Bitcoin Wallets Holding 1 BTC Archived New All-Time High

Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,495.71 USD.

BTC holds over 41.12 million addresses.

The cryptocurrency market has already experienced a slump. Bitcoin (BTC) is the star of the total digital currency world, BTC held over 44% of the crypto shares when the Bitcoin entered its gloomy way the total crypto market got collapsed. Especially the Terra disaster is shocking news for all the investors, it lost almost 99% of its volume.

The market has lost more than half of its volume since its all-time high (ATH) of $3 trillion. When we compared it to past weeks, today the market is getting steady and waiting for the bloomy way the current market cap is $1.31 trillion and it increased 1.32% over the last day.

The number of addresses holding at least 1 Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high of 844,906.

JUST IN: The number of addresses holding at least 1 #Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high of 844,906. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) May 23, 2022

Bitcoin Bounce Back

During the current crypto market fall, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) dropped below $26,350 and lost over 50% of its value. The crypto market is getting recovery BTC has slightly increased over the last day, the price of BTC is $30,508 at the time of writing.

However, researchers have identified one indicator that suggests BTC may recover from its present low point. They claim that the number of people owning at least one BTC has hit an all-time high, hinting that BTC may recover from its present lows even as the overall “extreme fear”.

Currently BTC holds 41.12 million active addresses with some balance it has increased around 2.35% and 391.28k new addresses are added. There are 19,047,181 BTC coins in circulation with a market cap of $581,106,525,905 USD.

Cryptocurrencies are becoming more popular, and the crypto community is rising. Many countries around the world have authorized the circulation of cryptocurrencies, and the use of cryptocurrencies is growing. Among the cryptocurrencies, BTC is one of the most stable.