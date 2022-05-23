Choosing Weight Loss Supplements Wisely

Share Pin 0 Shares

It really chaps my hide whenever I see those commercials on TV with a woman MD-want to-be hawking the latest diet pill. These “play-doctors” are usually wearing white lab coats, like they’re on the way to perform surgery and just thought they’d take time out of their busy schedule to tell you about this “latest medical breakthrough”. Don’t be fooled….the idea is to make it appear as if this woman (or man, I’ve seen them, too) is an actual doctor telling you about this latest prescription medicine to solve your weight problem. They even have the nerve to sell it to you in a bottle that looks just like one of your prescriptions you get from the pharmacy.

With obesity and all its related health problems becoming more and more common in the general population, people are becoming desperate to try a “magic pill” that will help them lose weight. As a result, there is a lot of potential harm you can do to yourself if you don’t choose your weight loss supplements wisely.

While many health and fitness experts will tell you flat out not to ever use any supplements…ever…research has shown that some can be used with success under the right conditions.

The first thing to consider is whether you are in fairly good health to try one of these weight loss herbal supplements. Are you under a doctor’s care for high blood pressure, diabetes, heart problems, depression or any other serious health problem? Taking any herbal supplements can be very dangerous. Consult your doctor and get your other health problems under control before using any weight loss supplements.

Second, do your research on who is manufacturing the products. Are doctors involved in the process? What are their credentials? If you see that a doctor (or group of doctors) has been involved in the design and production of an herbal remedy for a health problem, you have to understand that their professional reputation is on the line. Most doctors have spent decades in medical schools and in clinical environments,practicing medicine. No one who has invested that much time and energy on their medical career is going to sacrifice their reputation for something they are not absolutely sure is going to work.

Third, read the label and research, research,



research the ingredients. FDA guidelines for herbal supplements do not require standardized amounts. In some cases, you only need a trace amount of the herb in order to put the name on the label so look for the standardized claim on the bottle. That means the same amount is in every bottle. That can also give you a clue as to whether the price is right on a certain herbal compound. If it’s really cheap…or free… there’s usually a reason why…most likely, it’s because there’s very little of the active ingredient in the pill.

Also, look for the word “chelated” and “amino-acid-bound” which means that the minerals are absorbed by your body better and more effective than the simple forms manufactured by other vitamin-mineral products.

It wouldn’t be wise to take a trip to the health food store and get the purest form of the latest herbal supplement, either.Most supplements that have power to help you lose weight need to be blended with other herbs and minerals to be optimally effective for weight loss.

Finally, you must realize that there is no such thing as a “magic weight loss pill”. You must follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly in order for quality weight loss supplements to work. The healthiest weight loss supplements will enhance your weight loss efforts by increasing your metabolism and suppressing your appetite while you eat those good healthy veggies and take that 30 minute walk everyday. The definition of supplement is “to increase, extend or improve something by adding something to it” and that’s what the best weight loss supplements are meant to do; supplement a healthy lifestyle.