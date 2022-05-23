Controversial Entrepreneur Martin Shkreli Claims Using Uniswap in Prison

Martin Shkreli spoke to Twitter only a few hours after he was released.

Responses poured in, including one from Uniswap’s founder.

The controversial entrepreneur Martin Shkreli spoke to a group of crypto fans on a Saturday morning about his views on the future of Bitcoin and DeFi. According to Shkreli, he is confident about the future of DeFi and has previously employed the technology.

Shkreli spoke about crypto, including the fact that he experimented with it while in prison. "Uniswap is really cool," he said. "I started using Uniswap in prison."

DeFi, Ethereum, and the idea of Apple or Tesla currencies were among Shkreli’s crypto speculations apparently heard by some 3,000 people. When Shkreli, then the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals (later renamed Vyera), raised the price of Daraprim from $13.50 to $750, he became known as “Pharma Bro.” Many AIDS and cancer patients use Daraprim.

Tokenizing Regular Equities

Two charges of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to conduct securities fraud were discovered against him in 2017, and he was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018. The allegations against him have nothing to do with the Daraprim price increase, yet his career in the pharmaceutical sector is over through a ban.

On Wednesday, Shkreli posted on his Facebook page: “Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.” Furthermore, Shkreli has spoken about the possibility of tokenizing regular equities on the blockchain. For Shkreli, a former hedge fund manager who co-founded Turing Pharmaceuticals, DeFi’s capacity to trade any asset globally may provide individuals “real freedom.”