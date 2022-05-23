Finance
It Is Time to Take a Fresh Look at LinkedIn
LinkedIn has many wonderful attributes and a ton of capabilities and possibilities. You may have a LinkedIn account but, perhaps, you are not leveraging it as much as you can or should be. If you haven’t done so already, the first thing that you should do is to make sure that your LinkedIn profile is complete. Undoubtedly, people will check out your profile and you want to make sure that they are able to get to know you through your profile, want to connect with you, and interact and engage.
Leveraging LinkedIn to Manage Your Clients
You may consider your LinkedIn profile a detailed business card. Well, you are correct to a point. However, it is so much more than that and if you are not aware of all (or most) of its potential, it is time for you to become educated about all that LinkedIn has to offer. The fact is that everyone needs to manage their clients, whether you use some sort of sophisticated tool to accomplish that or not. LinkedIn can definitely do that for you. You just need to figure out how to make it work for your business.
When it comes to online social networks, LinkedIn is the one to use for professionals. You probably have all sorts of valuable connections that you may not even be aware of. One of the great things about LinkedIn is that after a person has created a profile, they are generally reachable at that particular URL for eternity. You will most likely find that to be a really great (and helpful) feature. In fact, not only does that information stay the same but it also gives you other valuable information that you will undoubtedly find useful. It tells you when your LinkedIn connections are having birthdays, work anniversaries, etc.
You may be surprised at how far a simple birthday or anniversary wish will go in your relationship with the other person when it comes to your solidifying your relationship with that person. You have probably noticed that there are two versions of LinkedIn: one that is free and one that costs money. In some cases, the one that costs money is superior to the free one. However, in the case of LinkedIn, the free version is perfectly acceptable and the chances are really good that you can get everything that you need from the free version without missing anything.
Turning to your LinkedIn connections for help
You may experience many times when you have a question that plagues you. You may not have the resources for that particular issue and you are not sure where to turn. Well, LinkedIn can certainly help. If you have a question without an answer, all you need to do is post it to your LinkedIn connections. The chances are really good that at least one or two people will respond to you. You may not get the answer that you are looking for but the responses that you do receive may bring you closer to the answer that you need.
You will see that people are generally willing to help you if you need them to. All you need to do is ask. Of course, there will be many people who just don’t know the answer to your question. However, there will also be many people who can offer their help to you. Having a robust network is a wonderfully supportive thing. You can thank LinkedIn for that.
Conclusion
LinkedIn is not only an amazing social network but it is also a wonderful way to manage your customer relationships and it has tremendous capabilities that can really bring your business to the next level. It allows you to connect and stay connected with your valuable online connections. It not only helps you to gather valuable information but it also allows you the ability to make the most of that information and to use it effectively for your business. You should learn about all that it can do and take advantage of all that LinkedIn has to offer.
Finance
Auto Insurance – Cheap Insurance in Three Easy Steps
How can you find cheap auto insurance nowadays? In a world where everything is getting more expensive it does seem difficult to find a good price on your Pennsylvania auto insurance. The other issue people deal with is if it is good to try for cheap auto insurance, would it not be better to pay more for extra value.
The good news is that getting a cheaper insurance is nearly always possible, especially if you have not changed insurance companies for some time. This is a very competitive industry so companies are often willing to make concessions to keep your custom.
Although the word cheap carries negative connotations of bad quality and a poor return on your investment, the truth remains that we all look for cheap, or inexpensive deals when shopping for a car insurance.
How can you get a better deal on your insurance? This article will not plug in our favorite companies or sponsored web sites, that will not help you, it will just tell you which insurance companies are paying higher commissions. I am going to go a step further, instead of telling you who is best; I will teach how to find out for yourself.
The first step is to find out what your requirements are. Decide what your budget is and what coverage you need. This is a basic and important step. If you do not know what you need and what you can afford you will be unable to identify a good deal even if it hits you in the face.
What you need will depend on your vehicle and the use you give it. Your insurance should reflect how often you are on the road and the type of driving you do.
The second step is to become a good client. Insurance companies like all companies prefer good clients. A good client for an auto insurance is a good driver with a good credit history. This effectively means you need to drive safely to avoid accidents. If your history shows a high number of accidents and insurance claims your premium is going to be more expensive.
The third step is to look around. Do not go for the first insurance you see. Read the fine print and make sure it matches your requirements. It is rather ironic that people will spend hours and days choosing the right camera, car or phone but will buy a Pennsylvania auto insurance without giving it a second thought. Be smart and shop around before making such an important decision.
Finance
Remember What a Great Feeling It Is to Be in a Happy and Intimate Relationship
In my practice I see couple after couple who got so busy with everyday life; the demands of kids, work, house etc that they have lost touch with themselves, each other and the relationship. This often happens without anyone realising and leads to him or her simply one day discovering a lack of connection with his or her partner, and often a notion that the relationship ‘is over’ takes shape.
Furthermore when a person is tired / stressed / burned out / exhausted / depressed he simply cannot be his/her best self and thus also not be his/her best self in the relationship. When both are in this predicament we end up with a relationship where each partner is often barely coping, and neither one is able to be a constructive force in the relationship. A downward negative spiral fuelled by blame, criticism, anger, misunderstanding, frustration, distance and lack of support takes effect.
I have often thought about the enormous value of teaching, and so preparing, our kids from when young, through programs throughout school, for relationships. Somehow we are expected to just know how to have and foster healthy relationships! In my own life, and through my counselling work, have I realised that we mostly don’t simply have an inherent sense of how we are supposed to be a good partner and how to live ‘well’ together. Everybody at some point in time face challenges in their relationship. (And if our examples growing up had been less than favourable, then even more so.)
This education should include the information that often we may differ, but that difference is often good, as individuals and as male and female, how to handle this, the issue of tolerance and healthy communication, and all specifically pertaining to forming and maintaining constructive relationships.
Instead of ‘Cinderella fairytales’ we must educate our children on rather what it takes for a couple to live together successfully. Getting the message across that a relationship is like a flower that needs continuous care and attention and if you don’t water and care for it, it withers away (even after years of being together). Thus, education emphasising the work and attention we need to put into our healthy relationships is needed and that a good relationship doesn’t just magically appear with a ‘happy ever after’ label if the partners are ‘right’ for each other – even with the best union ongoing care is essential for a good connection.
So those of you who currently find yourself in a dry flowerbed in your relationship, take heart, it usually doesn’t mean it is all over. There are skills to learn, strategies to apply and plans to make. Let’s start watering by nurturing and caring. (Again remember that most couples feel like this at some point and you are thus certainly not alone). And yes, caring and nurturing even if you feel ‘done in’, or rather to be the one who ‘deserves’ the caring and nurturing.
Remember what a great feeling it is to be in a happy and intimate relationship. You can have that contentment again! A few changes can make a huge difference. Here are some specific ideas:
- Have a 10 minute a day conversation (hey, there is always something to be said about the news, work or simply enquire about each other’s day)
- Choose to be happy and kind – rather than having to be right.
- Saying ‘how can I help you?’
- Saying ‘how are you?’
- Unexpected kiss/hug/smile.
- Often kiss/hug/smile.
- No blaming!
- No criticising!
- Decide to not get sucked into negative situations or emotion.
- Decide to not get offended over trivialities – let it roll off – yes, you have the choice.
- Extending acceptance (hey, lets show each other a bit of grace).
- Focus on the friendship, remembering what you used to do as friends and do some of those things again. Think about how we treat our friends – do you treat your partner as gracious?
- Boost your partner’s self-esteem.
- Don’t vent / dump your frustrations on your partner.
- Accept the challenge to inspire or influence your relationship by being the best you that you can be. Bringing the best that you can in to the relationship. (Pretend that the world is watching and that you are setting an example of how to be a happy, healthy and loving partner in a relationship. And do too remember those little spectators in your life). Dare to see the effect this has on your partner and relationship!
- Treat the people closest to you the best – not the worst!
- Come on – be creative.
- Take responsibility to be a happy, healthy, individual in yourself and see the positive effect you have on the world around you. (Emit that positive energy and receive some back)
- If you need to, talk to somebody who can support you to get to where you want to be in yourself and in your relationship – It is worth it!!
Finance
Top Ten Car Insurance Questions and Answers
Got car insurance questions? Here are the top ten car insurance questions complete with answers.
Do I need car insurance to drive my car?
Yes. All states require you to have liability coverage, and some states require you to have uninsured motorist coverage which insures you against losses from an accident caused by an uninsured, underinsured, or hit-and-run driver. Visit your state’s department of insurance website to find out what your state’s requirements are.
What’s the minimum amount of insurance I need?
The minimum amount of coverage in most states is liability coverage. This includes:
* Bodily injury liability which pays for damages and your legal fees if you’re held liable in an auto accident and other people are injured or killed.
* Property damage liability which pays to repair or replace the other driver’s car when you cause an accident.
What other coverage should I get?
* Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your car when it’s damaged in an accident.
* Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your car when it’s damaged by fire, theft, vandalism, or acts of nature.
* Personal injury protection coverage pays medical expenses for you and your passengers when you’re involved in an accident. It also pays medical expenses for you and your family when you’re injured in another person’s car or are walking.
Where can I get cheap car insurance?
The best way to get a cheap rate on car insurance is to compare rates from different companies. There are now insurance comparison websites where you can get rates from a number of companies so you can compare all their rates and choose the best one.
Some of these sites even have an online chat feature where you can get answers to any questions you may have from an insurance expert. (See link below.)
How can I lower my premium?
You can lower you premium by raising your deductible. For instance, raising it from $250 to $1,000 can save you 15% to 50% on your yearly premium.
What’s a deductible?
A deductible is the amount you must pay toward a claim before your insurance company will pay.
What discounts are available?
Most insurance companies will give you discounts for:
* Insuring both your car and your home with them.
* Installing security devices on your car such as anti-theft devices and burglar alarms.
* Having a good driving record for at least three years.
* Taking a drivers education course.
Does my credit rating affect my rates?
Yes, most car insurance companies now use your credit rating as a factor in determining your car insurance rate.
How do I know the company I choose will pay my claims?
You can check an insurance company’s financial rating, which measures its ability to pay claims, at the A.M. Best website (ambest.com)
How do I know the company I pick will give me good service?
You can get insurance company customer satisfaction ratings at the J.D. Power & Associate’s website (jdpower.com).
It Is Time to Take a Fresh Look at LinkedIn
Auto Insurance – Cheap Insurance in Three Easy Steps
Remember What a Great Feeling It Is to Be in a Happy and Intimate Relationship
J&K Police PET/PST Job Notification for Constables Posts: Download pdf
Top Ten Car Insurance Questions and Answers
Aaron Boone says Josh Donaldson shouldn’t have made ‘Jackie’ comment; Yankees trying to diffuse tension in aftermath
Benefits of Economic Recession – Do You Know the Top 5?
Chad Green will have Tommy John surgery
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebounds But Investors Still Not Optimistic
All Heat (injury) eyes now on Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro in East finals vs. Celtics
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼