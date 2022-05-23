News
How the Heat became ‘Dangerous Loomers’ and turned it into a social gathering
It began as a seemingly innocuous, benign mention in an ESPN midseason analysis of the NBA championship race.
It has turned into a Miami Heat’s social-media anthem.
Dangerous Loomers.
No, at the moment there are no plans for a City Edition uniform emblazoned with those two words.
At least not yet.
But if this ride through the playoffs pushes into June, that could be, well, looming.
“We’re on the bandwagon,” Cedric Brown, the Heat’s director of digital media, said with a smile. ” ‘Loomers.’ That’s such a good word.”
The ill-loom-ination came Jan. 12, when ESPN posted a piece rating the league’s contenders, an article titled, “NBA playoff contender teams: Where every team stands at the season’s midpoint.”
A list followed, beginning with “Tier 1: The six true contenders.”
That field featured, in order, the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. Of that group, only the Warriors still are playing.
And then came, “Tier 1.5: Dangerous loomers.”
The two-team tier included the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, with the comment, “Squint hard enough and you can convince yourself that the two teams that met in the Finals in 2020 could get back there in 2022. But this isn’t the bubble.”
At the time, the Heat were 25-15, the Lakers 21-20.
The pairing seemed incongruous, even with the potential of any roster featuring LeBron James.
At the time, Brown said he was unaware of the piece by Kirk Goldsberry, a college professor who has served, according to his online biography, as head analyst for Team USA Basketball and as the Vice President of Strategic Research for the San Antonio Spurs.
The analysis was cogent, noting of the Heat at the time, “This roster is dangerous. They have All-Stars, they have grit and they have depth. With Erik Spoelstra in place, they could do lots of damage in the playoffs.”
Still, the pairing with the Lakers, more than any type of snub of being ranked lower than six others, was what resonated with the fan base.
Brown said it was difficult not to notice.
Loomination had begun.
“Our fans enjoyed it so much,” Brown said. “So when ESPN posted the article and they teamed us with the Lakers, the dangerous loomers, our fans picked it up and the screenshots were everywhere.
“And we were like, ‘Yeah, it is not a place that we think we are. So let’s kind of run with it, make fun of it along with our fans,’ because we try to be an extension of them. So that’s kind of why we hopped on that bandwagon a bit.”
Including a social-media post, in all capital letters, when the Heat made the Eastern Conference finals of, “DANGEROUSLY LOOMING IN THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS.”
The bandwagon, in fact, had built up considerable steam even before this run to the East finals against the Boston Celtics, with Game 4 of that series on Monday night at TD Garden.
Had any other term been utilized, perhaps even the title for the next grouping listed in the ESPN article as “Solid Playoff Teams,” it likely would have ended there.
But “loomers”?
“It’s so good to use,” Brown said. “There’s so many different ways to use it. It’s very unique. It’s not a term you hear every day. So it’s fun. It’s one of those unique words, like you say it, everybody else knows.
“Everybody else knows that we’re referring to that ESPN article, and it’s been great.”
For their part, the players have remained above the looming fray.
“I mean, we’ve heard it, but I don’t think we really care,” guard Max Strus said. “We’ve been doubted.
“So we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing and keep winning basketball games.”
With Brown in attendance at the East finals, it has had him crossing paths with several from ESPN, which is broadcasting the series.
So far, no pushback from the worldwide leader in looming.
“Not that I’ve heard,” he said, with a somewhat wry smile. “Not that I’ve heard yet, nothing on that front. I hope it stays that way.”
News
JKBOSE Released Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021, Download PDF
JKBOSE Class 10th Re-Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021: Jammu and Kashmir board of school Education has declared the Re-Evaluation result for Class 10th (Annual Regular 2021) examination of Kashmir Division.
Click Here To Download PDF Of Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021
The post JKBOSE Released Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021, Download PDF appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
Three doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than 5, the company announced Monday. Pfizer plans to give the data to U.S. regulators later this week in a step toward letting the littlest kids get the shots.
The news comes after months of anxious waiting by parents desperate to vaccinate their babies, toddlers and preschoolers, especially as COVID-19 cases once again are rising. The 18 million tots under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
The Food and Drug Administration has begun evaluating data from rival Moderna, which hopes to begin offering two kid-sized shots by summer.
Pfizer has had a bumpier time figuring out its approach. It aims to give tots an even lower dose — just one-tenth of the amount adults receive — but discovered during its trial that two shots didn’t seem quite strong enough for preschoolers. So researchers gave a third shot to more than 1,600 youngsters — from age 6 months to 4 years — during the winter surge of the omicron variant.
In a press release, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said the extra shot did the trick, revving up tots’ levels of virus-fighting antibodies enough to meet FDA criteria for emergency use of the vaccine with no safety problems.
Preliminary data suggested the three-dose series is 80% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, the companies said, but they cautioned the calculation is based on just 10 cases diagnosed among study participants by the end of April. The study rules state that at least 21 cases are needed to formally determine effectiveness, and Pfizer promised an update as soon as more data is available.
The companies already had submitted data on the first two doses to the FDA, and BioNTech’s CEO, Dr. Ugur Sahin, said the final third-shot data would be submitted this week.
“The study suggests that a low, 3-microgram dose of our vaccine, carefully selected based on tolerability data, provides young children with a high level of protection against the recent COVID-19 strains,” he said in a statement.
What’s next? FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks has pledged the agency will “move quickly without sacrificing our standards” in evaluating tot-sized doses from both Pfizer and Moderna.
The agency has set tentative dates next month for its scientific advisers to publicly debate data from each company.
Moderna is seeking to be the first to vaccinate the littlest kids. It submitted data to the FDA saying tots develop high levels of virus-fighting antibodies after two shots that contain a quarter of the dose given to adults. The Moderna study found effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 was 40% to 50% during the omicon surge, much like for adults who’ve only had two vaccine doses.
Complicating Moderna’s progress, the FDA so far has allowed its vaccine to be used only in adults.
The FDA is expected to review Moderna’s data on both the youngest age group, plus its study of teens and elementary-age children. Other countries already have expanded Moderna’s shot to kids as young as 6.
While COVID-19 generally isn’t as dangerous to youngsters as to adults, some children do become severely ill or even die. And the omicron variant hit children especially hard, with those under 5 hospitalized at higher rates than at the peak of the previous delta surge.
It’s not clear how much demand there will be to vaccinate the youngest kids. Pfizer shots for 5- to 11-year-olds opened in November, but only about 30% of that age group have gotten the recommended initial two doses. Last week, U.S. health authorities said elementary-age children should get a booster shot just like everyone 12 and older is supposed to get, for the best protection against the latest coronavirus variants.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Sim Card Taking Rule Changed: Big news! Now these customers will not be able to buy a new SIM, Government has changed the rules, it is important for you to know
Sim Card Rule: If you want to buy a new SIM, then know that the government has changed its rules. This will affect crores of customers. Let’s know about it.
New telecom reforms: If you want to get a new SIM, then first definitely read this news. The government has changed the rules regarding SIM cards. Under this, it has become even easier for some customers to get a new SIM. But for some customers now getting a new SIM has become a big challenge. Actually, now customers can now apply for a new SIM online and the SIM card will come to their home.
Now a term plan which gives your premium back
Max Life Insurance Calculator
get rate
Born Between 1965-1990? Get ₹ 1 Cr Term Plan at ₹ 503/month*
Term Life Insurance – Get Quote
Get Quote
Rules have changed for getting sim
The government has changed the rules for SIM. Now the company cannot sell a new SIM to the customers below the age of 18 years. Customers above 18 years of age can verify themselves for their new SIM with Aadhaar or any document stored in DigiLocker. It is worth noting that this move of DoT is part of the Telecom Reforms approved by the Cabinet on 15 September.
KYC will be done in Re 1
According to the new rules, users will have to pay just Re 1 for certification through UIDAI’s Aadhaar based e-KYC service for a new mobile connection.
Which users will not get a new SIM?
According to the new rules of the Telecom Department, now the company does not get SIM cards for users below the age of 18 years.
Apart from this, if a person is mentally ill, then such person will also not be issued a new SIM card.
If such a person is caught violating the rules, then the telecom company that has sold the SIM will be considered guilty.
get sim card sitting at home
Now customers get SIM at their home through UIDAI based verification. According to DoT, the mobile connection will be given to the customers through an app/portal based process, in which customers can apply for mobile connection sitting at home.
Actually, customers had to go through the KYC process for the first mobile connection or to convert the mobile connection from prepaid to postpaid.
The post Sim Card Taking Rule Changed: Big news! Now these customers will not be able to buy a new SIM, Government has changed the rules, it is important for you to know appeared first on JK Breaking News.
