CACOL, CLO Tackles APC, Judiciary, INEC Over Supreme Court Judgment on Bayelsa
Executive Chairman, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, Comrade Debo Adediran, on Friday in Lagos, took the ruling All Progressives Party, APC, the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to the cleaners, over the judgment delivered by the supreme court on the governorship election in Bayelsa state.
Recall that The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Douye Diri, as the winner of the Bayelsa governorship election.
The Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock over Supreme Court ruling nullifying the election of its candidate, David Lyon as the Governor-elect for the state.
The Supreme Court today ruled that Lyon’s deputy Ereminyor submitted forged documents which disqualified the joint ticket and nomination and urged INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to them and reissue same to the next party with the require constitutional spread.
Doifie Buokoribo, the state APC Publicity Secretary, said the party was shocked at the development. “It is a shocking one but one thing that is clear is that the Dickson’s administration must leave tomorrow, there is no room for elongation of tenure not even for one minute.
“It is clear that only APC met the required spread as we won convincingly in five out of the eight Local Government Areas (LGAs), so without that spread I do not see how PDP can make it, certainly the Speaker of the state House of Assembly would be sworn in as Acting Governor.
“Those of them celebrating in the PDP camp are doing so in ignorance,” Buokoribo said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before news of the judgement filtered into town, APC faithful were in high spirit preparing for the governor-elect inauguration on Friday.
But, chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, told journalists in Abuja that by the virtue of the Supreme Court’s judgment which disqualified APC candidates from the election, the total number of vote cast now stands at 146,999 and the candidate of the PDP scored 143,172 with geographical spread.
However, speaking with our correspondent on the outcome of the judgment, Debo stated that the Supreme Court does not care whose ox is gored, since APC violated the INEC rules and regulations on the fielding of aspirant.
The CACOL boss described APC as the victim of its arrogant for failing to set-up a screening committee to carry out due diligence check on the governorship aspirant in Bayelsa state before wasting financial and other resources to sponsor the election, was declared in favour of the PDP aspirant by the apex court.
He also took on the election regulatory body for failing to cross-check and be sure that the personal details, like names, qualifications and other information supplied by the APC governorship aspirant were correct, before allowing him to contest the election.
The CACOL boss wondered why Mrs Mary Peter-Odili, wife of the former governor of Rivers state was made the head of the 5-man justices that delivered the judgment.
His words: “Mrs Peter Odili is alleged to be sympathetic the PDP and should have been allowed to head the team, though the team of justices delivered a sound judgment, without minding whose ox is gored”.
On his part, Comrade Bakare Kenny, chairman, Lagos state chapter of Civil Liberties Organization, CLO said the political issue in Bayelsa state is a critical one, where politicians in Nigeria play politics like games,
He stated that once the supreme court delivered judgment in favour of the PDP governorship aspirant, the law must be followed and the man sworn in, in order to avoid anarchy.
Why Digital Marketing Fails and How to Set It Up Right From the Very Beginning:
(1) Most Digital Marketers fall flat for a few reasons: ·
• Lack of Knowledge of How Digital Marketing functions and it’s an immense liability to inspect in light of the fact that the Digital World is blasting new sorts of social medias, for example, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, site, associate connections and most are confused to realize how to contribute their brief period, cash and endeavors and energy simply like tending a productive plant or tree and begin yielding fruitful outcomes.
• Unable to comprehend the complexities of Email Marketing, remain stately in their business approach, locate their correct crowd and how to reliably pull in clients in the drawn out premise.
• Unable to locate their own voice or brand or specialty and more forward in the correct ways and lead themselves.
• Unable to know how bringing in cash regardless of quite a while of endeavors and not realize how to sanction their courses and put in right endeavors the correct way.
• Do a greater amount of what works, for example, construct your own site and making a heavenly or holy investment in facilitating their site yearly with facilitating administrations and purchase their own domain space with facilitating administrations.
• I for one utilize and suggest Blue Host administrations with Word Press. Join here. Snap here for Blue Host Services. ·
• Lack of information on Sales Psychology and carry guests/visitors to your site without a verbal exchange and adopt a business – minded strategy.
(2) My recommendation to all the beginners who are keen on building their own website in the case of selling items, for example, beautifying cosmetic products or agents, kitchen apparatuses, books, Art/ Craft services or products, electronic devices or administrations, for example, online classes or instructional exercises, workmanship administrations, counseling administrations or whatever may be, I propose the accompanying four (4) introductory advances:
I. Build your own website without any preparation utilizing WordPress and keep a diary of your Life Vision.
II. The main heavenly speculation or Holy Investment here is a couple of dollars or in your own nations’ monetary forms, pay the facilitating administrations per annum or whichever plan you pick.
III. I firmly suggest Blue Host Service as your blessed and trained venture to purchase your space name (domain name) and for web facilitating administrations (web hosting services). With Blue Host you can both buy your domain name and have web hosting services which you pay either per annum or for a couple of years depending on your choice and the plan of purchase.
Snap here to buy in to Blue Host.
IV. On the other hand, the individuals who are flighty disapproved right now on their sacred venture and holy investment to Blue Host, I recommend utilizing a free facilitating administration and webhosting services for example, Infinity.net as another option, choices to get this show on the road, however it might not have all the highlights of a paid Blue Host area and administrations facilities. At the point when you purchase a space name or domain name, ensure it’s a SEO (Search Engine Optimization ) friendly catchphrase and for your drawn out accomplishment in money related opportunity, I strongly suggest utilizing the expansion website (model: ano1products.com as opposed to others, for example,.net, or something like that). Kindly opt for dot com Domain name rather than other domain names such as net or any. By and by, I emphatically propose that you have your own site whether your venture time is only a couple of hours for automated revenue or full time salary with Blue Host space and administrations since they are the best as my teacher says and you can autonomously investigate all alone also to check my affection to Blue Host. The best way to begin is to claim your own site and utilize a paid facilitating administration, for example, Blue Host which will be your solitary Holy Investment per annum.
I wish you all the best in signing up with WordPress and Blue Host Domain Services to get the foundational start to own your own website and take a step forward towards Financial Freedom. The tutorials on how to get started with WordPress and do the Web hosting services, please use YouTube tutorials or there are plenty of online Platform such as Udemy Online Training Platform. Some of the courses on Udemy are free and most of them paid and make you of all the free resources everywhere and GET Started.
Build Your Brand With Dedicated Digital Marketing Services
So you are all set to create a digital presence for your startup? But you don’t know how or where to begin? If this is your situation, first and foremost you must hire skilled digital media marketing professionals who are experts in this field. Simply posting updates on different social media platforms isn’t enough. Or merely implementing SEO techniques will not yield much return. You should ensure that effective digital marketing tools and strategies are in place and the experts are proficient in their particular domain or task.
In this digital era, it is extremely important to use digital media marketing to amp up your business results. You must create a digital roadmap for your organisation to improve your business ROI. It is important for you to realize the immense potential of social media marketing, SEO, analytics, content marketing, and more, in order to increase your business growth.
Your online presence must extend to all of the above points and beyond. It is through appropriate SEO strategies, social media tactics, e-newsletters, blog writing, Google AdWords, content marketing and a well-designed company website, that digital media marketing yields business returns.
To most of the companies these days, online marketing is the key to success. Leveraging online marketing platforms to their maximum potential can drive leads. However, strategic planning and execution is important before you go ahead in doing that. But the best part is that even small enterprises with minimum marketing budget can benefit the most from digital media marketing.
For example, if you are the owner of a small enterprise and want to leverage the power of social media marketing, you must reply to customer enquiries instantly, you must talk to your customers whenever they require support, you should promote the products and services of your organization through social media platforms, inform your customers about the latest deals, and a lot more. You should ensure that your customers feel connected to you. Moreover, you must also create your brand’s case studies, float them on search engines and popular social media platforms (like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and more), to engage new customers. You should also track important data from social media and web analytics, to determine your online marketing efforts. Data such as who is visiting your business website, which social media channels are driving you new leads, who is converting, what is the conversion rate, which are the conversions that are driving revenue the most, which customer is buying multiple times, and the like.
All this information can always help in fine-tuning your business strategies to suit your objectives. Such details and data can offer you a better understanding on what works and what doesn’t. And you can do all this with minimum budget. That is, without investing lump sum amount in your marketing efforts, you can yield good returns. Simply put, the return on investment with digital media marketing is much more than those in traditional marketing.
All in all, if you are the entrepreneur of a small startup and are willing to go ahead with online marketing, you can be rest assured that the returns will be really good. All you need to do is appoint skilled domain experts, social media professionals, SEO analysts, online writers and content marketers, to step up your business revenues.
With a dedicated team of professionals offering digital marketing services for your startup business, you can reach a wider audience, within a short span of time, drive conversions, and grow your brand.
Website Marketing – How You Should Present Your Website to Achieve the Results You Desire
Here are 3 types of website for 3 types of marketing purpose:
• Blogs
• Website
• Landing pages
Blogs
Blogs serve to provide you with a rolling presentation of updates in the format of news that you can share with member in your niche. We’re at such a stage of online development that the software available kind of covers both blogs and websites per se.
Historically Blogger.com was the free platform offered by Google that paved a nice, easy, free way for everyone to build a blog. The problem with Blogger.com is that Google will own all your uploads when you publish them, and they’re not too keen on commercially based material. I’ve explained a little more about the alternative below.
Websites
Websites are more of a static showcase for your business. They are less of a centre for discussion and more of an online shop window. I think the easiest way to create a site – in the long run – is to become familiar with WordPress. WP as it is usually known is a facility that offers you more ways to create a fabulous looking site than any other platform. The best way to use WordPress is through cPanel self-hosting, rather than WordPress.com. This is because you will want to retain ownership, and hence control, of all the content you upload, whether that is in writing, graphics, or video format.
Now WP can be a little tricky to grasp, but there’s plenty of online help, or advice from your coach if you have one. It’s certainly worth your while learning it; I struggled to begin with, but pressed on, stuck with it, and now would only use my web editor for simple page like squeeze (landing / opt-in) pages.
Landing pages
Landing pages, also known as opt-in or squeeze pages, do nothing else but act as an introduction to what your business can do to assist people to do what they desire to do. A header, list of bullet points and a strong, attractive call to action are the only things you need on a squeeze page. It has one job to do, and anything else will only cause distraction for your readers, who are at this stage, are perhaps interested in knowing a little more about how you can help them – at least is shows that they like what you have said in your content enough to click through to your landing page.
You can see that this page has quite an important job to do, so it’s important not to rush it and get it right. Landing pages are one of the most tested pages – throughout your career as an Internet marketer you will undertake much split testing to compare different opt-in rates for pages like these; you may find that just one different or alternative word can make a huge difference, and only testing will show it up.
