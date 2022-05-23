Important Reasons Why to Utilize the Resources of Mesothelioma Lawyers

While it is certainly true that damages in an 18-wheeler accident case are typically much larger than those in other auto accidents, the truth is that, from a legal standpoint, these cases are not similar. Litigating an 18-wheeler accident lawsuit is much more complex and technical than litigating a passenger car accident lawsuit, and you should not attempt to win this legal battle alone. Thankfully, there are many attorneys who specialize in 18-wheeler accident claims to help you understand what your options are and how to seek justice. When looking for a lawyer, shop around. Don’t pick the first one you find in the phone book or internet search. Make sure the lawyer you choose has experience and more importantly success in dealing with 18-wheeler accident claims.

Commercial Insurance Adjusters

The commercial insurance policies protecting trucking companies and their drivers are typically worth fifty times more than a standard passenger vehicle policy. This means that there is a lot of money on the line for trucking companies and their insurance providers, and they will go to great lengths to avoid paying you. The commercial insurance adjusters employed by these insurance carriers are crafty. They know that most accident victims have no idea how complex a trucking accident can be from a legal standpoint. Insurance adjusters often approach accident victims shortly after they arrive at a hospital and begin bombarding them with questions about their accident. In most cases, they act friendly and cooperative, as if they just want to find out what happened so they can help you file your insurance claim.

Unfortunately, this could not be farther from the truth. These insurance adjusters have one goal: to deny your insurance claim. They have many ways of doing this, but the most straightforward is to get you to accidentally say something incriminating. They may ask you to describe your accident, and then they will paraphrase the situation back to you, as if to make sure they have understood what happened. However, in most cases, they have subtly altered what you said in particular ways, and once you agree to their summary of the events, you have likely accepted partial liability for your injuries. Talking to insurance adjusters without the help of an experienced lawyer can only damage your claim, and it is imperative that you seek legal representation as soon as possible so that your rights are protected. Our attorneys know every trick insurance adjusters have up their sleeve, and we can ensure that they do not damage your claim.

Filing a Lawsuit

Many 18-wheeler accident victims also make the mistake of assuming that they can frighten insurance companies into offering them a fair settlement if they threaten to file a lawsuit. However, the truth is that non-attorneys simply cannot win these lawsuits. Trucking companies have a team of defense lawyers on retainer, and these lawyers have shut down hundreds of lawsuits filed by accident victims. Trucking companies know that you stand no chance against this team of professionals, and so they will not be frightened by your attempts to sue at all. Do you know how to prove up damages? Submit a demand packet? Respond to a list of admissions? If not, you probably are not prepared to represent yourself in court.

Our Attorneys Are Here To Help You Seek Justice

Insurance companies may not be scared of a lawsuit filed by non-attorneys, but they are scared of lawsuits filed by us. 18-wheeler accident lawyer Michael Grossman from Grossman Law Offices has twenty years of experience helping 18-wheeler accident victims, and he has successfully litigated hundreds of 18-wheeler accident cases. He has settled high-profile claims, including several that resulted in multi-million dollar settlements. He is intimately familiar with truck accident law as established by both state regulations and the Federal Motor Safety Carriers Administration. He knows how insurance adjusters and truck accident defense lawyers operate, and he knows how to fight them. Insurance carriers and trucking companies know how successful our firm has been, and they often offer our clients large settlements so that they do not have to face our attorneys in court. In other words, we can help you get back on your feet quickly, and often without even going to court. Of course, we will fight aggressively in trial to defend your rights if it comes to that. No matter what it takes, our attorneys will help you seek the compensation you need. So if you or someone in your family has been injured in an 18-wheeler accident, contact Waco 18-wheeler accident attorney Michael Grossman today for a free consultation. Let the legal professionals at Grossman Law Offices help you seek the justice you deserve.