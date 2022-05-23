News
Aaron Boone showed he’s the rare manager with a backbone in the Josh Donaldson fiasco
Time and time again, the relationship between player and manager forces the manager to mindlessly defend their player, sticking up for their guy no matter what the situation may be.
Whether someone on the other side pimps a home run, or an umpire rings someone on their team up on a pitch well off the plate, the manager’s job is to stand up for their own.
But when it came to Josh Donaldson’s misguided taunt of White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, a Black player whom Donaldson referred to as “Jackie,” it was refreshing to see Yankees manager Aaron Boone go with his heart over his managerial duties.
“When I first heard the name Jackie, I was really taken aback,” Boone said on Sunday. “Frankly, I was upset about it myself.”
Boone went on to say that even if there was some previous relationship between the players, which Donaldson believed made the comment more of a playful joke, he doesn’t think that’s something his white third baseman should say to a Black person.
From a human perspective, that’s a fairly easy statement to make. Not making racially driven jokes about people is a pretty easy thing to get on board with. But so often in the past, managers across Major League Baseball have let the name on the front of their jersey dictate their decisions. If the person under fire is on their team, the manager will often lean on empty statements about needing more information or reviewing things internally, even if it’s clear as day that their guy screwed up.
That’s not what Boone did at all. While he acknowledged that the context of the situation is important — Anderson said he felt like “today’s Jackie Robinson” in a 2019 interview and Donaldson told reporters that he’s called Anderson the name before in jest without it being an issue — Boone also drew a pretty hard line, by MLB manager standards, against Donaldson’s comments. In saying that he wants the notorious agitator to “rein it in” and “read the room,” Boone went about as close to denouncing his own player as a manager can.
Boone and his wife Laura have two Black children, Jeanel and Sergot, whom they adopted from Haiti. During the 2020 season, in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisc., Boone broke down in a press conference when discussing how hard and heavy that year had been.
“A heartbreaking year in so many ways,” Boone said on Aug. 28, 2020, five days after Blake was shot. He briefly got up and left that press conference to compose himself emotionally before returning.
“I think that’s the case for a lot of people of all different backgrounds and races. My prayer is that we continue — even though we’re going through some dark times — [so] that at the end of this, we’re better. That’s my continued prayer.”
An incident like the one Donaldson created is a pretty direct opposition to Boone’s wishes. While Donaldson is adamant that he invoked Jackie Robinson’s name as part of a wink-wink joke with Anderson, the fact of the matter is that Anderson didn’t appreciate it. Or, as David Cone put it during Sunday’s broadcast, “If Tim Anderson felt disrespected, that’s good enough for me.”
In situations where someone from a historically oppressed group voices an issue with someone from outside that group’s treatment of them, particularly on issues of race, it’s rarely a good idea to side with the outsider. Instead, as many marginalized people have been saying for years (including Giancarlo Stanton on the same day of Boone’s teary-eyed plea for improvement), it’s of paramount importance to simply listen.
Boone got that right over the weekend. While he didn’t go as far as fully planting his flag on the White Sox’s side, Boone did say that Donaldson should not have gone there and hopes that the first-year Yankee understands the significance of what he said. That is more than many managers likely would have said, and Boone deserves some kudos for separating his pinstripe loyalty from real life issues that transcend the baseball diamond.
It’s not about scoring “woke points” or trying to publicly posture in a way that makes you look like a good person. It’s about doing the right thing and acknowledging when someone is upset about the way they were treated because of the color of the skin.
Aaron Boone seems to understand that. Josh Donaldson — who said he apologized if Anderson deemed it disrespectful, not “I apologize for saying something out of bounds” — could benefit from taking a page out of his skipper’s book.
News
Why Is Ben Is Back Rated R?
The 2018 drama film Ben is back is a story of a mother trying to help her son who returns from rehab. Holly’s son Ben, an addict, was waiting for her in the driveway as she returned from the church, saying that he was advised to take a trip home.
She was naturally happy but, at the same time, a little concerned about the effect he could have on her other children. Ben got involved in drug dealing and felt guilty for troubling his family when the dealer he used to work for took their dog away.
The movie stars Julia Roberts, Lukas Hedges, and Courtney B. Vance. The critics highly praised their portrayal of their characters, but the movie itself couldn’t do very well in the theatres.
Why Is The Movie Rated R?
Ben is Back, directed by Peter Hedges, is rated R, and advised parental guidance. It has a lot of content that is not suitable for children, and it’s too raw and a little violent. It shows a physical altercation and a punch and talks about sex in return for drugs, opioid addiction, and how it affects the addict’s family. It also talks about death and other dangers of addiction, and there is the usage of foul language.
What Scenes Are Advised To Keep Away From Children?
Sex and nudity are present to vague extents. Ben, a young man, talks about having some arrangements with his history teacher for drugs (implications of sexual activities); he also talks about how he wakes up with erections after being clean. There is a photo of a girl wearing a camisole where her bosom is evident. The mother also hands her son a cup for his urine sample for drug testing.
There are scenes of violence. One such example can be a surprising scene when an addict bashes into someone’s window.
Alcohol and drugs are also one of the reasons for the rating. The movie is about drug addiction and its dreadful effects on a person’s life, family, and surroundings. There’s mention of heroin and opioid addiction. There’s a scene when Holly goes to a street full of junkies. People are seen injecting themselves with drugs.
The Most Pitiful Scene
Ben mentions how he once almost overdosed and was found lying on the floor with a needle in his hand by his mother and his dog. The description of this scene is very pitiful and involves various mentions that kids should be kept away from.
There are more than 30 uses of the F word, as words like “shit” and damn it is used.
Why Keep A Watch On Children, If They Watch The Movie?
The whole movie is made depressingly; its main motive is to show how sad life turns when one gets addicted and to give the idea about how depressing it can make the lives of an addict’s family.
So, parents should check the kids who watch the movie in the countries where they are allowed to.
The post Why Is Ben Is Back Rated R? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Jets Mailbag: Why will Zach Wilson take the next step this year?
Jets nation is going through the usual flow of the off-season, and optimism from Jets fans has swung inevitably towards delirium. Gang Green appeased their fanbase with a successful off-season, on paper, by fulfilling their obligations of surrounding Zach Wilson with more talent.
Gang Green is in phase three of the off-season with OTAs beginning this week to as the momentum they’ve created on the field.
OTAs will be open to the media on Tuesday but prior to OTAs, here a mailbag answering questions regarding Wilson and the Jets.
What makes you confident that Zach Wilson will take the next step as a QB? @omarkelly
Shout out to the great Omar Kelly from the Sun Sentinel with this question. I am not necessarily confident, but I’m lukewarm that Wilson will take another step. I’m a firm believer that the infrastructure surrounding a young quarterback usually makes or breaks him. The Jets offensive pieces alone should necessitate Wilson’s increased production. Wilson’s supporting cast isn’t devoid of talent now with three receivers in Corey Davis, a promising second-year talent in Elijah Moore, and the No. 10 overall pick wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
The Jets have two dynamic running backs in Michael Carter, who led the team in scrimmage yards last season and Iowa State’s Breece Hall, who rushed for 50 touchdowns and almost 4,000 yards in three seasons. Free-agent signings Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah should revive the Jets tight end position that resided in a coma over the last a decade as Conklin and Uzomah combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns. And the offensive line on paper can be a top-12 unit.
Now how much of a step will Wilson take? That’s to be determined. And how big the step is will reveal if the Jets are a playoff team or not in 2022.
What’s a realistic stats predictions for Zach going into this season @rellyyyrell
In Wilson’s rookie year he tossed nine touchdowns for 2,334 yards with 11 interceptions and completed 55% of his throws. It was a rough debut.
So expecting Wilson to produce a Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson second year is neither fair nor realistic. If it happens, great for Gang Green, but the standard shouldn’t hover around being a star quarterback.
So my early statline bar is 24 touchdowns, 3600 yards passing, fewer than 14 interceptions, a completion percentage of 65, which produces a passer rating of 90.
Looking at 2021 stats for NFL quarterbacks, the passer rating would slot him within the top 20, the touchdown total hypothetically places him within the top 15, and the passing yards lists him within the top 16. Those are fair numbers for him to accomplish, which is a drastic improvement from 2021.
Those numbers aren’t a baseline for me, as it’ll change after I observe training camp and OTAs. But the expectation is to mushroom into a top-20 QB in year two.
Who takes the biggest step, offense or defense this year? @TimecopMeltdown
I think the defense because it was an abomination in 2021, so there’s significantly more room for growth. If the defense holds opposing offenses to 25 points, some fans will throw a parade after the grueling flashbacks of the defense allowing 40 points multiple times along with a 50-burger which dilapidated fans last year.
This unit received the most infusion of talent in the offseason. Joe Douglas added cornerback D.J Reed, safety Jordan Whitehead, defensive end Jacob Martin in the early stages of free agency. Then drafted Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson in the first round. Also Gang Green welcomes back Carl Lawson and LaMarcus Joyner who both missed the majority of the season with season ending injuries. So that’s six to seven new starters to pair with cornerstone pieces in Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers and C.J Mosley.
The additions to the 32nd-ranked defense in terms of yards and points should propel the unit into a top 20 group.
Do you want Zach running more? If so, how many rushing yards and how many TDs? @AjDatboi
I don’t want Wilson running that much more. He’s not physically built to be a consistent threat in the run game and it could lead to unnecessary punishment and injuries. Running occasional read options is fine to trick the defense and keep them off balance. Or if Wilson breaks the pocket and scrambles for a long run similar to what he did against the Jaguars works also.
A comp for the type of running Wilson should do is what Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes does. Mahomes isn’t a part of the Chiefs’ run game (he rushed for 689 yards in the last two years), but when he scrambles he causes damage as he’s totaled 47 first down runs in the past two seasons. Wilson being a threat in the run game like Mahomes is more efficient for the Jets.
News
3 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees series, including Tim Anderson silencing the crowd and Michael Kopech’s ‘dad strength’
Here are three takeaways from the series at Yankee Stadium, where Chicago White Sox won two of the three games against the New York Yankees.
1. Tim Anderson silenced the crowd.
Tim Anderson heard boos when he stepped to the plate during the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader.
The Sox shortstop silenced the crowd in a memorable fashion in the eighth inning, connecting for a three-run home run. It served as an exclamation point in a 5-0 victory.
“That speaks huge to the character of Tim and what we’re trying to be in this clubhouse, and that’s a family,” Sox pitcher Michael Kopech said. “That was one of the cooler things I’ve seen, watching an entire crowd that’s showing low class toward him, booing him, calling him ‘Jackie’ and all that stuff, and then hitting a homer and putting us right back in a good position to win.
“Got nothing but respect for him.”
As he headed for home plate, Anderson did a signature move, giving the “shh” signal.
Anderson had three hits a day after words were exchanged with New York Yankees third baseman/designated hitter Josh Donaldson during the third inning of Saturday’s game.
“Basically tried to call me Jackie Robinson: ‘What’s up, Jackie?’” Anderson said. “He made the comment and it was disrespectful and I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary.”
The benches cleared before Donaldson’s fifth-inning at-bat after he and Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal had a conversation.
Donaldson admitted after the game, “I called him Jackie,” later adding: “I thought that was a joke between him and I because we have talked about it before. … He’s called himself Jackie Robinson (referencing a 2019 Sports Illustrated story). That’s why I thought it was funny between us.”
It was an explanation that rubbed Sox closer Liam Hendriks the wrong way.
“Usually you have inside jokes with people you get along with, not people that don’t get along at all,” Hendriks said before Sunday’s doubleheader.
Sox manager Tony La Russa was surprised by the boos Sunday night, but definitely not the results from Anderson, who is slashing .359/.400/.517 with five home runs and 18 RBIs.
“Think about the game he had under those circumstances,” La Russa said. “That made it special. But he’s had that kind of game a lot this year.”
2. Michael Kopech capped a tremendous day of pitching.
The Sox placed Kopech on the paternity list Tuesday. He returned after the birth of his second son, Vander, on Friday.
“My mind hasn’t been on baseball until (Saturday),” Kopech said.
He added with a laugh, “That probably helped me quite a bit.”
Kopech had an incredible outing in Game 2 of the doubleheader, allowing one hit with six strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. He retired the first 17 batters before Rob Brantly broke up his perfect game with a two-out double in the sixth.
“I was still doing everything that I needed to do back in Chicago, throwing and working out,” Kopech said of his week. “But I was definitely more focused on the baby I had on the way, and he came and he was healthy. And then I got a call that I needed to come back, and I showed up and tried to get refocused.”
Kopech retired the final 13 batters in his May 15 start against the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. Combine that with Sunday, and that’s 30 straight hitters.
“I felt like I got into a rhythm the last time I faced them and I started off in a rhythm today and tried not to lose that,” Kopech said. “I like to face a good team and they’re a great team.”
He lowered his ERA to 1.29 in earning his first win of the season.
“My man just had a baby the other day and I was telling him dad strength got him 10 extra pitches in that game,” Sox outfielder/first baseman Andrew Vaughn said with a laugh. “It was awesome to see that. He’s been throwing the ball so well and we finally got him some runs.”
Kopech capped a tremendous day of pitching for the Sox.
Johnny Cueto started it off in Game 1, allowing six hits in six-plus scoreless innings. Joe Kelly entered with two runners on and no outs in the seventh, working out of the jam without allowing a run. Kendall Graveman bounced back after surrendering a solo homer to Aaron Judge, giving the Sox a chance to win before Hendriks closed out the Game 1 win with two strikeouts in a perfect ninth.
3. The Sox still have work to do with RISP.
The Sox loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning in the second game of the doubleheader.
Two force plays at the plate and a strikeout later, they came up empty.
But they finally broke loose in the eighth.
“I was looking at the scoreboard, I said ‘We’ve got eight hits, let’s do something right here,’” Vaughn said. “And then some good things happened.”
The Sox scored five runs on five hits. The runs, RBI singles by Vaughn and Reese McGuire, and Anderson’s three-run homer, all came with two outs.
The Sox also had clutch hits late in first game of the doubleheader, with AJ Pollock breaking the tie in the ninth with a solo shot and Adam Engel driving in Vaughn with a double.
The Sox know they have work to do with runners in scoring position. They are 11th in the American League with a .227 average in that category (73-for-322).
They went 3-for-13 in that department Saturday and 2-for-8 in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader. They were 4-for-15 in Game 2, with the eighth-inning breakthrough leading the way, helping the Sox finish 5-3 on their two-city road trip.
“It’s one of those things you can laugh about later, all the opportunities that we had,” La Russa said. “We’re going to work on that man on third (situation). We’ll get better. And then to explode like that (in the eighth), this game you can never figure it.”
