Benzalkonium Chloride – Solution for Dog Skin Problems

With a stunning 95 percent failure rate, Online marketing has stumped many people in their quest to become successful on the internet. Today I want to discuss with you some basic, but critical things you need to understand to earn money while online.

Many people are under the impression that there is a program out there in cyberspace that is going to help them make money. The truth is there is not a business on this planet that is going to help you make more money than any other business.

For years I have been striving to bring excellence to the people I work with online, it has been and still is my personal mission to help as many people on this planet find success through online marketing. I chose network marketing because I figure if I am going to put all this effort into an online business I may as well make residual income.

There are only three types of people in this world, which one are you?

Alphas–> This person is a natural born leader, they know that if they want success they have to take full responsibility for their own growth, they naturally attract people into their business and life. This person always seems to catch all the breaks..

Betas–> This person is very close to being an alpha but needs to step out of their comfort zone and grow. Most times betas are hard workers, but they shy away from the spotlight.

Thetas–> Total waste of space, we call these people tire-kickers always complaining and never owning up to their responsibilities in anything…

Luckily you choose where you fall within these personality types. If you want success online or with anything else in your life. You need to be the captain of the ship. Most folks mindset is that of an employee and not an employer…

Most people see themselves as punching the time card, and not writing the checks. If you are seeking success online that means you want to be the business owner.

Basically what I am saying is unless you are striving to become an alpha you will never ever make real substantial income online.

People follow leaders not followers. It is good to seek guidance and support, but at some point you need to step out and take full control of your business.

Money and success are two different things, money does not come to you, until you are successful. Most folks are hoping the money will come first then they figure they can go ahead and modify their life. This is not true.!

The money starts to come in after you become an alpha. You will make a little bit of money as a beta and you will make nothing as a theta. Look in the mirror who do you see?

