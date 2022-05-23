Connect with us

Blockchain

Avalanche (AVAX) Shows Optimism But Is This A Price Reversal?

Published

5 mins ago

on

Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) has displayed recovery on its chart. Over the last 24 hours, the altcoin brought home 4.8% gain. Although, there has been a considerable daily gain, AVAX is trading underneath its long-standing price floor.

It is difficult for investors to look at just the daily gain as a good enough reason to buy the coin at the moment. Technical for the coin hasn’t suggested strong bullishness which might suggest that AVAX could be a good buy at the time of writing.

Avalanche (AVAX) has lost 8% of its market value in the last week. This forced many investors to liquidate the asset and leave. Since, AVAX broke below its long term support area, this could act as an important red flag for the investors.

The next solid area of support for AVAX was at $20. The coin traded around the current price level previously in the month of August, a year ago.

Avalanche Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Avalanche was trading at $31 on the one day chart | Source: AVAXUSD on TradingView

Avalanche (AVAX) was exchanging hands at $31 at the time of writing. The altcoin has been laterally trading at that price mark for nearly a week now. It revisited this price mark last year, however, back then the coin was on an uptrend.

Immediate resistance for the coin stood at $40 as established previously. A fall below the current price level could send AVAX near the $20 support mark. Failing to settle near the $20 mark could bring AVAX anywhere between the $12 and $9 support level.

Technical Analysis

Avalanche
Avalanche depicts low buying strength on the one day chart | Source: AVAXUSD on TradingView

The altcoin continues to depict weakness on its chart. The technical outlook seems bearish because buyers are nowhere to be seen in the market. As the coin revisited the August, last year’s price level, AVAX remained under the grasps of the sellers in the market.

According to the Relative Strength Index, the indicator was bordering the oversold mark. Until and unless, RSI manages to move above the half-line, it is too early to call this price action a reversal.

Going by the Directional Movement Index that reads the price direction, bears are in control. The -DI line was above the +DI mark signifying bearishness. The Average Directional Index line (red) was near the 50-mark, this reading meant that price action was strong with less signs of a reversal.

Suggested Reading | Avalanche Crumbles More Than 16% As Crypto Landslide Continues

Avalanche
Avalanche might be flashing buy signal on the one day chart | Source: AVAXUSD on TradingView

On the one day chart, AVAX’s technical pointed towards a possible change in price direction at the time of writing. Moving Average Convergence Diverge aka MACD, displayed a green signal bar above the half-line.

A green signal bar above the half-line might mean a buy signal, if continued buy signals are witnessed it may mean a change in price momentum.

Parabolic SAR also depicted a dot beneath the price candles, this means a change in price direction. If more dots are seen beneath the candlesticks over the upcoming trading sessions then AVAX might stage a recovery on its chart.

Suggested Reading | Cardano (ADA) Grapples At $0.524; Bullish Trajectory Coming

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Trades Beneath $11; How Soon Will It Target $14?

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 23, 2022

By

Polkadot
Polkadot (DOT) has held itself for sometime at the current price level. The consistent downslide of major market movers have pushed many altcoins near their immediate support and below their nearest resistance levels. Recent market conditions have been quite harsh for investors.

The returns have been questionable. Polkadot (DOT) has witnessed a sharp fall in buying strength owing to the same bearish condition of the market. The coin has been in the limelight in the recent times due to the latest development.

These developments are related to interoperability and features of multi-chain which was announced in the middle of this month. These activities have helped buyers to enter the market. Selling pressure however, continue to outpower buying pressure in the market.

Polkadot now has an ecosystem which is consistently striving to bring new projects through para-chain auctions. It is still uncertain if over the upcoming trading sessions that coin can maintain its price action and touch its immediate resistance mark.

Polkadot Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Polkadot was trading at $10 on the one day chart | Source: DOTUSD on TradingView

The altcoin was priced at $10 at the time of writing and after several rejections from the $11 level. Nearest support level for the altcoin stood at $8 and a fall beneath that could land DOT near $6.26. Over the last 48 hours, DOT broke below its 10 month long support line.

In the past 24 hours, the coin tried to move northwards but the bulls have tired out. The lack of buyers have caused the bullish action to fizzle out. Trading volume was seen in green which is a sign of positive price action, however, another session dominated by sellers could change that.

Technical Analysis

Polkadot
Polkadot registered slight increase in buyers on the one day chart | Source: DOTUSD on TradingView

As mentioned above, Polkadot (DOT) has undergone quite a bit of developments recently and that could have helped the investors gain confidence. On the Relative Strength Index, the indicator stood below the half-line but noted an uptick.

This uptick signified buyers re-entering however, lacklustre price action caused buyers to remain wary. In accordance to the same, DOT remained below the 20-SMA which is considered bearish. The sellers were still in charge of driving the price momentum according to the aforementioned reading.

A slight push from the bears could help DOT rise above the 20-SMA which could then make the price reversal steady.

Related Reading | Polkadot Displayed Bearish Engulfing Candlestick; Suggests Further Downtrend

Polkadot
Polkadot flashed signs of less volatility on the one day chart | Source: DOTUSD on TradingView

Polkadot might target $14 if the current price action picks up a bit of momentum. Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates price momentum. MACD flashed green histograms just above the half-line and that refers to a buy signal.

If buyers act on it then price of the altcoin could witness some relief. Bollinger Bands depict price volatility of the coin, a squeeze means chances of price fluctuations. At press time though, Bollinger Bands flashed nearly parallel movement indicating a stability in DOT’s price movement.

  Related Reading | Nox Bitcoin To Refund UST At $1 To Their Customers

Blockchain

Despite Shrinked Volume, Monero (XMR) Price Creating New Intraday Highs

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 23, 2022

By

Top 3 Coins by Social Engagement Over the Last 24 Hours by LunarCrush
