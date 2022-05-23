Finance
Get More Clients Today – 10 Tips Setting Up YouTube For Business
YouTube is the second-largest search engine in the world after Google and ahead of Yahoo! Choose a YouTube channel Username that reflects your brand. Use this across all your social media, email signatures and marketing materials. Create content that contains your highest-converting keywords. This will help you stand out in your niche, improve your inbound (back-links) and Page Rank (PR) of your site. Like any tool, it’s worth taking time to learn video marketing so you can use it well to attract more business.
Top 10 Tips when setting up your YouTube videos for business:
1. Keywords in the TITLE
2. Keywords in the DESCRIPTION is uber-important for SEO along with plenty of well-written copy containing keywords (but no keyword-stuffing). Call-to-Action and Destination URL in the DESCRIPTION. Link to your Sales Page (convincer), subscription page or Order Now page, depending on desired results.
3. Use as many Keywords in TAGS as you can, as these categories influence results.
4. Insert ANNOTATIONS that include SEO-friendly keywords, call-to-action and URL.
5. Use auto-CAPTIONS that adds text help hearing impaired and reinforces your message (when we hear, see and read information we retain it more accurately)
6. Organise your videos into PLAYLISTS to make it easier to manage and direct new customers to helpful categories, such as by product type, niche topics, FAQs etc
7. Link YouTube account to your Facebook so it automatically updates plus integrate your social media accounts such as Twitter
8. Build Exposure fast by posting video replies on other top-ranking videos in your keyword niche. Send a link to the video out to your email list, encouraging your list subscribers to rate and comment (ask for their feedback) to improve SEO.
9. Build Back-links to rank higher. Add to your Blog, digg.com, delicious.com, Squidoo. Create an article describing the content of your video in Squidoo and use the video in the article. Then submit Squidoo article to Web 2.0 sites. Put on other video sharing sites such as Screencast, Viddler, Dailymotion, Metacafe, Google Video, Video.MSN.com
10. Use the INSIGHT tab in your YouTube channel to analyse viewer demographics etc
People search the web to consume INFORMATION so make sure you share useful, valuable information. “Tell don’t sell” in your YouTube videos. Be authentic and humorous so it’s interesting to watch and share. Smile! Be a bit animated!
Think about your ideal viewer or target customer and then imagine you are telling them (or a dear friend, if that makes you feel more comfortable in front of camera!) a story, case study, useful facts, advice or offering insights. Record client testimonials. Record FAQs for customers.
Convert viewers into subscribers or sales using a clear call to action such as: trackable URLs, vouchers, promotional coupon codes, phone numbers and subscriber offers as examples of how to generate tangible results from your YouTube videos. Research your niche on YouTube and Yahoo Answers to understand the current dialogue around your niche / topic. Find people who already use/like your product or service and start commenting on their videos and engaging with them.
Once you’ve got your YouTube channel online, start inviting your existing email list to rate and ask your subscribers to ‘like’ and leave comments on your videos, to improve likability and search ratings. Find the most-watched videos in your niche and add a Video Comment… increases your exposure to existing high volume of traffic! Keep updating and releasing new videos and adding Video Comments weekly. Add your videos to your company blog, newsletters etc to keep increasing views and traffic.
Remember to always share lots of free value, sharing advice, insights and demonstrating your expertise. YouTube, like most e-marketing commitments, is about turning strangers into friends and inspiring friends to become customers.
Finance
What Is The Scope Of A Diploma In Medical Laboratory Technology?
Medical science is a huge arena that is jammed with diversified sections and options. When a person falls sick, the medical treatment is immediately initiated by a general physician. He physically examines him/her to understand the reason for the ailment. If the medical practitioner fails to understand the internal issues or the initial level of medication fails to respond, he suggests opting for laboratory tests to confirm the presence of a disease. After the accomplishment of proper investigation as per the suggestions, the doctor proceeds with the treatment or the patient goes to a specialized doctor for an advanced recovery.
Role of a Laboratory Technician
When a person seeks a proper health investigation, a lab technician can offer an appropriate help. The technician will extract the sample from the body of a patient, preserve it in a proper way to keep it away from the vulnerabilities of atmosphere and examine it for the proper analysis. This can be done accurately by a person who has secured a diploma in medical laboratory technology. This will enable the aspirant to accomplish the duties with expertise.
Laboratory Technician Course
The lab technician course syllabus includes blood banking, clinical biochemistry, general pharmacology, systematic medical microbiology, infection control, fine needle aspiration technique, storage and transportation of samples, managing special samples, basic pathology and diagnostic techniques, maintenance and cleaning of lab equipment, NABL training and quality control, material and supply chain management, and others. This curriculum will make the trainee aware of the important aspects of this field.
In order to accomplish the course, the minimum lab technician course eligibility is to pass class 12. This will allow the trainee to understand the course in a better manner. Apart from the eligibility, the affordability also plays an important role. Since the lab technician course fee is not skyrocketing, anyone can avail the dream of becoming a lab technician. The duration of this course is 2 years and will also give an opportunity to the aspirant to attend 6 months on-job training.
Job Description of a Laboratory Technician
A laboratory technician is a key person that is responsible to make the experience of extracting the sample from the body painless. The challenge is not only to extract the sample in a strategic manner but also to store it properly. This ensures the sample reaches the laboratory without getting sabotaged. After this, the sample is analyzed before preparing the report. This is a crucial step in any treatment process as this will act as a gateway to initiate a valid treatment process. The final step will be to writing the analysis as per the observation, which will assist the doctors as well as patients to understand the physical condition.
Finance
Practical Social Media Tips – The 7 Universal Laws of Social Marketing Success & Profit
Do you know how to use Social Media & Social Marketing for success in your business? You will when you read and use these 7 Universal Laws.
There are lots of differing opinions about how to be successful with Social Media and Social Marketing, and whether it is worth it at all. To that end, here are the 7 Universal Laws for Social Marketing Success & Profit.
The Law of Relationship – This Social Media thing is all based on relationship. Gone are the days when you could just throw up a website, get some traffic and make sales, all while hiding behind your computer. If those days were ever really here at all…Social marketing is based on the relationship you have with your followers, prospects and customers.
The Law of Connection – People are hungry for connection in all it’s forms. They are just as hungry to feel a part of something greater than themselves. This a very strong part of human nature.
The Law of 80/20 – I see people blow this one all the time and they don’t even know how much it is hurting them. On any Social Marketing site you want to be 80% social and 20% marketing. Remember, it is all about relationship and connection. Do the relationship and connection part, and you will be able to market in Social Media. Do it not, and you will be ignored.
The Law of Belief – There are still many people out there, some of them big name marketers who should know better, who say that they do not believe in Social Marketing. This is a case where it is sort of like gravity, it does not matter whether you believe in it or not for you to be effected by it.
The Law of Reach – If you want to extend your reach on the Internet, then Social Media is the place to be. By strategically using Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other Social Media sites you can greatly extend your reach so much farther than in traditional Internet Marketing.
The Law of Success – This arena is still very much the “wild west” and there is still time and room for you to be very successful at it in your niche. You can become a thought leader in your niche when you leverage Social Marketing properly.
The Law of Profit – There are those who still claim that you cannot profit in any way from Social Marketing or Social Media, much profit directly. I sure hope those folks continue to be my competition. And yours.
Finance
Medical Education in Russia
Medical education in Russia usually lasts 6 years for an undergraduate MD or MBBS. The curriculum for the first two years is the same at all Faculties. It includes preclinical and fundamental medical sciences that are the essential basis for any medical specialty. Medical specialization starts at the third year of studies; the curriculum includes propedeutics, biochemistry and pathology (pathological anatomy and pathological physiology) clinical and special subjects, depending on the orientation.
The principal feature of medical education in Russia for both the Faculties of curative medicine and pediatrics is the introduction of a new approach to the training of internists and pediatricians that implies a two-year continuing primary specialization, one year while at the institution and the other year after graduation. The nature of medical education in russia and its curriculum at these Faculties is designed to cover all the general medical education within five years.
During the third, fourth, and fifth years, students perform clinical work as nurses, feldshers, and clinical assistants. In the sixth year, medical students take their primary specialization in one of the following clinical subjects: Faculty of Curative Medicine (surgery, obstetrics, and gynecology) of Faculty of Pediatrics (pediatrics, including child infectious diseases, and pediatric surgery, including orthopedics). Sub specialization in clinical areas is not an option during the undergraduate program, as profound knowledge of the main clinical subjects is believed to be fundamental for adequate training of doctors.
After 6 years of medical education in Russia, students pass a state examination according to the curriculum, obtain a Doctor’s Diploma, and complete a one year internship in medical units under the supervision of specialists. Instruction in ophthalmology, otolaryngology, dietology, climatotherapy, endocrinology, clinical biochemistry, physiotherapy, and such aspects of surgery as oncology and neurosurgery is provided by the appropriate departments.
The instructional methodology in Russian medical schools includes lectures by the leading specialists and regular practical classes throughout the course of studies.
Training programs at medical schools in Russia are adjusted to the needs of population in accordance with health priorities. Thus, when in the 1950s the non-communicable diseases became a real health problem; these subjects were strengthened and introduced more widely into curricula. When the role of primary health care became more evident in the 1970s, medical education in Russia became adapted to this target-problem.
In Russian medical schools following the annual examinations at the end of the fourth and fifth years, senior students of all Faculties usually spend the breaks between semesters in professional training. Students are taught to use their knowledge, develop their professional skills, master up-to-date methods of diagnostics and treatment, and become familiar with all other work they will do in the future. It should be emphasized that at least 25 percent of the time within the training program of all specialties is devoted to practice at the primary health care level.
Finally after completion of medical education in Russia, students must pass state examinations in general and special medical subjects (depending on the orientation of a particular Faculty) to receive a diploma as physician of general medicine at the Faculty of Curative Medicine (VRAC), as pediatrician at the Faculty of Pediatrics, as sanitary officer at the Faculty of Hygiene, as stomatologist at the Faculty of Stomatology, or as pharmacist at the pharmaceutical institution or faculty.
Annually, about 60,000 students graduate from Russian medical schools. – Professor Felix Vartanian, MD Vice-rector of Russian Academy for Advanced Medical Studies December 2008
Get More Clients Today – 10 Tips Setting Up YouTube For Business
Tim Anderson’s 3-run homer punctuates the Chicago White Sox’s doubleheader sweep of the New York Yankees
Why Bitcoin Price Could Explode Above $30.6K In Near-term
With St. Paul community center ailing, Keith Ellison’s office demands reforms at Cameroon Community organization
What Is The Scope Of A Diploma In Medical Laboratory Technology?
Practical Social Media Tips – The 7 Universal Laws of Social Marketing Success & Profit
Medical Education in Russia
What Is Cloud Computing and Why You Should Use Cloud Computing
Does the Lap Band Cause Shortness of Breath?
Yankees drop pair of games in doubleheader with White Sox
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼