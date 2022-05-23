Finance
Choosing Weight Loss Supplements Wisely
It really chaps my hide whenever I see those commercials on TV with a woman MD-want to-be hawking the latest diet pill. These “play-doctors” are usually wearing white lab coats, like they’re on the way to perform surgery and just thought they’d take time out of their busy schedule to tell you about this “latest medical breakthrough”. Don’t be fooled….the idea is to make it appear as if this woman (or man, I’ve seen them, too) is an actual doctor telling you about this latest prescription medicine to solve your weight problem. They even have the nerve to sell it to you in a bottle that looks just like one of your prescriptions you get from the pharmacy.
With obesity and all its related health problems becoming more and more common in the general population, people are becoming desperate to try a “magic pill” that will help them lose weight. As a result, there is a lot of potential harm you can do to yourself if you don’t choose your weight loss supplements wisely.
While many health and fitness experts will tell you flat out not to ever use any supplements…ever…research has shown that some can be used with success under the right conditions.
The first thing to consider is whether you are in fairly good health to try one of these weight loss herbal supplements. Are you under a doctor’s care for high blood pressure, diabetes, heart problems, depression or any other serious health problem? Taking any herbal supplements can be very dangerous. Consult your doctor and get your other health problems under control before using any weight loss supplements.
Second, do your research on who is manufacturing the products. Are doctors involved in the process? What are their credentials? If you see that a doctor (or group of doctors) has been involved in the design and production of an herbal remedy for a health problem, you have to understand that their professional reputation is on the line. Most doctors have spent decades in medical schools and in clinical environments,practicing medicine. No one who has invested that much time and energy on their medical career is going to sacrifice their reputation for something they are not absolutely sure is going to work.
Third, read the label and research, research,
research the ingredients. FDA guidelines for herbal supplements do not require standardized amounts. In some cases, you only need a trace amount of the herb in order to put the name on the label so look for the standardized claim on the bottle. That means the same amount is in every bottle. That can also give you a clue as to whether the price is right on a certain herbal compound. If it’s really cheap…or free… there’s usually a reason why…most likely, it’s because there’s very little of the active ingredient in the pill.
Also, look for the word “chelated” and “amino-acid-bound” which means that the minerals are absorbed by your body better and more effective than the simple forms manufactured by other vitamin-mineral products.
It wouldn’t be wise to take a trip to the health food store and get the purest form of the latest herbal supplement, either.Most supplements that have power to help you lose weight need to be blended with other herbs and minerals to be optimally effective for weight loss.
Finally, you must realize that there is no such thing as a “magic weight loss pill”. You must follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly in order for quality weight loss supplements to work. The healthiest weight loss supplements will enhance your weight loss efforts by increasing your metabolism and suppressing your appetite while you eat those good healthy veggies and take that 30 minute walk everyday. The definition of supplement is “to increase, extend or improve something by adding something to it” and that’s what the best weight loss supplements are meant to do; supplement a healthy lifestyle.
Finance
Lessons From Long-Term Capital Management
Background
Long Term Capital Management(LTCM) was a hedge fund established in 1994 by John Meriwether, a very successful bond trader at Salomon Brothers. At Salomon, Meriwether was one of the first on wall street to hire top academics and professors. Meriwether established a team of academics who applied models based on financial theories to trading. At Salomon, Meriwether’s group of geniuses generated amazing returns and demonstrated an unparalleled ability to precisely calculate risk and other market factors.
In 1994, Meriwether left Salomon and established LTCM. The partners included two Nobel Price-winning economists, a former vice chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, a professor from Harvard University, and other successful bond traders. This elite group of traders and academics attracted initial investment of about $1.3 billion from many large institutional clients.
Strategy
The strategy of LTCM was simple in concept but difficult to implement. LTCM utilized computer models to find arbitrage opportunities between markets. LTCM’s central strategy was convergence trades where securities were incorrectly priced relative to one another. LTCM would take long positions on the under priced security and short positions on the overpriced security.
LTCM engaged in this strategy in international bond markets, emerging markets, US Government bonds, and other markets. LTCM would make money when these spreads shrunk and returned to the fair value. Later, when LTCM’s capital base increased the fund engaged in strategies outside their expertise such as merger arbitrage and S&P 500 volatility.
These strategies, however, focused on tiny price differences. Myron Scholes, one of the partners, stated that “LTCM would function like a giant vacuum cleaner sucking up nickels that everyone else had overlooked.” To make a significant profit on small differences in value, the hedge fund took high-leveraged positions. At the start of 1998, the fund had assets of about $5 billion and had borrowed about $125 billion.
Results
LTCM achieved outstanding returns initially. Before fees, the fund earned 28% in 1994, 59% in 1995, 57% in 1996, and 27% in 1997. LTCM earned these returns with surprisingly little downside volatility. Through April 1998, the value of one dollar initially invested increased to $4.11.
However, in mid 1998 the fund began to experience losses. These losses were further compounded when Salomon Brothers exited the arbitrage business. Later in the year, Russia defaulted on government bonds, a LTCM holding. Investors panicked and sold Japanese and European bonds and bought U.S. treasury bonds. Thus, spreads between LTCM’s holding increased, causing the arbitrage trades to lose huge amounts. LTCM lost $1.85 billion in capital by the end of August 1998.
Spreads between LTCM’s arbitrage trades continued to widen and the fund experienced a flight to liquidity causing assets to shrink in the first 3 weeks of September from $2.3 billion to $600 million. Although assets decreased, because of the use of leverage the portfolio value did not shrink. However, the decrease in assets elevated the the fund’s leverage. Ultimately, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York catalyzed a $3.625 billion bail-out by the major institutional creditors in order to avoid a wider collapse in the financial markets caused LTCM’s dramatic leverage and huge derivatives positions. At the end of September 1998, the value of one dollar initially invested decreased to $.33 before fees.
Lessons from LTCM’s Failure
1.Limitation of Excess Leverage Use
When engaging in investment strategies based on securities converging from market price to an estimated fair price, managers must be able to have a long term time frame and be able to withstand unfavorable price changes. When using dramatic leverage, the ability of capital to be invested long term during unfavorable price changes is limited by the patience of the creditors. Normally, lenders lose patience during market crisis, when borrowers need the capital. If forced to securities during an illiquid market crisis, the fund will fail.
LTCM’s use of leverage also highlighted the lack of regulation in the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market. Many of the lending and reporting requirements established in other markets, such as futures, were not present in the OTC derivatives market. This lack of transparency caused the risks of LTCM’s dramatic leverage to not be completely recognized.
The failure of LTCM does not mean that any use of leverage is bad, but highlights the potential negative consequences of using excessive leverage.
2.Importance of Risk Management
LTCM failed to manage multiple aspects of risk internally. Managers mostly focused on theoretical models and not enough on liquid risk, gap risk, and stress-testing.
With such large positions, LTCM should have focused more on liquidity risk. LTCM’s model’s underestimated the probability of a market crisis and potential for a flight to liquidity.
LTCM’s models also assumed that long and short positions were highly correlated. This assumption was historically based. Past results do not guarantee future results. By stress testing the model for the potential of lower correlations, risk could have been better managed.
In addition to LTCM, the hedge fund’s large institutional creditors failed to properly manage risk. Impressed by the fund’s all star traders and large amount of assets, many creditors provided very generous credit terms, even though the creditors engaged in significant risk. Also, many creditors failed to understand their total exposure to specific markets. During a crisis, exposure in multiple areas of a business to specific risks can cause dramatic damage.
3.Supervision
LTCM failed to have a truly independent check on traders. Without this supervision, traders were able to create positions that were too risky.
LTCM demonstrates an interesting case of the limitations of predictions based on historical information, and the importance of recognizing potential failure of models. In addition, the story of LTCM illustrates the risk of limited transparency in OTC derivatives market.
To learn more about finance and investing, please visit the Sharpe Investing blog.
Finance
Importance of Strategy in Business Management
All the successful businesses in this world are based on great strategies. Strategy and planning are two important steps without which you cannot think of successful business. Whether you are launching a new business, a new product, a new campaign or a business division, you must first have a strategy. The best managers know the value of strategy and how critical it is to the health of a business. From Steve Jobs to Howard Schultz, Jack Welch and all the great managers and business leaders have talked and written about strategy and its importance. Behind great products and great marketing campaigns, there is the power of strategy. Kotler has also highlighted the value of strategy and how a good marketing strategy helps brands succeed in a highly competitive world.
When Jack Welch joined as GE CEO, he knew there were major hurdles in the way of GE and finding growth would be difficult. So, he decided to give his business a new direction. The strategy he used was simplification. What often happens is that executives and managers do not have a clear cut strategy and so whenever a change happens or a new force arrives in the market, they are left feeling defeated because they are not ready to shift direction. If you want to bring an organization-wide change, you first need to have a strategy that can help you go farther than simply achieving targets. From product launch to marketing and sales and even finance and HR, everywhere you need a good strategy to win. The biggest technology companies like Google and Facebook are known for their great HR strategies. Apple and Microsoft are well known for their great product strategies. If Amazon became the biggest e-retail giant, the reason was that it had a great strategy. From being just a book seller to being the biggest online retailer, everything was based on the power of the leaders’ strategy. Strategy can be as powerful to remove every small and big hurdle from your path. Jack Welch brought simplicity in his organization because he knew without it there was going to be clutter which could kill productivity by killing communication. He divided the entire business into several divisions where each one had its own leader and each leader had the ownership of his business. He removed several layers of management to create a leaner structure which was more agile and more productive. Communication could move faster and the decision that could otherwise take years, could be made faster and within days. A strategy can change a business’ direction and everyone knows GE has continued to expand despite the turbulent market and geopolitical situations.
Other big businesses have also focused on strategy to find faster growth in international market. Apple, Microsoft, Starbucks, Nike and all the other big brands have created growth through great business strategies. All of them have great product and marketing strategies. Apple’s product strategy has made it one of the biggest brands of the world. Similarly, Nike’s marketing strategy is appreciated globally for its ability to connect with its fans. An attractive strategy makes an attractive business. It brings synchronization and improves collaboration and communication. Big brands are always ready for the future and know that business can have to go through critical economic phases where only a good business strategy can help. The last decade has seen several phases of economic and geopolitical turbulence. Without an excellent strategy, it becomes difficult to face the changing winds. It is a time where all the existing ideas from innovation to globalization are being challenged. It is the time of disruptive innovation and brands like Uber and Air BnB have found growth only through great business ideas and business strategies. Just a simple piece of technology cannot help you win. Several brands have failed in this highly competitive world only because they made financial investments but when it came to strategy theirs was weaker than their competitors. The number of your most critical competitors is always few and if you want to win you must have a stronger strategy than them. Flexibility, simplicity and other strengths can be brought about through the use of a good business management strategy. Organizations that have a complex business strategy and organizational structure, find it difficult to change direction when a change happens. Technological changes can happen overnight and geopolitical and economic changes can challenge your biggest strengths. When new businesses come and challenge the existing businesses with weaker value propositions, it becomes difficult for the existing businesses to shift gear and such businesses crumble.
Industry-wide competition has increased in the 21st century and you must have a great strategy to make your presence felt. Just having great managers onboard would not do. You need to synchronize to make use of the biggest strengths you have. Simplicity is a great strategy and the simpler your brand and product are, the higher will be your popularity and faster your growth.
Finance
Liability Insurance: Definitions and Terms
Definition of Liability Insurance: The simplest definition of ‘liability insurance’ is the Insurance coverage to protect against claims alleging that one’s negligence or inappropriate action resulted in bodily injury or property damage.
People & organizations can and do mistakes for which they become liable if and when these acts ruled to be the cause for damaging the bodies or the properties of others. This is when insurance policies come to provide the protection. Liability coverage pays when the insured is legally liable for the negligent act. In some situations, the coverage provides protection if the insured becomes ‘morally obligated’ to a party that is damaged by the non-negligent acts of the insured.
People/ organizations vary widely in their social and business conduct, and so does the coverage that is needed to protect them. For each category of people/ organizations there are different coverages that provide the protections. Different people/ organizations need different types/ amounts of liability coverage.
Classification of Liability
Personal vs Commercial Liability: Personal liability insurance provides coverage for individuals while commercial liability provides coverage for a business entity. A 4-door sedan car needs personal auto liability policy. If the same vehicle is used for delivery, then it may require a commercial auto policy.
Personal Liability Protection normally comes in personal policies such as Personal Auto Policies (PAPs), Homeowners Insurance Policies, boat policies, and Personal Umbrellas. These coverages pay for damages that the Insured causes to the bodily injuries, personal injuries, property damages, legal defense in connection with claims brought against the Insured.
Business/ Commercial Liability Protection: Comes to cover businesses and/or individuals in connection with their business conducts.
Premises Liability applies when someone other than the insured or insured’s employees sues the business for damages due to an injury sustained in business premises. This means that the injured party must first suffer an injury on your premises, and then must make a claim for the damages they suffered.
Product Liability includes liability protection for business completed products or services. Similar coverage is provided under the term ‘completed operations’ such as operations of many contractors in the event that they cause damages to others in the course of their service rendering. Professional service businesses such as physicians, lawyers, real estate brokers, and insurance agents have special professional liability coverages.
Professional Liability. Provides protection for many classes of individuals and businesses for any bodily injury damages their service/ advice may cause to others. Examples include malpractice insurance for doctors and medical staff, errors & omissions for insurance & real estate agents, etc.
Employer’s Liability provides coverage for employees during their employment. The employer has to be at fault or negligent for the coverage to kick in. In the case of Workers Compensation, fault and negligence do not have to be proved for employee to collect for any work related injury.
Director’s and Officers insurance provides protection against any lawsuits against the officers of the business by its owners. Garage Liability applies in situations where a business deals with vehicles owned by others. The coverage provides protection from the risks of being sued because of using vehicles owned by the business and vehicles that are owned by others (clients.) In the event that a business/ individual works with or takes possession of other people’s vehicles, a special coverage called “Garage Keeper Liability” is needed. Garage Keeper Liability provides comprehensive and collision coverage on vehicles NOT owned by the business while the vehicles are in possession of the business. Auto service stations, valet parking businesses, towing services, and car washes are examples of businesses that need garage liability and garage keeper liability protection. Garage keeper liability can be written on Direct Basis or Excess. In the even of Direct Basis, the policy will pay for damages of vehicles of the clients of the Insured regardless of who is at fault. In the case of Excess, the policy will pay for damages of vehicles of the clients of the Insured only if the Insured is negligent.
Liquor Liability provides protection for establishments that sell liquor (Packaged liquor, taverns, manufacturers of liquor) against loss or damages claimed as a result of a patron of the business becoming intoxicated and injuring themselves or others.
Inland Marine/ Cargo Liability provides protection for business involved in hauling merchandise and properties of others. It pays for damages of the properties hauled in the event the Insured is liable for the damages.
Time Factors of Liability Insurance Polices
Some commercial liability insurance policies are written on Claim Made Basis. This means that the policy in force at the time a claim against the insured will pay for losses, regardless of when they occurred in the past. Most professional liability policies are written on Claim Made basis. Most commercial liability policies are written on Occurrence Basis, where even though the policy may have expired, provided the policy was in force at the time that the bodily injury or property damage occurred, a claim can still be made against it.
Liability Limits
CSL or Combined Single Limit policies allow insurance companies to combine both bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance under a single limit. The insurance company would pay up to the stated limit on a third party claim regardless of whether the claim was for bodily or property damage. In Split Limit policies, the policy would break down limits to, for example, bodily injury limit per person and bodily injury limit per accident and property damage per accident.
Example, an auto policy with CSL $300,000 will pay up to that limit for any and all claims whether they are bodily injury for one person, many people, or property damage that was caused by the Insured. If the policy limits come separated (100/300/50) it means that the insurer will pay the maximum of $100,000 for bodily injury of 1 person, $300,000 for bodily injuries of all other people hurt, and a maximum of %50,000 for property damage caused by the insured negligent act.
Edward Sneneh, MBA, CLU, ChFC
http://www.InsuranceNavy.com
Choosing Weight Loss Supplements Wisely
Lessons From Long-Term Capital Management
Lido (LDO) Sheds 58% Of Its All-Time High TVL At $11 Billion
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
Importance of Strategy in Business Management
Old Pension Scheme: Great news for employees! NPS over, orders issued to implement old pension
OKX Saves Users From LUNA/UST Crash
Liability Insurance: Definitions and Terms
Finding Lasting Solution to HIV/AIDS by Medicinal Treatment: Its History and Recent Developments
Litecoin(LTC), the Next LUNA? Exchanges Worried!
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼