Is SEO Jeopardizing Your Content Marketing?

You should know by now the importance of having an SEO strategy for your company or brand. It’s key for boosting organic traffic, which is great because it brings more prospects who are actually looking for your products or services. It’s the bees knees in the Internet marketing industry, but if you’re not using it correctly, it could be ruining your content marketing efforts. Having an ineffective search engine optimization strategy is just as bad as not having one at all. It’s important to have an agency offers professional SEO services analyze your Search Engine Optimization plan to ensure it’s utilizing up-to-date methods.

Your content marketing and your Search Engine Optimization techniques should work harmoniously together. The following are common reasons why this isn’t a reality for most businesses.

Your Focus is On Short-Tail Keywords

Doing this oftentimes leads to thin content. Just a few years ago, it was simpler. You could focus your content around key phrases or words and actually gain higher rankings with no problem. But this often resorted to low-quality content that wasn’t desirable to human audiences.

Google Panda changed the game, rendering this old tactic ineffective. If you’re still using it, then this could be the reason why your content marketing plan is failing you. What you should be doing instead is focusing on long-form content and place less attention on individual keywords and more on search phrases that are relevant to your industry and topic. Your top priority is to please readers, so make your Internet marketing strategy is sound with content that is valuable, while still getting in a decent amount of keywords. An SEO agency with keyword research.

You’re Guest Writing for Low-End Sites

The quality of the websites you guest write for is very important. Think of it this way, would you read about running a business from a site that is spammy and shady looking? Likely not. No one will take your content seriously if it’s posted on a site that is low quality. Be more selective about where you have your content posted.

You’re Not Focusing on the Mobile User

Mobile SEO is very important and shouldn’t be overlooked, but what also gets little to no burn is the content marketing strategy. Having a mobile-friendly, responsive website design is only one part of it. You should also focus on writing headlines that are designed to attract users who are on the go and are uploaded in a format that is easily viewable on mobile devices.

If your content marketing is guilty of these mistakes, then it’s time to revamp the internet marketing strategy of your company. Consider working with an SEO agency to work out the kinks.