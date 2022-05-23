Get More Clients Today – 10 Tips Setting Up YouTube For Business

Share Pin 0 Shares

YouTube is the second-largest search engine in the world after Google and ahead of Yahoo! Choose a YouTube channel Username that reflects your brand. Use this across all your social media, email signatures and marketing materials. Create content that contains your highest-converting keywords. This will help you stand out in your niche, improve your inbound (back-links) and Page Rank (PR) of your site. Like any tool, it’s worth taking time to learn video marketing so you can use it well to attract more business.

Top 10 Tips when setting up your YouTube videos for business:

1. Keywords in the TITLE

2. Keywords in the DESCRIPTION is uber-important for SEO along with plenty of well-written copy containing keywords (but no keyword-stuffing). Call-to-Action and Destination URL in the DESCRIPTION. Link to your Sales Page (convincer), subscription page or Order Now page, depending on desired results.

3. Use as many Keywords in TAGS as you can, as these categories influence results.

4. Insert ANNOTATIONS that include SEO-friendly keywords, call-to-action and URL.

5. Use auto-CAPTIONS that adds text help hearing impaired and reinforces your message (when we hear, see and read information we retain it more accurately)

6. Organise your videos into PLAYLISTS to make it easier to manage and direct new customers to helpful categories, such as by product type, niche topics, FAQs etc

7. Link YouTube account to your Facebook so it automatically updates plus integrate your social media accounts such as Twitter

8. Build Exposure fast by posting video replies on other top-ranking videos in your keyword niche. Send a link to the video out to your email list, encouraging your list subscribers to rate and comment (ask for their feedback) to improve SEO.

9. Build Back-links to rank higher. Add to your Blog, digg.com, delicious.com, Squidoo. Create an article describing the content of your video in Squidoo and use the video in the article. Then submit Squidoo article to Web 2.0 sites. Put on other video sharing sites such as Screencast, Viddler, Dailymotion, Metacafe, Google Video, Video.MSN.com

10. Use the INSIGHT tab in your YouTube channel to analyse viewer demographics etc

People search the web to consume INFORMATION so make sure you share useful, valuable information. “Tell don’t sell” in your YouTube videos. Be authentic and humorous so it’s interesting to watch and share. Smile! Be a bit animated!

Think about your ideal viewer or target customer and then imagine you are telling them (or a dear friend, if that makes you feel more comfortable in front of camera!) a story, case study, useful facts, advice or offering insights. Record client testimonials. Record FAQs for customers.

Convert viewers into subscribers or sales using a clear call to action such as: trackable URLs, vouchers, promotional coupon codes, phone numbers and subscriber offers as examples of how to generate tangible results from your YouTube videos. Research your niche on YouTube and Yahoo Answers to understand the current dialogue around your niche / topic. Find people who already use/like your product or service and start commenting on their videos and engaging with them.

Once you’ve got your YouTube channel online, start inviting your existing email list to rate and ask your subscribers to ‘like’ and leave comments on your videos, to improve likability and search ratings. Find the most-watched videos in your niche and add a Video Comment… increases your exposure to existing high volume of traffic! Keep updating and releasing new videos and adding Video Comments weekly. Add your videos to your company blog, newsletters etc to keep increasing views and traffic.

Remember to always share lots of free value, sharing advice, insights and demonstrating your expertise. YouTube, like most e-marketing commitments, is about turning strangers into friends and inspiring friends to become customers.