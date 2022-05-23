Finance
Benefits of Economic Recession – Do You Know the Top 5?
Appreciation For What We Have:
Appreciation I think is one of the best benefits of economic recession, because people learn to appreciate the things they have in their life. Family, friends and anyone I have ever spoke to that has suffered through a recession place a greater importance on their family, and the things that they have been blessed with.
They appreciate the job they once complained about, the small amount of saving they once had, but now is gone. They forget how it once was not to have to buy the generic brand of foods just to get by. A recession will definitely may you stop and think about how we can be so self-centered, and to the point of being spoiled rotten.
Lower Interest Rates:
As the banks begin to with hold giving out easy loans, this may not be a good thing for the people who may desperately need some help. Loans are only giving to the people with good credit scores, and the interest rates are dropped lower that they once were. Once when the loan crisis is over, and the interest rate is still low, you might be able get the loan at that low rate. This is a great benefit for those who understand this simple strategy.
Stocks And Bonds:
Another great and simple concept that will give us benefits of economic recession, is the majority of the stocks and bonds become undervalued. This makes a great time for you to buy them while they are at a bargain price. Begin to search for which companies shares are going to do better once the company recovers from the recession. Understanding this will assist you in deciding which one you should invest in.
Real Estate Prices Drop:
Real estate prices also begin to drop during a recession, but kept in mind that even in recessions the interest rates do not go down, but this is still a great opportunity for you because you have an outstanding chance to buy a home or even a piece of property for a lot less than before. You could even refinance your home that you have now, and lower your monthly payments.
Start your Business:
Among one of the greatest benefits of a economic recession is that we get exposes to the instability of the corporate world. In that respect there are a few people who have lost their current jobs because of the recession. This opens up a whole new whole of opportunities for you.
Many people lose their jobs daily, and in turn they find what they believe is their true callings in life. A lot of people have learn to use this to their advantage and turned it into a entrepreneurship and have set off their own business, and experienced more financial freedom than with their last employer.
The New Customer Service – No Service
First, let me explain why I am qualified to have a theory on the Customer Service industry. For 13 years I worked in the customer service field. I had face to face interaction with the customer, my least favorite, and many years in a call center. I hated and still hate customer service related jobs. However, much to my dismay I became very good at it. On numerous occasions I would attempt to venture out into other fields and wind up right back where I started. As it turns out there was a reason for me being pulled back into that area of employment that I despised. I am currently a small business owner who is responsible for my customers satisfaction.
Each and every counteraction that I had with customers over the years helped me create my skills for dealing with my business. I refuse to do business with anyone who does not know how to appreciate the very people who help pay their bills and put food on the table. I would rather pay more for my item than to be assisted by someone who acts as if I am putting a damper on their already bad day.
The first and only rule in business is to “Know Thy Customer”. It does not matter if you are a small service company, like myself, or a huge corporation with millions of customers. You better take the time to stop the automated phone calls and listen to what they have to say. The only time I get recognized by my cell phone provider is when I may be a few days late paying the bill. I am indebted to these idiots until 2020 and if I inquire about upgrades ,or a plan that may fit my needs better, I am quickly advised that I do not qualify for any specials unless I am a new customer. That does not make me very happy and I need to be happy once in a while.
During my employment in a call center my team was expected to take a minimum of 250 calls a day, answer each call within seconds, and get the customer off the phone within minutes. I was told to give excellent customer service, but don’t take to long to do it. The numbers better be within guidelines or I would not get a satisfactory appraisal. Well, no wonder people switched to Geico.
I walked out one day. I left my resignation on my supervisors desk due to she was no where to be found. But I know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that the customers that I did help received “excellent” customer service from me.
Customers are people. They have bad days, periods, bitching wives, and one to many kids. They make impulse purchases because we persuade them to do so. As business owners, who depend on these customers to increase our bottom line, we need to treat them with the respect they deserve. Stop making them press 500 numbers to get to speak to an actual human and then to only disconnect them when they press the wrong button. When are companies going to realize, that when outsourcing to India speaking clear, precise English should be a stated requirement.
Is the customer always right, no they are not. But it is our job as business owners to investigate why our customer is unhappy and attempt to the best of our ability to fix it. The majority of the time they just need reassurance that they made the right decision and that you are going to be there to help them if they need it. Stop hiding from your customers. The next time you make the bank deposit take the time to look at who signed the check.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Warning Signs That Lead to Foreclosure
1. Buying too much home. You fantasized of the day you could buy the home of your dreams. The home has everything you wanted or imagined. It’s in a great neighborhood, great schools, super amenities and you beam with pride when you receive visitors. You are envied by family and friends alike. Everything seems perfect, but is it really? You just moved from an apartment or a smaller less expensive home. You figured you can handle an additional $700 monthly. One problem with a bigger home is bigger upkeep and utility cost. The utilities alone could add an additional $400-$500 monthly that you had not anticipated. Possibly you had not thought about HOA fees that are due annually. Many homebuyers make the mistake of being emotional when making a home purchase. Count the cost first, then determine if you can really afford the home you’ve dreamed of. You don’t want your dream home to become a real life nightmare.
2. Going into a home “house poor”. You saved for the down payment and all closing costs. You paid off creditors to boost your credit scores. You emptied your retirement or 401K to come up with all the funds necessary to get into the home. Moving can be expensive and you just had to purchase appliances for your new home. Okay, you did it, you got the home but now you have very little or no money left in your bank account. Here is the problem, you just moved in and you’ll have to live paycheck to paycheck. The utilities will come due soon as well as the mortgage payment and you don’t have additional resources. What if your car breaks down, you lose your job, or some other unanticipated situation occurs? Your best bet is to save at least 4-6 months of mortgage payments when you are considering a home purchase.
3. Depending on a second job, spouse’s income, or inconsistent income. If you need a second job to be sure you can make the mortgage payments, you’re doin’ it wrong. If you have to depend on getting overtime to make your mortgage payments, you’re doin’ it wrong. If your spouse must work so you all can make the mortgage payments, you’re both doin’ it wrong. Maybe you have a commission based income. What if the company cuts back on overtime or eliminates it altogether? What if the second job is becoming unhealthy for you? What if your spouse loses their job? Any and all of the preceding scenarios could happen. When you are considering your home purchase, only account for the income you earn without overtime, second job, or spouses income. If you don’t have to depend on the extra income, your quality of life will improve and you will truly enjoy your new home.
4. Not escrowing taxes and insurance. In a perfect world the 80-20 loan was a dream come true. In 2004 when I was selling homes for a production builder the one item pushed more than any other was the 80-20 loan. The 80-20 loan works like this, 80% of the loan is amortized for a 30 year term like a traditional mortgage. The remaining 20% is a separate loan usually at a higher interest rate. The loans run concurrently but the 20% portion falls off after 15 years. The benefit was that it allowed homebuyers the chance to buy more home. The 80-20 allowed homebuyers to pay their taxes and insurance on their own which allowed for a more manageable monthly mortgage payment. Okay this is where it gets dangerous, YOU must pay the entire tax bill at the end of the year. You must stay current on your insurance. If you don’t pay your taxes, you could lose your home to foreclosure. I have found that only 25% of homebuyers who did a 80-20 were successful, the other 75% lost their homes in most cases. Go with a traditional mortgage and keep your home.
5. Not paying on time. A mortgage works off of momentum. The longer you pay the more you pay. The danger of not paying your mortgage on time is that once you miss a payment, you are 40% more likely to miss a second payment and 75% more likely to miss a third. Why? Most people live paycheck to paycheck and don’t have several months of mortgage payments in the bank. By the way, when you miss the third payment you’ll be getting a certified letter in the mail notifying you of foreclosure proceeding. Don’t miss a payment! Do what you must, but don’t push a mortgage boulder down a hill.
6. Paying a high or adjustable interest rate. Just say NO! Adjustable rate mortgages are probably responsible for the majority of foreclosures. If you are offered a higher than normal interest rate on a home, don’t let your emotions make your decision. Stop, strengthen your credit and try it again. A lot homebuyers were tricked into doing adjustable mortgages. Homebuyer were told they could easily refinance later, it never happened and when the interest rate got too high, they lost their home.
7. Ignoring the lender. Here’s the deal, you’re behind on your mortgage. You avoid your lender’s attempts to contact you. Do not cut off communication with your lender. Communication is the key if you want to work out a strategy to keep your home. The lender does not want your home. Most lenders lose $50,000 on average when a home goes to foreclosure. Explain to the lender what’s going on in your life. Whether it’s a job loss or something more personally catastrophic, you can probably work out a way to keep your home. Remember, a silent voice gives consent.
5 Fundamental Principles of Insurance
Insurance is a contract, a risk transfer mechanism whereby a company (Underwriter) promised to compensate or indemnify another party (Policyholder) upon the payment of reasonable premium to the insurance company to cover the subject-matter of insurance. If you are well conversant with these principles, you will be in a better position in negotiating you insurance needs.
1. Insurable interest. This is the financial or monetary interest that the owner or possessor of property has in the subject-matter of insurance. The mere fact that it might be detrimental to him should a loss occurred because of his financial stake in that assets gives him the ability to insure the property. Castellin Vs Preston 1886.
2. Umberima fadei. It means utmost good faith, this principle stated that the parties to insurance contract must disclose accurately and fully all the facts material to the risk being proposed. That is to say that the insured must make known to the insurer all facts regarding the risk to be insured (Looker Vs Law Union and Rock 1928). Likewise, the underwriter must highlight and explain the terms, conditions and exceptions of the insurance policy. And the policy must be void of ‘small prints’.
3. Indemnity. It stated that following a loss, the insurer should ensure that they placed the insured in the exact financial position he enjoyed prior to the loss (Leppard Vs Excess 1930).
4. Contribution. In a situation where two or more insurers is covering a particular risk, if a loss occurred, the insurers must contribute towards the settlement of the claim in accordance with their rateable proportion.
5. Subrogation. It has often been said that contribution and subrogation are corollary of indemnity, which means that these two principles operates so that indemnity does not fail. Subrogation operates mainly on motor insurance. When an accident occurred involving two or more vehicles, there must be tortfeasor(s) who is responsible for accident. On this basis, the insurer covering the policyholder who was not at fault can recover their outlay from the underwriter of the policyholder who is responsible for the incidence.
