Finance
Eight Pitfalls To Avoid When Outsourcing Software Development Overseas
The benefits of outsourcing software development overseas are widely recognized. Gaining access to software developers trained in the latest technologies can be very difficult, and international outsourcing gives companies a much bigger talent pool from which to choose.
Not only does international outsourcing offer companies greater access to highly skilled individuals with in-demand technical talent, but it also provides the opportunity for companies to save money. Eliminating the costs and risks associated with increasing the number of full time employees (FTEs) may be a matter of survival for new business ventures operating with lean budgets and/or high start-up costs.
8 Things to Avoid When Outsourcing Software Development Abroad
Recognizing the many benefits of outsourcing software development overseas, it is important to keep in mind that it is not always a smooth and easy process. There are some potential pitfalls to be aware of before deciding to outsource. Follow along for more information about things to avoid if you are considering international outsourcing.
- Language Barriers – Depending on the location that you choose for international outsourcing, sometimes language barriers can be a real issue. Determining and communicating technical specifications can often be difficult even when speaking the same language. Before choosing an international outsourcing company, make sure that there are not any language barriers that could pose difficulty.
- Cultural Differences – As a U.S.-based company, you are familiar with major U.S. holidays and the way these events may impact a typical work calendar. Depending on the location of your international outsourcing, there will likely be entirely new holidays and other cultural differences around what defines “a standard work week” that may impact project deadlines and overall productivity.
- Major Time Zone Differences – Major time zone differences can be a major challenge if you are outsourcing software development work that requires collaboration with U.S. team members. Many companies engaged in agile development with scrum, for example, may benefit best with employees located in the same or a similar time zone. While countries like India and China are situated in far-away time zones that make every day work collaboration very difficult, nearshore locations in places like Costa Rica may provide a better outsourcing solution.
- Danger of Distance – You know the old saying “out of sight, out of mind.” When it comes to outsourcing software development, this phrase sometimes rings true. There is a risk to having a team of software developers situated in a faraway location. Not only is it possible for you to forget that the offshore help is there, and to underutilize this resource, but distance can make regular communication, including project status updates more challenging.
- Technical Infrastructure – Though your internet access may be mostly seamless at your U.S. office location, many regions of the world have a much more unstable technical infrastructure. This may include frequent power outages and difficulty obtaining consistent internet access. Before outsourcing software development overseas, make sure the location you are choosing provides a sound technical infrastructure.
- Employee Turnover – Whether you are outsourcing software development to a U.S. company or to an overseas firm, it is important to ask about employee turnover. Software Development outsourcing is best done by firms that have strong employee engagement and low turnover. Not only will your work be more likely completed in a timely manner, but the quality of your code will also be better.
- Safety Issues – It is very important to consider safety issues in whatever country you are considering for international outsourcing. This is important for a number of reasons. Most obviously, safety concerns will impact the local employees that are working on your projects. Safety concerns may also impact whether you or a member of your team is able to visit your offshore software developers. Factors like domestic, regional and international conflict, societal security and militarization are all important to consider as you choose an offshore partner.
- Quality of Code – If you are a company considering outsourcing software development, you are likely concerned about the quality of the work you will receive. You do not want to try to save money by outsourcing, only to have to spend more when your onshore team has to spend hours reworking buggy code. Work with companies that hire top technical talent and ask about certifications like those offered by Microsoft.
Outsourcing software development overseas makes a lot of sense for many businesses. If you are located in a region of the U.S. with a lack of technical talent, outsourcing can give you access to outstanding software developers. You may also find that international outsourcing helps you save money while becoming more efficient.
As with any new venture, it is important to ask the right questions before you begin so that your experience with international outsourcing is as positive and productive as possible.
Finance
How to Get a VA Home Loan – Who Is Eligible?
There are different classifications of people that qualify for a VA Home Loan. The classifications are:
- Current active members of the Guard or Reserves
- Discharged members of the Guard or Reserves
- Active duty military
- Regular military discharged veterans
Individuals that are current active members of the Guard or Reserves need to request from their commanding officer a statement of service. The commanding officer needs to date and sign the statement and it should be prepared on official military letterhead. The following information will need to appear on the letter:
- Your full name
- Your Social Security Number
- Enlistment date of Guard or Reserve Duty
- Must designate “active” and not currently a part of an inactive or control group.
Discharged members of the Guard or Reserves can supply a copy of the report of separation as well as a copy of the record of service. An alternative is to complete NGB Form 22 or points statement. If you choose to use the points statement then it must indicate that you participated in duty for at least 6 years and you received an honorable discharge.
For those individuals that are currently full time active in the military a signed statement of service from the commanding officer is required. This letter must appear on official military letterhead and include the following information:
- Your full name
- Your birth date
- Your Social Security number and/or your service number
- The date in which you enlisted
- Your current duty status
- Must indicate that you have “No Time Lost.” (NOTE: if you have lost time, the time must be listed)
- For those currently serving in the national guard or the reserves you must indicate if you currently served under title 10 or title 32
People that were former Regular Military and have received their discharge must provide a copy of form DD214. This form can be downloaded from the following site: http://www.archives.gov
Finance
Microsoft Dynamics AX-GP-NAV-CRM: Trends & International Recommendations
Microsoft Dynamics project – or formerly referred as Project Green should unify and modulate all Microsoft Business Solutions ERP applications: Microsoft Great Plains/Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Navision (former Attain) Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Microsoft (Navision) Axapta/Microsoft Dynamics AX. The challenge of unification probably will result in quality change for the unified interface, such as Web/Business portal/Microsoft Outlook & MS Office integration, Deployment of new technologies, such as Microsoft Sharepoint with workflow automation. Plus the development platform for Microsoft Dynamics products should shift from proprietary tools, such as Microsoft Dexterity, C/SIDE, MorphX (no confirmation for Axapta yet – but we guess it should follow) to C# and VB.Net with VisualStudio. In this small article we will try to orient IT managers in Microsoft Business Solutions MRP products selection for international and regional markets.
o Microsoft Dynamics GP. The regional markets for Great Plains 9.0 and following Microsoft Dynamics GP 10.0 version will narrow: United States, United Kingdom, Canada: both English and French speaking, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and other English speaking countries in Asia, Africa and Worldwide, plus Spanish Speaking Latin America. Microsoft Dynamics GP 10 will not be available for Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland – the last version localized for these European countries will be 9.0 – June 2006
o Microsoft Dynamics NAV. Currently Navision has very good presence in Europe, including East Europe: Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Slovakia. Microsoft also localized Navision for new markets, where it just moved in: Brazil for example – it was interesting development in Brazil – first Microsoft probed Solomon, then Microsoft Great Plains 7.5 and in 2004 replaced it with localized Navision
o Microsoft Dynamics AX. Microsoft Axapta, opposite to Navision or Great Plains where market shares are gained/divided and competition is based on renovations and product improvements, Axapta has great potential yet to be deployed, coming from its modern and very futuristic system design and architecture. Being targeted to upper mid-market and corporate clients Axapta shows very good progress on emerging markets: in Russia for example the number of Axapta installation is similar and comparable with the number of Navision installations. Plus, in 2005 large number of Microsoft Business Solutions gold certified partners rushed into Axapta consulting arena – this is seen in the USA, UK, Australia and continental Europe. In Brazil currently MBS in local Portuguese Axapta launching mode – localized for Brazilian tax code
o Microsoft Dynamics CRM. Is planned as front CRM solution for the majority of Microsoft Dynamics ERP system: integration with Microsoft Dynamics GP is available for GP 7.5, 8.0, 9.0 and CRM 1.2 and 3.0, Microsoft Navision – through third party integrations, Axapta integration is planned. Microsoft has Microsoft CRM as worldwide product, so you should not have any doubts regarding your regional market.
o Competition. Oracle is on the way with Oracle Fusion project, aiming on Oracle Financials/Applications/E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, JDEdwards and potentially Siebel integration. SAP with the purchase of new mid and small market ERP: SAP Business One and Mendocino – for SAP R/3 is catching up
Finance
An Overview of IRS Tax Debt Forgiveness Programs
Did you know that the IRS has estimated that around a million Americans owe over $83 billion in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest? Now, the next question: If so many people owe money in back taxes, how is the IRS ever going to collect it from all those taxpayers? The truth is that the IRS cannot collect all those back taxes – and it is for this exact reason that they created the debt forgiveness programs. This article will explain what those programs are and the three main factors that oblige the IRS to forgive all or part of your existing tax debts.
What can make the IRS forgive your tax debts?
Statute of Limitations on IRS collection actions: Did you know that the IRS generally has only ten years to collect tax debts, after which they can no longer legally collect them from you? This method might sound great to long-suffering taxpayers. Basically, if the IRS can recover only X dollars as back taxes within that 10-year period, what if X+ 1 dollars are offered by you? How good is that deal for the IRS? And how is it for you?
Chapter 7 Bankruptcy: Most of the time, Chapter 7 bankruptcy can completely wipe out (discharge) the personal tax debts you owe. This means that the IRS won’t get anything for what could be several hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes. A bankruptcy can provide instant IRS debt relief.
Reasonable Collection Potential: If you don’t have any money to pay, would any kind of collection action benefit the IRS? You might owe hundreds or even thousands of dollars to the IRS, but so what? How about owing million dollars? There is no big difference if you don’t have any assets or money to pay. This is what the IRS terms as “Reasonable Collection Potential” (RCP) – an estimation of your worth. If your RCP is $0, and you don’t have any assets worth going after or you’re completely broke, then the IRS won’t be able to take anything from you.
IRS Tax Forgiveness
To summarize, choosing the right debt forgiveness program depends on the three factors mentioned above: 1) How much time the IRS have to collect; 2) how much money the IRS can collect; and 3) whether you can use bankruptcy to your benefit. Now, let’s discuss the various IRS tax debt forgiveness programs available.
IRS Uncollectible Status
If you are unemployed or on low income and if you have little to no assets or equity to repay the tax debt, you may be accorded the “Currently Not Collectible” status. CNC means that the IRS will stop any collection action and you don’t have to make any repayment until your situation improves, aside from addressing any ongoing underpayment situation. This status runs the clock, meaning that if you remain in CNC until the statute of limitations expires, your back taxes will no longer be owed to the IRS.
IRS Partial Payment Installment Agreements
If your RCP is very high for non-collectible status, then you qualify for the next-best solution – a Partial Payment Installment Agreement. Here, instead of nothing, you pay fractional monthly amounts to the IRS. Now, these fractional amounts won’t help in paying off your entire tax debt before the collection statute expires. And, similar to CNC, if the statute of limitations runs out, so does your obligation to pay the back tax debt.
Doubt as to Collectability Offer in Compromise
Three types of Offer in Compromise exist, but Doubt as to Collectability offers are the most common type used for tax debt forgiveness. The other two types of OICs are hardly ever used. This is based upon on your ability to pay the IRS, balanced against the IRS’s ability to collect. This is the main reason behind the request for several Offers in Compromise, whereby the negotiated amount can be paid in monthly installments.
