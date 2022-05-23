News
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
LONDON (AP) — A leading adviser to the World Health Organization described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as “a random event” that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Dr. David Heymann, who formerly headed WHO’s emergencies department, said the leading theory to explain the spread of the disease was sexual transmission among gay and bisexual men at two raves held in Spain and Belgium. Monkeypox has not previously triggered widespread outbreaks beyond Africa, where it is endemic in animals.
“We know monkeypox can spread when there is close contact with the lesions of someone who is infected, and it looks like sexual contact has now amplified that transmission,” said Heymann.
That marks a significant departure from the disease’s typical pattern of spread in central and western Africa, where people are mainly infected by animals like wild rodents and primates and outbreaks have not spilled across borders.
A German government report to lawmakers, obtained by the AP, said it expected to see further cases and that the risk of catching monkeypox “mainly appears to lie with sexual contacts among men.”
The four confirmed cases in Germany have been linked to exposure at “party events including on Gran Canaria and in Berlin, where sexual activity took place,” it said.
To date, WHO has recorded more than 90 cases of monkeypox in a dozen countries including Britain, Spain, Israel, France, Switzerland, the U.S. and Australia. On Monday, Denmark announced its first case, Portugal revised its total upwards to 37 and Italy reported one further infection.
Madrid’s senior health official said on Monday that the Spanish capital has recorded 30 confirmed cases so far. Enrique Ruiz Escudero said authorities are investigating possible links between a recent Gay Pride event in the Canary Islands, which drew some 80,000 people, and cases at a Madrid sauna.
Heymann chaired an urgent meeting of WHO’s advisory group on infectious disease threats on Friday to assess the ongoing epidemic and said there was no evidence to suggest that monkeypox might have mutated into a more infectious form.
Monkeypox typically causes fever, chills, rash, and lesions on the face or genitals. It can be spread through close contact with an infected person or their clothing or bedsheets, but sexual transmission has not yet been documented. Most people recover from the disease within several weeks without requiring hospitalization. Vaccines against smallpox, a related disease, are also effective in preventing monkeypox and some antiviral drugs are being developed.
In recent years, the disease has been fatal in up to 6% of infections, but no deaths have been reported among the current cases. WHO said confirmed cases have so far been the less severe West African group of monkeypox viruses and appeared to be linked to a virus that was first detected in exported cases from Nigeria to Britain, Israel and Singapore in 2018-2019.
The U.N. agency said the outbreak is “a highly unusual event” and said the fact that cases are being seen in so many different countries suggests the disease may have been silently spreading for some time. The agency’s Europe director warned that as summer begins across the continent, mass gatherings, festivals and parties could accelerate the spread of monkeypox.
Other scientists have pointed out that it will be difficult to disentangle whether it is sex itself or the close contact related to sex that has driven the recent spread of monkeypox across Europe.
“By nature, sexual activity involves intimate contact, which one would expect to increase the likelihood of transmission, whatever a person’s sexual orientation and irrespective of the mode of transmission,” said Mike Skinner, a virologist at Imperial College London.
On Sunday, the chief medical adviser of Britain’s Health Security Agency, Dr. Susan Hopkins, said she expected more monkeypox cases to be identified in the country “on a daily basis.”
U.K. officials have said “a notable proportion” of the cases in Britain and Europe have been in young men with no history of travel to Africa and who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men. Authorities in Portugal and Spain also said their cases were in men who mostly had sex with other men and whose infections were picked up when they sought help for lesions at sexual health clinics.
Heymann, who is also a professor of infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the monkeypox outbreak was likely a random event that might be traceable to a single infection.
“It’s very possible there was somebody who got infected, developed lesions on the genitals, hands or somewhere else, and then spread it to others when there was sexual or close, physical contact,” Heymann hypothesized. “And then there were these international events that seeded the outbreak around the world, into the U.S. and other European countries.”
He emphasized that the disease was unlikely to trigger widespread transmission.
“This is not COVID,” he said. “We need to slow it down, but it does not spread in the air and we have vaccines to protect against it.” Heymann said studies should be conducted rapidly to determine if monkeypox could be spread by people without symptoms and that populations at risk of the disease should take precautions to protect themselves.
____
Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, and Frank Jordans and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, contributed to this report.
News
Who Killed Sara Season 3 Ending Explained
The watchers of Who Killed Sara, Guess what! The wait is over now. You have had so many questions since season 1 started. The show has gained all the popularity it has needed since day 1. Started as a simple question, who killed Sara? It Has taken a lot of unexpected turns over time.
The empty grave of Sara also left everyone with another question: Is she dead?
A Little About The Show
The premise intrigues me. You’re interested in finding out who killed her. The murder mystery Who Killed Sara is set in Mexico. Jose Ignacio Valenzuela is the show’s creator. Alex, an ex-convict, is the central character in the novel. He was convicted of the murder of her sister, Sara, ten years ago. Alex had no reason to kill her sister, so he was determined to learn the truth about her sister’s killings when he was released from prison.
Many unexpected twists and turns occur during the process of revealing the truth. When Alex discovered his sister’s diary, he detoured from the investigation to visit her doctor to learn more about her, and an even more unexpected gospel arrived.
Who Killed Sara was originally written in Spanish. The show began as a television show before being moved to Ott. Netflix has already broadcast two seasons of the show. Netflix premiered the third and final season on May 18, 2022. The murder mystery was finally solved.
Is Sara Dead?
The empty grave brought out a lot of questions about Sara’s death. And in season 3, we learned that yes, Sara is dead, but the way she died is the actual mystery of her murder.
So, Who Murdered Sara?
The truth is that Sara killed herself.
After her parachute incident, she didn’t die. She was brutally injured and taken to Medusa, where horrifying experiments were done on her. It turned out that Dr.Reinaldo was trying to make a cure for homosexuality and schizophrenia. So, being sick of an experimental subject, Sara took her own life with a knife.
What Happened At The End?
Sara was a really easy subject for them to experiment on because of her mental condition. Nicandro knew about her condition and was a part of the Medusa Project (now this makes a lot of sense). Also, we got to know that Sara was one month pregnant when the parachute incident happened and gave birth to a daughter (Lucia) at Medusa.
Sara was not the only one who suffered the terror of this imbecile experiment. Dr. Reinaldo’s daughter and Chema were one of the subjects too. The doctor created the project to find a cure for her daughter, and although Chema confessed to the murders he didn’t do, he ended up at the faculty.
Cesar made amends with Alex, and they both put questions to Tonya. Tonya revealed the truth about Sara’s grave and Dr. Reinaldo’s. Knowing the truth about her sister, Alex was filled with rage, and he wanted revenge. He opened fire at the center and, in the end, killed the doctor with the same instrument used on Sara. Also, Cesar blamed the chema on himself, letting him be a free man.
The post Who Killed Sara Season 3 Ending Explained appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Post Office Fixed Deposit: Post Office FD heavy on these banks, know how much interest is getting on which bank
Post Office Fixed Deposit: Post Office FD heavy on these banks, know how much interest is getting on which bank
Most of the people of the country have maximum faith in the post office scheme. Actually, the Government of India claims the security of its scheme. Let us tell you that, even after the recent increase in the repo rate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), its effect is being seen on the big banks of the country.
Interest rate offer on FD of post office and other banks
Most of the people are always worried about investing in post office FD and bank FD. The interest rate is given by the bank to the customers on the FD for a period of 1 year.
For your information, let us tell you that State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda (Bank of Baroda), HDFC Bank (HDFC Bank) etc. including post office also have more on FD. Interest rate is being offered which is something like this.
State Bank of India (SBI) has an interest rate of 5.10 percent on FD fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore with a time period of 1 year. Similarly, in ICICI Bank, an interest of about 5.10 percent is offered on FDs of less than 2 crores in a period of 1 year. Interest is offered in the same way in all other banks as well.
Invest in Post Office FD
In most of the post office schemes, customers get good returns. For this reason, people are also associated in more numbers in its scheme. If we talk about the return on investment in the post office FD scheme, then customers are given a good return of up to 5.5 percent on investment up to 1 year.
Not only this, you can easily open a post office FD even with an investment of Rs 1000 in the post office. In which you get an interest of up to 6.70 percent on FD up to 5 years.
The post Post Office Fixed Deposit: Post Office FD heavy on these banks, know how much interest is getting on which bank appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Dual Ending Explained
Have you watched Dual, the American fiction sci-fi thriller? Do you want to know the ending properly? Well, guess what? We are here to give you a detailed explanation of the film’s ending.
But before reading, we would like to give you a disclaimer that the article consists of SPOILERS, so be prepared before reading.
Ending Explanation
Riley Stearns, written and directed by Dual, is the latest sci-fi film released on 22 January 2022. *Spoiler alert* for further reading. The ending of the film shows that the clone of Sarah slaughters the original Sarah. Yes, you read that right. The clone slaughters the original, surprising right! In return for the slaughter, she got an existence awarded, which is not worth living because she is always reminded that she is living someone else’s life, not hers.
When you watch the movie, things become predictable that the original Sarah will survive. Still, the grim reality hits at the end, bringing people into gasping shock because no one expected such an ending. Stearns has played with the audience’s minds with such an unpredictable ending, who thought that movie was way too predictable.
Both versions of Sarah initially decide not to fight and opt to go to the forest together. But amidst the trek, when the clone looks at the original Sarah, the real Sarah understands that society isn’t made for both of them, and a showdown occurs, but then the end unusually takes place as the camera cuts off before we see anything but making it clear that Sarah is is will die. Followed by clone Sarah leading real Sarah’s life.
About The Movie
The satirical sci-fi film follows a storyline where a woman named Sarah is an alcoholic who is in a relationship and not connected to her mother. One day she finds out that she has a terminal illness and thus decides to get a clone of herself so that after death, nobody misses her.
But she recovers from the 2% chance of dying and realizes that only one can stay on this earth, leading to a duel between them.
The Cast
The movie cast includes Karren Gillan as Sarah, Aaron Paul as Trent, and Theo James as Robert Michaels. Apart from these talents, the movie includes other renowned faces like Jesse Eisenberg, Martha Kelly, Beulah Koale, Elsa Helena Saisio, Andrei Alen, and many more.
Worth The Watch Or Not
After reading the article, you must be thinking of not watching the film, but let me tell you that even after reading, you should watch the film if you want to watch a heart-wrenching and twisted plot that does not follow the structure where the protagonist always survives.
And of course, you should watch it because you definitely would want to witness the duel that took place and led to such an ending; otherwise, how can the ending end. Reading can give you hints but seeing it will make you gasp and bring emotions. So watch it and witness the duel between the dual for yourself.
The post Dual Ending Explained appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Litecoin(LTC), the Next LUNA? Exchanges Worried!
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Scottish Doctor, John Beard had a Cure for Cancer 100 Years Ago!
Who Killed Sara Season 3 Ending Explained
Ways to Save Money on Your Automobile Insurance
Post Office Fixed Deposit: Post Office FD heavy on these banks, know how much interest is getting on which bank
LongHash Ventures Partners With Protocol Labs to Launch the Third LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohort
Dual Ending Explained
The Sociologic Of Political Silence: Explaining A Discourse In Jamaica’s Society
Factors Determining the Cost of Motorcycle Insurance
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼