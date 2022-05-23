Finance
Does Misdemeanor Affect Credit Score?
A credit score gives an overview of a person’s credit history spanning the last 7 years. This information gives an idea about the person’s borrowing and repayment abilities. The information is compiled based on the data that credit bureaus receive from different lenders. A credit report does not highlight a person’s criminal record. Hence, if a person is convicted for misdemeanor, it will not reflect in his/her credit history, and the person’s credit score will not be affected. But having a misdemeanor can ruin a person’s chances of getting a job or even renting house. Many organizations and landlords do a criminal background check on people along with a credit check.
Whenever a person borrows money, the lender will report the same to the credit bureau. This information is then converted into a 3-digit credit score. The bureaus do not divulge how the come to the score, but it takes into consideration the amount the person owes, the repayment behavior, the duration of the person’s credit history, the different types of credit that the person uses, and the number of credit applications that the person has. Each time a person borrows, the potential lender will write to one of three major credit bureaus and request for the person’s credit score. The score allows the lender to check whether the person is credit worthy and has the ability to repay the borrowed sum. The lower a person’s credit score, the riskier he/she is. Such people either are denied the money or are lent money at exorbitant rates. On the other hand, people with high credit scores are lent money more easily and at competitive interest rates.
A credit report will have the person’s name, date of birth, address, Social Security Number, driver license number and address. It will include information of the person’s employment. Furthermore, the report will highlight the amounts the person has borrowed and repaid over the last 7 years, including bankruptcies and liens. If the person has defaulted on a debt or missed out on an installment payment, it will be reflected in the report.
The credit report does not include data pertaining to a person’s income or savings. It does not mention anything about the person’s criminal record, religious beliefs, medical history or sexual orientation. The fact that a report does not highlight any criminal record means that a misdemeanor will not appear on the credit report. This information will be available if a criminal background check is performed. The misdemeanor will always be present in a person’s criminal record, and may prove to be a hindrance when searching for a job. A misdemeanor will have no bearings on a person wanting to get a mortgage or credit card, but it could pose a problem when he/she wants to rent a home.
Digital Health Market Trend, Outlook 2025
Digital health is a new age platforms that deals with prime focus on consumer centric healthcare approach which results in efficient and quality healthcare at much lesser cost than traditional healthcare ecosystem. It is broad term that covers various aspects of healthcare ecosystem bind together with thread of digital mediums in order to provide most handy health care service with ease of access to all stakeholders. It covers various stakeholders of healthcare ecosystems such as healthcare provider, patients, payer, pharmaceutical companies and other new stakeholders such as information and technology companies. Overall digital health covers diagnosis, treatment, consultation and long term care services at economy of cost with greater access than old location based system of healthcare
Market Dynamics
Various combinations of factors makes the market for a lucrative. Larger number of population crossing age 60 and above worldwide leads to higher requirement of healthcare needs with more emphasis on long term care and chronic disease care. Developed markets such as U.S. and Europe are especially witnessing higher number of population 65 and above. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s report of 2017, there were 47.8 million people aged 65 years and older in the U.S. in 2015 accounting for 14.9% of the total population, a 1.6 million increase from that in 2014. Europe is currently having highest 65 years and above age population which is 25% of entire population according to the Population Prospect Report of the United Nations published in 2017. Tele Care and Tele Medicine are important digital health platform for this population as they don’t have to take efforts of visiting physician in person. Another important factor for growth of the digital health market would be high technological penetration in the digital health domain. For instance, cloud based electronic medical record which could be shared amongst entire healthcare stakeholders would make entire health operation smooth and efficient.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the market and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018 – 2026), considering 2017 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Allscripts Health Solutions, Inc. McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qualcomm Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Cisco Systems
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the market
Detailed Segmentation:
-
Global Market, By Technology Platform
-
Tele health
- Tele Medicine
- Tele Care
-
mHealth
-
Information Systems
- EMR/HER
- Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)
- Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)
- Others
-
Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
-
Therapeutic Devices
- Digital Medicine
- Respiratory Therapy Devices
- Insulin Pumps
- Others
-
Others
- Tele health
-
Global Market, By End Users
- Business to Consumers
- Business to Business
-
Global Market, By Geography
-
North America
-
By Technology Platform
-
Tele health
- Tele Medicine
- Tele Care
-
mHealth
-
Digital Health Information Systems
- EMR/HER
- Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)
- Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)
- Others
-
Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
-
Therapeutic Devices
- Digital Medicine
- Respiratory Therapy Devices
- Insulin Pumps
- Others
-
Others
- Tele health
-
By End User:
- Business to Consumers
- Business to Business
-
By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- By Technology Platform
- North America
Most Common Mistakes People Make in Multiple Choice Tests Like the CPC Exam
The AAPC CPC medical coding certification exam is not a walk in the park despite it being an open book test. You have 5 hours and 40 minutes to answer 150 multiple choice questions regarding the correct application of CPT, HCPCS Level II procedure and supply codes and ICD-9-CM diagnosis codes. The passing rate for first-time exam takers are almost less than half. With so much pressure to pass the CPC exam, it is easy to fall for simple and common exam mistakes if you’re not careful. These mistakes apply in almost any multiple choice tests, so knowing how to avoid them can definitely help you in your effort to become a certified medical coder.
Multiple choice exams are a fact of life. Whether it is for certification, assessment, research, or even in elections, we all have taken multiple choice tests at some point in our lives. Through experience we learn that there are some common themes to the mistakes that people make in these exams.
Listen or read the instructions carefully
You might know what to expect in the exam, but never disadvantage yourself by skipping the instructions. The CPC exam is a proctored exam so listen carefully while the proctor reads the instructions. If you have any doubts or aren’t clear about something, make sure to ask before the examination begins. The worst thing you can do about an instruction that you’re not clear about is to assume or put if off until later to correct it.
Misreading the question
The questions are there to test your knowledge and skill, not to trick you or see how clever you are. If a question seems easy or straightforward, then just answer it and move on. Sometimes we fall into the trap of over-thinking a question and start to doubt or second-guess ourselves. Given how pressed for time we are in the CPC exam, it is better to move on rather than waste time trying to get the perfect answer.
Answering a question
Before you even enter the exam hall, make sure you have the correct tools for the job. The AAPC certification exam requires you to use #2 pencils, so make sure you have plenty to work with. Bring along several erasers that work best on exam answer sheets, so you don’t waste time fiddling and smudging the answer sheet with a bad eraser. Always follow instructions, so make sure you fill in the answers as shown or illustrated to ensure the machine or person who will be checking your answers does not disqualify you.
Leaving an answer blank
Depending on the test, each question might carry different weight or points. The CPC exam questions are all worth the same, despite the effort to answer them. So you need a strategy for answering questions that keep you moving forward. If you have problem answering a tough question, just move on and come back later when you have the time. Even if you ran out of time, leave a few minutes at the end to make an educated guess for all unanswered questions. You’re not penalized on wrong answers so leaving it blank is the worst you can do.
Letting the pressure get to you
You spent a lot of time, money, and effort to prepare for the CPC exam, so understandably there is a lot of pressure riding on it to pass and get certified so you can move on with your life. But if you let it get to you during the exam, mistakes are sure to follow. Learn to control your emotions and relax. Come up with a plan and strategy for time management and answering questions and stick to it. There are plenty of cases where people who are under too much pressure and think too hard about the answers make simple mistakes like:
1. Filling in the wrong answer.
2. Getting the question numbers wrong in the answer sheet.
3. Ignored or forgot about the clock.
4. Filling up the wrong name or details in the form.
Hopefully now that you know some of the most common mistakes you can make in a multiple choice exam like the CPC exam, you can avoid it come exam time. The key is to be prepared and relax so you can focus.
How Much Home Can I Afford?
Before you begin looking at homes, you’ll need to get some idea of what you can purchase. It can spare you a lot of aggravation by making sure you are searching in the proper price range.
There are 4 important elements that will weigh into how much house you can purchase:
- monthly gross income (before taxes)
- long-term debts
- money available for a down payment and closing costs
- your credit in general (late payments, collections, judgments) and of course the actual score is of huge importance
Income
Mortgage lenders by and large say that your housing expenses shouldn’t exceed thirty percent to thirty eight percent of the borrower’s gross monthly income. The housing expense should include mortgage principal, interest payments, property taxes and homeowners insurance policy. For Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgage loans, this figure needs to be 41% or below the homebuyer’s gross monthly income. If you have no idea of what your property taxes or homeowners insurance will be use 1% of the sales price (divided by 12) for the taxes and $50 a month for the homeowners insurance as a very rough estimate.
You are able to include many types of income besides your standard hourly or salary income:
- commissions or overtime may be used when documented for 2 or more years generally (shows on your W2 form)
- self employment net income (after taxes)
- social security, veterans and retirement benefits may all be used
- child support, alimony and income from public assistance programs
- permanent disability or workman’s compensation payments
- interest and/or dividend income;
- rental income after deducting expenses and mortgage payments;
- income from trusts, annuities, partnerships, professional corporations and even long term payments.
Debts
Mortgage lenders will also use your regular long term (anything not paid off after 10 months) monthly debts and obligations:
- other real estate loans
- installment loans (bank loans, boat loans, auto loans, school loans etc.)
- revolving accounts
- alimony and child support
Your housing expenses plus long-term debts should not be more than thirty percent to thirty eight percent of your gross (before taxes) monthly income. For Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgage loans, the number shouldn’t exceed forty one percent of the homebuyer’s gross monthly income. Mortgage lenders ordinarily specify long-term debt as monthly expenses which extend more than 10 months beyond the close of your estimated closing day.
It’s highly recommended borrowers pay-off as much long-term debt as possible before applying for a mortgage loan.
Getting an idea of how much you can afford will help you find the maximum loan amount you can borrow.
Some financial advisers do advise consumers that once they receive their maximum loan amount from the mortgage lender to reduce that amount by 20% and then go shopping for a house. So, if you’re approved for $200,000 then you should truly look for a house under $160,000. Borrowers are oftentimes approved for loans higher than what they can genuinely afford.
Having an idea of what loan payments you can afford helps you determine the correct mortgage for you.
Down Payment
Mortgage lenders require borrower’s to have adequate money available to make the down payment – up to 20% (or more) of the selling price for the property and to pay closing costs; usually between 3 and 6 percent. You may look at the following for a down payment: savings, mutual funds, stocks and bonds, retirement accounts (401K), etc. Most mortgage programs permit you to use a gift of money from parents or relatives and all that’s generally needed is a letter stating the money was in fact a gift.
