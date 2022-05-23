Blockchain
Could Crypto Be the Future for Hockey Contracts?
North Americans playing for European club teams often have to wait for their money to clear the international banking system and a new company is working to change that.
As an agent who specializes in finding jobs for North American imports on European teams, Pat Curcio has seen it all. And while pros can have great experiences and make good money in Europe, sometimes accessing that money can be difficult.
“It’s always been a headache,” Curcio said. “Finding a bank, going to the bank, paying to get the money wired, worrying about fluctuations in currency, waiting for weeks for the money to arrive in North America when you need it quick – all these things have been difficult.”
Recently, things have gotten even worse. With Russia becoming a pariah state over the invasion of Ukraine, the nation’s banking system has been isolated and cut off from SWIFT codes, used in international transactions.
“We’ve had problems with Players getting paid in Russia for years,” Curcio said. “Players were signing over power of attorney to their taxi driver hoping he would go to the bank to wire their money home because their visas had expired and they had to leave.”
In Sweden, taxes are so high that teams will pay imports “sign-on money” – essentially a bonus where the player gets a percentage of their contract in advance before they enter the country – but they have to wait a couple of weeks before they enter while the money arrives in North America. Then there’s a ‘sign-off’ bonus at the end of the season, but the player has to leave Sweden before they collect – and then they can’t return for six months.
So what’s the solution? Maybe players could get paid in cryptocurrency.
Curcio is part-owner of LOCKER Token, a company that, among other crypto-based financial services, allows players to get paid in crypto – meaning they can access their money faster and simplify the process for their teams as well.
On top of North American imports such as Jayce Hawrlyuk, Cory Emmerton, and Justin Azevedo, LOCKER has also attracted NHL ambassadors including Tyler Seguin, Vince Dunn, and Nolan Patrick. And it’s not just the players who are intrigued.
“Teams are excited because they see the benefits of how much easier it is to move money,” Curcio said. “We’re in the early stages, but we’re close to announcing our first partnerships with teams and potentially an entire league.”
It cannot be understated how much the convenience factor of the money transfers is here. Former New York Rangers prospect Danny Kristo played for teams in multiple European countries in the past few years and at one point still had a pre-Covid bank account in Sweden that he couldn’t access unless he showed up in person. Then there’s the wild ordeal Curcio’s client Kerby Rychel had to go through after a brief (and chilly) stint with Neftekhimik in the KHL. Rychel left Russia for the AHL, but getting his money was another matter.
“He had six figures in the bank over there and no way to get it,” Curcio said. “But he had a bank card that allowed him to take $2,000 a day. We were worried they would freeze the card, so every day for two months, he went to a bank machine in Ontario and took out $2,000 in cash, so eventually, he was able to drain out all the money, less all the fees – which might have been $15,000.”
So that’s not ideal. And while we may not see as many imports in the KHL next season, there will still be a lot of North American players in Europe and many of them will want to have access to their paychecks as quickly as possible. As the world learns more about cryptocurrency, it will be interesting to see how it impacts the sports landscape.
“Players want full control of their funds in the palm of their hands,” Curcio said. “The adaptation is going to happen, I just can’t predict how fast. But it won’t be long: We’re headed in that direction.”
To learn more about Locker Token visit www.locker-token.com
The LOCKER mobile app is available on the Google Play & iOS App Store and consists of a user-friendly noncustodial wallet with many unique features that make it easy to get involved in the new world of blockchain.
Blockchain
Registration For The Upcoming VERSE Token By Bitcoin.com Is Now Open
Miami, Florida, 23rd May, 2022, Chainwire
Registrations are now open for the VERSE token sale, which will begin in the later part of June 2022. Interested parties who register can participate in the token sale immediately upon launch.
VERSE is the rewards and utility token distributed to holders who participate in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem. Bitcoin.com is a global leader in introducing newcomers to cryptocurrency and is the go-to platform for educational resources, news, and more. Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem includes 30 million wallets and more than five million monthly active users across various products and services.
The VERSE token will reward users who engage in buying, selling, spending, swapping, and staying informed about cryptocurrency. Rewards will be allocated by interacting with the Verse DEX, staking VERSE, cashback paid in VERSE, and using VERSE as collateral in various lending pools. Additionally, token holders will receive access to exclusive products and services.
VERSE is a cross-chain token using the ERC-20 token standard on the Ethereum blockchain. The Verse team will actively explore opportunities to expand the token into low-fee Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible networks to provide an optimal user experience.
The VERSE supply is fixed at 210 billion tokens, distributed over seven years through a block-to-block approach. A further breakdown looks as follows:
- 10% sold during Sale A (completed in May 2022)
- 6% being sold during Sale B (coming in June 2022)
- 15% allocated to the team
- 35% set aside for ecosystem incentives
- 34% will be used for funding future development of Verse and its ecosystem
The first token sale raised $33.6 million last month from notable market participants such as Blockchain.com, KuCoin, and Digital Strategies along with thought leaders like Roger Ver, Jihan Wu, and David Wachsman.
“We were honored to see such outspoken support during our first token sale round. Furthermore, we could not be more excited about bringing our second token sale to the public and providing more people with access to VERSE. This new utility token marks a crucial milestone for the Bitcoin.com ecosystem. It will enable us to enhance the mainstream appeal of cryptocurrency and blockchain through our buy/sell services, news coverage, and educational tools” said Dennis Jarvis, CEO Bitcoin.com.
To participate in the upcoming VERSE token sale, interested parties need to register on the Verse website. They will be the first to know when the VERSE token sale is live.
Registrants need an Ethereum wallet – such as the Bitcoin.com Wallet – to receive the VERSE tokens. Payment for the token sale is possible with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC.
The Verse community already counts over twenty-five thousand participants combined across Telegram and Discord. VERSE tokens will be minted following the conclusion of the Verse public sale in July.
The VERSE token sale is not available to U.S. purchasers.
Contacts
Blockchain
Why Bitcoin Price Could Explode Above $30.6K In Near-term
Bitcoin started a fresh increase from the $28,500 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $30,600 resistance zone.
- Bitcoin formed a double bottom pattern near $28,500 and climbed higher.
- The price is now trading above the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $29,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above $30,600.
Bitcoin Price Could Soon Rally
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $28,500 support zone. It seems like there was a double bottom pattern formed above $28,500 before the price started a fresh increase.
There was a clear move above the $29,500 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even climbed above the $30,000 resistance zone. However, the bears are still active near the $30,600 resistance zone.
The price traded as high as $30,500 and is currently correcting lower. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $29,225 swing low to $30,500 high.
On the downside, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $29,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. It is now trading above the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance is near the $30,450 level. The next major resistance is near the $30,600 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $30,450 and $30,600 resistance levels might start a strong rally in the near term. The next key resistance could be near the $31,500 level, above which the price might rise to $32,500.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $30,600 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $30,000 level. The first major support is near the $29,850 level and the trend line.
The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $29,225 swing low to $30,500 high. A clear move below the trend line might send the price towards the $28,500 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $29,850, followed by $29,600.
Major Resistance Levels – $30,600, $31,200 and $31,500.
Blockchain
Avalanche (AVAX) Shows Optimism But Is This A Price Reversal?
Avalanche (AVAX) has displayed recovery on its chart. Over the last 24 hours, the altcoin brought home 4.8% gain. Although, there has been a considerable daily gain, AVAX is trading underneath its long-standing price floor.
It is difficult for investors to look at just the daily gain as a good enough reason to buy the coin at the moment. Technical for the coin hasn’t suggested strong bullishness which might suggest that AVAX could be a good buy at the time of writing.
Avalanche (AVAX) has lost 8% of its market value in the last week. This forced many investors to liquidate the asset and leave. Since, AVAX broke below its long term support area, this could act as an important red flag for the investors.
The next solid area of support for AVAX was at $20. The coin traded around the current price level previously in the month of August, a year ago.
Avalanche Price Analysis: One Day Chart
Avalanche (AVAX) was exchanging hands at $31 at the time of writing. The altcoin has been laterally trading at that price mark for nearly a week now. It revisited this price mark last year, however, back then the coin was on an uptrend.
Immediate resistance for the coin stood at $40 as established previously. A fall below the current price level could send AVAX near the $20 support mark. Failing to settle near the $20 mark could bring AVAX anywhere between the $12 and $9 support level.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin continues to depict weakness on its chart. The technical outlook seems bearish because buyers are nowhere to be seen in the market. As the coin revisited the August, last year’s price level, AVAX remained under the grasps of the sellers in the market.
According to the Relative Strength Index, the indicator was bordering the oversold mark. Until and unless, RSI manages to move above the half-line, it is too early to call this price action a reversal.
Going by the Directional Movement Index that reads the price direction, bears are in control. The -DI line was above the +DI mark signifying bearishness. The Average Directional Index line (red) was near the 50-mark, this reading meant that price action was strong with less signs of a reversal.
Suggested Reading | Avalanche Crumbles More Than 16% As Crypto Landslide Continues
On the one day chart, AVAX’s technical pointed towards a possible change in price direction at the time of writing. Moving Average Convergence Diverge aka MACD, displayed a green signal bar above the half-line.
A green signal bar above the half-line might mean a buy signal, if continued buy signals are witnessed it may mean a change in price momentum.
Parabolic SAR also depicted a dot beneath the price candles, this means a change in price direction. If more dots are seen beneath the candlesticks over the upcoming trading sessions then AVAX might stage a recovery on its chart.
Suggested Reading | Cardano (ADA) Grapples At $0.524; Bullish Trajectory Coming
Could Crypto Be the Future for Hockey Contracts?
Things to Remember When Walking Your Dog
Looking for Best Website Design & Development – SEO Services – Logo Designing Services?
Biden: US would intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan
Writing Semantic HTML
Car Insurance Quotes You Can Handle
Biden: Recession not inevitable, pain to last ‘some time’
Why Counseling Is Important Before Committing To Distance Learning Education Courses?
The Changing Face of Change
Advantages Of An Online Computer Science Degree
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼