DevOps and Cloud Computing: Interview With Ian Moyse
Cloud computing experts are often extremely conversational, and can’t wait to tell you about how the cloud is going to help YOU. Ian Moyse, a renowned cloud expert caught our eye a few months ago for his involvement in many large IT events held in the UK. He’s also a keynote speaker, and many of Ian’s presentations can be found online. We were interested in the changes in cloud computing Ian has observed in the last decade; and rightly so. Ian has been a part of the cloud transition and seen it from various perspectives, including email spam security. “Stopping spam is easy, ensuring you don’t stop any of the good mail as well, that’s the tricky part.” Here’s our full interview with Ian Moyse:
How are you utilizing the cloud?
“Personally I use the cloud for a mix of reasons. I utilize mobile access to data and files using a mix of Box.net, Dropbox and Microsoft Skydrive. Why not, I get a lot more free storage and no inconvenience; as it’s all simple and widely accessible, I use cloud email and access it from multiple devices, I have a home private cloud storage using Pogoplug and I use Google Apps to share personal documents when needed. Often, in fact, I find I am using a system or application without realizing it’s cloud, or caring until I stop and think how they are doing that. It’s becoming second nature to just use what works and makes your daily life easier, and with so many software as a service offerings being immediately accessible through an entry level freemium model. I think we shall see an increase in this just do it thought pattern as this type of offering becomes more predominant. In business we of course use our own cloud CRM Workbooks, our email is hosted Exchange and we utilize Google Apps and Box.net on a daily basis. It has allowed us to grow rapidly and focus on the job at hand, and not on running infrastructure for our own business and ending up in break/fix mode. We run much more efficiently than I have seen in other non-clouded businesses, and we certainly have more availability and an easier life when mobile.”
What is your opinion of the major cloud providers? I.e. Amazon’s AWS, Windows Azure, others.
“The fact that we have such major vendors promoting and providing open cloud platforms for all to utilize, and investing so heavily in these demonstrates where the market is, and is going. Amazon has led the way and Microsoft is following. As one reduces pricing, we see the other react. This is good for customers building on these platforms, and the customers they are delivering cloud service onto, as this will drive more affordable solutions and innovation in our industry, which in turn stimulates activity, purchase, revenue, and thus, employment and other benefits. We shall continue to see more innovation and new startups appearing offering solutions off of the back of these more affordable and quicker-to-market platforms. Those looking for solutions need to also consider that there are also other localized providers available who can be engaged effectively and not limit their choice to only the big cloud names. We have also seen the bigger names having some issues along the way with Microsoft Azure having outages, several of which caused by expired security certificates at Microsoft. What the big names are doing is setting the scene and building awareness, driving market acceptance and opportunity for more than just themselves.”
How has cloud computing changed the enterprise security landscape?
“Cloud has changed the battlefront for many aspects of security. It has enabled the defenders to have far greater power and security intelligence at hand and in real time to battle against the increased volume and speed of threats coming from the internet. It has enabled new methods of malware detection to be borne as seen from the approaches of FireEye and Webroot and it has bought new vendors to the forefront. With a massive increase in mobile devices and consumerisation, the need to protect anywhere, anytime, any device has been enabled by cloud solutions and with the beauty of cloud comes the fact that many of these cloud security solutions can be utilized and afforded by the mid-market and smaller business, enabling them to take benefit of the same protection levels as the enterprise client, after all they are under attack by the same threats. Previously, many security based products were by the definition of their cost too expensive and complex to deploy for the average business so these smaller companies (of which make up most of the market) were left with less than adequate protection. Now they can afford and utilize easy to switch on, highly accurate, and protective cloud based security to protect their business assets and employees.”
Any specific recommendations when it comes to security and server monitoring in a Cloud environment like Windows Azure? (Aside from reminding Microsoft to renew its SSL certs on time… )
“I think here it’s for the vendors to realize that delivering a cloud service has far higher expectations than individuals on network solutions, customer expectations are higher, SLA’s need to be higher as one of the value propositions of the cloud and the capability to deliver to these demands that you ensure a robust, accurate and responsive monitoring system. Get it wrong in the cloud and the effect is far quicker and widespread than on network. Get it right and the availability, resilience, security and flexibility is far greater.”
Storage and server requirements may grow exponentially as companies begin aggregating data. How are server monitoring tools keeping up with these demands?
“Of course as cloud server deployments grow so does the industry around them for new tools and approaches. There are a wealth of server monitoring tools available with a growth marketspace driving more function and resilience for less price. Whereas historically we would have expected a turn to the CA’s, BMC, NetIQ’s of this world there are now a wider choice of newer names to consider. Appdynamics, for example and Nimsoft (now under CA ownership), Hiperic from VMware and solutions such as Abiquo who deliver, not just the management tools.”
Can you tell us about the most interesting web scalability project you’ve been a part of? (Number of servers, data/traffic being handled, etc.)
“I guess the most interesting and challenging space of cloud for unpredictability was email security. Stopping that dreaded spam, Denial of Service attacks and unpredictable mass mailing in and out of customers. In the early 2000’s I was involved at Blackspider, a pioneering technology firm (now the foundation of the Websense hosted security platforms) who built one of the early Software as a Service email filtering solutions. We had to handle masses of mail volume with unpredictable volumes and spikes in a cost effective and highly accurate way. Stopping spam is easy, ensuring you don’t stop any of the good mail as well, that’s the tricky part. Customers demanded not only the blocking of spam, phishing emails and the like, but consistency of getting the good stuff through accurately. The pressure was always on in that to switch cloud Email filtering services is easy requiring only a switch of MX records so customers could truly move relatively quickly and easily should a provider fail to keep high standards. The malicious email market in those days was also pioneering for the attackers so we saw far more changes in their behavior and were developing new detection approaches as the market matured. Today email security in the cloud is pretty standard with many players in the market having been acquired into larger vendors such as Messagelabs into Symantec, Blackspider into Websense and more recently Isheriff into Total Defense and Maildistiller into Proofpoint. We also see the hosted email providers including it as a standard service (Google using their acquired Postini and Microsoft their acquired Frontbridge services).”
Any projects you’d like to plug, or trends you’re particularly excited about?
“Cloud is driving incredible opportunity for innovators and whilst there are some big brand names dominating in the relevant markets such as platforms, security, email and CRM for example there remains a massive opportunity for other players. Take CRM for example where Salesforce and Microsoft are two big brands with offerings, they are not right for everyone and often are too complex and expensive for the small to mid market company. At Workbooks we have innovated and are seeing a lot of customers choosing us over these systems and moving to us from them, finding we have delivered something they have not at a far reduced cost. Cloud enables more leveled competition to play and will drive increased choice for customers and a reduction in cost empowering smaller businesses in themselves to utilize more effective computing power to enable them to compete more effectively in their own given markets.”
How does your team monitor servers to ensure that you are delivering a reliable service to your customers?
“We have remote server monitoring to all components of our service across multiple datacentres, allowing us to identify faults before they effect customers and to respond rapidly where required to any hardware failures that can happen to anyone, even a cloud provider. The key being that we have the resilience and hardening in the system that most customers could not afford to build themselves, and should any component fail it fails over to another device allowing us the time to respond and replace without clients being effected. This is how we have consistently delivered over 99.9% availability, and in fact for a good long period have delivered 100% to clients a feat few can boast of with on network CRM and contact managements solutions. We have picked up many clients recently who have moved from these legacy systems such as Goldmine and ACT having experienced outages of hardware and local failures, one having been out for over a week whilst their provider replaced hardware and re-configured their system to get it back up and live.”
What are the challenges you face when scaling a few cloud servers to hundreds of servers? What are your thoughts on these challenges?
“If you have laid the foundations well and planned to scale from the start,. as any experienced and good cloud provider will have done, then this is no issue. Unfortunately in the cloud space there are many who have undertaken the building of their 1st hosted solution and ‘do not know what they don’t know’ and may find themselves having to re-architect or re-engineer down the line which gets really difficult once you have reached a certain scale. There are many who are already in this situation as larger cloud providers and have to keep bolting onto their foundation, finding a re-start too complex, costly and long a project. This is the 3rd cloud system our founders have successfully built going back over 14 years. Finding a cloud provider who has the inherent experience at their core is a great asset to the choice customers can make for the longevity.”
Ian Moyse, Sales Director at Workbooks.com a Cloud CRM vendor, has over 25 years of experience in the IT Sector, he sits on the board of Eurocloud UK and the Governance Board of the Cloud Industry Forum (CIF), was listed in top 25 of the worldwide SMB Nation 150 Channel Influencers list in both 2012 and 2013 and named by TalkinCloud as one of the global top 200 cloud channel experts in 2011.
Venus-Neptune Aspects – “First, You’ve Gotta Kiss a Lot of Frogs”
“In order to find a prince, you’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs.” This may be a mantra for Venus-Neptune aspects, since finding a dream man or woman to merge with is their compelling quest. Unlike Venus-Pluto or Venus-Saturn types who may turn their back on love after being badly burned, Venus-Neptune folks get involved time and time again. Finding the perfect love is both their dream and their delusion. Becoming disillusioned with someone they never let themselves see clearly in the first place, they move on to another who triggers their Soul Mate fantasy-and another and another.
Frog-kissing can become a habit for them. Many are drawn to people who are wounded or flawed in some tragic way, believing that they can rescue them with their love. They may fall for troubled souls or even for rogues with a heart of gold, sensing their potential. This is in part a less-than-judicious use of Neptune’s compassion, a gift for perceiving the unsullied soul that underlies even the most the troubled or destructive personality. The gift is put to better use in the service professions or in volunteer work, like being a mentor to a troubled teen. Even in the service fields, however, folks with these aspects must take care, lest murky boundary violations occur. Clear boundaries, in general, are not the forte of this aspect.
AstroDatabase’s biographies show that, as a result of poor choices, notables with this aspect are a much-wed crew, with four marriages not uncommon. Director Roger Vadim married five times, including such glamorous movie stars as Brigitte Bardot and Jane Fonda. Supermodel Cheryl Tiegs married four times before settling down with a yoga teacher. Spiritual teacher, J.Z. Knight, the channel for Ramtha, was married five times at last count. Larry King is still getting married with great regularity past 70.
Any list of the famous and infamous, of course, is skewed by the pressures-and privileges-of that life style. While the divorce rate is now 50% in many parts of the country, it must be 80% in Hollywood. The marital histories of ordinary people with difficult Venus-Neptune aspects aren’t always so extreme. Many of them, in fact, don’t leave mates they ought to, following the counsel of country singer, the late Tammy Wynette. Wynette’s song, “Stand by Your Man,” brought her fame. It won’t surprise you to find out she had a close Venus-Neptune opposition, with Venus in Pisces. Married five times, she obviously didn’t follow her own advice, but her song triggered a chord in Neptunian women everywhere who equated love with suffering. In the psyches of Venus-Neptune individuals, love and pain are sometimes merged, and there is the romantic notion that the more it hurts, the more surely it must be a great love affair.
Love and Abuse
Wealth, fame, and looks are no guarantee of a great love life-witness the famous Venus-Neptune women locked into abusive relationships. Tina Turner, who has the square, endured seventeen years of abuse from Ike before getting out. Pamela Anderson, who also has the square, more quickly got out of an abusive relationship with Tommy Lee. Loni Anderson, with a square between Venus in Cancer and Neptune in Libra, had a painful marriage and difficult divorce with Burt Reynolds, who himself has a trine between Venus in Capricorn and Neptune in Virgo.
Even the trine doesn’t always bring out the best in this aspect-Nicole Brown Simpson had a trine from Venus in Cancer to Neptune in Scorpio. Though O.J.’s Venus was 8° from a square to his Neptune in Libra, it was conjunct Nicole’s Venus, which tightly squared his Neptune. (Justin Simpson, the son of O.J. and Nicole, has an opposition between Venus and Chiron in Cancer and Neptune in Capricorn.)
With celebrity examples, domestic violence would appear more common with the square than other aspects, but it should be stressed that no single chart aspect can be considered the signature of such a complex pattern. The complete chart, plus the chart of the partner and how the two charts interlock would need to be analyzed. As an example, look at the charts of singers Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, shown on the next page. They had a stormy, reputedly violent relationship, and their domestic incidents-and the upheavals related to drug abuse-repeatedly made the news. Whitney has Venus and the Sun conjunct in Leo square Neptune in Scorpio in the 8th, while Bobby has Venus and Chiron conjunct in Aries in an out-of-sign trine to Neptune in late Scorpio. In the fall of 2006, Whitney filed for divorce and went to rehab, hopefully to end her addictions this time.
Again, other chart features play into the pattern. Bobby also has Mars in Scorpio conjunct Neptune on one side and his Scorpio Midheaven on the other, with Mars square his 1st house Aquarius Sun. His strong Mars indicates a volatile temper, especially given several planets in Aries, including a tight quincunx between Mars and Saturn. In Whitney’s chart, another indicator of a volatile marriage is the Pluto-Uranus conjunction on her Descendant, opposed by Chiron in Pisces on the Ascendant. Their stormy relationship and its steamy chemistry was cemented by the synastry, most especially the many connections between the planets each has in fixed signs. Her Leo Sun and Venus oppose his Aquarius Sun. Her Sun squares his Scorpio Mars. Saturn in Aquarius conjuncts his Sun and squares his Mars. She has a close Venus-Neptune square, with her Neptune exactly on his Midheaven and her Venus square it. The Saturn aspects between them-her Saturn on his Sun and his Saturn on her Moon and Jupiter-add further durability and suggest that, in some unfathomable way, they did give each other a sense of security and stability.
©2006 by Donna Cunningham, MSW
Umbrella Insurance for Businesses – Tips on Buying Coverage
While an Umbrella insurance policy is good to have for an individual or a family, it is essential for a business.
So let us start with basics. What is Umbrella insurance? An Umbrella insurance policy covers a business, up to the coverage value of the policy over and above the maximum limits for each of the risks covered; in addition it covers for some other risks for which there is no specified coverage either through a rider in one of the insurance policies or a separate insurance policy.
Risks which are covered over and above the insurance policies or riders which most businesses have. Again these are risks which you probably have an insurance for already.
Personal injury–e.g. a visitor slips and falls in your lobby.
Personal property damage–e.g. vehicle colliding with another–where one of the vehicles is yours.
Real property coverages–damage to the building, rental unit etc.
Malpractice or Professional Negligence–businesses do not always have coverage except in cases where there is history of litigation–e.g. medical malpratice.
Additional risks covered (generally businesses do not insure against these risks): litigation resulting from slander, mental disturbance or anguish, emotional injury, libel.
You should remember that in any claim, the Umbrella insurer will first want you to get paid under your primary insurance policy; theirs will kick in when you have maxed out on your primary insurance. So in the end the Umbrella insurance is protective insurance against catastrophic risks that could shut down your business, or cost you enormous sums in litigation.
Indeed, Umbrella insurance is and should be part of your business protection suite of products, much like you have credit card insurance or fraud insurance. Unfortunately, ours is a litigious society. There are hundreds of attorneys who core competency is advising victims, real or imagined, to enter into litigation, or at least threaten to, in order to elicit the best “offer” they can get.
I do not mean to suggest that litigation over injury, emotional disturbance etc. is always, or even mostly egregious.
So how should you go about determining what you need. A few tips:
- talk to your insurance agent. He or she is a professional who is versatile not only evaluating business needs but also in sharing experience.
- depending upon your business size and the industry you are in, you want to be with the larger firm rather than smaller. Larger insurance firms have more resources in case they need to negotiate a settlement, they also have access to excellent lawyers. The extra money you pay for their “brand” is often worth it.
- Talk to your friendly competitor, or even key vendors. They can share their experience with you and give you a good market sturdy.
- Make sure your primary insurance package is good. It should not only cover you for common risks, but also the coverage should be sufficient. Do not under insure to save a few dollars.
Good luck
Some Tips on SEO and Social Media Management
If you’re looking for a way to increase ranking for SEO and social media management priority, here are your best bets: Facebook, Twitter, and blogs. These three social network sites are the most popular among users and business people alike. These are also indexed in SEO, and will help you increase your rankings if you are active enough in these sites. Not only that but also, the number of people you are connected with can help raise your SEO rank. SEO and social media management is not as hard as it seems, it only needs a little effort and a few tips like these:
Know your target network. Take into account that we’re talking about more than half a million people in these big three sites alone, and with that amount of possible connections, you can find a vast sea of potential customers. But I’m not saying you should add everybody. Just because you have an ocean in front of you doesn’t mean you should take the whole thing. You should know what your bait is so you can sift through it to find the right fish. You can search for potential customers using searches aimed at the right people, may it be location, age, and other factors you might want to look into before considering a person a potential customer.
Make sure the social network page you created doesn’t collect dust. Keep on updating your activity online so that users can see that you are productive in creating new ideas for your product. Even through it’s not as important as a new launch, just post about stuff going on in the company like little updates here and there, keeping your name in the newsfeed.
Keep up to date with events going on around you. Even though it’s a business page, that doesn’t mean you can’t post about what’s going on in the world. Just make sure you don’t post any biased opinions on issues, because this may repel some customers who don’t share the same views.
Create conversations in your page like asking your connections about stuff that may help you in business. Since social networking is all about connecting people, you should connect with the people in your network by posting questions that they can respond to so that you can engage in conversation with them. This creates a feel of authenticity when it comes to your website ambience, and a warm welcome to site visitors is always appreciated. Asking for feedback in the site also lets your followers know that you aim to give them better service, enlightens you as to where you lack effort in, and encourages you to create better products. This results in customer loyalty and possible advertising through link shares, increasing success for both SEO and social media management.
Lastly, you can use a social media management tool to monitor your online activity to reduce the effort you put into checking these social media sites. There are free programs that you can download for this purpose, and it’s up to you to choose which one is most suited for you.
