Ben Is Back Ending Explained
Ben Is Back has been the talk of the town since its release and received accolades, and because of that, people are curious to know what the ending is. Are you one of them curious to know what happens at the end of Ben Is Back or to Ben.
Well, do not worry because we gave your curiosity covered because we will explain the ending in this article. But let me warn you to prepare yourself before reading the article that there are SPOILERS.
Ending Explanation
Peter Hedges’ written and directed film Ben Is Back deals with one of the pertinent issues in the society ‘Drugs’ which has already attracted eyes to watch the film’s portrayal of the issue. The movie starts with Holly, countered by his son Ben, a drug addict, who claims that his sponsor has asked him to visit his home during the holidays for a fresh lease of change from his stay in rehab.
The mother-son duo who have been apart seeming to bond while looking for their dog Ponce. The duo looks for the dog after someone kidnaps it. But amid the search, Ben is met with his former drug dealer, who asks him to make a drug run. But he overdoses. However, his mother arrives at the right moment and saves her son.
Yes, you read that Ben is saved by his mother. She then revives his son with the help of the kit given to her by Maggie’s mother. They are also met with a big revelation while searching for Ben, who got a girl called Maggie hooked on drugs.
About The Movie
The movie is an American drama released in 2018 and has been attracting viewers since then. The film shows a drug addict teenage boy who suddenly shows up at his family’s home on Christmas eve. His mother welcomes him but is tense about his son’s addiction.
The movie shows the mother’s love that is put to the test to save his child from this addiction and keep him clean. They are met with several truths and tribulations in due course of time. The movie has mystery, drama, and emotional factors attached to it.
The Cast
The movie stars one of the celebrated actors Julia Roberts as Holly. It stars Lucas Hedges as Ben and Courtney B Vance as Neal Beeby, who have done justice to the film with their strong performance. The cast also includes Kathryn Newton, Jakari Fraser, Mia Fowler, Alexandra Park, David Zaldivar, Cameron Roberts, Nina Jacobson, etc.
Where To Watch
If you haven’t seen the film and, after reading the ending, want to see the ending for yourself, then let me tell you where you can watch the movie. It is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime.
The movie is a must-watch given the casting, story, and issue that it is covering that needs to be vocalized as it has dire consequences on society. Thus our society needs such movies to create awareness. The movie is also an emotional trip of mother-son relationship with mystery and thriller, making it a full package film that one should watch.
Atlanta Season 3 Episode 10 Ending Explained
Atlanta is a comedy-drama series created by Childish Gambino (Donald Glover). The series is based on the story of Earn and his cousin Alfred; who try to make their careers in the Atlanta music scene improve their living conditions. Earn Marks is the manager, with his cousin Alfred being imaged on the screen as a rapper with the nickname ”Paper Boi.”
The series portrays the struggle of the two artists in the fields of poverty, racial discrimination, relationships, and parenthood, as they move through their journey of making a successful career in the music industry.
Cast
Before diving into the discussion of the latest episode, let’s first discover more about the actors who bring the imagination to life. The main characters include Donald Glover, the manager who dropped out from Princeton, and Earned Marks. Brain Tyree Henry played the role of the “paper boi”.
Further on, the list of main characters also includes Lakeith Stanfield playing the role of Darius X, who seems to be very close to Alfred, becoming his right hand, and Zazie Beetz playing the role of Vanessa “Van” Keefer, Earn’sEarn’s a romantic interest in the series and the mother of his child.
Season 3 Episode 10 ending
The end of the third season left us with a lot of questions. The final episode of the season is based on the real-life story of Tartare. The episode mostly focuses on the character Vanessa “Van” Keefer’sKeefer’s life away from Atlanta in the romantic capital of France, Paris. The episode begins with the visualization of 3 women enjoying lunch with light conversations when “Van” enters the story.
One of the women, Candace (played by Adrian Rae, who was first introduced in season 2 of the series as a friend of Vanessa’sVanessa’s); recognizes “Van” and calls her out for joining them. Shown to wear a curly black wig, van calls herself Tartare.
Van later invites them for a drink with her and her secret affair person living together in Paris. The episode further shows the real depiction of life in the streets of France with violent actions, blackmail, etc.
Candace tries to induce the thought of Van living a life of extraordinary circumstances. However, Van seems to be far away from his thoughts. It’s when she’s reminded of her child that she starts missing her family in Atlanta. The end provides a reasonable answer to Van, who has been having an existential crisis throughout the season.
Where To Watch?
The series was first aired on FX in 2016. For now, 3 seasons of the series are available for streaming on HULU.
Watch It Or Skip It?
With a whopping 8.6/10 rating on IMDb and 97% on rotten tomatoes, many viewers would agree this series brings about a unique experience to user view. Filled with satirical comedy, the movie shows real-life struggles and discrimination faced in everyday life. After winning 5 Primetime Emmys, this series is nominated 98 times and have 52 wins in total.
Vampire In The Garden Ending Explained
Even though Vampire in the Garden was released recently, it has already become one of the top hits on Netflix. The anime shows us the importance of individuality in the darkest of times. Often, we are forced to lose ourselves to what everyone is doing and what everyone expects us to do, but a different decision from one person can make a great change. Here, Momo and Fine had to make a different decision, which ultimately led to, maybe not all, but some happy lives.
If you wonder about what happened in the end, keep reading! Attention: spoilers ahead!
What Is Vampire In The Garden About?
Vampire in the Garden is an original Japanese dark fantasy Netflix anime created by Wit Studio.
In a dystopian world, vampires and humans are at war, with the humans selling blood to avoid violence and the vampires developing a drug that gives them super-strength, followed by their death. The story mainly follows Momo, the daughter of the General of the Army of humans, and Fine, the Queen of the vampires.
Momo is looking for her path even though she is forced to participate in the war, while Fine often neglects her duties to attend lavish parties. Fine is sick as she refuses to drink blood.
While the humans were attacking Fine, Momo lost her best friend, but Fine escaped taking Momo with her. Together, they begin a journey to find ‘Eden,’ a paradise where humans and vampires coexist together while singing.
When And Where Did Vampire In The Garden Released?
Vampire in the Garden was released on May 16, 2022, on Netflix. There are five episodes. The anime became an instant hit.
What Happened In The End?
In the end, Fine dies after she takes the drug to save Momo and fight Kubo, even though she lets Kubo go free. While on her deathbed, Fine made Momo promise her that she would return to her mother and the world of humans. Momo lifts her body and carries it down the mountain.
She thanks her mother, Nobara, for helping her find her true purpose in life. Then, she walks away, despite her mother’s pleas.
The story fast-forwards to years later, where Momo has found an actual paradise for humans and vampires to coexist. This place may not be the actual Eden, as told in the fairytales, but Momo managed to make a place that acts as a haven for both humans and vampires.
Even though Fine died, Momo managed to fulfill the journey they started together. Humans and vampires live together, singing happily, something everyone has been against since the beginning of the series.
Will There Be A Second Season?
Given how the series ended, we can say that there may not be a second season. Netflix has not given any flags yet. However, it will be interesting if they decide to have a sequel. All we can do now is enjoy the anime currently streaming on Netflix.
15 Best Netflix Series in Hindi To Watch In 2022
On the subject of the Best Netflix series in Hindi, there are a number of episodes that have made an impact and succeeded in giving exceptional content from beginning to end. Netflix has always delivered, whether it’s telling amazing tales, forging new ground, or delivering outstanding performances. So, here are some of the best Hindi web series on Netflix that you should watch on any given day.
So, here are the top 15 Hindi series on Netflix that you can watch in 2022,
1. Delhi Crime (2019)
Netflix series, Delhi Crime depicts the aftermath and serious ramifications of the December 2012 Delhi gang-rape atrocity (widely known as the Nirbhaya case). The story of Delhi Crime revolves around the investigation, capturing the criminals, and nationwide protests and pressure. It all begins on the 16th of December night when cops encounter the male and female victims at the Mahipalpur flyover. This is one of the best Netflix series in Hindi.
Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal
Creator: Richie Mehta
IMDb ratings: 8.5/10
2. Decoupled (2021)
It’s about an affluent couple from the upper class trying to fall out of love! It all starts with the ‘decoupling’ being presented as an intriguing story. Arya’s leading man is a well-known author who comes in second only to Chetan Bhagat. He wants a divorce from his venture capitalist/company creator wife Shruti, but they couldn’t readily tell their daughter about it. They go through this ‘falling out of love’ process by doing activities they would do without each other as they wait to inform her. What happens next for them? So, stay tuned for season 2.
Cast: Madhavan, Surveen Chawla
Creator: Manu Joseph
IMDb ratings: 8/10
3. The Fame Game (2022)
A gripping family drama about a global superstar, wife, and mother who mysteriously vanishes. Her meticulously manufactured mask is peeled away as authorities and loved ones search for explanations for her disappearance, uncovering hidden truths and heartbreaking lies in the life of a legendary actress. Finding Anamika was the previous name for The Fame Game.
Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor
Creator: Sri Rao
IMDb ratings: 7/10
4. Kota Factory (2019)
As they struggle with several disciplines, Vaibhav and some other students begin to doubt their aim of getting into IIT. Vaibhav is further weakened by jaundice, but witnessing his superiors succeed restores his faith.
Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar
Creators: Arunabh Kumar, Saurabh Khanna
IMDb ratings: 9.1/10
5. Ladies Up (2019)
Ladies Up is a collection of four 15-minute works by Comicstaan grads Prashasti Singh and Supriya Joshi, Queen of Comedy Niveditha Prakasam, and Kaneez Surkha, the more experienced of the bunch. They discuss casual sex, odd sex, kinky sex, and, shockingly, a few other topics throughout their different sets.
Cast: Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka
IMDb ratings: 4.3/10
6. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022)
The protagonist of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is Vikrant, an engineering graduate who urgently wants to leave his hometown, the fictional village of Onkara. However, he finds himself the unwanted focus of attention and desire of Purva, the daughter of the town’s gangster-politician. This brings about a change in his life as he fights Purva’s approaches and pursues his girlfriend Shikha with his desire of starting a family with her.
Cast: Anchal Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin
Creator: Sidharth Sengupta
IMDb ratings: 7/10
7. Ray (2021)
In this series, four short stories by acclaimed director and writer Satyajit Ray are adapted for the screen, ranging from satire to psychological thriller.
Cast: Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ali Fazal
Creator: Sayantan Mukherjee
IMDb ratings: 7.1/10
8. Feels Like Ishq (2021)
Young adults are followed in short films as they traverse the range of emotions that come with establishing love connections in unexpected places.
Cast: Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar
Creator: Devrath Sagar
IMDb ratings: 6.4/10
9. Typewriter (2019)
The story follows Sameera, Satyajit, and Devraj, three children from Bardez, Goa. As their first mission, the curious pals organize a ghost club and decide to hunt a ghost at an old haunted villa in their neighborhood.
Cast: Aarna Sharma, Aaryansh Malviya
Creator: Sujoy Ghosh
IMDb ratings: 6.5/10
10. What the Love! With Karan Johar
Karan Johar, a celebrity film director, and host plays ‘the light at the end of the deep dark tunnel called love,’ providing six ‘wrecked’ singletons a chance to heal their love relationships in this seven-part series. It is speculated as to the best Netflix series in Hindi dubbed. Karan is the cupid, love guru, and psychotherapist on this makeover dating program, with the help of his celebrity buddies, including actors, anchors, and comedians, a cosmetics artist (Shaan Muttathil), and a stylist (Maneka Harisinghani).
Cast: Karan Johar
IMDb ratings: 6.5/10
11. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (2021)
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, a Netflix original series, delves further into the sociological and psychological aspects of a case that made global headlines in 2018. That title is as seductive as it will allow.
Three generations of the same family were found dead in what seemed to be an occult ritual gone bad in the living room of their north Delhi home one summer morning.
Creator: Leena Yadav
IMDb ratings: 7.4/10
12. Mai (2022)
Sheel, a gentle 47-year-old wife, and mother, is put under exceptional circumstances in her quest to learn the truth after a personal tragedy brings her world crashing down. She becomes engaged in white-collar crime and corrupt politics and gets sucked down a rabbit hole of violence and power. It completely changes the world she lives in. This is the best Netflix series in Hindi 2022.
Cast: Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran
Creator: Atul Mongia
IMDb ratings: 7.3/10
13. Mismatched (2020)
Mismatched is a Netflix original series about a young woman who desires more than an arranged marriage and a young guy who fantasizes about finding the ideal bride. Mismatched is one of the best Hindi series on Netflix 2022.
Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf
Creator: Akarsh Khurana
IMDb ratings: 5.4/10
14. She (2020)
When a cautious Mumbai constable embarks on an undercover operation, she discovers her true ability and begins the path to empowerment.
Cast: Vijay Varma, Aditi Sudhir Pohankar
Creator: Arif Ali
IMDb ratings: 6.5/10
15. Aranyak (2021)
In the premise of a cruel case of rape and murder, Aranyak analyses human urges and misdeeds. Set in a fictional Himachal Pradesh town, the series is a prolonged mystery that gradually draws us into a jungle where everyone seems to be hiding a secret, and avarice and redemption are the dominant emotions. Aranyak is among the best Hindi shows on Netflix.
Cast: Raveena Tandon, Meghna Malik
Creator: Charudutt Acharya
IMDb ratings: 7.8/10
Netflix has arrived in India after more than two decades and is always in the news for various reasons. Despite being the most costly OTT in India, the Indian audience appears to have taken to Netflix. There are a few Netflix online series in Hindi that you can simply ignore, but there are so many Netflix series in Hindi that you should not miss. Hope you liked the list of the latest Hindi series on Netflix in 2022.
