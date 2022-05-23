Finance
Add Up Your Costs With a Home Insurance Calculator
Are you wondering how much home insurance you need? Do you need to decide which type of policy would provide the best cover? Looking for the best rates on the market? If so, then a home insurance calculator can help.
The costs associated with owning a home can be mind-boggling. Homeowners are often familiar with the assistance that home loan calculators can bring, in getting a firm grasp on what to expect to spend on mortgage payments, refinancing, and other related expenses. But did you know that you can also use calculators to help you figure out what you will pay for your home insurance?
What is there to figure out?
As a homeowner, it is critical that you are properly covered in the event that your home or its contents area damaged or destroyed. Your home and its contents are valuable and often irreplaceable, which is why you should make sure that you have adequate coverage in the event that you are faced with unforeseen circumstances regarding your home.
The best time to add up the costs of insuring your home is before you even purchase a policy, and in order to be able to do this you will need to know:
o The value of your home
o The value of the contents in your home
o The size of your home
Having all of these answers will help you to easily input your information into a house insurance calculator and get the right results.
How home insurance calculators work?
Home insurance calculators can help you to:
o Determine the estimated cost to rebuild your home and to replace its contents
o Determine how much money you should save in order to cover the costs of your deductible
o Purchase adequate cover
o Figure out whether or not you need additional protection
Most insurance calculators are found online and are operated by insurance companies or web comparison sites, and after entering all of your information you will be presented with a quote that will provide you with an estimated quote on the amount you can expect to pay for home insurance. It is important to note that calculators are used just a guideline and may not reflect the actual amount you will be offered. They also do not include other factors that are often used to calculate your policy rate including the location of your home, any claims you have previously made, or your credit rating.
Make a calculated decision on your home insurance.
How to open a bank account in the UAE using an App
Mobile banking is the way forward and to open a bank account online in the UAE is simple, especially with the country being so advanced. Nowadays, in just a few simple steps you can undergo a bank account opening and use all its services! There are many advantages and in a fast-paced world, you will get quick solutions.
Banks that have great mobile banking services in the UAE include:
- HSBC
- Liv
- First Abu Dhabi Bank
- Neo
- Emirates NBD
- Mashreq
- Dubai Islamic Bank
- Citibank
- Standard Chartered
- Commercial Bank of Dubai
- And more!
How to open an app-based account in the UAE.
Download the app
Whether it’s on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, your bank should have a user-friendly mobile banking app.
Follow the instructions
Once you download your mobile app, it will instruct you on how to open a bank account instantly in the UAE. In many cases, you’ll only need your Emirates ID and would have to go through a verification process. Of course, each bank differs in its method of opening an instant app-based account.
Banking services at your fingertips
Online banking apps let you enjoy the perks of instant service without any paperwork. Everything is ideally easy and user-friendly. Instead of going to the bank to get your work done, mobile banking lets you do everything you need to on the move. In essence, the power of banking is at your fingertips. You can schedule a large variety of transactions, no matter where you are.
Most mobile banking apps are swift and very user-friendly, helping you during your times of need. From managing your account to keeping track of your debit and credit cards, you can do it all. You can keep an eye on your savings and loans in a single place, manage all your information and get exciting benefits too!
Some features of mobile banking services in the UAE include:
-Complete access, at all times, to account history, balance, and transactions.
-The ability to pay electricity, water, and telephone bills in a single tap.
-On-time credit card payments with reminders.
-Applying for a loan or mortgage.
-Opening any other accounts in a matter of minutes.
-Transferring money either domestically within the UAE or to international banks.
-Checking the current exchange rate.
-Getting instant alerts in case of fraudulent activity or a security breach in your bank.
-Services that you can make use of while traveling.
-Loyalty benefits, perks, and rewards.
-Some banks offer face ID and fingerprint login, mobile check deposits with a smartphone camera, cutting-edge security features and investment services.
Get started!
We hope this has informed you on how to open an app-based bank account instantly in UAE. Do remember, that each bank in the UAE has a unique way of functioning, and it’s important to research and get all the facts before choosing the one for you. Get your personal account started and enjoy the many perks online banking has to offer.
Want A Home Business Income Opportunity – Look Online
If your goal is to find a home business income opportunity that can allow you more financial freedom you will enjoy this article. The Internet is just getting warmed up in helping people just like you. Let’s take a look at four reasons why the best home business money opportunity could be staring right at you on your computer screen.
1. No Traffic Jams
Ask yourself this question, what is my hourly rate at my current job, including travel time both ways. Many people around the world spend many hours every week sitting in traffic jams going to work and come home. A home business on the Internet never has that problem.
2. No College Required
You know that you can spend over $50,000 to get a four-year college degree at a state college. That is an astounding figure that will only continue to rise in the future. Now compare that to the cost of an Internet business being run from the comfort of your own home. The smart Internet marketer will spend some time and money learning how to run their business, but it will be nowhere near $50K in the next four years.
3. No Product Development Needed
If you already have a product of your own you stand an excellent chance to make money on the Internet if it is a product that people have a need for, or interest in. For the rest of us, there is no product development needed. When you do Internet marketing in the form of affiliate marketing, network marketing, or private label rights.
In cases like this new product is ready to promote in helping you start a home business income opportunity with.
4. User Friendly
Making money at home, using the Internet is user friendly for both you and your customer. Working from the comfort of your own home is a great way to make money. Shopping from the comfort of your own home is a great way to save money and time.
When you have an Internet business you are providing a great service as well as making money without ever having to go outside of your front door to do it.
I could give you more reasons on what a great home business income opportunity the Internet provides average people. This is just four reasons why you should take a look at starting your own home business online. You choose to use this information is now 100% up to you!
Why Do You Need Title Insurance?
If you have ever purchased a house through a realtor and with a mortgage, then you have seen a title commitment. This is a “bill of health” from a title insurance company, alerting you to who owns the property you are purchasing and to any liens, mortgages, or encumbrances on the property. It is essential that you get a title commitment and title insurance.
A typical sales agreement requires the seller to give the buyer a “warranty” deed. The word “warranty” means that the seller is guaranteeing to the buyer that he/she owns the property, that it consists of the legal description set forth in the title commitment, and that the liens, encumbrances, and mortgages will have been discharged at the time of closing so that the property is transferred without any baggage. As an aside, if the sales agreement was signed by one person but the title commitment indicates that there are two owners of the property, both of the owners must sign the closing documents for the sale to be consummated. If the property is owned by an estate (because the owner died), the personal representative may need to get a court order to obtain the authority to sign a deed on behalf of the estate. If the property is owned by a corporation, then a majority of the shareholders must consent to the sale through a corporate resolution for the sale to be effective.
When there is no title insurance guaranteeing the legal description, the legal owner, and the absence of encumbrances at the time of closing, the buyer usually gets a mere “quit claim” deed. This means “buyer beware”-in spades. The buyer may later have a claim for fraud against the seller, but that means a lawsuit and potential problems with collecting on a judgment. If, on the other hand, you have title insurance and discover that the legal description was wrong, the seller did not have the right to sell the property, and/or liens or other encumbrances were not disclosed or not discharged, you can file an insurance claim and hopefully be paid almost immediately.
When you buy property, especially if it has been foreclosed or you are buying it as a “short sale,” be sure to get a title insurance commitment. The commitment provides direction for what needs to be done to remove liens, encumbrances, and mortgages from the public record. The commitment, however, can “expire.” There is a date, usually at the top, that indicates the last date that title to the property was checked. You can request that the title commitment be “updated” to the date of the sale. If it is not and you accept a commitment with a stale date, then you may not be able to complain if the IRS filed a lien against the property the day before the sale, and the title company did not discover it. Because title insurance companies are connected these days to the Register of Deeds office, it is not burdensome for them to do a last minute check.
As a last issue, when property has been foreclosed, there is a “redemption period” (generally six months) after the sheriff’s sale during which the owner can “redeem” the property. To redeem, the owner must go to the Register of Deeds office with a cashier’s check for the amount paid at the sheriff’s sale plus the interest that has accrued since the sale. If the owner manages to sell the property during this redemption period, that may produce enough money to redeem the property. The problem is that if the property is redeemed, then all of the mortgages or liens that were recorded after the foreclosed mortgage was recorded are reinstated and remain attached to the property.
For example, assume the following:
On January 5, 2008, Bank of America recorded a $100K mortgage loan to the owner.
On September 9, 2009, Quicken Loans recorded a $50K secured equity line.
On March 2, 2010, the IRS filed a lien for $100K.
If (a) Bank of America foreclosed on the $100K mortgage loan; (b) Bank of America “bid” $100K at the sheriff’s sale (and then offered to cancel the mortgage in exchange for the property); and (c) the owner did not redeem the property-then the subsequent Quicken Loans’ loan and the IRS lien will be extinguished. Bank of America will own the property outright.
If, on the other hand, a) Bank of America foreclosed on the $100K mortgage loan; (b) Bank of America “bid” $100K at the sheriff’s sale (and then offered to cancel the mortgage in exchange for the property); and (c) the owner did redeem the property -then the subsequent Quicken Loans’ loan and the IRS lien remain an encumbrance against the property. If someone bought the property during the redemption period, even in a short sale, that person would have paid something to the owner to purchase the property but would have actually purchased property still subject to the $50K secured equity line and the $100K IRS lien. Only the complete running of the redemption period extinguishes subsequent liens, mortgages, and encumbrances unless those subsequent lenders or lien holders agree to release their interest in the property. If you are still dealing with the owner of foreclosed property, the property is undoubtedly still in the redemption period-and therefore you MUST BEWARE!!
It is imperative that purchasers of real estate obtain title insurance and the wisdom of a good title insurance company. As they say, “If it’s too good to be true, then it probably is not true.” While in most real estate deals the seller pays for the title insurance, there is nothing to prevent a buyer from obtaining title insurance himself. At the minimum, a buyer should obtain a title search of the property (current to the date of sale) before any purchase.
