How Hard Is the AAPC CPC Exam?
The AAPC CPC exam is no walk in the park, just so you know as you prepare to take your AAPC CPC exam. The exam requires a lot of input from your side in terms of preparedness. Many people go to the exam room and come out dejected due to the complexity of this exam. In fact, according to recent reports, about 40-50% of all students fail the AAPC CPC exam. This is worrying for a lot of people and it may not be getting better for anyone any time soon. So why is the AAPC CPC exam so hard? Here are some possible explanation.
One thing that makes the exam a tough one is that the certification is highly sought-after. Not to mention that standards need to be improved every year. After all, your salaries depends on it. You know that nothing good comes on a silver plate. The levels of this exam are set to sieve the cream of the medical industry and leave behind those who do not pass. You will not just walk into a CPC exam room and expect to come out with a certification and a new salary level.
Because getting certified as a medical coder brings with it a certain level of competence and benefits, many people enroll to get certified as a medical coder. This means that every year, thousands of people sit for the exam. The levels therefore, have to be set high at all times. You are in for a challenging paper and there is the need for you to be well-prepared for it to avoid disappointments afterwards. Know that many other determined people are looking forward to pass the exam and the examiners are aware of it too. Rather than worry about the exam passing rate, it is better to focus on getting yourself as prepared as possible.
Take time therefore, to prepare for the exam. This should be a few months or days before the exam day. Look for past tests and get notes from resourceful papers to help you prepare for the exam. Be fresh mentally to help you be strong throughout the exam period. Ensure that the papers you read are reliable and official guides for the exam. You can hire a coach to help you with the revision, and online guides are also reliable to make you ready for the paper all the way.
As you may know, exam takes 6 hours which a very long time for a paper. You need to be ready for this from the very start. The exam is challenging and anything can happen in the end. But if you fail, you can still retake the CPC certification exam. Just figure out where you went wrong and build from there. You may experience a lot of pressure (especially because of the time!) so make sure you are ready for it. Be strong in mind and take your time with each question. While the AAPC CPC exam can be hard, passing the exam is possible in the first attempt, as many had done so.
The TV Show Pure Genius Is Pure Science Fiction: Not Coming to an EHR Near You Anytime Soon
The new TV show coming out this fall called “Pure Genius” is about a wealthy Silicon Valley tech genius who starts a cutting edge (bleeding edge) hospital. Of course he isn’t just wealthy; he’s a billionaire. It doesn’t just have the latest technology; it has the not-yet-invented technology, or as one review called it, “improbably advanced technology.” Who wouldn’t want transparent tablet computers? Their wall size, touch monitors look amazing. Their eHub adhesive computer that monitors everything about the patient only took 8 months to develop. It is Star Trek in a hospital setting, “with the most brilliant minds in medicine and the most brilliant minds in technology,” they’re “going to get stuff done,” says character James Bell, tech mogul. It is upbeat and optimistic. It looks like fun, medical science fiction. I look forward to seeing what its writers can dream up.
However, the first thing I thought of when I saw the preview was that doctors will expect that present Electronic Health Records (EHR) software should be doing all of these things now, or perhaps next week at the latest. Yes, eventually some science fiction becomes reality.
Long before men walked on the moon, cartoons and movies showed astronauts rocketing their way there. “Martin Cooper, the chief engineer at Motorola, who invented the cell phone… states that Star Trek was his inspiration for the cell phone,” according to “How William Shatner Changed the World.” Its replicator inspired 3-D printers, and its Personal Access Display Devices look a lot like iPads. The movie Pretty in Pink inspired instant messaging. We now have flat screen televisions and video calls like the ones on The Jetsons.
Of course there are many devices thought of by science fiction writers that don’t exist, some not yet and some never. Although the replicator inspired 3-D printers, we don’t get our meals from replicators. Scotty doesn’t beam us up through a transporter that converts us into an energy pattern and back into us. We don’t have medical tricorders that can diagnose almost any disease or injury (although the Scanadu Scout prototype may someday be available to scan your vital signs by just placing it on your temple and to send the readings to your smartphone via Bluetooth). We will never have light sabers like those in Star Wars nor will we make the jump to light speed like the Millennium Falcon. We won’t be travelling forward and backward in time on some time machine or uploading our consciousness to some supercomputer as the Sheldon Cooper character in The Big Bang Theory would like to do.
Perhaps some of the devices the writers of Pure Genius imagine will become reality in time, just don’t expect to have them next week.
Advanced ICU Technologically Of Patient Shifting By Global Air Ambulance Services In Patna
Patna is a city of Bihar. Now 24*7 hours an emergency is available even ready to shift serious patients from Patna to Delhi, Chennai, Vellore, and Mumbai and anywhere within our country with proper treatment and under the supervision of specialized medical crew. We have fabulous medical transport services contact with Global Medical Rescue supports in Patna is providing to easily and safely transfer your patients from one point to another point. We are also considering the full advanced ICU setups care road Support services in Patna with the well caring medical support team.
Patna and Guwahati are two old and important cities of India. In fact, both are the evolving with dense population relying on and earning their livelihood from the cities. Global has been providing commercial patient transfer services from Patna and Guwahati at a reasonable cost. In recent years we have grown our infrastructure with latest and technologically advanced ICU types of equipment to render impeccable medical evacuation services with the comfortable ways of treatments. We have enhanced our bed to bed patient transfer method to provide a swift and comfortable experience to the patients. You know the human resource is our asset and we highly depend on skilled professionals such as specialist doctors and nurses to make successful patient transfer. The Fastest support of shifting patients to Delhi or any other city to transfer your loved ones in a medical emergency Ultimate patient care with transparent service is our motto.
Disasters, accidents, illnesses, injuries, and catastrophes occur unexpectedly and we are always ready to facilitate you with the fastest Air Ambulance Service Patna and Guwahati as well.
Global Air Ambulance Services in Patna is one of high standard basic and full advanced latest and hi-tech ICU equipment such as Portable Ventilator, Infusion pump, Suction machine, C-Circuit, Commercial Stretcher, Wheelchair, and many others are used for the patient and most effective treatment throughout the whole shifting process. We conduct the MD doctors and longtime working paramedical team and technical staffs, having sufficient familiarity to handle all emergency condition to make the transportation tension-free. Global Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is most reliable and leading patient shifting service providers transparent services to the needy one, never demand, any extra and additional or hidden charges for any of the services provided to the patient and the excellent one is it consider and the fabulous bedside to bedside patient care and transportation facility anytime and anywhere.
Can Your Medical Office or Medical Billing Business Get Too Big?
If you are a struggling new business I’m sure you wish your problem was that you were growing too large. But the reality is that when you are a growing business it can be difficult to see when you are growing too quickly.
For either the medical office or the medical billing service the same thing applies. When you grow too fast you risk not being able to take care of your customers the best possible way. We found an interesting example of this today.
We signed up a new account today. It was a small account, but his billing was important to him. He had signed up with a billing service in April 2007 and now in January 2008 had not yet received $.01 from an insurance company.
He inquired regularly to his service as to the status of his claims and was assured that everything was in place. Now nine months later he is questioning if he can stay in business.
How can you let nine months go by without a payment and not do something? That can only happen if you grow too quickly and can’t take care of the details of your business. The details are critical.
Patients who must wait hours in a waiting room for the doctor are not happy patients. If this is happening in your office, you need to make changes and make them quickly before your practice suffers.
If paperwork is required for patients to receive their workers comp checks, this paperwork needs to be completed asap. It is very important to this patient. These are the details I’m talking about.
If you already have too many patients to take care of the ones you have effectively, it is time to stop taking on new patients. If you don’t, you will find you are losing old patients as fast as you are gaining new ones.
This is also true of medical billing businesses. You must do a good job with the accounts you have. The details are critical. If you are too busy posting the payments to work your aging reports, you aren’t paying attention to the details.
It’s important to remember that whether it is a medical office or a billing service, it’s still a business and needs to show a profit. So if you get too busy to take care of the details, you’ve grown too fast.
