Don’t Make These Web Hosting Mistakes
Many people, especially newcomers, when they register their domain names, are convinced to sign up for a hosting account with the company that registered their domain name. That could be godaddy.com, yahoo.com or any number of other domain name registering companies. That’s really unfortunate, because the hosting services those people usually get don’t generally meet the needs of an online entreprenuer. Those hosting accounts just lack the functionality you really need to promote your business.
Here’s what happens – the domain name registering companies will make you an offer of a low level hosting plan. Since the customers that are registering the domain names are usually beginners, they aren’t aware of all the hosting choices that are readily available elsewhere. They think that just because the company they’re dealing with can register domain names, they must have the best hosting too.
To make a long story short, people that buy into the hosting that’s offered when they register their domains are usually disappointed once they get started with their new online business. Although they got what seemed like a low price, they’ll find out later, when they compare it to other offers, that it really wasn’t such a good deal.
But that’s only part of the problem. As they become more and more involved in running their new online business, they discover that there may be some special software that they want to run on their website. Perhaps it’s a shopping cart or maybe a content management system. When they look at the requirements of the software and compare those requirements to their hosting account, they’ll see that their hosting account won’t support the new software. You see, most marketing related software will use PHP or mySQL databases. If your web hosting account doesn’t support PHP and mySQL, you’re just out of luck.
Of course, these customers can go back to their hosting provider, who will explain to them that the features required for support of the new software are available to them, but they’ll have to ‘upgrade’ their hosting account. And the upgrade isn’t free, by the way. Their original hosting may have cost only $7.95 a month, but the new, upgraded hosting will cost them $25 or $30 a month. Now, all of the sudden, that great hosting deal doesn’t seem so great anymore.
Don’t waste your time and money with ‘bargain’ web hosting that won’t do the job.
Another mistake is trying to run your business with free hosting. First of all, if you’re looking for free web hosting because you’re not willing to spend a small amount of money for your own web hosting account, you might as well just give up right now. If you want to do everything for free, you’re not looking for a real business, you’re looking for a hobby.
Usually, when you go with free hosting, your website URL will end up being something like “freehosting.megacities.com/18987/~parkavenue/1793” If your only interest is in having a place on the web to display your family photos, maybe the free hosting is right for you. But if you’re trying to run a business, the free hosting can be a big handicap. For one thing, the URL doesn’t look very professional.
And the free hosting companies tend to display their own advertising banners on the pages of your website. How does that look to your potential customers? Just imagine that if you’re trying to operate a family oriented business and when prospects visit your website, banners advertising “Adult Chat Rooms” are on your pages.
Types of web hosting – Primarily, there are 2 different types of web hosting. One is Microsoft Windows based and the other is Linux/Unix based. My personal recommendation is to stay away from the Windows based hosting. I’ve had friends that went with Windows hosting, and then later found out that much of the software they wanted to run wasn’t compatible with the Windows server. Most all web based software that is used for marketing purposes is designed to run on Linux servers, so I wouldn’t recommend anything other than Linux based hosting.
Now that we’ve established the need for Linux based hosting and that you shouldn’t get hosting from the same place you registered your domain, the question is – Where do you get hosting?
I’m going to let you in on a little secret – all those banner ads and email messages you probably see pitching hosting deals – IGNORE THEM. The absolute best hosting I’ve seen is available at dirt cheap prices on Ebay. Yes, Ebay, the online auction.
Just go to ebay.com and search for “web hosting reseller” By getting a reseller’s hosting account, you’ll get all the hosting you’ll ever need. Here’s how it works – A reseller’s hosting account gives you the ability to sell hosting accounts to other people. One of the benefits of a reseller account is that you can usually host an unlimited number of domains.
Right now you may be thinking this isn’t for you because you’re not interested in selling hosting to other people. You just want hosting for your own business. That’s OK, you don’t need to sell hosting with the reseller’s account. You can just use it for yourself. You can use it to host the new domain that you recently registered and then, later on, if you register more domain names, you can host those also – without paying any more money for hosting.
I bought a hosting reseller’s account on eBay about 3 years ago. It’s full featured, reliable, and the service and support is great. I pay $139 a year and I currently have about 95 domains hosted. Do the math – that works out to a little over a dollar per year for hosting that has everything I need. I think that’s a pretty good deal.
If you don’t want to get a reseller’s account, you can get by even cheaper. I have another hosting account I bought at eBay that only hosts a single domain, but it only costs 75 cents a month. This 75 cent account supports PHP, mySQL, has unlimited space and bandwidth, unlimited email accounts and just about everything else you could think of.
I strongly recommend that you check out the hosting offers on eBay before you make any other commitments. Here are the features you want to make sure your hosting has –
1) Linux based web server
2) CPANEL admin control. This is the web based admin where you can check traffic stats, setup mySQL databases, setup email accounts and a whole lot more
3) Fantastico – This is an installation aid that’s really handy to have. It allows you to automatically install several high powered software applications with just a single mouse click. Want a WordPress blog? Click and you have it, ready to roll. Want an online forum – same deal, click and it’s there. Catalog and shopping cart – You guessed it, click and you’ll have it.
It goes without saying that you should check the seller’s feedback on eBay before you make any commitment. See what other customers have to say about the service. You want to make sure you’re dealing with someone that’s reputable.
How to Build an E-Commerce Website From Scratch in 8 Easy Steps
The unfortunate onset of the Covid-19 pandemic had resulted in lockdowns and travel restrictions that are being enforced worldwide to curb the spread of the disease. Owing to this, many people all over the world have become less mobile and doing their physical shopping to meet their needs has become difficult. Hence, shopping online has become popular worldwide over the prevailing pandemic period and is expected to increase even after the pandemic is over.
It follows that many e-commerce websites have been set up to capitalize on this growing trend. As a result, the growth of e-commerce business has outstripped that of the traditional ‘brick and mortar’ businesses many times over in recent times. In fact, many of these traditional businesses, even the more established ones, have to take their businesses online in order to survive. However, many smaller ones face stiff competition from e-commerce businesses and those that were unsustainable had unfortunately closed down.
The success of e-commerce businesses has been so impactful that many individuals have started selling online using social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram or Tik Tok. But the more enterprising ones are looking to dive into e-commerce in a bigger way instead of just using the social media platform. But first, to start an e-commerce business, it’s necessary to build an e-commerce website for a start.
Fortunately, there is a structured process in building an e-commerce website. Though a website developer is normally engaged in such a task, having some relevant knowledge could also help you in building a website for your online business.
Simply follow these 8 easy steps to build an e-commerce website from scratch:
1. Decide on the product niche for your store
When you search the Internet, you would have come across many e-commerce websites selling a variety of products. However, there are also many similar websites focusing on selling a specific line of products or services such as apparel, pet accessories, fashion wears, shoes or travel packages. Besides, there are some other e-commerce websites that sell many different products such as smartphones, cameras, home appliances, household items, sports and health items, lamps, laptops, books, and so forth. The latter is something similar to a hypermarket where you can find almost any stuff – you name it, they have it.
For a start, it’s significant to decide on the niche or type of services you wish to sell or provide on your website. In your decision, you need to find out the local demand for certain products relating to the niche or certain high-demand services you are interested in. Be mindful that buyers would normally prefer to buy products or obtain services from a local vendor whether online or offline. The local vendor would usually provide easy payment methods, faster deliveries, and faster replacements in case of the wrong or defective items.
2. Decide on your business model
As a prospective e-commerce business entrepreneur, you should first decide on your business model that best suits your need and budget. You can either sell your products solely on your online store, or you can sell your products on marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, etc. If you decide on the latter, there is no need for you to build your own website. All you need to do is to sign-up for an account and list your products at its marketplace and start selling. You can also choose to sell your products on both the platforms in parallel.
3. Decide on a domain name for your business
If you have decided your business model to be an e-commerce online store as well as having chosen the niche and the range of products to sell or the type of services you wish to provide, you need to buy a domain name from any web hosting company such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, Hostgator, etc. Make sure that the domain’s hyperlink is “https” which ensures data security over the network. It’s preferable to choose a domain name that is closely related to the product niche or services you’ve chosen. For instance, if you choose to sell only pet accessories, get a domain like ‘petaccessories.com’ or ‘petaccessories.net’ depending on which is available. The domain name is also considered as your business name and should be easy to remember by your target audience. A domain provides a brand to your business and makes it easy for your audience to associate it with each other.
The hosting of the domain is easily done with the help of the web hosting company’s support team.
4. Choose an e-commerce platform
There is a multitude of e-commerce platforms on the Internet nowadays, such as Square Online, Weebly, Big Cartel, Constant Contact, BigCommerce, Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, WooCommerce, and more. Some comes with a free plan while some comes with a free trial but for a limited period. Choose one that best suits your budget and requirement. Also, you need to make sure that the platform you chose is optimized for mobile phone usability to take advantage of the accelerated growth of smartphone usage worldwide. The online e-commerce platform can easily help you build your website in a couple of simple steps.
5. Set-up your e-commerce store
Your e-commerce website is your online store, and it needs an appropriate theme to represent your brand. You have to set it up properly so as to ensure that your potential customers will have a good browsing experience in terms of fast loading speed, navigability, user-friendly, etc. Your website should contain accurate details on your products or services, quality images, good descriptions and prices as well as options for customers to leave reviews and star ratings. All this should be included in your product page for the viewing of prospective customers so that they buy based on an informed decision and not to mislead them into buying in any way. You must make your website and its web pages eye-catching as it’s your brands’ representation to your online customers.
Besides, you need to include pages on your website with respect to About Us, Contact Us, Return Policy, Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, Shipping Information and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). These are very important in order to build trust with your customers where they will feel confident to part their money in exchange for your products.
6. Set-up payment gateway
For your online store, you must have a few payment options in place for your customers. Most e-commerce store builder platforms already have functions to allow you to easily set up the payment gateway. The customer should have options to make payments via PayPal, credit card, debit card, online wallets, Internet banking, etc.
7. Secure your website by installing an SSL certificate
For all websites that transfer data online, especially relating to payment, you must ensure that the network connection is protected by a Secured Security Layer (SSL). The SSL certificate keeps your website secure from website hackers and will help to build trust among your customers.
8. Choose your shipping partner
When you start selling products on your e-commerce website, you need to ship the products to your customers using shipping companies. You must choose those reliable ones that have good track records in fulfilling shipments within agreed durations and at the lowest available shipping cost, so that you can give your customers the best deal as well as maximize your profit.
There you have it, the 8 easy steps in building an e-commerce website from scratch and start selling your products or services online.
CACOL, CLO Tackles APC, Judiciary, INEC Over Supreme Court Judgment on Bayelsa
Executive Chairman, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, Comrade Debo Adediran, on Friday in Lagos, took the ruling All Progressives Party, APC, the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to the cleaners, over the judgment delivered by the supreme court on the governorship election in Bayelsa state.
Recall that The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Douye Diri, as the winner of the Bayelsa governorship election.
The Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock over Supreme Court ruling nullifying the election of its candidate, David Lyon as the Governor-elect for the state.
The Supreme Court today ruled that Lyon’s deputy Ereminyor submitted forged documents which disqualified the joint ticket and nomination and urged INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to them and reissue same to the next party with the require constitutional spread.
Doifie Buokoribo, the state APC Publicity Secretary, said the party was shocked at the development. “It is a shocking one but one thing that is clear is that the Dickson’s administration must leave tomorrow, there is no room for elongation of tenure not even for one minute.
“It is clear that only APC met the required spread as we won convincingly in five out of the eight Local Government Areas (LGAs), so without that spread I do not see how PDP can make it, certainly the Speaker of the state House of Assembly would be sworn in as Acting Governor.
“Those of them celebrating in the PDP camp are doing so in ignorance,” Buokoribo said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before news of the judgement filtered into town, APC faithful were in high spirit preparing for the governor-elect inauguration on Friday.
But, chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, told journalists in Abuja that by the virtue of the Supreme Court’s judgment which disqualified APC candidates from the election, the total number of vote cast now stands at 146,999 and the candidate of the PDP scored 143,172 with geographical spread.
However, speaking with our correspondent on the outcome of the judgment, Debo stated that the Supreme Court does not care whose ox is gored, since APC violated the INEC rules and regulations on the fielding of aspirant.
The CACOL boss described APC as the victim of its arrogant for failing to set-up a screening committee to carry out due diligence check on the governorship aspirant in Bayelsa state before wasting financial and other resources to sponsor the election, was declared in favour of the PDP aspirant by the apex court.
He also took on the election regulatory body for failing to cross-check and be sure that the personal details, like names, qualifications and other information supplied by the APC governorship aspirant were correct, before allowing him to contest the election.
The CACOL boss wondered why Mrs Mary Peter-Odili, wife of the former governor of Rivers state was made the head of the 5-man justices that delivered the judgment.
His words: “Mrs Peter Odili is alleged to be sympathetic the PDP and should have been allowed to head the team, though the team of justices delivered a sound judgment, without minding whose ox is gored”.
On his part, Comrade Bakare Kenny, chairman, Lagos state chapter of Civil Liberties Organization, CLO said the political issue in Bayelsa state is a critical one, where politicians in Nigeria play politics like games,
He stated that once the supreme court delivered judgment in favour of the PDP governorship aspirant, the law must be followed and the man sworn in, in order to avoid anarchy.
Why Digital Marketing Fails and How to Set It Up Right From the Very Beginning:
(1) Most Digital Marketers fall flat for a few reasons: ·
• Lack of Knowledge of How Digital Marketing functions and it’s an immense liability to inspect in light of the fact that the Digital World is blasting new sorts of social medias, for example, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, site, associate connections and most are confused to realize how to contribute their brief period, cash and endeavors and energy simply like tending a productive plant or tree and begin yielding fruitful outcomes.
• Unable to comprehend the complexities of Email Marketing, remain stately in their business approach, locate their correct crowd and how to reliably pull in clients in the drawn out premise.
• Unable to locate their own voice or brand or specialty and more forward in the correct ways and lead themselves.
• Unable to know how bringing in cash regardless of quite a while of endeavors and not realize how to sanction their courses and put in right endeavors the correct way.
• Do a greater amount of what works, for example, construct your own site and making a heavenly or holy investment in facilitating their site yearly with facilitating administrations and purchase their own domain space with facilitating administrations.
• I for one utilize and suggest Blue Host administrations with Word Press. Join here. Snap here for Blue Host Services. ·
• Lack of information on Sales Psychology and carry guests/visitors to your site without a verbal exchange and adopt a business – minded strategy.
(2) My recommendation to all the beginners who are keen on building their own website in the case of selling items, for example, beautifying cosmetic products or agents, kitchen apparatuses, books, Art/ Craft services or products, electronic devices or administrations, for example, online classes or instructional exercises, workmanship administrations, counseling administrations or whatever may be, I propose the accompanying four (4) introductory advances:
I. Build your own website without any preparation utilizing WordPress and keep a diary of your Life Vision.
II. The main heavenly speculation or Holy Investment here is a couple of dollars or in your own nations’ monetary forms, pay the facilitating administrations per annum or whichever plan you pick.
III. I firmly suggest Blue Host Service as your blessed and trained venture to purchase your space name (domain name) and for web facilitating administrations (web hosting services). With Blue Host you can both buy your domain name and have web hosting services which you pay either per annum or for a couple of years depending on your choice and the plan of purchase.
Snap here to buy in to Blue Host.
IV. On the other hand, the individuals who are flighty disapproved right now on their sacred venture and holy investment to Blue Host, I recommend utilizing a free facilitating administration and webhosting services for example, Infinity.net as another option, choices to get this show on the road, however it might not have all the highlights of a paid Blue Host area and administrations facilities. At the point when you purchase a space name or domain name, ensure it’s a SEO (Search Engine Optimization ) friendly catchphrase and for your drawn out accomplishment in money related opportunity, I strongly suggest utilizing the expansion website (model: ano1products.com as opposed to others, for example,.net, or something like that). Kindly opt for dot com Domain name rather than other domain names such as net or any. By and by, I emphatically propose that you have your own site whether your venture time is only a couple of hours for automated revenue or full time salary with Blue Host space and administrations since they are the best as my teacher says and you can autonomously investigate all alone also to check my affection to Blue Host. The best way to begin is to claim your own site and utilize a paid facilitating administration, for example, Blue Host which will be your solitary Holy Investment per annum.
I wish you all the best in signing up with WordPress and Blue Host Domain Services to get the foundational start to own your own website and take a step forward towards Financial Freedom. The tutorials on how to get started with WordPress and do the Web hosting services, please use YouTube tutorials or there are plenty of online Platform such as Udemy Online Training Platform. Some of the courses on Udemy are free and most of them paid and make you of all the free resources everywhere and GET Started.
