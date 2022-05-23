Finance
How to Lose Weight When Diagnosed With Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis
Many people with Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, as well as other forms of hypothyroidism, gain a good amount of weight and have a lot of difficulty losing it. Of course a big reason for the weight gain is because any hypothyroid condition will slow the metabolism of the body. When it comes to losing weight in these people, there are essentially three different factors one needs to consider. The first two factors you will be very familiar with, although many people with Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis don’t consider the third factor, which is usually the primary reason people with this condition are unable to lose weight:
1. Diet. Just about everyone who tries to lose weight does so by modifying their diet. And without question, eating healthy is an important component to losing weight, as well as keeping the weight off. Of course many people don’t really understand what a “healthy diet” consists of, and part of the reason for this is because different sources will recommend different diets. For example, some “experts” will tell you to completely lay off carbohydrates and to eat any type of protein you want. Others will tell you that it’s a “calorie game”, and as long as you restrict yourself to eating a certain number of calories per day you will lose weight.
When you really think about it, you probably know what you need to eat in order to help lose and maintain weight. Yes, restricting calories can work, but if you’re eating unhealthy foods most of the time then this without question is not a long term weight loss solution. And by no means am I suggesting that you need to eliminate all of the junk food from your life forever, as if you eat healthy most of the time then for most people it’s okay to “cheat” every now and then.
So what should one eat when trying to lose AND maintain weight? Well, you definitely want to try to eat at least 3 to 5 servings of fresh vegetables every day. Of course you do need to be careful to minimize goitrogenic veggies such as broccoli and cauliflower, as these can further inhibit thyroid function. You can also eat a few servings of fresh fruit daily, such as apples, blueberries, raspberries, etc. Ideally you want to minimize those fruits with a high glycemic index, such as bananas.
Assuming you’re not a vegetarian you can eat lean meats such as organic chicken and turkey. You can also eat certain types of fish, such as wild salmon. Organic eggs are also okay, assuming you don’t have an allergy to them. And raw nuts and seeds are also okay to consume. I of course haven’t included everything you can eat here, but hopefully you get the idea. The overall point is to avoid the refined and sugary foods, and to consume whole foods.
Two other important points to make are that you want to make sure not to skip breakfast, as this can wreak havoc on your blood sugar levels. The second point is after eating breakfast you don’t want to go more than two hours without eating, even if it’s something small. Each meal should consist of some health proteins. Taking this approach will help curb your appetite and stabilize your blood sugar levels, which are essential to any weight loss program.
2. Exercise. We all know the importance of exercising, and as a result I’m not going to go into too much detail here. I realize that many people with Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis have low energy levels, which will make it difficult to begin a regular exercise program. And to be frank, some people will need to have other areas addressed in order to help restore their energy levels. This usually won’t be accomplished by seeing an endocrinologist or general practitioner, as most doctors will simply put their patients on thyroid hormone, which might help with the hypothyroid symptoms, but many times doesn’t do anything for the actual cause of the disorder.
As a result, many people will continue to have low energy levels, and will be unable to exercise. So for those people that fall under this category, I recommend consulting with a natural endocrine doctor, who will do more than simply recommend synthetic or natural thyroid hormone, and will take a whole body approach that most of the time will help restore the energy levels of people with different types of hypothyroidism, including Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis.
For those that do have the energy to exercise regularly, then I recommend exercising at least three to five days each week, consisting of at least 30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise. This could be as simple as taking a 30 minute walk. Some people might not be able to begin with 30 minutes, as they might have to start with five to ten minutes, and then work their way up. But the ultimate goal is to build up to 30 minutes of non-stop exercise that causes you to break a sweat. As usual, one should always consult with their doctor before beginning any exercise program.
3. Hormones. When it comes to functional endocrinology, one of my mentors is Dr. Janet Lang, who during her seminars would frequently tell the attendees that “hormones are stronger than diet”. What this means is that if you have a hormonal imbalance, which many people with Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis have, then it will extremely difficult, if not impossible to lose a significant amount of weight by eating and exercising alone.
Eating a lot of refined foods and skipping meals affects two of the major hormones in the body, cortisol and insulin. And when someone continues these habits for many years, this will put stress on the adrenal glands, and can eventually lead to insulin resistance. And until this is corrected, you can eat a perfect diet and exercise daily and it will be difficult to lose weight.
Many people with Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis and other types of hypothyroidism also have an imbalance in the ratio between the hormones estrogen and progesterone, which can also lead to weight gain and thus make it difficult to lose weight. This is yet another reason why I recommend that people with these conditions consult with a competent natural endocrine doctor, as they will be able to detect a hormonal imbalance and if they determine you have one, help you correct it.
So these are the primary factors to consider when trying to lose weight with any hypothyroid condition, including Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis. Although most people focus on one or both of the first two factors I mentioned, very few are aware of the impact that a hormonal imbalance can have on losing weight. But if you want to lose weight and keep it off, then you really do need to consider all three of these factors. Eating well, exercising regularly, and correcting any hormonal imbalances will not only help you lose your unwanted weight, but will also help you keep it off for good.
Finance
Using Class Codes 0042 and 9102
Workers’ compensation insurance in Florida and roughly 40 other states, use a classification code system designed by the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) to rate insurance premiums differently for groups of employees. There are roughly 600 class codes, and the two main codes used for employees in the landscaping industry are 0042 and 9102.
I often encounter landscape maintenance businesses that have their employees misclassified and are able to not only receive a 50% reduction on their current insurance premiums, but are also able to file for reimbursements from overpayments on previous workers compensation policies.
These experiences and multiple other questions about how these classification codes may be used together on a policy, have brought to my attention a need to communicate specific information to the landscaping industry about the uses of workers compensation codes 0042 and 9102.
First, let’s start with a brief description of each classification code with quotes from NCCI’s official descriptions:
Class Code 0042 – Applies to employees primarily engaged in planning, clearing, grading, laying of sod, seeding, and planting necessary for landscape installation operations. Planting of trees, shrubs, and flowers are classified to this code along with general gardening activities.
Class Code 9102 – Applies to employees that perform maintenance of lawns, grounds, and gardens. “The maintenance may involve lawn mowing, raking, application of liquid or granular fertilizer, spraying and trimming of shrubs or small trees from the ground, and thatching or aerating. If any one or all of the above operations are performed by a lawn maintenance risk classified to Code 9102, then minor and incidental landscaping operations performed by the same risk, such as the replacement of dead shrubs, the planting of a few flowers, and the placing of rock or brick as edging designs are included under Code 9102. This minor landscaping operation is distinguished from work performed by an insured at a job or location where the primary work at the job or location is landscaping. Since lawn spraying is a maintenance operation, a risk engaged exclusively in work of this nature is classified to Code 9102.”
In Florida, the 2010 rates for theses class codes are 6.36 for code 0042 and 3.49 for code 9102. In the other states, class code 0042 also has a significantly higher rating than class code 9102. For businesses in the landscaping industry, this emphasizes the importance of distinguishing between the two classification codes.
In many states, employees that engage in both landscape installation and landscape maintenance activities can have their corresponding payroll divided between the class codes if proper records are maintained. Consult with your insurance agent for the specific classification rules in your local state. According to the state exception wording under the 9102 class code, Florida landscaping businesses can use class code 0042 and 9102 on their workers’ compensation policy only if those “operations described by these classifications are conducted by separate crews.”
Finance
Benzalkonium Chloride – Solution for Dog Skin Problems
Benzalkonium Chloride has a 99.9% efficiency rate in its treatment. A proprietary registered FDA formula created for the medical industry furnished in skin softeners and conditioners.
Alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride (benzalkonium chloride) is a mixture of alkylbenzyl dimethylammonium chlorides of various alkyl chain lengths. This product has three main categories of use and is a nitrogenous cationic surface-acting agent belonging to the quaternary ammonium group. It acts as a biocide, a cationic surfactant and phase transfer agent in the chemical industry.
BC is readily soluble in alcohol and acetone. Dissolution in water is slow, and aqueous solutions are preferred. The reason for this is that they are easier to handle. The color ranges from a clear to a pale yellow and solutions are neutral to slightly alkaline. The constituency is foamy when shaken, has a bitter taste and a faint almond-like odour. This odour is detectable in concentrated solutions.
In treatment for dog skin problems, this ingredient is present in antimicrobial solutions which causes healing to be accelerated as a result of keeping the wound bacteria and infection free. This means the body does not use wasted energy fighting off infection, but instead uses the same energy to replace damaged tissue. Unlike iodine and alcohol products which will dry the skin with extended use, conditioners with benzalkonium chloride maintain correct skin moisture through a healthy PH balance.
Although currently used in human pharmaceuticals such as skin antiseptics and wet wipes, it has been proven to be a very effective ingredient in the animal or pet industry, particularly in the treatment of dog skin problems. These type solutions are used prior to withdrawing blood for Blood Alcohol Content tests and also as a preservative for general safety.
Standard concentrates in the treatment of dog skin problems are manufactured as 50% and 80% w/w solutions, and sold under trade names such as BC50 and BC80.
The sum of ingredients on any product purchased for the treatment of dog skin problems should always be read.
Finance
Article Writing Secret Tips – Learn How the Pros Earn Big Money
Just like everything on the internet the cheaper you are the more people will look at you. This is also true for article writing on the internet. I haven’t out sourced in some time but recently went looking for a freelance writer. I was astonished by what some people were charging. You might be thinking I mean big money when in fact it’s the complete opposite. Some people are charging as little as $5 for a 500 word article! I was totally blown away by this. Having written many articles myself, I know how much work goes into writing them. Why are people charging so little for their hard work?
One reason is trends. The article marketing industry has taken a nose dive into poverty. Most people are looking for the cheapest freelancer out there. They don’t really care about the quality of the articles they get. As long as the article they get is readable their happy and on their way. I want to know how these freelance writers are making it on as little as $5 per article.
Let’s just take a second to go over article writing to put this into perspective. Someone contacts you and says I need an article about “blah”. So you, the freelancer, goes and does a bit of research to find out about “blah” and writes. So let’s say you wrote an article every 20 minutes for 6 hours at $5 per article, that’s $90 a day. If you did that for a week you’d be making $450. You might be thinking how does anyone write an article every 20 minutes? Well it took me awhile to find out but I found the secret to how these freelance writers are making so much money on so little pay.
Some freelance writers are just really organized. They do all their research, find their keywords/phrases and bang off tons of articles in no time. But most writers have a secret weapon they use to write their articles, a secret that they don’t want getting out.
How to Lose Weight When Diagnosed With Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis
Using Class Codes 0042 and 9102
Benzalkonium Chloride – Solution for Dog Skin Problems
Article Writing Secret Tips – Learn How the Pros Earn Big Money
Some Basic But Critical Things You Need to Understand to Earn Money While Online
How to Avoid Injuries While Working
The Money Tree Plant
The High Cost of Cheap Insurance
Ketogenic Diets And Their Rapid Weight Loss Effects
Curing Procrastination – What Is Procrastination?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼