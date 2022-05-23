Finance
Closing the Loop: Integration Strategies for Marketing and Sales
It’s Business 101: Marketing and Sales are the two forces that drive business; whether it’s a small one-person operation or a global corporation, these are the two distinct channels of reaching customer and prospects. Or at least that’s the traditional thinking…
The problem is that this traditional approach creates a rift between two forces that should be working together. Sales often thrives on relationships that may or may not be beneficial to the companies overall growth goals. Marketing, on the other hand, may be producing leads but doing very little to close sales faster or help enhance already existing relationships. Integrating the tactics of these two traditionally separate elements into an Integrated Initiative can grow your share in the markets you need to grow in and close sales faster.
The good news is that creating an Integrated Initiative can be done from almost any level of an organization and in tandem with strategic partners such as design partners, advertising channels, and lead tracking mechanisms. In closing the loop between sales and marketing, there are some key strategies that help make the transition successfully.
Recipe for Better ROI
An Integrated Initiative redefines ROI by applying marketing and sales tactics together in a coordinated effort to reach goals in specific markets. Here’s an example:
Let’s say your company has a new product release next quarter and an ad has been created for the launch. A traditional definition of ROI compares the cost of creating and placing the ad to the sales generated. If you sold more than it cost – you had a good ROI. This is an important benchmark, but let’s look how an Integrated Initiative redefines it.
In our hypothetical Integrated Initiative, the ad doesn’t just sit passively in a magazine. It becomes part of the sales cycle. Reprints of the ad are used in direct mail pieces personalized from each member of the sales force to prospects in their territories. A press release previews the product in a wider range of trade media. That press release is sent to current customers in a preview email offering them special pricing or incentives. A unique URL is created incorporating the advertisement and the press release. Customer testimonials for related products can also be posted on the site. Downloads from the site can be tracked and again fed to sales. All of these materials are also provided to the sales force for leave-behinds and tradeshow handouts. Powerpoint slides also would be created to drop into presentations.
In other words, an Integrated Initiative is a coordinated push to garner more leads, continue ongoing relationships, close sales faster, and increase sales volume in the right markets. ROI is measured not just in how well the ad worked for you, but how well you worked the ad message through every possible channel of communication with your customers and prospects.
One of my clients recently told me that, through conversations with salespeople, he learned customers often refer favorably to a customer story that appeared in a trade publication. That’s a rare compliment in this business and I’ll take it — but not without asking: “How many of your salespeople are talking favorably to your customers about that article? Are they using reprints to build relationships? Can they mail out reprints to hot prospects to help close sales?” My client simply was looking at the quantified results – customers liked the article. He wasn’t considering that his sales force might be able to add to the momentum of this positive feedback. (By the way, we did use the article and an ad in a very successful direct mail campaign that garnered significant sales within days.)
Reaching thousands in an ad is very important, but ultimately it’s a single handshake that closes a sale. Integrating advertising, marketing, and PR into the sales culture of your company backs them up both in decade-long relationships as well as initial cold calls. If a marketing message can be part of the process throughout that entire sales/marketing spectrum, increased sales will follow.
Diversify Your Toolbox
Diversity is key to an Integrated Initiative. After all, if you’re going to integrate the tools you’re using, diversifying those tools will simply give you more to work with and more opportunities to succeed.
Take advantage of new technologies to expand the tools at your disposal. For instance, you might be able to negotiate a print ad program that provides you with pdf’s of all ads and news that appears in a publication. The material cost is little or nothing for the magazine, and it provides the sales force with an easily emailed piece to customers and prospects.
Another example is packaging editorial consultation with an advertising program. Advertising in a special issue focusing on a key market could warrant a conference between sales, marketing, and magazine editorial staff to preview the issue and offer perspectives on that market. A direct mail piece to a select list of readers/customers for that issue with a letter from regional sales personnel further concentrates efforts to target markets and helps boost the advertising impact.
In this case, advertising, public relations, direct mail and sales are all part of a loop that will ultimately reach prospects from several different angles. This in turn draws in leads and tightens sales cycles.
While these tools are not necessarily free, they are comparatively inexpensive. More importantly, they add significant value to elements that are already in place such as advertising and PR. Diversifying tactics is simply realizing the full value of core markets and sales tools that already exist.
Repetition Isn’t Always Bad
Repetition is known to be a highly effective means of communication. It’s how we learn as children and it’s how we remember as adults. An integrated marketing program ensures that your message is penetrating markets with repetition. If you have a customer testimonial program, for instance, reference those customers in press releases, trade show literature, your web site, industry speeches, annual reports, and ads. Even incorporate them as talking points in sales pitches and presentations.
Repetition such as this ensures that your message to market gains traction at every contact with customers and potential customers. Often, this is a simple, easily implemented element that can serve as a good first step to integrating a marketing program.
Close the Loop – Close Sales
Putting together an Integrated Initiative that intelligently closes the loop between marketing and sales harnesses the power of each and delivers results greater than the sum of its parts. More importantly, it refocuses the attention on the larger goal of strategic growth. Careful planning and execution are necessary (no one said it was easy to have each piece of an organization rethink its role) but the rewards can be an overall sales/marketing organization focused on the same set of priorities at the same time. In other words, by closing the loop, closes sales. And that’s good for everyone.
About ABI
Founded in 1980, ABI, Inc. specializes exclusively in business-to-business marketing public relations. ABI provides global market support services to companies in diverse industrial and technology market segments. Offices in New York, London, and Singapore provide rapid response to business and publicity opportunities for clients.
For more information on ABI please call James Krouse, Director ABI Europe at +44 207 031 4411 or visit http://www.abipr.com/
Comparison of Document Files With Extensions DOC and XLS
The most commonly used applications of Microsoft Office are Word and Excel. Word is a word processing tool used for writing documents such as essays or letters where text formatting is necessary to supply a printable document which can be read easily. On the other hand, Excel is a spreadsheet application where you can input data in tables in a pattern of your choice. You can decide or calculate how the information in the table is to be related to each other. You can even create graphs there to visually represent the specific relationship.
These applications can make printable documents, so it is possible to simulate a function of the other to an extent. It is possible to insert tables in Word document (DOC file) or write paragraphs in a single cell in Excel sheet (XLS files). However, each application has its own strength which makes them more suitable for certain tasks. The options of formatting font, paragraphs and pages make Word (DOC) simple for creating documents which are conversational. It is difficult to achieve it in Excel (XLS). One feature of Excel that most users find extremely useful is its capability to compute and analyze formulae and the conditional statements. This ability lets users create pre formatted documents which need only certain data and the rest is derived. It is as easy as a sum of all data entered, take their average, to more complex equations. The capability cannot be found in Word.
Although these applications were made to serve different purposes, it is quite common to see people using them in tandem for creating their papers. As required by circumstances, you might be required to make a table or write a letter or even a year-end report which includes combination of both applications.
Factors To Consider While Appointing A PPC Company
Marketing your business online is not a marathon to run, it’s actually easy in today’s digital world. Many of the business owners are well aware of the term PPC. But, still, there are some folks out there who are foggy on this particular term.
Basically, PPC stands for pay-per-click, a simple and effective marketing tactic to bring in more and more traffic by marketing your business, but in a dissimilar manner. Here, you actually have to pay to achieve that top level in the list of search engines and relevant websites. To grow your business, you have to do everything and put in your blood and sweat to reach that goal. For that, you need to hire a professional PPC firm.
Are you in a dilemma whether to hire or not? That’s fine! You are not alone who would have been feeling the same. If marketing campaigns are properly operated, this method is highly profitable and effective. So, you have to be sure before deciding whom you are going to partner with.
Below are some of the questions that you should ask:
Are they qualified enough?
Whenever you are searching for someone to get hold of your PPC activities, make sure they have necessary qualifications regarding digital marketing. The minimum requirement of yours to even consider a company for hiring should be certification in particular field as each pay-per-click platform has its own certification.
Suppose, they are committing to bring traffic to your site using Google Ads, so the person working to do so should have Google Ads certification.
What is their way to communicate with their customers?
Communication becomes extremely crucial when you are dealing with any service providers. The company you choose should keep all the issues and process transparent and up-to-date with all the processes and campaigns. If you want to go through PPC reports, you can ask for them anytime as they are quite easy to create.
While talking to a company, you get to know how they treat their clients and customers. Make sure you note down how they help you in solving your queries.
How much they cost for their services?
For a businessman, the price is always the first priority as he/she has to be in the budget to meet the business needs. When planning to hire a pay-per-click company, ask for their prices. In PPC management, there are only two costs – price to manage your PPC account and cost for search engine PPC. Ask them for hidden cost, if they have any and how often they are going to charge you.
What all projects they have worked on in past?
A smart business owner seeks for partners who are well sound with kind of work he/she does. Well, it is quite difficult to figure out that how well a company works without seeing a live campaign. Ask for some sample projects they have worked on recently. You can also talk to their clients for suggestions.
There are many companies that claim to be the best and provide you with excellent services. However, many of them fall short of the mark. Before you hire a PPC company like this, make sure you get all the answers to your questions.
Types of Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Customer relationship management (CRM) recognizes that customers are the core of a business and that a company’s success depends on effectively managing relationships with them. CRM focuses on building long-term and sustainable customer relationships that add value both for the costumer and the company.
CRM is business strategy to select and manage customers to optimize long-term value. CRM requires a customer-centric business philosophy and culture to support effective marketing, sales and services processes.
We distinguish among three major types of CRM activities:, analytical, and collaborative.
1. Operational CRM
Operational CRM is related to typical business functions involving customer services, order management, invoice/billing, and sales/marketing automation and management.
2. Analytical CRM
Analytical CRM involves activities that capture, store, extract, process, interpret, and report customer data to a user, who then analyzes them as needed.
3. Collaborative CRM
Collaborative CRM deals with all the necessary communication, coordination, and collaboration between vendors and customers.
Other classifications of CRM have been devised by the types of programs or by the services or product they offer.
The Evaluation Of CRM
In general, CRM is an approach recognizes that customers are the core of the business and that the company’s success depends on effectively managing relationships with them. It overlaps somewhat with the concept of relationship marketing, but not everything that could be called relationship marketing is in fact CRM. Customer relationship marketing is even broader, in that it includes a one-to-one relationship of customer and seller. To be a genuine one-to-one marketer, a company must be able and willing to change its behavior toward a specific costumer, based on what it knows about that customer. So, CRM is basically a simple idea: Treat different customers differently. It is based on the fact that no two customers are exactly the same.
Therefore, CRM involves much more than just sales and marketing, because a firm must be able to change how its products are configured or its service is delivered, based on the needs of individual customers. Smart companies have always encouraged the active participation of customers in the development of product, services, and solutions. For the most part, however, being customer-oriented has traditionally meant being oriented to the needs of the typical customer in the market- the average customer. In order to build enduring one-to-one relationships, a company must continuously interact with customers, individually. One reason so many firms are beginning to focus on CRM is that this kind of marketing can create high customer loyalty and, as a part of the process, help the firm’s profitability.
eCRM (electronic CRM)
CRM has been practiced manually by corporations for generations. However, since the mid-1990s. CRM has been enhanced by various types of information technologies. CRM technology is an evolutionary response to environmental changes, making use of new IT devices and tools. The term eCRM was coined in the mid- 1990s, when customers started using Web browsers, the Internet, and other electronic touch points (e-mail, POS terminal, call centers, and direct sales). The use of these technologies made customer service, as well as service to partners, much more effective and efficient than it was before the internet.
Through Internet technologies, data generated about customers can be easily fed into marketing, sales, and customer service applications and analysis. eCRM also includes online process applications such as segmentation and personalization. The success or failure of these efforts can now be measured and modified in real time, further elevating customer expectations. In a world connected by the Internet, eCRM has become a requirement for survival, not just a competitive advantage. eCRM covers a broad range of topics, tools, and methods, ranking from the proper design of digital products and services to pricing and loyalty programs.
This are three levels of eCRM:
1. Foundational services include the minimum necessary services such as Website responsiveness (e.g how quickly and accurately the service is provided ), site effectiveness, and order fulfillment.
2. Customer-centered services include order tracking, configuration and customization, and security/trust. These are the services that matter the most to customers.
3. Value-added services are extra services such as dynamic brokering, online auctions, and online training and education.
