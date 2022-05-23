News
David Peterson ready to step up with Max Scherzer out: ‘It’s nothing new’
DENVER — It’s David Peterson’s turn to step up and give the Mets quality innings.
The left-hander joined the team in Denver this weekend. He’s gearing up to start the Mets’ series opener against the Giants in San Francisco on Monday, and he’s expected to settle into the rotation with the big-league club for at least the next several weeks.
“It’s nothing new,” Peterson said. “I kind of knew this was going to happen at some point.”
Peterson will be the replacement starter for Max Scherzer, who is on the injured list with a moderate to high oblique strain and is sidelined until late June, at best. Peterson excelled in his first call-up of the season in April, when he filled in for the injured Taijuan Walker for four games (three starts) and recorded a 1.89 ERA across those 19 innings.
“Pete has evolved into a guy that we hope can step in and help us in a time of need and establish himself as a guy that we can maybe depend on in the future,” Buck Showalter said. “He’s fit into our plans since spring training and he’s taken it and ran with it.”
The southpaw said, this year, the team’s approach to players having to miss time with injuries is different than last. When Jacob deGrom missed the entire second half of last season and Francisco Lindor missed ample time with an oblique injury last August, those losses seemed insurmountable to a Mets team that was losing its hold on first place.
Now, the Mets are staying mostly consistent even without their key players in Scherzer, Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis), James McCann (left hamate bone fracture), Trevor May (triceps stress reaction), and of course, Jacob deGrom (scapula stress reaction).
“Even though we didn’t reach our goals as a team last year, I think last year helped us going into this year,” Peterson said. “You look at the guys that went down with injuries, the amount of time that we spent in first place with all the injuries we had. We learned a lot in terms of how to deal with guys going in and out and being hurt, and I think that’s a valuable experience to have to deal with that previously. I think we have a lot of guys in this room that have been in that spot and been counted on when somebody else has gone down.”
Peterson, 26, made his major-league debut for the Mets during MLB’s pandemic-shortened season in 2020. He posted a 3.44 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) and 49.2 innings in his rookie year. He jumped back in the Mets rotation last year, filling in for Carlos Carrasco who began the season on the IL. But Peterson injured his foot in July and was forced to undergo season-ending surgery. He returned to spring training in March this year fully healthy, and has been a valuable depth arm for the Mets, embracing his back-and-forth role between the majors and Triple-A.
Lindor said that next-man-up mentality starts with Showalter, who has prepared his players to stay ready for challenges and injuries since the moment they walked into spring training. In that way, the Mets weren’t particularly surprised or rattled when the injuries started piling up over the course of the past month.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the other guys step up and see their leadership roles,” Lindor said. “That’s one of the most beautiful things in the game. When somebody leaves, somebody else steps up. And it’s their time to help the other ones as well.”
MAX IN FLORIDA
Scherzer is rehabbing his oblique strain back in Florida, which means one of the team’s key leaders is absent from the clubhouse for the upcoming weeks. His competitive energy will be sorely missed in the dugout, a few players said, but his mentorship will also not be present.
“He has a huge presence in the clubhouse,” Lindor said of Scherzer. “He helps the pitchers a lot. And he’s a little crazy so he gives a little bit of an edge and charisma and fire to the team. We’re going to miss him. But there’s a lot of other guys that make the clubhouse fun as well.”
Scherzer has helped some of the younger pitchers on the staff, like Megill and Peterson, in just a few short months on the Mets. He was often seen sidling up next to a starter once he was removed from the game and unpacking the outing with him in the dugout. As is his wont, Scherzer’s intangible qualities can be just as important as his ferociousness on the mound.
The three-time Cy Young award winner removed himself in his last start, during an at-bat against Albert Pujols, with left-side pain that wound up being a more severe oblique strain.
“He’s obviously a huge part of this team and he’s done a lot for this team so far,” Peterson said. “We obviously want him back, but we gotta keep going and keep winning games. Just like anybody that goes down, we have somebody to take their spot.”
MARTE RESTS
Showalter gave Starling Marte the afternoon off for the club’s series finale against the Rockies on Sunday. The skipper said Marte got only 4-5 hours of sleep in the past three days between traveling from Dominican Republic to Denver, while grieving his grandmother’s recent death. Marte crushed a home run on the first pitch he saw since returning from the bereavement list on Saturday, in what was an emotional day for the outfielder.
News
Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Baltimore late Sunday afternoon; Orioles game in rain delay
Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Baltimore and the surrounding area until 5:30 p.m.
Storms, which could include winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail, are possible in Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Rockville, Bowie and Aspen Hill.
Washington, D.C., and nearby towns are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning is more serious than a thunderstorm watch and indicates that a dangerous storm has already been spotted. A thunderstorm watch had been issued for Baltimore and the surrounding area until 9 p.m.
At 5:09 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was observed over Fairfax, Virginia, moving east at 15 mph, according to the NWS, which warned that winds would “cause some trees and large branches to fall” and that “localized power outages are possible.”
The Orioles’ home game against the Tampa Bay Rays, tied 6-6 after the Orioles scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, was delayed at 5:30 p.m. due to the storm. A tarp was rolled onto the field.
The NWS also issued a special marine warning for the Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point, including the Baltimore Harbor, until 6:45 p.m.
News
Jimmy Butler (knee), Tyler Herro (groin) leave Heat with questionable Game 4 outlook vs. Celtics
Relief arrived an hour before Saturday night’s opening tip, when the Miami Heat announced all 15 playoff eligible players would be available, the team’s injury report for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals a clean sheet.
But still, no exhale, because Erik Spoelstra’s team knows better, in what largely stands as a season of attrition.
And there they were again Sunday, dealing with multiple concerns.
This time forward Jimmy Butler was forced to sit out the second half of Saturday’s victory that gave the Heat a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, due to recurring knee inflammation, with guard Tyler Herro closing that game with a groin strain.
Sunday, Butler and Herro were listed as questionable for Monday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 4 against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Butler’s issue was apparent a day earlier.
“He didn’t have his, like, normal explosive burst,” Spoelstra said of Butler, who previously had missed the Heat’s Game 5 clinching victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the first round with the ailment. “He’s been able to manage this.”
As for Herro, Spoelstra went into Sunday’s team meeting unsure of the next step.
Herro did not play the final 8:11 Saturday.
“Tyler had to come out just so the trainers could see what it was,” Spoelstra said.
Asked if Herro could have returned, Spoelstra said, “It depends on who you ask. If you ask Tyler, yes. And the trainers didn’t say definitely no.”
The setbacks with Butler and Herro came after point guard Kyle Lowry returned Saturday from a two-week absence with a hamstring strain, and after power forward P.J. Tucker made it back after being hobbled in Thursday night’s Game 2 loss at FTX Arena with knee soreness.
Lowry played 29 minutes Saturday, without apparent limitation.
“Felt good to be back,” he said. “Honestly, I’ve only played four games, before [Saturday], in the playoffs. It’s tough trying to find a rhythm. But just having an opportunity to be out there with my guys is always fun.”
Spoelstra said there are several eyes on Lowry’s minutes.
“I’m definitely talking to trainers on that,” Spoelstra said. “I’m in constant communication with Kyle. The plan was to be a lot more conservative in the first half, to leave us a little bit of leeway going down the stretch, and it turned out that way. There’s not a definitive minutes restriction. We just have to be mindful of it.”
As for himself, good to go, Lowry said.
“I feel fine,” he said. “I’m out here playing. You know, this has been a process for me. It’s been a long journey with this type of injury. My training staff, our training staff, our coaches, our organization, we have been on the same page and communicated with everything, team doctors. That’s the most important thing is that we are all on the same page.
“And going forward we are going to continue to have open dialogue, open communication and just continue to find ways to help me be on the floor.”
Lowry and Tucker also were listed as questionable for Game 4, as were Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, both with hamstring strains.
The primary concern is with Butler and Herro.
“You know, injuries are a part of the game,” Lowry said. “That’s the part that sucks about the game, the injuries, and you know, this is tough. Jimmy is a warrior. Tyler is a warrior. But we have to continue to stay focused on what we did as a group [Saturday night] and hopefully those guys will be back and ready to go next game.”
As for the Celtics, guard Marcus Smart, who missed the Heat’s Game 1 victory on Tuesday night at FTX Arena, took treatment Sunday for an ankle sprain. Also taking treatment Sunday was Boston center Robert Williams III, due to the knee discomfort that kept him out Saturday night. Forward Jayson Tatum, who briefly left with a stinger Saturday, did not require additional treatment Sunday.
News
‘Utter bull(bleep)’: Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks rejects Josh Donaldson’s explanation for his ‘Jackie’ comment
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks wasn’t buying Josh Donaldson’s explanation for the New York Yankees third baseman’s comments to Tim Anderson during Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium.
“Basically tried to call me Jackie Robinson: ‘What’s up, Jackie?’” Anderson said after the Sox’s 7-5 loss, describing what led to a discussion with Donaldson after the third inning. “He made the comment and it was disrespectful and I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary.”
The benches cleared before Donaldson’s at-bat in the fifth inning.
Donaldson admitted after the game, “I called him Jackie,” later adding: “I thought that was a joke between him and I because we have talked about it before. … He’s called himself Jackie Robinson. That’s why I thought it was funny between us.”
That explanation did not sit well with Hendriks.
“Usually you have inside jokes with people you get along with, not people that don’t get along at all,” Hendriks said Sunday. “So that statement right there was complete bull(bleep).
“My feelings toward the individual in question are pretty well-documented in the fact that we don’t get along. The fact I have now spoken to four separate clubhouses he’s been in and as a whole, none of them get along. So trying to whip out that narrative is complete and utter bull(bleep).”
Donaldson’s “Jackie” reference dates to a 2019 Sports Illustrated article that came out soon after Anderson’s bat flip against the Kansas City Royals and subsequent plunking made news.
The article discussed a “have-fun barrier.”
“I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson,” Anderson said in the article. “That’s huge to say. But it’s cool, man, because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game.”
The article pointed out in the next sentence Anderson’s “point is more nuanced than it might sound.”
Donaldson said Saturday: “My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter. It was just off of an interview.”
He later added: “Just trying to defuse it, make light like, ‘Hey, we’re not trying to start any brawls or anything like that.’ Obviously he deemed that it was disrespectful and if he did, I apologize. That’s not what I was trying to do by any manner.”
Hendriks said Donaldson’s comments during the game were “just completely unacceptable,”
“And then trying to whip it out like an inside joke is horse(bleep),” Hendriks said. “They don’t have those sorts of things going on. That’s like getting into an argument, like having an inside joke with a guy you’re nemeses with, per se.
“That ain’t it. That’s not how it went down in this clubhouse and I don’t understand how he ever thought about it like that. It’s just straight delusional.”
Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal exchanged words with Donaldson before the fifth-inning at-bat, and both dugouts and bullpens emptied.
“I’m really happy with (Grandal’s) decision to confront him at the plate,” Hendriks said. “That shows how strong this clubhouse is. That shows the brotherhood in this clubhouse that we have going on. We’re going to go to bat for everyone in this clubhouse, no matter who they are, no matter what’s going on. We’re going to take care of them.
“(Sox manager) Tony (La Russa) wears the shirt that says ‘Family’ every single day, and that’s what it is, a family. We take care of our own, and if something happens that we don’t think is right, we’re going to speak up.”
La Russa said Sunday he was “curious to see what the Yankee organization says.”
“It’s not really important what I say here,” La Russa said. “(Yankees manager) Aaron (Boone), he’s between a rock and a hard place there. I know him, I know his family and I know he doesn’t approve.
“But I’m really waiting to hear what the Yankees say. I know what they represent, right? ‘God Bless America’ (in the) seventh inning. So I’m waiting to hear what they say.”
Major League Baseball is looking into the incident, according to reports.
“Whenever they reach a conclusion, I’m sure you’ll hear it,” La Russa said. “I know you’re looking at MLB. That’s why I said I’m anxious to know what the Yankees are saying because MLB has been crystal clear for years on how they feel about something like that.
“I hope (the Yankees) would echo Major League Baseball, where there’s no situation where that’ll be tolerated. I’ve respected the Yankees organization for a long time, so I’m just curious.”
()
Jimmy Butler (knee), Tyler Herro (groin) leave Heat with questionable Game 4 outlook vs. Celtics
'Utter bull(bleep)': Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks rejects Josh Donaldson's explanation for his 'Jackie' comment
