Jim Nagy breaks down the six Ravens draft picks from the 2022 Senior Bowl (and the player who just missed it)
It wasn’t hard to find praise for the Ravens’ 11-player 2022 draft class. It also wasn’t hard to find a thread linking most of the rookies.
Six of the Ravens’ picks participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl, the postseason all-star game for draft prospects held annually in Mobile, Alabama. No one in the NFL took more Senior Bowl products, and only three other teams — the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks — took as many.
The Ravens would’ve had seven, too, had Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, recovering from a late-season foot injury, been healthy enough to participate.
“That’s the goal every year, is just to bring the players [teams] want to see,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout, said in a recent interview. “I don’t think any of these guys go into a draft saying, ‘Well, let’s take all Senior Bowl guys.’ But I do think that a lot of teams really value the week down here and the type of guys that come down here and compete and put themselves on the line and aren’t afraid to put themselves out there. I think there’s teams that put more value in it than some others. I think time has shown that. I think the Ravens have shown that.”
The start of organized team activities this week offers another chance to evaluate the Ravens’ much-hyped rookie class. Here’s how Nagy sees the six Senior Bowl products, as well as Linderbaum, transitioning to the NFL.
C Tyler Linderbaum (first round, No. 25 overall)
“It would’ve been good to get him down here. It would’ve helped some of the teams see him against some bigger, stronger dudes. But what jumps off the tape to me first is just the athlete. Really good lateral mobility, very good initial quickness, second-level play, the ability to sustain in place, very heady. You can tell he’s played a lot of football. Just everything you want from the center position.
“He got picked apart a little bit through the process based off his size, and again, that’s what scouts do. They pick players apart as you go through the process. But just a really good player — a guy that you can plug in there Year 1 and feel good about moving forward as your center of the future. He’s pretty much a ready-made guy coming out of that Iowa program.
“I think the wrestling background certainly helps [compensate for his smaller frame]. He’s used to shooting and getting inside people and fitting people up. So I think that’s where the wrestling background comes in, for sure. I mean, you have to have a size standard at every position. You have to have those parameters. Now, that doesn’t mean you are beholden to them in every single case. I think you go in a case-by-case basis. What you don’t want to do is vary off too much from your standards, and then you’ve got a team of exceptions. It’s one thing to make an exception here or there. I think the old adage is, ‘You just don’t want a team full of exceptions.’
“But in Tyler’s case, obviously, the arms came back a little shorter than probably what most teams would have as a benchmark there at the center position. But he’s got really quick hands. And that matters, just being able to get up and win first off the snap, get that snap hand up. And then, again, just to the wrestling background, the ability to fit up and latch and keep your body in position and understand the natural leverage it takes to stay in a block and recover, too. I mean, wrestlers have a natural recoverability to them. You’re talking about undersized guys; they might lose the upper hand, they might get torqued and tipped a little bit, but those wrestlers have a way to compensate and figure out how to snap their body back in position.”
DT Travis Jones (third round, No. 76 overall)
“He had an incredible week. He had one of the best weeks of any player down here, regardless of position. And really, he was the player that I thought he was going to be all year on UConn tape. The last tape we had seen was 2019, when we did them last summer, because he opted out that COVID year [in 2020].
“So we talked to the coaches up there. They talked about him reshaping his body. They talked about him getting stronger. So you really thought, fast-forwarding two years from ‘19 to the fall of ‘21, that you were going to see this big jump. And it really didn’t happen. He started a little slow. There was some inconsistency. …
“And then he just came down here and he was what we thought we were going to see to start the 2021 year. It’s what we saw all week down here. There’s a ton of power in his body. He’s not your typical nose tackle where you just kind of pigeonhole him as the two-down, run-downs player. He can certainly do that, but he’s got really good in-line power and knock-back to get people on their heels. And he showed that against a couple of first-round picks. He had some really nice reps against Cole Strange, from Chattanooga, and Zion Johnson, from [Boston College]. I think both those guys will go to Pro Bowls in their careers, and Travis more than held his own against those guys. So I really thought Travis would have a chance to go in the back end of the first [round] or the early part of the second. …
“I do think he has three-down ability. I think he can collapse the pocket. When you look at some of the more effective inside rushers in the NFL right now, they’re not these undersized, quick-off-the-snap guys. You’re seeing a lot of guys that are big-bodied guys that are the most productive interior rushers right now. So I think he’s got a chance to be that. I think he’s going into a great situation there in Baltimore where he’s got a chance to contribute right away and potentially start.”
OT Daniel Faalele (fourth round, No. 110 overall)
“He certainly has the ‘They don’t grow on trees’ quality. There’s no doubt about that. When he walks into our room, you can’t miss him. And in my 20-plus years of scouting, you can count on one hand — maybe on three fingers — how many guys I’ve seen close to that size. He’s a mammoth human being, for sure. They got him in the fourth round; again, I thought he would be more of a Day 2 pick. So, really, another good-value pick for them. Just sticking to their board and taking a guy that was there for them and going into it looking for Daniel.
“He doesn’t have to play right away. He’s still relatively young at the sport. That’s what you have to remind yourself of. He’s just this big guy, but he’s a pup when it comes to football still. That’s a great situation. … There’s not going to be the pressure to come in and start right away. I think he could be functional and serviceable Year 1 if they had to play with him. But to me, you’ve got your starting right tackle of the future in the fourth round, and that’s a heck of a pick.”
TE Charlie Kolar (fourth round, No. 128 overall)
“I think Charlie’s a good combo tight end. He’s got some ‘Y’ ability [as an in-line tight end]. He’s got some ‘F’ ability [as a ‘move’ tight end] for a bigger guy. I do think you’re going to get more out of Charlie at the line of scrimmage than maybe they got out of him at Iowa State. Iowa State does do a lot of heavy-tight end stuff. I mean, they go ‘12′ [one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers] and ‘22′ personnel [two running backs, two tight ends and one wide receiver] quite a bit.
“You’re talking about a guy that’s 6-6, 255, 260 pounds, with almost 35-inch arms and an 82-plus-inch wingspan. That’s a big frame. So he definitely has the frame to do it. That’s what NFL tight end coaches are paid for, is to teach these guys how to block, because not many of them know how to block coming out of college. So Charlie’s got the frame to do it.
“I think what stood out here during Senior Bowl week with Charlie was, he’s more athletic than what I thought he was on tape. When you see him in person, he looked more fluid down here athletically. He was quicker at the top of a route than I gave him credit for. He can separate. He’s a big guy, and a lot of those 6-6 guys have to be box-out guys, where they just kind of body people up and use their frame and their length to win at the catch point. I tweeted out a couple of reps from down here where this guy’s got some movement skills to him. He’s fluid and he has good separation quickness. So with that size and a good red-zone target, to me, he’s got a really nice all-around skill set.”
P Jordan Stout (fourth round, No. 130 overall)
“We had two different scouts go in the fall and look at Penn State. And it’s funny — I got texts from both of them during pregame, at the different games they went to, that, ‘Hey, this punter at Penn State is a real dude.’ So to get a scout’s attention during pregame — two different scouts that both reached out and thought enough of the guy’s leg during pregame to hit me up — that said enough.
“And then when we started to make calls around the league before we picked our specialists, he was the overwhelming No. 1 guy — he and [Georgia’s Jake] Camarda, actually. Usually, those punters tend to go more later on Day 3, and the grades we were getting back on he and Camarda, from Georgia, were more fourth, fifth [round] than sixth, seventh. So it did not surprise me that Jordan went when he went. … They’ve got their punter for the long term now.”
TE Isaiah Likely (fourth round, No. 139 overall)
“Isaiah is more of a true ‘F’ tight end [than Kolar]: pass catcher, might be able to do some fullback stuff with him because he does move so well. Not saying he’s going to be some hammerhead fullback for you, but he’s a guy that you could be creative with in terms of alignment and getting him matched up and using that athleticism on linebackers and things of that nature. But really good in the pass game, has a natural feel, nice catch radius. He’s athletic on the football when he has to adjust. And he can run after the catch.
“And to me, when you’re looking at the tight end position, those guys usually project really well to the next level — the guys that can make stuff happen with the ball in their hands. And Isaiah did that consistently there at Coastal [Carolina]. So, yeah, different guys. Definitely different guys in that fourth round, but to me, adding them with Mark Andrews and [Nick] Boyle, another couple of cool pieces for that offense.”
RB Tyler Badie (sixth round, No. 196 overall)
“I think the thing with Tyler being a little undersized, he’s not real shifty. A lot of guys his size are more shifty backs, whereas his game is rooted in his explosiveness. He can go from 0 to 50 [mph] pretty quick, in a couple of steps. So he’s really got a burst. He’s got a burst-y skill set, whether that’s in the run or the pass game.
“He’s one of those guys, when he gets a crease, he gets through it in the run game. And then, in the pass game, you get it to him, he gets upfield quick. And then when you get him in space, then you see that gear. So he’s not like a real shifty, make-you-miss guy. He’s just a guy that’s going to hit the accelerator and get away from you.
“But, yeah, really productive runner in the SEC. You’ve got to love that. Against really good defenses, he was productive. We had [Los Angeles Chargers running back] Larry Rountree [III] in the Senior Bowl last year, who started ahead of Tyler [at Missouri], so we had seen Tyler a little bit the year before watching Larry, and I had a pretty good idea of what Tyler was. And then to see him kind of break out and have the same type of season Larry had the year before as a starter really established himself. It was cool to see. So he was kind of a guy that just kept climbing the board for us all fall.”
3 Chicago Bears storylines to watch, including Justin Fields versus Mac Jones — and Lucas Patrick’s nasty edge
The Chicago Bears are in their second week of organized team activities at Halas Hall, continuing to adapt as new coach Matt Eberflus and his assistants get their program up and running. The Bears will hold three practices this week with Tuesday’s session open to reporters.
As the team continues to grind through the spring, here’s the inside slant on three notable storylines.
1. Side by side
Twenty-two weeks from now, a prime-time audience should be treated to an intriguing duel between quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones. Chicago Bears at New England Patriots. On the “Monday Night Football” stage. Another head-to-head showdown between Class of 2021 QBs.
That was one of the “must circle” games for the Bears when their schedule was released.
The Bears took an aggressive swing at addressing the quarterback position in the 2021 draft, giving up their first- and fourth-round picks in 2022 plus a 2021 fifth-rounder to vault from No. 20 to No. 11. General manager Ryan Pace, coach Matt Nagy and their staffs had their eyes on Fields, convinced he would emerge as a transcendent star with his arm strength, athleticism and poise and passion. But that also meant the organization passed over Jones, who went into the draft lauded for his ability to process but still wound up as the fifth and final quarterback taken in the first round.
Jones was selected at No. 15 behind Trevor Lawrence (No. 1), Zach Wilson (No. 2), Trey Lance (No. 3) and Fields but went on to have the best season of the five. Jones beat out Cam Newton for the starting job in training camp, found his comfort early and completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns in 17 starts. He posted a 92.5 passer rating as a rookie, propelled the Patriots into the playoffs as a wild card and played in the Pro Bowl as an alternate.
At this point in the post-Tom Brady era, the Patriots feel as if they have their quarterback box checked for years to come.
Shrewd patience in letting the 2021 draft board come to them or just plain old serendipity?
Said new ESPN “Monday Night Football” commentator Joe Buck: “One thing we’ll never know — because he’ll never say — is did Bill Belichick luck into Mac Jones? Did he know that Mac Jones was still going to be there?”
Furthermore, did Belichick have any inkling Jones would be so comfortable and productive as a rookie? Or, if given the first run through the 2021 quarterback buffet line, might the Patriots have ranked Jones fourth or fifth in their preferred pecking order?
Whatever the case, Buck and ESPN color analyst Troy Aikman are eager to have the call of the Week 7 Jones-Fields clash this fall.
“You have those two going head to head?” Buck said. “And two big markets on a Monday night? Can’t wait.”
Jones and Fields head into their second seasons undergoing significant transitions. Fields faces a more extreme climb, adapting to a new coach in Matt Eberflus and a new offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy, who is installing a new system at Halas Hall while entrusting much of Fields’ daily development to new quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko.
Jones is crossing a different bridge after longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left in January to become the Las Vegas Raiders coach. In vintage Belichick form, the Patriots have yet to name a replacement for McDaniels, to this point refusing to designate a new coordinator in charge of calling plays and overseeing the development of Jones and the offense.
“I’m not big on titles,” Belichick said in March.
Still, amid change, Aikman said he will judge Fields’ progress the same way he will judge all the second-year quarterbacks in 2022.
“Ultimately it’s based on wins,” Aikman said. “But does he help the team win? Does he play the position the way the position needs to be played in those moments when winning and losing is hanging in the balance?”
Aikman would like to see Fields’ capabilities translate to on-field production.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that he can do that,” Aikman said. “Because he has done it. He’s done it at a high level in college (at Ohio State).”
While acknowledging that Fields’ rookie-season inconsistencies were caused by myriad factors, Aikman also doesn’t want the quarterback to use the Bears’ widespread 2022 changes as a convenient fallback excuse for struggling.
“There will be discussions — as I’m sure there already have been in Chicago — about Justin Fields having to learn a new offense, a new scheme, those kinds of things,” Aikman said. “But it’s only problematic if they bring in someone who’s (not) good. If they bring in an offensive guy who’s good, who can coordinate that offense and get the best out of the players they have, then it’s a good move.”
In other words, Getsy’s fingerprints will be all over the offensive progress.
After a 1-15 rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, Aikman was given David Shula as his new quarterbacks coach for Year 2. The next season the Cowboys hired Norv Turner as offensive coordinator and began a run in which they made the playoffs in eight of nine seasons while winning three Super Bowls.
In that case, Aikman stressed, change was beneficial.
“It was welcomed with open arms,” he said. “(Norv) was fantastic. And we immediately went from the worst offense in football to a top-10 offense.
“(With the Bears), we’ll find out in time.”
Certainly, Fields’ late-October trip to Foxborough, Mass., sets up to be one of the more exciting matchups and perhaps the best measuring-stick game on the front half of the Bears’ schedule, the chance to compete against Jones and have the two respective offensives be compared side by side will be interesting.
It also will open the door for renewed conversations about where the careers of each young quarterback seem to be headed.
Five or six years ago, there seemed to be escalating worry about how the NFL would transition when its fraternity of quarterback legends faded from the picture. Where would the league go without Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger, without Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers?
Heading into the 2022 season, the pack of young quarterback stars is solid. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. Perhaps even Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott.
Said Aikman: “The league has been in good hands and continues to be in good hands with the young quarterbacks we have in the game right now.”
The big question here, of course, is which Class of 2021 quarterbacks can barge into that conversation. And will the Bears be in good hands for the foreseeable future with Fields at the controls of their offense?
2. ‘How he survives’
During a span of 2½ hours on April 30, Bears general manager Ryan Poles navigated the final day of the NFL draft with purpose, deciding it was most practical to go on an offensive line shopping spree. Poles added two tackles and two interior linemen to his roster.
- Braxton Jones from Southern Utah
- Zachary Thomas from San Diego State
- Doug Kramer from Illinois
- Ja’Tyre Carter from Southern
Of most significance in Poles’ mind, he was adding competition to the position room at Halas Hall that holds a special place in his heart.
From a distance, Bears starting center Lucas Patrick pumped a fist.
“It’s great,” Patrick said. “Bring 30 guys in. We can only have five (starters) and it’s only going to push guys further. It’s going to push me further. I’m going to push other guys further.”
The enthusiasm in Patrick’s voice was unmistakable.
“I’m so fired up that our GM is a former offensive lineman,” he said, “because I think he gets it to the core — what it takes to build an offensive line. It’s (about being) tough, competitive, smart. Just guys who love football and want to compete.”
The Bears still have a long way to go to fully fortify the line. And it was notable that even with that flurry of Day 3 draft picks Poles’ investment in the offensive line was modest at best throughout this offseason.
Patrick was the team’s biggest offensive signing in free agency, arriving on a two-year, $8 million deal. But Poles used three Day 2 draft selections on other positions before starting his line binge with the selection of Jones in Round 5 at pick No. 168. (By that point, 27 offensive linemen had been selected.)
Still, even as Poles understands the need to upgrade the talent on the offensive line, he sees an opening to build depth, create competition and establish an edge right away. To that last mission, Patrick’s arrival is still being celebrated at Halas Hall.
The former Green Bay Packer has, well, um, a tone-setting personality, which is a nice way of cleaning up Poles’ glowing compliment of Patrick from earlier this spring.
“He’s a prick,” Poles said, “and he knows it.”
Just to elaborate a little bit …
“That’s how he survives,” Poles added. “And that’s what we need up front. Just (playing offensive line) myself, that’s contagious. Other people either have got to go with it or you just don’t fit in.”
Following one of the practices last week, Patrick described the aggressive mentality he brings to work.
“Football is played a certain way. It’s not a contact sport. It’s a collision sport,” he said. “And as the offensive line we have two duties, whether it’s run or pass. If it’s a run, we’re denting the defense. If it’s a pass, we’re setting a wall.
“That’s the expectation every man should have when they put on a Chicago Bears helmet as an offensive lineman.”
As of now, Patrick and left guard Cody Whitehair might be the only two linemen who are certain Week 1 starters. Second-year tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom will be evaluated as possible first-unit contributors, on the right and left sides, respectively. Veteran Sam Mustipher has been working with the starters at right guard with a lot left to prove to the coaching staff and front office. And Poles hopes none of his linemen feel complacent and that a few of his rookies can emerge as legitimate competitors for starting roles.
During OTAs and into next month’s minicamp, Patrick sees an opportunity for the line to make significant progress.
“Get better, compete and get tough,” he said.
He also highlighted the arrival of a pack of hungry rookies as a means of staying sharper himself.
“They see different things; they are asking me questions,” Patrick said. “And I have got to be even more on top of my game with what I know mentally because I know they are going to ask a ton of questions.”
Patrick said former Packer Corey Linsley helped show him the ropes as a young player, teaching him the professional approach and dogged mindset needed to excel in the NFL.
“He never took anything for granted,” Patrick said. “He showed up to work every day. He had fun, too, and let us see his personality. But at the end of the day, it was work. He helped instill the fact that this isn’t about us. It’s about our families and providing and setting up brighter and better futures by working hard and doing the right things.”
Now Patrick is intent on paying that forward with the younger linemen at Halas Hall, hoping to use his experience, knowledge and a bit of his nasty edge to help the Bears offensive line turn a corner.
3. Taking the lead
Eberflus isn’t ready yet to designate team captains for 2022. As of last week, he said he hadn’t even cemented a philosophy on whether to name seasonlong captains or spread that role out among players week by week. Still, Eberflus was adamant that he has had his eyes open since his first day on the job, looking to identify leaders to help propel the Bears forward.
“The leadership on a football team is the No. 1 priority you have to establish,” he said. “That starts with the coaches. But what’s more important is the leadership in the locker room.”
It’s still early in Eberflus’ tenure. His first Bears team is just in Phase 3 of the offseason program. Organized team activities continue this week and will last into June in Lake Forest. A mandatory minicamp is on the itinerary next month before the team separates for a summer break and reconvenes for training camp in late July.
At every step along the way, Eberflus is watching to see which players have the work ethic, focus and energy to become tone-setters.
“I love to observe people,” Eberflus said. “Being a good leader is about action. It’s about doing the things you need to do and (it’s about) execution on the football field first. A lot of our guys are rising to the top (in that regard).”
Eventually, Eberflus senses, the team’s best leaders will be obvious.
“I let it happen organically, just by observing it,” he said. “I set the parameters and the standards of our football team, how we operate. And the guys that operate in that way certainly can be themselves, no question about it. But the cream will rise to the top. It always does. This is my 30th year as a coach and I’ve seen it every single year. It will rise to the top.”
Ideally, Eberflus said, he would like to have an obvious leader at each position group. With the Bears still in the middle of a roster overhaul, the team’s identity and chemistry is still taking shape. Of the 90 players who participated in last week’s OTAs, 56 weren’t with the organization last season.
Over time, the captain question will have more obvious answers.
“You hold guys to the standard,” Eberflus said. “What will happen then is, ‘Oh, there’s one, there’s one, there’s one and there’s one.’ … We’re working to get that and we’ll see where it goes.”
Sam Koch, a ‘revolutionary’ punter and the Ravens’ longest-tenured player, retires after 16 seasons
Sam Koch, the longest-tenured player in Ravens history and a punter coach John Harbaugh hailed as “revolutionary,” announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.
Koch, 39, will join the Ravens’ coaching staff as a special teams consultant and work with rookie punter Jordan Stout, a fourth-round pick in last month’s NFL draft.
Koch appeared in a franchise-record 256 regular-season games over his 16 seasons in Baltimore, including a record 239 in a row from 2006 to 2020. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the only active player who’s been with a team for longer, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
A Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro honoree in 2005, Koch had an outsize impact on the Ravens’ special teams excellence and punting across the sport. Former Ravens special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg called Koch the “best holder in the history of football” and credited him in part with the success of Ravens kickers Matt Stover and Justin Tucker, the NFL’s all-time leader in field-goal accuracy.
Koch’s innovative approach at the position also expanded the range of kicks in a punter’s arsenal. Harbaugh said Thursday that when Koch’s punting career started, “all anybody ever did was punt it straight.” About a decade ago, Koch and the Ravens started experimenting with punts that would hook and knuckle and roll. Over the years, other punters would message Koch over social media, asking for tips on his “Koch Hook.”
“When you change something forever, to me, that’s kind of a revolutionary-type thing,” Harbaugh said. “And that’s the mark of greatness, right there.”
Koch retires as the Ravens’ all-time leader in punts (1,168), punt yardage (52,868), career gross average (45.3 yards per punt), career net average (39.7 yards) and punts inside the 20-yard line (453). His 1,168 career punts are the most by a punter with a single team in NFL history. In Super Bowl XLVII, Koch’s time-consuming end-zone scramble against the San Francisco 49ers, which led to an intentional safety, and subsequent 61-yard free kick helped secure the Ravens’ second NFL title.
“As Ray Lewis would always put it, leave your legacy,” Koch said. “I always remembered that, and I always tried to find a way that I could leave a legacy. I’m honored to say I left a legacy.”
Koch’s retirement comes a year after the Ravens parted ways with long snapper Morgan Cox, another member of the “The Wolfpack,” the Ravens’ fine-tuned field-goal-kicking battery. It also comes less than three weeks after Stout’s selection. Koch said Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta called him the weekend of the draft to inform him that they could draft another punter. It was a possibility he’d prepared for; Koch was set to count $2.1 million against the salary cap in the final year of his contract.
On April 30, the Ravens drafted Stout No. 130 overall, the highest a punter has been taken since 2019. “At that point, I think I knew,” Koch said in an emotional news conference. “My time was over, and it’s OK. I’m very excited for my next chapter in life, and all I can do is be very appreciative of the way they handled it.”
Teammates like defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, guard Marshal Yanda and quarterback Lamar Jackson saluted Koch in his retirement tribute video. Others, like Tucker and Cox, came to Friday’s news conference, where Koch wore a black hat, pulled tight over his eyes to cover the emotions that bubbled to the surface.
“I am very grateful they took a chance on this unknown punter from the University of Nebraska,” he said early in his prepared remarks, before stopping to compose himself.
Koch recalled the highs and lows of his career: his gratitude to the Ravens for drafting him in the sixth round out of Nebraska, the season when he was almost cut, how Harbaugh once told him he was just a “preseason practice punter,” his delight in throwing the ball on fake punts (he went 7-for-8 for 82 yards over his career), his Super Bowl triumph. Koch thanked his family, teammates, coaches and Ravens officials for making his career possible.
“Sam is the ultimate example of what it means to be a professional,” Tucker, who had Koch as his holder on all but one of his 326 field goals, said in a release. “The great memories we created together start with him and his work ethic, his abilities and his attention to detail. I owe much of my success over the last 10 years to Sam, and many Ravens’ victories over the last 16 years are very much because of Sam’s efforts. He is an outstanding teammate and leader in our locker room, and like many great Ravens before him, he has been essential to defining our culture as a team.”
“Sam has revolutionized the game of football,” special teams coach Randy Brown, who worked closely with Koch, said in the release. “As a whole, every punter in the NFL owes Sam Koch a debt of gratitude for being the pioneer of change on how punting is executed in this league.”
DeCosta, teary-eyed through much of Koch’s news conference, said the “worst part” of taking over as general manager for Ozzie Newsome was saying goodbye to players like Koch.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with Ozzie for a long time picking players, and you never really go into it thinking that one of your best draft picks ever is going to be a punter,” DeCosta said. “Like, nobody says that. But in this case, it’s true.”
employees : Good news 10% increase in dearness allowance, salary will increase so much in June, order issued
employees : Good news 10% increase in dearness allowance, salary will increase so much in June, order issued
7th-6th Pay Commission 2022: There is good news for the employees of Bhilai Municipal Corporation of Chhattisgarh.
After the decision of the state government, the Corporation Commissioner Prakash Survey has issued orders to increase the dearness allowance by 5% under the 7th Pay Commission, after which the employees of the corporation will now get 22% dearness allowance. An increase of 10% has also been made. Now the employees of the corporation will get the increased dearness allowance from the coming month and additional amount will come in their account. (Chhattisgarh news 7th 6th pay commission big gift to employees 10 percent increase in da)
Accounts Officer Jitendra Thakur said that the employees and officers will get the increased DA salary from the month of June, its preparation has been done by the Accounts Department, the employees of the corporation will get the benefit of increased dearness allowance in the salary of May which will be received in June.
With this, the salary of the employees will increase, according to the increased dearness allowance to the first class employees, between 5000 to 6000, the second class employees between 3500 to 4500 thousand, the third class employees 3000.
Nearby and class IV employees will get an amount between 2 to 2.5 thousand by adding to the next salary.(Chhattisgarh news 7th 6th pay commission big gift to employees 10 percent increase in da)
It is noteworthy that Mayor Neeraj Pal, keeping in mind the interests of the employees, had given instructions to get dearness allowance soon, keeping in mind the interests of the employees, the employees will now get the increased dearness allowance, which the employees have been waiting for a long time.
Were were Keeping in mind the interests of the employees, Additional Commissioner Ashok Dwivedi showed promptness by placing the matter before the commissioner as soon as the order was issued from the government and completed the process of files to get the order issued.
According to the order issued by the Corporation Commissioner, there has been an increase of 5% in the seventh pay scale, earlier 17% dearness allowance was being given to the employees but now with the increased dearness allowance, 22% dearness allowance will be given to the employees, whereas if we talk about the sixth pay scale,
then An increase of 10% has been made in the dearness allowance of the sixth pay scale, earlier the employees were getting the benefit of 164% dearness allowance but now with the increased dearness allowance,
the benefit of 174% dearness allowance will be given to the employees taking the benefit of the sixth pay scale.( Big gift to the employees: Good news 10% increase in dearness allowance, salary will increase so much in June, order issued.
The post employees : Good news 10% increase in dearness allowance, salary will increase so much in June, order issued appeared first on JK Breaking News.
