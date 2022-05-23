News
Ben Is Back Filming Locations
Ben is Back is a movie written and directed by Peter Hedges. The director has cast his son, Lucas Hedges, for the lead character Ben and Julia Roberts for Holly Burns. It is a beautiful movie on so many levels, whether it’s the main cast that makes such a sensitive topic relatable or the story itself, which is so simple and endearing, it is hard to tell, but there is a charm that Peter always tries to capture in his movies.
A certain aspect stands out the most, the setting, in which the whole mood is set for the movie. It’s cold, grey, and dark. The wintered woodland, snow-clad roads, and loneliness lingering in the paths the characters take all contribute and contrast to the warmth that Hedge has tried to create. Let’s look at the locations where it was filmed.
The Plot And Setting
The story follows the life of Ben Burns, who is an opioid addict. The beginning scene shows Ben’s homecoming after visiting rehab on Christmas Eve. The rest of the movie is about his mother’s struggle to keep him at home and sober.
The above description is very short and doesn’t capture the nuances of this struggle, Lucas’ amazing performance, or the whole intensity of addiction that people have to deal with. The movie has many scenes outside the home. From the suburbs to the streets and the woods, the movie explores a lot of compassion that makes us human beings.
Where Is The Film Shot? And What About The Team?
The movie Ben is Back was shot in the New York state. It especially covers the scenes in Rockland Count and Westchester County. The shooting started back in 2017 and was finished in 2018, and released in the same year. Stuart Dryburgh, a famed cinematographer (of The Secret Life of Walter Mitty), has been the movie’s art director.
Where In Rockland County, New York?
The team shot some of the scenes in Sloatsburg. It is a village in the town of Ramapo in Rockland Country. Another important location came out to be Harriman State Park. Some of the scenes were shot at the location called “The Farm,” a local property on Johnson town Road.
One of the key locations in the movie is the Super Seven convenience store. Its location lies at 75 Orange Turnpike in Sloatsburg. Smaller scenes were occupied in Hayward’s Deli at 59 Orange Turnpike. Also, at 62 Orange Turnpike, a strip mall and the Haas pharmacy appear in the movie. Some of the locations are New City, North Little Tor Road, and South Mountain Road. Many scenes were shot in Garnerville, especially at Sparky’s Diner.
In Westchester Country?
The Hudson Valley has been thoroughly explored; Ben’s house is in Yonkers. Exteriors of Lake Avenue, Nepperhan Avenue, Central Park Avenue, and Mildred Street have been shot. Some scenes have been filmed at Mamaroneck, at Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club, in the village of Larchmont, especially St. John’s Episcopal Church.
So, since now we know where the magic took place, shall we go and bring our cameras for a spin?
Heat’s Tyler Herro (groin) out for Game 4 of East finals vs. Celtics
The Miami Heat took the rare step of announcing a player absence in advance of tipoff Monday when coach Erik Spoelstra said guard Tyler Herro was out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals due to a groin strain.
At the morning shootaround at TD Garden, Spoelstra said it was a matter of protecting Herro against instinct to push through.
“We just had to really be responsible and take the decision out of his hands,” Spoelstra said, with team physician Harlan Selesnick consulting with Herro before Spoelstra addressed the media. “He really wants to be out there.
“The trainers and Dr. Selesnick don’t think that’s the best idea, because of the intensity and everything. But we’ll see. He’s young. We’ll treat him day to day and we’ll see what happens from there.”
Herro, winner of the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, is in the midst of a rough patch, coming off a 4-of-15 shooting performance in Saturday night’s Game 3 victory over the Boston Celtics that gave the Heat a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
It is a performance that well may have been exacerbated by the groin issue.
“End of the first half,” Spoelstra said of the possible timing of Herro’s injury. “Think it was on a floater. He doesn’t totally remember. And then there was a closeout on Jaylen Brown on the very next possession. It could have happened during that sequence.”
Also on the side during the shootaround was starting power forward P.J. Tucker, who has been dealing with irritation of his left knee.
Despite Tucker wearing a sleeve over the knee and taking stimulation treatment, Spoelstra downplayed concern.
“I mean, he’s basically the same place he was in the shootaround before Game 3,”
The other prime injury concern going into Monday was the right-knee inflammation that kept starting small forward Jimmy Butler out for the second half of Saturday’s victory.
Spoelstra said Butler did not display any signs of being unable to play Monday night.
Tully Ending Explained
Tully, released on the 4th of May 2018, is a movie directed by Jason Reitman about a woman suffering from postpartum depression. Marlo, the mother of two, soon to be a mother of three, suffers from the pressure of balancing work life with family time. As time progresses, she spirals further into depression as the workload gets better.
She turns into a night nanny. Her brother Craig recommended helping her manage the kids she previously rejected to hire. The two start to form a deep bond. Tully reminds Marlo of her past self, and she longs to be carefree like before. It causes a few complications. Coming to an end, a plot twist leads to a surprising ending!
Ending Explained
After the accident Marlo encounters, she wakes up at the hospital, where Tully visits to say goodbye. Tully tells her how it’s important that Marlo learn how to handle herself and balance family life. She should let go of the past and focus on the current situation she has, a beautiful family, and a loving husband. She tells Marlo that she’ll be fine by herself and that Tully’s job is done. Outside the ward, Marlo’s psychiatrist tells Drew that his wife’s accident was due to an extreme case of exhaustion and sleep deprivation.
As Drew fills out paperwork for insurance, he notices that Tully is Marlo’s maiden surname. As he pieces together everything, he realizes that Tully was a figment of Marlo’s imagination, a character of her former 26-year-old self Marlo had created to ease her pain from the stress. He realized that it might have been the postpartum depression that resurfaced after the birth of their third child, Mia, that drove her to create characters for her self-sanity.
Marlo, inside the ward, confirms that Tully is nothing more than the imaginative creation of her younger self. She comes to terms with the fact that she needs to stop holding on to the past so strongly, assures Tully that she would do alright, and wishes her a final goodbye. And so, Marlo lets go of her fictitious night nanny character, who helped her stay sane (debatable) through her rough patches until that very moment.
What Happens To Drew And Marlo’s Relationship?
As Tully and Marlo bond, Marlo tells her how intimacy with her husband is not very high, and she feels a break in the relationship. Tully convinces her to act out her husband’s fantasy of a threesome in a dinner maid outfit. Drew obliges but is rather confused.
As the ending of the movie dawns, it is revealed that Tully was a figment of imagination, and Marlo seduced her husband and rekindled the intimacy, thus saving the marriage. When Drew realizes this, he apologizes for being a rather absent spouse and promises to do better for his wife.
The Cast
Tully stars Charlize Theron as Marlo Moreau, Ron Livingston as Drew Moreau, Mackenzie Davis as Tully, Mark Duplass, Asher Miles Fallica, Lia Frankland, and Gameela Wright.
Ratings And Where To Watch
Tully received an average of 7.6/10 on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $9.3 million in USA and Canada, and worldwide it grossed a total of $15.6 million. I would recommend giving the movie a watch as it highlights the severity of postpartum depression can have.
Tully is available to stream on Netflix as of now.
JKBOSE Declared Class 12th Re-Evaluation Result 2021 | Check Here
JKBOSE Declared Class 12th Re-Evaluation Result 2021 | Check Here
JKBOSE Class 12th Re-Evaluation Results: Jammu and Kashmir board of school Education has declared the Re-Evaluation result for Class 12th (Annual Regular 2021) examination of Kashmir Division.
Steps To Check JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Result 2021
First Go to the official site of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education @ jkbose.nic.in.
Now, search for the JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Result 2021 link.
After finding the link, click on it.
Enter the login details and hit on submit.
Your JKBOSE 12th Regular Revaluation Result 2021 will be displayed.
NOTE: Link Not Activated Yet (But You Can Download Pdf Directly from below
Click Here TO DOWNLOAD 12th CLASS PDF RESULT
