found that “37 of the 46″ pharmacy required a prescription from a licensed doctor. The emphasis was on the prescription and not on the doctor. Henkle (2002) in fact notes that some sites offered to recommend a doctor.” Henkle (2002) was able to obtain prescription drugs from nine sites outside the US during the study, without a prescription.
Online pharmacies with a doctor affiliation
There are a number of online pharmacies, with a medical affiliation is that take great pain to differentiate themselves form unlicensed overseas pharmacies. These pharmacies, stress that they are “American based companies that provides consumer’s easy access to FDA approved online prescriptions over the Internet and are quick to point out that “An online consultation can be just as relevant as an in-person consultation.” It is interesting to note that many of these online pharmacies also point out that “While they are committed to making access to online prescriptions easier, they believe that the Internet can not replace the importance of regular doctor visits to fully evaluate your health and any medical conditions.” Many of these online pharmacy sites also makes a wealth of drug information available on its web site that enables the consumer to educate themselves on drugs that may have been prescribed. The Internet has for all intensive purposes is quickly replacing the brick and mortar base physician as a patient’s primary health care provider.
A sales pitch, of course, or is it? Most of the legitimate online pharmacies ensure that they comply with state and federal regulation. The doctors are licensed in all 50 states and their pharmacies are too. These legitimate Internet pharmacies cater to those that are looking for a better price; for some it comes down to making the choice of eating cat food on crackers in order to afford their medications because of the high US drug prices. In other cases patients resort to cyber-medicine to avoid the embarrassment of having to deal with a physician or pharmacy that may be judgmental. Many of these online pharmacies will arrange a consult with a licensed, medical doctor over the phone and will then fill the prescription accordingly.
According to Henkel (2000) “More and more consumers are using the Internet for health reasons” and references a study carried out by a market research firm Cyber Dialogue Inc., “that found that “health concerns are the sixth most common reason people go online” (Henkel 2000).
For many people a trip to the pharmacy is an ordeal. In some cases the local pharmacy may also be located in the closest town which may mean a long drive if one lives in a rural community. Online pharmacies provide a means through which their prescriptions can be delivered conveniently and quickly. Being online also allows the consumer to shop for the best prices, an important factor if one is living on a pension.
The Internet has also created a more aware user. It is not unusual for a consumer to research drugs on the Internet. A consumer may have seen a TV or magazine advertisement advertising a new drug. Ultimately, the Internet also provides the consumer the opportunity to enter into a doctor patient relationship that may in fact be more legitimate than the doctor who makes a physical appearance. Further information on doctors that practice telemedicine can be found at: http://www.becomeone.com
It is interesting to note, as discussed previously, that consumers are becoming dissatisfied with the care and treatment they receive from both brick and mortar physicians and pharmacies. Zanf (2001), references a study by Lang and Fullerton that “Identified four factors related to outpatient pharmacy services: professional communication, physical and emotional comfort, demographics, and location and convenience.” All of which are contributing factors as to why more and more consumers are resorting to cyber-medicine.
The Dark Side
There is also a dark side to the Internet pharmacy, as previously discussed, spam email touting the availability of any prescription drug one could want, without a prescription, is something everyone is familiar with has reached epidemic proportions.
From Ambien, and of course Viagra to more powerful drugs such as Oxycontin, you can have it all. Over night shipping is available in most case, or so these emails proclaim.
In some instances this pharmacy spam originates from unscrupulous individuals who have no intention of delivering the drugs, realizing that very few people, if any, will complain about the non delivery of an illegal drug through the mail.
In other cases the drugs are sent without a prescription from countries where that particular drug may legally be sold without a prescription, or at least the laws are more relaxed. Valium, for example, is sold over-the-counter in Taiwan.
According to Crawford (2004) “Consumers who purchase drugs online thinking that they are they are getting the same drugs as they would from their local brick-and-mortar pharmacy are being misled, and as a result are putting their health, and eventually their lives at risk” Crawford cites examples of Internet pharmacies supplying drugs that were under strength, contaminated and mislabeled (Crawford 2004).
According to Won (2005) Drug-industry executives think the Internet and mail-order operations will be the biggest source of counterfeit drugs over the next five years, according to a report released today by Ernst & Young. According to James G Dickinson (2005):
The federal government in July shut down an alleged illegal Internet pharmacy for selling counterfeit drugs and issued a warning on other counterfeits found to have been sold in Mexican border pharmacies to individual patients from the U.S. The Internet pharmacy had sold more than $7 million in counterfeit Viagra and other prescription drugs over the past five years, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The San Diego-based operation required individuals to complete a $35 “doctor consultation” survey before receiving the prescriptions, but the survey was never shown to a health professional to evaluate whether a safety risk existed, the paper says (Dickson, 2005).
In a separate action, the FDA warned Americans about counterfeit versions of Merck’s cholesterol drug Zocor and generic Carisoprodol – used for treating musculoskeletal conditions – that had been imported from Mexico by individual Americans (FDA, 2005).
Over the last year patients suffering from pain, and other conditions that they are reluctant to see a doctor face-to-face, have had the option of consulting a doctor online. The ability to consult with a doctor online, and then to receive drugs as a result has come under much controversy. This has for the most part been as a result of not adequately screening patient’s records, or ordering from unregulated overseas pharmacies.
The Internet – a new way of marketing
Not all Internet pharmacies are illegitimate, however, and there are many pharmacies that provide the consumer with a legitimate prescription by overnight service. My last prescription came by mail. The whole transaction was completed over the Internet. It was a prescription that my doctor had given to me personally, however. As discussed, what constitutes a doctor patient relationship is at the crux of the online pharmacy debate. This of course has implications as to what constitutes a legitimate prescription. What constitutes a legitimate prescription is a hotly debated topic.
The Future
As noted, being able to consult a doctor over the phone, and then have one’s prescription filled by an Internet pharmacy is convenient for many people. As the American population ages, more and more people will have trouble getting to the doctors office, not to mention driving to the pharmacy. Clearly safeguards are needed if cyber-medicine is to raise the quality of medical care available to Americans. The online pharmaceutical industry has taken a number of steps to ensure that consumers are protected against unscrupulous online pharmacy operators including the certification of online pharmacies.
According to Henkel (2000) “One way consumers can ensure the quality of an online pharmacy is to look for the Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Sites (VIPPS) seal.” According to Henkel (2000) any site bearing this seal has gone through a rigorous series of quality checks which are part of the Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Sites program. Unfortunately as Henkel (2000) notes, “Because VIPPS certification is fairly new and voluntary, only a few sites have been certified so far.” Recognizing the problem of ‘rouge’ pharmacies, SquareTrade, has also implemented a program to protect consumers from ‘rouge’ pharmacies. According to SquareTrade, “The Licensed Pharmacy program verifies that your business is a pharmacy in good standing. Verified pharmacies can display the Licensed Pharmacy Seal on their websites – distinguishing themselves from unverified and rogue pharmacies.”
If these safe guards are not put in place, and legislation is enacted that makes it illegal to obtain a prescription from an online pharmacy based on an online consult, the black market for drugs will continue to thrive. Customs by its own admission only catches approximately 2% of all illicit prescription drugs that enter the US.
Negating the fact that through technology, one could enter into a doctor patient relationship that may be affordable. Security, as some have suggested could be accomplished through the use of video cameras and biometric scanners which would cut down on the number of fraudulent prescriptions written. Measures like these would put the convenience of using an online pharmacy out of the reach of those without the technology. One could also not prevent consumers from using off shore online pharmacies. While the FDA is presently trying very hard to get the Canadian government to enact legislation that would prohibit the export of drugs from Canada by mail it appears that the profit that results from the sale of drugs is causing the legislation to stall. As one Canadian pharmacy owner noted, however “We will just move to the UK.”
Ironically, the Canadian’s are offering to crack down, not because of any concerns relating to the sale of drugs online, but because Canada controls drug prices, making them far cheaper than the same drug in the US. The Canadian authorities are planning on cracking down “arguing that the system was created to help Canadians, not Americans.” The drug industry itself has gone so far as to black list Canadian pharmacies that sell to American customers over the Internet. With all the paranoia relating to terrorism there is a concern that any drug coming in from another country may be contaminated. There are no instances on record of a consumer having received a contaminated drug from Canada (Matthews, 2003).
Even more ironically with all the talk about the dangers of drugs purchased from overseas, some legitimate companies are now being forced to buy from other than US sources because they have been black listed by US drug manufactures (Matthews, 2003). Mathews (2003) goes on to illustrate this by pointing out that “Canadian suppliers, in particular, that have been blacklisted, are now turning to sources in Europe.” Mathews (2003) notes that while for the most part these European sources are legitimate and make a high quality drug. In some cases, however Mathews et al. (2003) note that the pharmacies are having to go ‘farther a field’ to find product.
Conclusion
While there need for controls to be put in place to regulate the practice of both medicine online and Internet pharmacies, we also need to acknowledge that science and technology has furthered the practice of medicine, and that the Internet will further it yet.
The Internet has the potential of expanding medical care to those that may not routinely seek it, or are too infirm to travel to the doctor’s office. While the present trend appears to be to make it illegal for a doctor to prescribe drugs without seeing the patient face-to-face there is also a move to establish rules and regulations that ensure that patients receive quality care over the Internet. Unfortunately medicine and politics have become so intertwined and doctors have inadvertently become unwilling agents in the war against drugs.
One can’t turn back the clock though, and according to Larkin (1999) “At a July 30 US Department of Commerce hearing on the benefits and risks of ‘drugstores on the net’, the question was examined.” The main issue was how to shutdown the online pharmacies run by unscrupulous individuals, while still fostering the legitimate online pharmacy business in order to both promote commerce and still protect the consumer (Larkin, 1999). According to Larkin (1999) “What’s new here is not the practice of pharmacy, but the way we communicate with and inform customers.”
At a January 26th 2004 FDCH Congressional Testimony Jeff Kimmell who is vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer at drugstore.com, inc. commented, “There is little doubt that as consumers increasingly bear the burden of paying for prescription drugs, they will turn to the Internet for cost- effective alternatives.” As discussed, however, measures need to be taken to ensure that consumers don’t receive counterfeit, tainted or expired drugs. For more up-to-date information on doctors that practice telemedicine, pending legislation, and more visit: http://www.becomeone.com
Be the Next Niche Affiliate Marketing Tycoon With the Use of Micro Niche Finder Software
Do you want to put your niche affiliate marketing business in steroids?
The Micro niche finder software is your best tool for finding niches that are unsaturated and have the potential to stuff unlimited moolah in your bank account. The World Wide Web is the hub of young and savvy internet millionaires who made a killing online by working smart. Of course, not every internet marketer is guaranteed to become successful online; else everybody would have left their boring day job to join the internet phenomenon that is rocking the world today.
One of the major factors that will influence your success online is your ability to find untapped niches by doing niche research as well as finding niche products that are targeted to your particular market. Whether you are a newbie in internet marketing, or a skilled affiliate marketer who is already making money online, you understand that keyword research is an essential part of every online venture. Finding the right niche keywords to target is important for search engine optimization. You can always use free keyword research tools to help you with keyword research, and through experience you will also learn as well that this is going to be a painstaking process as it will require your ability to evaluate the statistics and act on your best judgment. This is where Micro Niche Finder comes to the rescue.
Micro Niche Finder is a tool designed to make your niche research easier. Basically, you only need to type in the niche keywords you are trying to research and in just a couple of minutes you will get all the detailed information that you need for a cost-effective SEO campaign. You don’t have to torture your brain anymore to come up with the right analysis as the tool does it for you. This will eliminate long hours of brainstorming for keywords and let you focus on the money-making aspect which is building niche targeted websites. You can opt to build a niche store website, a review website or a blog site to monetize and build your niche affiliate marketing business. The tool also has ‘hot topics’ that will suggest upcoming trends and brainstorming features that will give you niche ideas when your brain is slacking off. One of its best features is the SOC (strength of competition) metric that will alert you if the particular keyword phrase is worthy of your efforts or not. Finding niches with this awesome tool is a complete no-brainer. It is a classic example of working smarter, instead of working harder. The technique is to build as many niche websites as you can that will eventually create a source of passive income for you. You can expect that some of your niche sites will excel more than the others and even become goldmines, but some can also be duds. But with the use of the micro niche finder tool, you can at least expect to have higher chances of creating money-boosting sites.
James Jones -the creator of Micro Niche Finder (not the author of “From Here to Eternity” that famous war-time movie) mentions 5 different applications that come with the Micro Niche Finder (he calls them “Profit Streams”) to generate money by exploiting micro niches. Among those applications are squidoo lenses and the exploitation of hot trends by using the Hot Trend Button of Micro Niche Finder. The Hot Trend Button of Micro Niche Finder will return 100 keyword phrases that are hot at any given moment and which definitely give useful insights. Some of the other “Profit Steams” techniques should however be used with caution because they seem not to be in accordance with the recent Google “Farmer” update preferring sites with quality content and flagging those with inferior information. TheMicro Niche Finder Software is accompanied by a number of detailed videos which will quickly make you familiar with this useful program that is indispensable in the competitive markets of today.
4 Ps of Social Marketing Strategy for a Good Cause
Is Invisalign Covered Under Dental Insurance?
Online Pharmacies and Telemedicine
Be the Next Niche Affiliate Marketing Tycoon With the Use of Micro Niche Finder Software
