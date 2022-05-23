News
Good news! You can get pension benefits from PM Kisan Yojana, you will get Rs 3,000 every month, know how
Good news! You can get pension benefits from PM Kisan Yojana, you will get Rs 3,000 every month, know how
Under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, pension will be provided by the government to all the small and marginal farmers of the country to live in old age. This scheme was launched on 31st May, 2019.
Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana is a pension scheme for farmers and workers. Under this, a pension of Rs 36,000 per annum is given to the beneficiary after 60 years.
The biggest advantage of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is that under this, farmers can directly register themselves in PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana without any paperwork. After all, what is PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana and how can it be taken advantage of. It is being told in detail here.
Under PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana
Pension will be provided by the government to all the small and marginal farmers of the country to live in old age. This scheme was launched on 31st May, 2019. Under PM Maandhan Yojana, farmers are given a pension of Rs 3000 every month on completion of 60 years of age. Under this scheme, if the beneficiary farmer dies, the beneficiary’s wife will be given Rs 1500 per month.
Premium to be deposited every month
The age of registration under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana has been fixed from 18 years to 40 years. After registration, the farmer will have to deposit the premium every month. The farmer who has attained the age of 18 years will have to pay a premium of Rs 55 per month. Whereas, the farmer who has attained the age of 40 years will have to deposit a premium of Rs 200. In this, after attaining the age of 60, a pension of Rs 3,000 is available every month.
Under this scheme, 50 percent premium is paid by the farmer and the remaining 50 percent premium is paid by the government. Under this scheme, Life Insurance Corporation acts as the nodal agency.
How to register
If you are a farmer and you are taking advantage of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, then you will not need any kind of paperwork for registration in PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana. The premium paid every month for the pension scheme will also be deducted from the government assistance coming under the Samman Nidhi.
To get registered in PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, you can go to your nearest Public Service Center (CSC) and get it registered. You can also register yourself by visiting the website of Kisan Maandhan Yojana
What Happened To Flagrant 2 Podcast? Is Flagrant 2 Ending?
If you watched this year’s American Idol, you can’t help but be a fan of the 20-year-old astonishing singer Leah Marlene. She is a singer, songwriter, and music producer and has been living music since she was little. Born in Toronto, Canada, she moved to Normal, Illinois as a kid.
Her father is Derry Grehan, songwriter and lead guitarist with the Canadian band, Honeymoon Suite. Leah has been performing live in Illinois, Nashville, and Canada. Since she was a kid, she studied songwriting for two years at Belmont University in Nashville. Her style can vary from pop, soul, funk, jazz, rock, Americana, etc.
Music
She currently has two albums and an EP under her belt, namely, The space between (2020), More colors (released 4th March 2022), and Arrow (2018), respectively. This young lady has 87 thousand 8 hundred following on instagram as of now. And has 58 thousand plus monthly listeners on Spotify as of now.
Her most listened-to song is “If You love me” by Guy Gabrial, featuring her, with 625,471 listens. She got herself a healthy following at apple music too. She has 6.68k subscribers on Youtube, and she’s just starting.
Idol Journey
Leah started the 20th season of American Idol with a charm and energy that won judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and the audience’s hearts. She jokes about how she’s been watching Idol since she was very young and had just been born when Kelly Clarkson won the show.
She auditioned with her guitar, belting out her acoustic version of One direction’s hit song “Steal my girl.” She impressed all three judges and said that she’s only going in one direction, and that’s top!
After the other awesome performances that include her melodious song “Flowers,” which made Katy cry, and singing the iconic Katy Perry song “Firework” with Katy herself, there is no surprise that she made it to the top three.
Unfortunately, though, she was eliminated first from the top three as she was voted out and couldn’t win the show as she very well deserved. Instead, another well-deserving candidate won the show, Noah Thompson.
What’s Next?
Even though Leah couldn’t win the show, she still amassed love and respect from millions of people who would follow her on the journey after the Idol. As she recently released an album a few months back, her next album could probably be out later this year or next year.
She will be doing shows all around America now that her reach and fan following have expanded. And as the dedicated musician that she is, who genuinely loves everything music, she would continue to create, produce, write and sing music. Follow her on all the different social media platforms to be informed about her upcoming ventures.
How the Heat became ‘Dangerous Loomers’ and turned it into a social gathering
It began as a seemingly innocuous, benign mention in an ESPN midseason analysis of the NBA championship race.
It has turned into a Miami Heat’s social-media anthem.
Dangerous Loomers.
No, at the moment there are no plans for a City Edition uniform emblazoned with those two words.
At least not yet.
But if this ride through the playoffs pushes into June, that could be, well, looming.
“We’re on the bandwagon,” Cedric Brown, the Heat’s director of digital media, said with a smile. ” ‘Loomers.’ That’s such a good word.”
The ill-loom-ination came Jan. 12, when ESPN posted a piece rating the league’s contenders, an article titled, “NBA playoff contender teams: Where every team stands at the season’s midpoint.”
A list followed, beginning with “Tier 1: The six true contenders.”
That field featured, in order, the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. Of that group, only the Warriors still are playing.
And then came, “Tier 1.5: Dangerous loomers.”
The two-team tier included the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, with the comment, “Squint hard enough and you can convince yourself that the two teams that met in the Finals in 2020 could get back there in 2022. But this isn’t the bubble.”
At the time, the Heat were 25-15, the Lakers 21-20.
The pairing seemed incongruous, even with the potential of any roster featuring LeBron James.
At the time, Brown said he was unaware of the piece by Kirk Goldsberry, a college professor who has served, according to his online biography, as head analyst for Team USA Basketball and as the Vice President of Strategic Research for the San Antonio Spurs.
The analysis was cogent, noting of the Heat at the time, “This roster is dangerous. They have All-Stars, they have grit and they have depth. With Erik Spoelstra in place, they could do lots of damage in the playoffs.”
Still, the pairing with the Lakers, more than any type of snub of being ranked lower than six others, was what resonated with the fan base.
Brown said it was difficult not to notice.
Loomination had begun.
“Our fans enjoyed it so much,” Brown said. “So when ESPN posted the article and they teamed us with the Lakers, the dangerous loomers, our fans picked it up and the screenshots were everywhere.
“And we were like, ‘Yeah, it is not a place that we think we are. So let’s kind of run with it, make fun of it along with our fans,’ because we try to be an extension of them. So that’s kind of why we hopped on that bandwagon a bit.”
Including a social-media post, in all capital letters, when the Heat made the Eastern Conference finals of, “DANGEROUSLY LOOMING IN THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS.”
The bandwagon, in fact, had built up considerable steam even before this run to the East finals against the Boston Celtics, with Game 4 of that series on Monday night at TD Garden.
Had any other term been utilized, perhaps even the title for the next grouping listed in the ESPN article as “Solid Playoff Teams,” it likely would have ended there.
But “loomers”?
“It’s so good to use,” Brown said. “There’s so many different ways to use it. It’s very unique. It’s not a term you hear every day. So it’s fun. It’s one of those unique words, like you say it, everybody else knows.
“Everybody else knows that we’re referring to that ESPN article, and it’s been great.”
For their part, the players have remained above the looming fray.
“I mean, we’ve heard it, but I don’t think we really care,” guard Max Strus said. “We’ve been doubted.
“So we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing and keep winning basketball games.”
With Brown in attendance at the East finals, it has had him crossing paths with several from ESPN, which is broadcasting the series.
So far, no pushback from the worldwide leader in looming.
“Not that I’ve heard,” he said, with a somewhat wry smile. “Not that I’ve heard yet, nothing on that front. I hope it stays that way.”
JKBOSE Released Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021, Download PDF
JKBOSE Released Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021, Download PDF
JKBOSE Class 10th Re-Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021: Jammu and Kashmir board of school Education has declared the Re-Evaluation result for Class 10th (Annual Regular 2021) examination of Kashmir Division.
JKBOSE Class 10th Re-Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021: Jammu and Kashmir board of school Education has declared the Re-Evaluation result for Class 10th (Annual Regular 2021) examination of Kashmir Division.
Click Here To Download PDF Of Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021
