Google Places – 10 Tips On Optimising Your Google Places Business Listing
Claiming your Google Place Page listing is imperative no matter whether you run an online or offline business.
Google Places, formerly known as Google Maps, is a fantastic way of maintaining a presence online particularly if you’re a bricks and mortar business without a website. It can provide potential customers, who are more than likely looking for a local service, with valuable and specific information about your exact location, opening hours, photographs, videos, your services and customer reviews. It also allows you to offer customers extra incentives to use your business in the form of coupons.
The process of claiming your Google Places listing is very straightforward. Simply open a Google account and once you have done this and logged-in you need to go to Business Solutions. Under the section ‘Reach New Customers’ you will see a link for Google Places. Clicking on the link will take you to the section where you can claim your business listing.
Many businesses have claimed their Google Places listing but have not made full use of it and as a result it will be of little value. Simply entering the business name, address, telephone number and choosing one type of business category is not sufficient.
Many local searches on Google will now return a first page of results that includes a Google Map together with a list of up to 7 businesses that Google sees as matching the search query. So, for example, if a potential customer searches for ‘Plumber in Manchester’ Google will return results including a list of 7 local plumbers and a map of Manchester and the surrounding area with markers pinpointing the exact locations of each of the 7 businesses.
As a plumber in Manchester you ideally would like to be showing up as one of these 7 business listings. To give you the best chance of doing so you have to make full use of your Google Places listing by entering as much information as possible. If you don’t optimise your listing correctly then you won’t appear in Google Places.
Here are 10 tips for optimising a Google Place Page listing:
1) Specify your company name (it can be useful to include the geographic area you are aiming for as well – i.e. XYZ Plumbing Ltd | Manchester).
2) List your full business address details including postcode (if you work from home you can opt to keep your address private).
3) Add your main telephone number plus additional fax, mobile numbers if you have them.
4) Key in your website details (tick the box if you don’t have one) and your email address.
5) You now have 200 characters to describe your business. It is very important that you include keywords here in the description that potential customers will use to search for your business type and location.
6) The next section asks you to specify categories that your business falls into. This is one area where many businesses fail when claiming their Google Places listing. There is one category box available initially and you see cases where businesses complete this single category box and then move on whereas there are in fact 5 category boxes that can be completed. You have to list your business in one category that matches Google’s suggestions as you type in details. For example as you begin to type in ‘Plumber’ Google will suggest ‘Plumber’ and ‘Plumber’s Merchant’. You can then click ‘add category’ an additional 4 times and enter your own category keywords based on what people are using to search for your type of business including location i.e. ‘Plumbing Services Manchester’, ‘Heating Engineer Manchester’ etc.
7) Choose whether your business provide services, such as delivery or home repair, to locations in a certain area. Here you can opt to hide your address if preferred and choose to show the area that your business services in terms of distance or by specifying actual areas covered using place names or post codes.
8) Specify your opening hours.
9) List all payment options available to customers.
10) Add business/product images (list as many as you can up to a maximum of 10), video (maximum of 5) and any additional details about your business i.e. parking, guarantees, refund policies etc.
As you work through adding information to your listing everything you have completed so far appears on the right hand side of the page together with a percentage. The aim is to complete every section and attain a 100% completion score.
Google has the following help pages to assist you as you progress – ‘Creating a great listing’, ‘Tips to help users find your business’ and ‘Business listing quality guidelines’.
To further enhance your listing and to give you the maximum chance of appearing in the Map and list of 7 businesses on page 1 of Google for your search terms you can add coupons and obtain reviews. There’s a separate coupon tab that appears on your ‘View Report’ page. Creating online coupons helps to give people an incentive to visit your site or contact your business. Invite customers to leave reviews about your service via their own Google accounts. Obtaining more reviews than your competitors gives you the chance of gaining a much better placed listing.
When you have finished completing your listing Google requires you to verify your listing. You can do this by receiving a telephone call, a text message on your mobile phone or via a postcard to your business address. It is far quicker and easier to verify by phone or text. You will be given a PIN number which you simply key in at your Google Places Page.
You can view how your listing looks to potential customers by logging into your account and clicking on ‘See your listing on Google Maps.’
Google also offers a new ‘View Report’ dashboard which gives you important feedback on the number of impressions (how many times users saw your business listing as a local search result) and actions (how many times users showed interest in your business listing) recorded for your listing. This is very useful information that can be used as part of the search engine optimisation of your listing and website if you have one.
If you business is not listed there’s no better time like now. Local business online search is only going to increase in importance and the sooner you grab your position the better. It can attract targeted, free traffic to your business.
Professional Search Engine Optimization Services
Search engine optimization or SEO is all about achieving website popularity and maximum visibility in the leading search engines. Professional search engine optimization services include copywriting, website design, keyword optimization and more. These services are expected to maximize the potential of your website.
Advantages of SEO Services
With a large number of websites being uploaded day by day, there is stiff competition in the field. SEO service is ideal to generate more traffic to your businesses. This service will enhance your online presence and brand recognition in top search engines such as Google, MSN, Yahoo, AltaVista and others. It is not necessary that a company seeking this service should be a well-established one; even a small business firm can create a high ranking website and attract more customers to its business.
Search Engine Optimization Process
To optimize the sites in the search engines, prime focus is given for the keywords. Understanding the requirements of the clients and their business, keyword rich content should be written. Utilizing internet based tools and techniques, the most relevant and appropriate keywords are researched and given to the copywriters. To make a website search engine friendly, the processes include modifying and creating meta tags, title tags, site maps, flash content, editing duplicate contents and so on. After ideally completing the optimization process, the websites are submitted in the major search engines.
Service Providers
Professional search engine optimization service providers usually perform an all in all function. For website optimization, there will be web programmers and developers well-versed in ASP, PHP, JSP, and all types of website technologies. Their services include SEO web design, SEO copywriting, link building, and web hosting among others. There will be talented SEO professionals providing services to businesses dealing with real estate, E-commerce, medicine, education and more. All these services are made available at affordable rates, these days. Before opting for such services, it is important to find the right service providers who have long term experience in the field. You should choose providers who can successfully meet your requirements.
Flaky, Dry Penis Skin – Sign of an Underlying Health Problem?
The appearance of flaky, dry penis skin is understandably upsetting to most men. In the first place, dryness can lead to considerable discomfort, and it can make sex or self-gratification painful. In the second place, it can be a source of embarrassment – what man wants to display himself to a partner when his penile skin looks more like a sloughed-off snake skin? Worse yet, in some cases, flaking penile skin indicates something more than a cosmetic issue. Certain underlying conditions can lead to dry, roughened skin, and addressing these is necessary for better penis health as well as a man’s general well-being.
Health issues that can lead to dry penis skin
– Balanitis. Balanitis actually refers to a range of problems that affect the penis that are usually characterized by swelling, soreness, rash, reddened skin and a thick, smelly discharge. In addition, men with balanitis may develop dry, flaky penile skin. This problem is often related to hygiene, and treatment is generally focused on keeping the penis clean.
– Diabetes. Men who have diabetes are prone to numerous ongoing health issues; among these, thrush – or yeast infection – is extremely common. Thrush is characterized by reddened penile skin or a rash made up of small, red bumps; the skin tends to be extremely itchy and may develop long cuts or tears. Men who have frequent problems with thrush should talk to their doctor to determine whether diabetes or another underlying disease is to blame.
– Eczema. Also known as dermatitis, this condition is characterized by: dry skin; a raised, red rash; severe itching; and dryness. The condition can affect the whole body, including the skin of the penis. One type of eczema (contact dermatitis) is triggered by an irritant in the environment and is treated by removing the irritant. Another type (atopic dermatitis) is believed to be an autoimmune disorder. The most common treatment for atopic eczema is the use of topical cortisone creams; in many cases, the treatment actually exacerbates the dry skin issue, so it is important to use a doctor-recommended moisturizer during the treatment process.
– Psoriasis. This is an autoimmune disorder that can affect the entire body. In essence, the immune system overproduces skin cells. The result is patches of raised, red skin that may develop a scaly or flaky surface and may be extremely itchy. Like eczema, psoriasis is often treated with topical cortisone creams, and extra TLC is needed to address the drying effects of these medications.
– Sexually transmitted infections. Last but not least, numerous sexually transmitted infections, including herpes, gonorrhea and syphilis, can cause the appearance of dry, roughened skin on the penis. Regular testing for STIs is strongly urged for all men who are sexually active, and men who develop symptoms should abstain from all sexual contact until the cause has been identified and properly treated.
Restoring healthy penile skin
The most important step in restoring healthy, smooth penis skin is always addressing any underlying health issues. Because many health conditions can present with similar symptoms, self-diagnosis is not recommended. Men should seek the advice of their physician in order to pinpoint the exact cause of the problem, and the doctor’s recommendations for treatment should be followed.
During the healing process, there are other steps that men can take to support the formation of new, healthy skin cells. For instance, drinking plenty of water can support hydration of the skin from the inside out and lend it a more youthful and vibrant appearance. Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is also recommended for healthy skin.
In addition, men may want to supplement their personal care routine with a targeted penis health crème (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil). Look for products that contain the powerful moisturizing duo of Shea butter and vitamin E; together, these ingredients provide immediate relief from itching and dryness, while locking in moisture to prevent further drying and discomfort. Ingredients such as vitamins A, C and D work together to heal damaged skin cells and promote healthy tissue growth. By taking advantage of these nutrients, men can enjoy skin that is smooth and responsive rather than dull, dry and uncomfortable.
Is SEO Jeopardizing Your Content Marketing?
You should know by now the importance of having an SEO strategy for your company or brand. It’s key for boosting organic traffic, which is great because it brings more prospects who are actually looking for your products or services. It’s the bees knees in the Internet marketing industry, but if you’re not using it correctly, it could be ruining your content marketing efforts. Having an ineffective search engine optimization strategy is just as bad as not having one at all. It’s important to have an agency offers professional SEO services analyze your Search Engine Optimization plan to ensure it’s utilizing up-to-date methods.
Your content marketing and your Search Engine Optimization techniques should work harmoniously together. The following are common reasons why this isn’t a reality for most businesses.
Your Focus is On Short-Tail Keywords
Doing this oftentimes leads to thin content. Just a few years ago, it was simpler. You could focus your content around key phrases or words and actually gain higher rankings with no problem. But this often resorted to low-quality content that wasn’t desirable to human audiences.
Google Panda changed the game, rendering this old tactic ineffective. If you’re still using it, then this could be the reason why your content marketing plan is failing you. What you should be doing instead is focusing on long-form content and place less attention on individual keywords and more on search phrases that are relevant to your industry and topic. Your top priority is to please readers, so make your Internet marketing strategy is sound with content that is valuable, while still getting in a decent amount of keywords. An SEO agency with keyword research.
You’re Guest Writing for Low-End Sites
The quality of the websites you guest write for is very important. Think of it this way, would you read about running a business from a site that is spammy and shady looking? Likely not. No one will take your content seriously if it’s posted on a site that is low quality. Be more selective about where you have your content posted.
You’re Not Focusing on the Mobile User
Mobile SEO is very important and shouldn’t be overlooked, but what also gets little to no burn is the content marketing strategy. Having a mobile-friendly, responsive website design is only one part of it. You should also focus on writing headlines that are designed to attract users who are on the go and are uploaded in a format that is easily viewable on mobile devices.
If your content marketing is guilty of these mistakes, then it’s time to revamp the internet marketing strategy of your company. Consider working with an SEO agency to work out the kinks.
