Curing Procrastination – What Is Procrastination?

For some people, procrastination is not just a word; it is an unfortunate way of life. Many men and women out there are just up to their necks with strained relationships, dire health and financial status, all of which can be somehow be linked to the fact that they in some part of their life consciously delayed their responsibilities to complete their chores, duties, tasks, assignments as wife/husband, father/ mother, employee/employer etc.

To examine such common phenomenal among human, we need to take a systematic approach as this involved more than just plain laziness. Let us first take a look at the meaning of the word “Procrastinate”. It is derived from a combination of the Latin words “pro” – “forward” and “crastinate” “of tomorrow”. When a person procrastinates, they are making a conscious decision to delay or postponing something that they have to do now until some undetermined time in the future. They may be delaying accomplishment of a task or project indefinitely or wait until the very last minutes to take action.

The next question is, how do you know whether or not you have got an issue with procrastination?

If you are a member of the procrastination club, then you are likely to own a giant list of responsibilities that is in your queue. The bad news is that you have already made a habit of delaying most of your jobs and tasks till the very last minutes. In addition, this procrastinating habit of yours has already caused some damage in your existing relationship with others as you frequently intentionally or unintentionally delay your responsibility e.g. “I am really busy this week but I will try to get it ready when I am better”. Excuses that involve the “TRY” word are one of the most frequently used word by all types of procrastinator. It weaken your mind and makes you feel better when you decided to procrastinate e.g. I can’t promise you anything but I can try.

Take smoking for example, a habit that is known by many to cause all kinds of deadly diseases. Despite so, thousands of smokers still procrastinating on whether when to carry out the necessary steps to facilitate that goal. Many smokers have second thoughts as quitting smoking would be just too challenging for them to even think about it. Although deep down inside they want to quit, and they know they must quit if they still want to live a few more quality years. self talk that stoke procrastination among chronic smokers often echo out: “I’ll try quitting after this pack of cigarettes is finished” or “I’m really stressed right now, I’ll try again tomorrow when I feel better”. Such self talk often soften your determination and stem out any form of motivation within. You may not relate to the smoking example that I have given above, but most of us do have something in life that if it is done sooner will result in a better tomorrow e.g. like a missed opportunity to a higher promotion, that multi-million dollars business contract or to get to know that someone you met at the grocery every week. If you recognized that procrastination is now an inseverable part of your life, then your job now is to recognize the harmful effect of procrastination, change that habitual pattern of procrastinating, and live the life you always wanted to. Curing procrastination can led you to the life that you always dream about but first you must take action now.