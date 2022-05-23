Blockchain
DeFiChain Forms Technical Committee to Further Decentralize the Consensus Code Governance
Singapore, Singapore, 23rd May, 2022, Chainwire
DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone, officially announces the formation of its Technical Committee after a community vote on the DeFiChain Improvement Proposal (DFIP) – 2205-A. A staggering 96% votes were in favor of establishing the Technical Committee. The proposal was put forth by DeFiChain’s Co-founder and Lead Researcher U-Zyn Chua.
DeFiChain is a fully decentralized blockchain with on-chain governance. The Technical Committee will further formalize and decentralize the consensus code governance to the benefit of the community without taking away any roles of masternodes in the decentralized governance of DeFiChain. The masternodes will continue to decide on consensus updates via the DFIP process.
The Technical Committee will act as:
- Core maintainers of DeFiChain consensus code
- Gatekeepers to ensure that the direction of the consensus code aligns with the consensus approved by masternodes via DFIP
U-Zyn Chua, Lead Researcher at DeFiChain, commented, “This is another major step towards further decentralization of DeFiChain. DeFiChain is, already, one of the most decentralized blockchains in the world today. Try going through the top 50 coins on CoinGecko, you would agree that there are not that many coins that are as decentralized as DeFiChain is.”
The masternodes will elect the Technical Committee members annually via DFIP. They could also add or remove members mid-term through the DFIP process. The Committee members must be DeFiChain community members with software development expertise or knowledge, and their participation is entirely voluntary.
The following four individuals have been appointed members of the first Technical Committee:
- Prasanna Loganathar: The current de facto lead core maintainer of DeFiChain consensus code
- Dr. Daniel Cagara: Security researcher and top bug bounty hunter of DeFiChain. He is also the Lead Project Owner of DeFiChain bridge
- Kuegi: An active technical reviewer of DeFiChain consensus code and the developer of many DeFiChain projects
- U-Zyn Chua: Co-founder & Lead Researcher of DeFiChain
The Committee does not diminish anyone’s reviews, comments, or ideas. Neither is it involved in making consensus decisions. To ensure continuity of healthy and fast project development that DeFiChain is known for, the Technical Committee may not be the only parties merging patches, but they may veto a patch from being applied. The vetoed patches will have to be approved unanimously for it to be applied after fix.
The first DeFiChain block was mined on May 11, 2020. Since then, the project has seen an enthusiastic involvement from the community in almost all aspects of the blockchain, from nodes, masternodes, projects, tools, governance, economic ideas, to code governance. Its codebase has been developed in an open source manner, and widely peer-reviewed and discussed by many.
About DeFiChain
DeFiChain is a decentralized Proof-of-Stake blockchain created as a hard fork of the Bitcoin network to enable advanced DeFi applications. It is dedicated to enabling fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services. DeFiChain offers liquidity mining, staking, decentralized assets, and decentralized loans. The DeFiChain Foundation’s mission is to bring DeFi to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Carlos Prada Announces New Products for DeFi Agency MasterBlox
lisbon, Portugal, 23rd May, 2022, Chainwire
Portuguese financial analyst and crypto expert Carlos Prada has unveiled a major expansion of “masters of blockchain” agency MasterBlox. A full stack marketing company focused on the DeFi space, MasterBlox is the brainchild of blockchain evangelist and entrepreneur Prada, who saw a gap in the market for a turnkey solution.
The rapid pace of DeFi evolution has spawned a highly technical industry whose jargon, working practices, and products are alien to conventional marketing agencies. MasterBlox Ecosystem, the company’s flagship package, provides high-end crypto solutions for VCs, market makers, multi-chain protocols, and other entities within the DeFi space.
Carlos Prada has now shared details of a string of new products that will operate under the MasterBlox banner. The Lisbon-based crypto specialist has revealed that he is planning to acquire a VC fund to provide direct access to emerging DeFi projects. The startups that Prada adds to the firm’s portfolio will benefit from MasterBlox’ turnkey marketing service as well as mentoring from Prada himself.
In addition, Prada will be focused on developing an NFT bond project he has established that slots into the growing MasterBlox Ecosystem suite of products. This will comprise a real collateralized bond utilizing non-fungible tokens. Prada envisions the product as being applicable to sovereigns as well as to decentralized companies.
“MasterBlox has been supporting the best up-and-coming crypto projects since 2017,” explains Carlos Prada. “The crypto industry is constantly reinventing itself and so marketing agencies need to follow suit if they’re to remain relevant. MasterBlox Ecosystem helps DeFi projects get the coverage they deserve and the liquidity they need to thrive. The suite of new products we’re developing will support these goals while keeping MasterBlox on the frontline of one of the most exciting tech verticals in the world.”
About MasterBlox
MasterBlox has been providing full stack marketing services to crypto companies since 2017. Based in Lisbon, the world’s new crypto Mecca, MasterBlox assists DeFi projects with marketing, market making, enhancing social impact, and much more.
Learn more: https://www.masterblox.io/
About Carlos Prada
Entrepreneur Carlos Prada is the CEO of Portugal’s first “DeFi Clinic,” MasterBlox. As a philanthropist, he’s committed through helping several decentralized projects in Africa both as a personal mission as well as a tribute to follow his mother mission as a Doctor without frontiers in the most remote zones of Africa “
CEO
Lido (LDO) Sheds 58% Of Its All-Time High TVL At $11 Billion
Lido TVL or total value locked, toppled over to new high lows seen in the third week of this month following the bearish movement of the DeFi market.
LDO has shaved off over 58% of its TVL, which registered an all-time high of $20.4 billion on April 6 but dropped down to roughly $8.6 billion on May 22.
Suggested Reading | Ripple (XRP) Plunges To $0.43 With Bears In Full Swing
Lido, a liquidity staking solution, targets orienting people towards staking. It has zero minimum staking requirements which is a great feature, to begin with. The users can freely stake assets in exchange for daily rewards.
A couple of applications and services connected with Lido comprise Anchor Protocol, Curve, MakerDao, 1inch, StakeEther, Ledger, and SushiSwap Onsen.
Lido TVL Down 17%
LDO’s TVL has been dramatically slipping due to the overall crypto market crisis going on for several months now. Its TVL on Ethereum was at $10.32 billion on April 6. After reducing investor interest, its TVL decreased 17% or equivalent to $8.47 billion on May 22.
Meanwhile, its TVL on its all-time high on Terra was at roughly $9.66 billion. However, the figures dropped 99% on May 22, or approximately $14,870 in six weeks.
LDO TVL on Solana used to be hovering at $417.17 million, but it went down by nearly 70% or roughly $126.24 million on May 22.
LDO total market cap at $395 million on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Lido TVL on Moonriver was at $2.57 million during the height of dApps popularity. However, when investor interest waned, the values also crashed by 27%, equivalent to $1.86 million seen in that same period.
After crashing by more than $11 billion, LDO has been demoted from the ranks close to MakerDAO and Curve.
LDO Still Superior In TVL
On the flip side, despite Lido’s drop in terms of TVL, it still is superior in TVL compared to Convex Finance, JustLend, Aave, SushiSwap, Uniswap, Instadapp, PancakeSwap, Compound, and Just Lend.
It opened on April 6, trading at $4.27. However, the coin dropped on May 12 at $1.23 and seems to be not going over the $1.33 mark today. Looking at those figures, this would give you as much as a 68% loss in LDO price in just six weeks.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Reclaims $30K Territory After Recent Weeks’ Struggle – Analysts Weigh In
Polygon Launch This Month
Lido is currently the leading Ethereum liquid staking solution that comprises a large share of over 80% in that space. Moreover, assets staked on Lido are divided into 76,000 crypto wallets and worth $10 billion based on prevailing prices.
Lido also promotes liquid staking on Terra, Kusama, and Solana blockchains. Lido’s launch this month on Polygon is in the works.
Lido is governed by a DAO or equivalent to all the holders of Lido’s token, which collectively makes decisions in the blockchain.
Featured image from BitRss.com, chart from TradingView.com
OKX Saves Users From LUNA/UST Crash
- OKX saves millions for its users.
- OKX risk protection system comes into action.
- Promotes as the only crypto exchange to do so.
The still persistent market crash not only brought the Bitcoin (BTC) to lows, but a tragic event, witnessing the dead fall of the LUNA and the Terra UST. People all around the world lost millions and millions.
The terrible crash of a so-called stablecoin, the UST indeed provoked everything. Many exchanges started to ban the trade of LUNA and UST, and the entire crypto industry was at hell’s loose.
Despite all this, one particular global crypto exchange, indeed took certain steps which no other exchange has ever done. Such an act is one one of the first from a crypto exchange. This is none other than the OKX crypto exchange.
OKX’s Protection System
OKX is indeed a global crypto exchange spread across 180 countries, with more than 20 million users worldwide. Indeed, OKX has made itself into one of the top global crypto exchanges. New innovative measures and customer oriented support has made it soar up.
One such act is what happened with the fall of LUNA and UST. OKX exchange has a separate team under its so-called ‘Protection System’. The main duty of the Protection System team is to constantly study the crypto market and monitor and analyze the best possible. This team comprises profound market analysts and researchers.
Eversince the LUNA started to become volatile on 8th May, 2022, the team from OKX immediately warned and gave notification to all its users having and staked UST to switch their holdings.
Apart from this, the staking earn attribute of OKX, the OKX Earn, indeed released all the stacked up UST and opened ways for the stakers to sell them off. And so on 8th May, 2022, about 360 million UST of 7K holders were opened up. The price of UST was $0.99 at that time.
The second opening was on 10th May, 2022, when the price of UST was yet still above $0.85. This time about 139 million UST belonging to around 2,400 users were opened up. Thus millions and millions have been saved by the OKX exchange for its users, preventing their UST failures.
