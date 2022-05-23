Finance
Factors To Consider While Appointing A PPC Company
Marketing your business online is not a marathon to run, it’s actually easy in today’s digital world. Many of the business owners are well aware of the term PPC. But, still, there are some folks out there who are foggy on this particular term.
Basically, PPC stands for pay-per-click, a simple and effective marketing tactic to bring in more and more traffic by marketing your business, but in a dissimilar manner. Here, you actually have to pay to achieve that top level in the list of search engines and relevant websites. To grow your business, you have to do everything and put in your blood and sweat to reach that goal. For that, you need to hire a professional PPC firm.
Are you in a dilemma whether to hire or not? That’s fine! You are not alone who would have been feeling the same. If marketing campaigns are properly operated, this method is highly profitable and effective. So, you have to be sure before deciding whom you are going to partner with.
Below are some of the questions that you should ask:
Are they qualified enough?
Whenever you are searching for someone to get hold of your PPC activities, make sure they have necessary qualifications regarding digital marketing. The minimum requirement of yours to even consider a company for hiring should be certification in particular field as each pay-per-click platform has its own certification.
Suppose, they are committing to bring traffic to your site using Google Ads, so the person working to do so should have Google Ads certification.
What is their way to communicate with their customers?
Communication becomes extremely crucial when you are dealing with any service providers. The company you choose should keep all the issues and process transparent and up-to-date with all the processes and campaigns. If you want to go through PPC reports, you can ask for them anytime as they are quite easy to create.
While talking to a company, you get to know how they treat their clients and customers. Make sure you note down how they help you in solving your queries.
How much they cost for their services?
For a businessman, the price is always the first priority as he/she has to be in the budget to meet the business needs. When planning to hire a pay-per-click company, ask for their prices. In PPC management, there are only two costs – price to manage your PPC account and cost for search engine PPC. Ask them for hidden cost, if they have any and how often they are going to charge you.
What all projects they have worked on in past?
A smart business owner seeks for partners who are well sound with kind of work he/she does. Well, it is quite difficult to figure out that how well a company works without seeing a live campaign. Ask for some sample projects they have worked on recently. You can also talk to their clients for suggestions.
There are many companies that claim to be the best and provide you with excellent services. However, many of them fall short of the mark. Before you hire a PPC company like this, make sure you get all the answers to your questions.
Types of Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Customer relationship management (CRM) recognizes that customers are the core of a business and that a company’s success depends on effectively managing relationships with them. CRM focuses on building long-term and sustainable customer relationships that add value both for the costumer and the company.
CRM is business strategy to select and manage customers to optimize long-term value. CRM requires a customer-centric business philosophy and culture to support effective marketing, sales and services processes.
We distinguish among three major types of CRM activities:, analytical, and collaborative.
1. Operational CRM
Operational CRM is related to typical business functions involving customer services, order management, invoice/billing, and sales/marketing automation and management.
2. Analytical CRM
Analytical CRM involves activities that capture, store, extract, process, interpret, and report customer data to a user, who then analyzes them as needed.
3. Collaborative CRM
Collaborative CRM deals with all the necessary communication, coordination, and collaboration between vendors and customers.
Other classifications of CRM have been devised by the types of programs or by the services or product they offer.
The Evaluation Of CRM
In general, CRM is an approach recognizes that customers are the core of the business and that the company’s success depends on effectively managing relationships with them. It overlaps somewhat with the concept of relationship marketing, but not everything that could be called relationship marketing is in fact CRM. Customer relationship marketing is even broader, in that it includes a one-to-one relationship of customer and seller. To be a genuine one-to-one marketer, a company must be able and willing to change its behavior toward a specific costumer, based on what it knows about that customer. So, CRM is basically a simple idea: Treat different customers differently. It is based on the fact that no two customers are exactly the same.
Therefore, CRM involves much more than just sales and marketing, because a firm must be able to change how its products are configured or its service is delivered, based on the needs of individual customers. Smart companies have always encouraged the active participation of customers in the development of product, services, and solutions. For the most part, however, being customer-oriented has traditionally meant being oriented to the needs of the typical customer in the market- the average customer. In order to build enduring one-to-one relationships, a company must continuously interact with customers, individually. One reason so many firms are beginning to focus on CRM is that this kind of marketing can create high customer loyalty and, as a part of the process, help the firm’s profitability.
eCRM (electronic CRM)
CRM has been practiced manually by corporations for generations. However, since the mid-1990s. CRM has been enhanced by various types of information technologies. CRM technology is an evolutionary response to environmental changes, making use of new IT devices and tools. The term eCRM was coined in the mid- 1990s, when customers started using Web browsers, the Internet, and other electronic touch points (e-mail, POS terminal, call centers, and direct sales). The use of these technologies made customer service, as well as service to partners, much more effective and efficient than it was before the internet.
Through Internet technologies, data generated about customers can be easily fed into marketing, sales, and customer service applications and analysis. eCRM also includes online process applications such as segmentation and personalization. The success or failure of these efforts can now be measured and modified in real time, further elevating customer expectations. In a world connected by the Internet, eCRM has become a requirement for survival, not just a competitive advantage. eCRM covers a broad range of topics, tools, and methods, ranking from the proper design of digital products and services to pricing and loyalty programs.
This are three levels of eCRM:
1. Foundational services include the minimum necessary services such as Website responsiveness (e.g how quickly and accurately the service is provided ), site effectiveness, and order fulfillment.
2. Customer-centered services include order tracking, configuration and customization, and security/trust. These are the services that matter the most to customers.
3. Value-added services are extra services such as dynamic brokering, online auctions, and online training and education.
The Benefits a Business Gets by Using POS Software and Inventory Management
The core of hospitality or retail business, for that matter any trade, is the cash register. To make an enterprise run smoothly, it is vital to process every transaction and tender cash as efficiently as possible. A POS system is an application that allows a business to track sales as they happen. The system includes a range of hardware and software. E.g., an advanced Point of Sale software can come with inventory management.
By installing a POS software and removing the old manual cash register a shop can save a lot of money and resolve common issues like shrinkage. For a store that generates annual sales, the savings can be significant by utilising a POS system. When seen from an ROI point of view, the software pays for itself within two years, at the maximum.
In the case of small businesses, the expense makes sense because it automates labour intensive processes. This translates to fewer working hours and better productivity. For big conglomerates, the system is beneficial because it offers a finger on the pulse of business performance.
6 Merits of Point of Sale Software to a Retail Shop
- Managing Promotions
Coupons, promotions, and discounts are crucial to a retail store. They attract paying customers. A POS system can not only track discounts and markdowns automatically, but it can also manage and reconcile them for a short period. By managing special features, the software helps retain business.
- Better Control
It is common for a business to slack when the manager is not on the floor or premise. The customer service goes for a toss and efficiency is reduced. A retail management software offers managers to keep track of performance, sale volume and more even when they are not on the floor. This is made possible through the remote access feature. The feature can be used to login from any location and keep an eye on the store and, if needed, take action.
Whether travelling or taking an off, ensuring productivity is simpler with management solutions.
- Greater Efficiency
Instead of an employee double-checking inventory or reconciling the cash register with the sales, the software performs the action. It signifies that more workers are free to focus on tasks that generate revenue for the business. Furthermore, there are no human-errors in inventory or paperwork which intensifies efficiency.
- Precise Reports
Through a point of sale system one can compile and analyse sales data and conclude the following:
- How useful was an advertising or pricing policy?
- Which goods need to be ordered and in what amount?
- Which items are selling faster or offering a higher margin?
- What was the gross revenue and profit of a day, week, month or quarter?
All of the information can help predict future needs.
- Amplify Satisfaction
The number one reason customers get unhappy with a retail store is a long queue at the check-out. A point of sale software speeds up the process which heightens customer satisfaction. Moreover, the system can identify loyal customers and offer rewards using the data collected through credit or debit cards. The same information can also be appropriated for targeted incentives or adverts.
- Highly Scalable
Change is part of a business. It expands with time which makes its core processes more complex. A good management software comes with the ability to add more registers and computers when the need arises. An added advantage is that all the POS can be connected via the web and managed from one location.
3 Paybacks of Inventory Management Software
Managing inventory in a retail business is very challenging because the stock is always in flux and the demand of items keeps shifting. With inventory retail chain management software, the chore of tracking, handling and managing goods because simpler and easier. In the long run, the automated process helps save on time, money and a lot of headaches.
- More Profits
When an inventory system does the core business processes, the accuracy is improved. For example, with a single sale, the stock level is changed not just at the back end but on any other selling channel of the shop. Therefore, there is never a customer who leaves unsatisfied which reduces cost and increases profits.
- Lesser Shrinkage
The software tracks every SKU real-time using the receiving and selling feature. Thus, any pilfering or theft is easy to catch on. Also, ‘out of stock’ incidences are reduced. There is never too much stock lying on shelves and resulting in losses or vice versa there is never too little stock that leads to patrons returning empty handed.
- Automated Reordering
The system can be programmed to send a re-order request when an item falls to a pre-set stock level. The feature helps bypass stock-out cases. The same tool can be utilised to forecast demand and stop a reorder if there is already too much stock at the shop.
Building a Marketing Message for Cloud Solutions
If you are a company looking to market cloud computing services to your existing customers or to a new market, it’s critical that you develop a message that demonstrates your experience and provides value to your target market. This white paper will help you to develop your cloud computing message, distinguish yourself from your competition, and implement a long term lead nurturing strategy that will ultimately increase your ROI.
1 Developing Your Message
1.1 Assumptions
Back in 2009, Gartner predicted, “Cloud computing is the latest super-hyped concept in IT. Although cloud computing is about a very simple idea – consuming and/or delivering services from “the cloud,” there are many issues regarding types of cloud computing and scope of deployment that make the details not nearly so simple.”
Gartner’s predictions have been manifested in a 2012 market that is full of companies clamouring for cloud computing solutions. According to Holger Kisker for Forrester, “As of the end of last year, about 30% of companies from our Forrsights Software Survey, Q4 2011, were using some software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution; that number will grow to 45% by the end of 2012 and 60% by the end of 2013.”
Another area of growth is in the development of “hybrid” cloud solutions, where some data is maintained in a private data centre and other data is maintained in a public cloud, with communications passing between the two as needed. However, this optimal solution is still a work in progress. Doug Dinely of Info World cautions, “While a certain degree of hybrid cloud goodness is available today, more pieces must fall into place before we can think seriously of using a public cloud as a seamless extension of the data center.” “The trend and related technologies continue to evolve and change rapidly, and there is continuing confusion and misunderstanding as vendors increasingly hype ‘cloud’ as a marketing term,” said David Mitchell Smith, vice president and Gartner Fellow. Part of your role as a trusted partner is to explain to your potential customers what cloud computing can do, and what its limitations are.
Some vendors may have developed experience in this area, others may be jumping on the bandwagon. No matter where your company fits into that spectrum, it’s important to make some assumptions about your target market and determine how you are going to approach that market.
First, if you’re mainly targeting “white space”, or brand new accounts that you have not worked with before, you’ll have to spend a bit more time introducing yourself and your company to these potential new accounts. Our own research has shown that the “sweet spot” for leads that are most likely to be converted for contract cloud computing solutions is the mid-sized company, or 100-250 employee range.
Second, these new accounts may have no awareness of your brand or company whatsoever. You will need to build credibility and trust with them over time before they will replace their incumbent suppliers with your solution, no matter how great your solution is. This is why “buy-or-die” simply won’t work with cloud solutions. It has to be a long-term play, where you progress deals over the medium to long term.
Finally, you may also be entering a new geographic market, and while you may have success in your home country, your reputation in these expanded markets is less well known. Once you have a feel for the requirements of your target market, you can move on to developing your message.
1.2 Vanilla Noise
One of the biggest traps you can run into when you’re developing your cloud solutions message is providing overall blanket statements that do nothing to differentiate you from your competition. These “vanilla noise” statements simply blend into what your competition is saying, and your potential customers will simply gloss over them. Some of these statements could include:
“We Can Do All Things Cloud”
If you have no brand and you don’t establish a niche for yourself, your campaign is dead.
“We Have Proven X In A Different Country”
Demonstrate your expertise with local case studies and solutions for relevant industries.
“We Provide Y Total Solution”
This actually makes you sound inflexible and unwilling to provide customized, bite sized solutions.
Overly Complex Messaging
Remember to keep your messaging simple, clear, and relevant to your target audience.
1.3 Differentiation
The key to avoiding “vanilla noise” is to differentiate yourself from your competition. With some intensive work, this can actually be quite straightforward to achieve, but many companies fail to follow the path of differentiation, and end up being overlooked by potential clients.
First, establish your niche. What is it that you do differently than your competition? Do you serve a specific market, geographical location, or specialty area that is underserved by your competition? Why are you the best in your niche?
Second, you have to provide proof to back up your claims of competence. Develop relevant case studies that focus on a specific geographical location or industry. These case studies can be used to show prospective customers that you have a proven track record.
Third, refrain from a “big bang” mentality and trying to thrust a complete yet complex solution on potential customers. Begin with a “modular” approach that you can use to respond to specific customer needs, and ramp up to more complex solutions as your relationship grows.
1.4 Working your Message
Once you have an approach and message in place, your work isn’t done. Like any marketing strategy, your cloud services messaging plan must be tested, improved, and updated as your content changes over time.
1. Adapt your message over time. Test, adapt, re-test, and customize your message to changes in your industry.
2. Reinforce your message with content. Provide your customers with customized information that is specifically relevant to them so they feel that you are providing them with additional value.
3. Provide a financial message that is simple, direct, and demonstrable.
4. Create a path for your message to make its way from mid-management to C-level enterprise decision makers. Begin by making a pitch to mid-management, who would be implementing your solutions, but adapt your pitch to C-level executives who are more concerned with value and output. Targeting C-Level contacts in white space as a starting point is usually a recipe for failure.
Differentiating your message between the end users of your services and their C-level decision makers can be a make or break action. C-level officers may not have the technical understanding of how cloud computing systems function, and may be wary of hybrid or public cloud options. James Staten of Forrester Research writing for CIO.com notes, “Work with security and risk management professionals to understand what protections must be taken for what types of data so you can determine where applications can safely be deployed. Create and publish this as a policy for all application development professionals to help guide their use of cloud resources. Also, use this guide to set the SLAs for your private cloud, whether internal or hosted.”
1.5 Example – Mid-Size, Established Technology Company
One Cloud Solutions Client, a mid-sized technology company that operated mainly in the United States and did not have credentials in Cloud was developing a new focus on Cloud Services in the UK.
Its initial campaign results were poor, but the feedback that they received heavily influenced the development of a new messaging strategy. This strategy included adapting the messaging they had created for an IT audience and developing a completely new messaging strategy for a finance audience.
The results turned around dramatically and the campaign continued with great success.
1.6 Example – New, Well-Funded Company
Another Client, a new, well-funded company with significant credentials in India was planning to focus on the UK market. Their approach included a “big-bang” complete solutions package with a C-level pitch focus.
The initial results of this strategy were poor. The company revisited their messaging strategy and adapted their strategy somewhat, but their message was still perceived as “big-bang” by their mid-level management audience. The audience also felt that the company’s lack of credentials outside of India was a barrier. This resulted in an impression that was impossible to turn around and the marketing consultancy recommended to the Client that the campaign be discontinued until a more flexible offering could be developed.
2 A Marathon, Not a Sprint
The development of a high-quality effective messaging strategy is a long term activity, not something that is planned quickly, executed, and forgotten.
Holger Kisker for Forrester notes, “Cloud-based licensing is different from traditional on-premises licensing. The traditional software sales cycle is very linear (RFI, RFP, contract, maintenance, handoff to an internal sales rep) and very static (see figure above). End users buy a license, but there is no continuous conversation with that customer. Today, SaaS vendors need to stay in constant contact with customers – something best done through an automated system that provides benefits to developers and customers alike.”2
It is absolutely crucial that you develop credibility within your target market. You have to build trust over time through thought leadership, content marketing, case studies, and providing overall value no matter what the final contract is worth.
Like any marketing program, you need to have systems, processes, and programs in place to nurture leads and convert sales over the long term, such as a content marketing program and an advanced CRM system to track the performance of all of your campaigns.
You need to match appropriate marketing assets to the sales process. When IT sales leads are passed from one owner to another, there has to be a formal process in place to capture those leads and ensure they are not lost. Parties should pass ownership through formal sales engagement.
By ensuring that every lead has an owner at all times, constantly updating pipeline value and ROI, and by performing a win/loss analysis of each prospect, you can triple your ROI. Even halving the close rate on long term leads still triples the ROI.
3 Key Takeaways
According to Forrester research, “In 2012, cloud computing is ready for enterprise, but many enterprises aren’t ready for the cloud.” It is critical that companies like yours provide potential customers with the right information to make an informed decision about cloud computing services. To summarize the points made in this paper, here are a few key takeaways to help you improve your approach when it comes to messaging for cloud solutions:
• Remember: You are competing! Make a point to differentiate your company from your competition by focusing on a niche
• Make your solutions modular. Offer new clients a small engagement initially so they can build trust in you over time before making a larger commitment.
• If you are targeting white space, don’t only focus on C-Level contacts. Build messaging for both IT and Line-of-Business at mid-management level.
• Build a compelling message for the Finance department. Cloud can have a strong financial play.
• Focus campaigns on long-term conversion through content marketing and added value: think marathon, not sprint.
Customer Relationship Management
